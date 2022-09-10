How Premier League, English football came to a halt as a nation mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II

“London Bridge is down.” These are believed to be the code words used by officials to spread the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, first to the Prime Minister and members of the British government, then to other countries where she was the leader of the state or a figurehead.

Thursday’s confirmation of the Queen’s death at 96 was both a shock to an unbelieving nation and an event for which there had been years of planning. Sir Christopher Geidt, the Queen’s private secretary for a decade until 2017, was a former diplomat who was appointed a second knight in 2014, in part for arranging her estate.

Elements of “Operation London Bridge”, the master plan detailing the mechanics of leading a country through a period of mourning and transition to a new monarch (now King Charles III) had previously been leaked, giving us all an indication of what was to come. Very little was left to chance, but among the unknowns – until the time actually came – was how the formalities would fit into pre-existing events and long-standing commitments.

“Entirely at the discretion of individual organizations”

Sport occupies an important place in this gray area, especially football, given its status as a national sport. And so, as two footmen posted a notice on the railings outside Buckingham Palace of the Queen’s death just after 6.30pm on Thursday, the immediate reaction was to shut down, just as the country was arrested in the face of the gravity of the moment. . Evening horse races at Chelmsford and Southwell were scrapped halfway through the map, while all Friday races were also cancelled, as were two of the English Football League matchday fixtures – Burnley v Norwich City in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers against Stockport. County in Ligue 2.

Europa League games at Manchester United (who lost to Real Sociedad) and West Ham United (who beat FCSB) were allowed to continue as their 8pm kick-offs made them dangerous to give up at such a late stage, but that initial discussion usually led on to what was to come next. Sources have told ESPN that various governing bodies, including the English Football Association (FA), Premier League and EFL, have started considering what to do with the weekend fixtures before moving on. speak out against a sudden judgment.

Mourners gathered in their thousands outside Queen Elizabeth’s London home, Buckingham Palace, after her death in Balmoral, Scotland. Samir Hussein/WireImage

It’s a disorienting time for everyone in the UK. A monarch who has been a constant for over 70 years, as a point of stability through turbulent decades, whatever your politics or your broader view of royalty. And it was that sentiment that led gambling authorities not to rush into a decision on Thursday night as the surge of emotion began. People began to gather outside Buckingham Palace, flowers were laid at Balmoral – the Queen’s residence in Scotland where she died with her family around her – as the five main terrestrial TV channels broadcast streaming news or pre-recorded programs documenting his life.

There was also the promise of government advice. A document titled “The Disappearance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: A Guide to National Mourning” was released hours after her death. In this document, the issue of sport was addressed: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting events and matches, or to close entertainment venues during the period of national mourning. This is to discretion of individual organizations.

“As a mark of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and it is entirely at the discretion of each organization. .

“If meetings or sporting events are scheduled on the day of the state funeral, organizations may wish to adjust event times so that they do not conflict with associated funeral and motorcade schedules. As a sign of respect and in keeping with the tone of national mourning, organizers may wish to observe a period of silence and/or play the national anthem at the start of events or sporting matches, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

The final decision was therefore left to the associations. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) hosted an all-sports call at 9.30am on Friday to discuss options and answer questions where possible. The Premier League then convened its board and representatives of all 20 clubs at 11 a.m. to discuss their next move.

Manchester United’s Europa League game against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford was one of the only sporting events to take place on the day Queen Elizabeth II died. Jan Kruger – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The remarkable longevity of Queen Elizabeth II makes historical precedent so remote that it downplays its relevance, but when King George VI died on February 6, 1952, a full series of football league matches were played for three days. later. Similarly, matches were played in the aftermath of the death of King George V in January 1936. However, matches were interrupted when Princess Diana died in August 1997 and, in a different context, football resumed at the first occasion after the COVID-19 outbreak, based in part on the morale boost that competitive sport would bring to a nation enduring widespread pain. Football prides itself on unifying displays of respect in difficult times in society and here an unfortunate opportunity has presented itself.

Also, as the Premier League meeting took place, confirmation came that rugby union would resume, while word quickly spread that cricket and golf were to continue. Rugby league later said publicly that it would continue. However, sources have told ESPN that the Premier League chose not to continue with matches following a decision by the board which was later backed by the clubs.

In typical meetings, clubs vote, with 14 of the 20 teams having to pass a motion, but this situation was different. Sources say talks have taken place between the Premier League, EFL and Women’s Super League to coordinate their response after the DCMS meeting, resulting in all matches being postponed this weekend, including the Premier League game. League Monday night between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

When will the games take place?

Stripping away the emotion of the situation, the football schedule is already heavily condensed due to the unprecedented occurrence of a Winter World Cup in November and December. Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has previously described the schedule as ‘crazy’, while others including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have expressed fears over player burnout given the sheer volume of encounters.

There is some precious slack. A source suggested that if the Queen died on a Friday or Saturday the decision would have been a formality, but this weekend comes amid the initial shock wave at the announcement and the likely outpouring of grief during the funeral, the date of which has not yet been confirmed, but it is assumed that it will be either Sunday, September 18 or Monday, September 19. Government guidelines are clearer regarding funerals. “As a sign of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral,” the document says.

If the funeral takes place on September 18, the very scale of the police operation jeopardizes the meetings scheduled for next Sunday. It will be the first British state funeral since the death of Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, and people will travel from all corners of the globe to London. The police operation will indeed begin over the weekend, regardless of the actual date of the funeral, and so the prospect of a potentially disrupted second week of play is clear.

Talks will continue on how to handle this situation in the coming days. More immediately, sources have told ESPN that UEFA is in talks with relevant stakeholders as to whether Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches involving English clubs should go ahead. next week. Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United are all expected to be in action, along with Scottish clubs Rangers, Celtic and Hearts.

But ultimately, all of this can wait a while. The Queen’s grandson, Prince William, is the chairman of the FA and she herself was the organization’s godmother. In the eyes of football’s governing bodies, logistical difficulties are being replaced by a desire to take a break in recognition of a defining moment in a nation’s history and the end of an era. There will always be another game. There will never be another Queen Elizabeth II.