Self-proclaimed Hawaii Proud Boys founder Nicholas R. Ochs and associate Nicholas J. DeCarlo pleaded guilty to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday after admitting to defacing its memorial gate with the words “MURDER THE MEDIA “, the name of their social media channel.
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: US Open final for an exciting clash
On paper, Saturday’s final is Swiatek’s to lose.
Recognized as a clay-court specialist – her two Grand Slam titles came at Roland-Garros – the Pole deftly adapted her game to the hard courts in 2022, winning four WTA 1000 events on the surface and becoming only the fourth woman to the story. to complete the “Sunshine Double” by winning Indian Wells and Miami back to back.
Those titles, along with his second French Open crown, came during his remarkable 37-match unbeaten streak earlier in the season, which eventually ended in the third round at Wimbledon.
However, Swiatek certainly struggled to regain that form in the second half of the season and his appearance in the US Open final was by no means a formality before the tournament started.
She also struggled through her semi-final, fighting back after a set down and 4-2 in the deciding set against sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka in a match that lasted over two hours.
Swiatek, the first Polish woman to appear in a US Open singles final, said Saturday’s match would be “a big battle” against Jabeur, a player looking to make history.
The 21-year-old, who was expected to become the dominant force in women’s tennis following Ash Barty’s early retirement this season, has proven incredibly effective in tournament finals.
Of the 10 finals she has reached in her career, Swiatek has won nine and hasn’t lost any since her first final in 2019.
Jabeur admitted this after his quick semi-final win over Caroline Garcia. “Iga never loses finals,” she said. “So it’s going to be very hard.”
“Go for Everything”
But Jabeur, who will return to his career-best ranking of world No. 2 after the US Open, undoubtedly has the tools to end Swiatek’s run with one of the most varied games on the Tour.
The Tunisian will become the first African woman to appear in a US Open final and is looking to win her first grand slam at the second attempt.
She reached the Wimbledon final just two months ago but was surprisingly beaten by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in three sets. Despite the loss, she spoke of the confidence the race gave her. It certainly seemed the case in a semi-final without nerves.
Jabeur brushed aside the dangerous Garcia, who was on a 13-game unbeaten streak, winning 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour to cement her place in Saturday’s final.
The career head-to-head between these two players is 2-2, with Swiatek winning their last meeting in the Italian Open final on clay in May, although Jabeur emerged victorious last time out. they faced each other on difficult ground. court in 2021.
“It’s more real to be in the final again,” Jabeur said after his semi-final win. “At Wimbledon, I was kind of living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it. Even after the match, I was just going to do my thing and didn’t realize it was already an incredible achievement.
“But now I hope I get used to it. I’m just happy to have supported the results at Wimbledon and people aren’t really surprised that I’m in the final. I’m very positive about this one .the most important thing is not to regret, because I’m going to give my all on this one.
“Even if this one won’t happen, I’m very sure another one will come. Just go for it [Wimbledon] The final was really difficult for me, especially the second set. But then I feel like this final, I’m going all out, I’m going for everything.”
Cover of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Watch: Video shows shooter in Phoenix firing multiple bullets in rampage that killed 2 people
03:31
-
Watch: Harry Styles leads the applause for Queen Elizabeth II at Madison Square Garden concert
00:34
-
Fairview Fire kills at least two southeast of Los Angeles
00:59
-
Norfolk Police Chief says mass shooting that left 2 dead and 5 injured was due to an argument at a party
00:54
-
‘I can’t say it’s easy’: Nebraska man paddles Pumpkin Missouri River
01:49
-
Bodycam footage captures deputy shooting gunman in Orlando
01:05
-
Video shows Ohio kidnapping suspect attempting to stab officer with pen
01:37
-
Video appears to show Vermont sheriff captain kicking handcuffed inmate
01:08
-
Watch: Clark the bald eagle goes through airport security
00:26
-
Bodycam shows the moment a black pastor was arrested while watering a neighbor’s flowers
04:23
-
Dashcam video shows Paul Pelosi taking a field sobriety test
01:52
-
Texas drought reveals dinosaur tracks in dry riverbed
01:16
-
Video shows fuel truck engulfed in flames after crash on Arkansas highway
00:48
-
Former county DA describes why Atlanta officers’ use of force was ‘reasonable’ in Rayshard Brooks’ death
02:06
-
Video shows men posing as police and breaking into woman’s house
00:51
-
Officials ‘believe’ they found body of missing California teenager in lake
02:34
-
Arkansas Sheriff Says Without Viral Video He Wouldn’t Know About Violent Arrest
00:48
-
Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles
01:53
-
Poultry factory video shows migrant’s neck pinned by ICE agent during raid
01:35
-
Video Shows Police Dog Biting Unarmed Texas Woman For 62 Seconds
01:14
-
New Dictionary Words: Merriam-Webster Adds Fall’s Favorite ‘Pumpkin Spice’ to Dictionary
From cookies to cakes, and of course lattes, pumpkin spice is everywhere and now. It’s even in the dictionary.
Merriam-Webster tweeted about adding a starter for the seasonal staple.
The dictionary defines “pumpkin spice” as “a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and often allspice commonly used in pumpkin pie.”
Other new food additions highlight dishes and seasonings from around the world like “birria”, “banh mi”, “mojo”, “oat milk” and “herbal”.
RELATED | Oreo brings back limited-edition fall flavor after 5-year hiatus
Merriam-Webster’s editor said words are only added to the dictionary when it is clear that they are used consistently.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.
How Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett is trying to convince Russell Wilson to become a better quarterback
There’s a fascinating football experiment led by Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett, based on a theory that a rookie NFL head coach boldly pushes his franchise quarterback: Less DangeRuss is more.
Less hero ball by Wilson equals more wins by the Broncos.
Will this experiment work? Nothing less than the happiness of Broncos Country, not to mention a healthy relationship between Wilson and Hackett, depends on it.
When Denver embarked on a blockbuster trade with Seattle to acquire Wilson, it was based on the premise that it still had a decade of great football and several championship runs left in its 33-year-old body.
It’s Hackett’s job to make Wilson a more outstanding quarterback in his second decade in the NFL than in the last 10 seasons, when DangeRuss was named to the Pro Bowl nine times.
We all know Father Time is undefeated. The Seahawks pushed a veteran QB that led them to a Super Bowl victory. So I asked Hackett: is it realistic to believe that the best football of Wilson’s life is still ahead of him?
“Can a quarterback improve in his 30s? Yes. Undoubtedly, you can get better and better. Look at Aaron Rodgers. He won back-to-back MVPs in Green Bay,” Hackett told me.
Everything about Wilson’s record in Seattle suggests he’s a worthy heir to John Elway and Peyton Manning as heroes capable of leading a team to the playoffs. He averaged 10 wins and 29 touchdowns a year during a glorious decade with the Seahawks.
But there’s one troubling stat that needs to change: 476.
In 174 regular season and playoff games, Wilson was sacked nearly 500 times.
I admire Wilson’s ambition to play until his mid-forties and his commitment to do whatever it takes to win the Lombardi Trophy for the fourth time in franchise history. In a violent sport, however, it could be difficult for Wilson to survive another 476 sacks without a serious injury that could diminish his effectiveness and shorten his career.
“Everything I do with (Wilson) is geared towards one thing: if Russ wants to extend his career, we can’t let the defense touch him,” Hackett said on a hot August afternoon at the a camp where a rookie coach was trying to convince a successful quarterback that there is a better way to do business.
Coming down to pass, Wilson is fearless, unafraid to extend plays with his legs and relentlessly aggressive at taking deep shots to blast the top of a defense. That’s how Russ cooks.
But Wilson pays his courage without capitulation with a heavy physical price. During his time in the NFL, Wilson was sacked on 9.8% of his comebacks. Compare that heavy abuse to the 4.6% sack rate over 22 professional seasons by a precision artist like Tom Brady or the 3.9% sack rate by young gunslinger Patrick Mahomes, and you’ll get an idea of the Wilson’s dangerousness in the pocket.
When I told Hackett about my concerns about Wilson’s health, his eyes lit up with the megawatt recognition of a student who had already memorized all the exam answers.
“Everything I communicate with (Wilson) starts with protection, protection, protection,” Hackett said.
“The way you do this is very complex. It’s more than just running a particular type of play. It’s about how you change protections, how many different launch points you give your quarterback, how we run football and when we manage it. That’s all. It’s a fast tempo, a slow tempo. And the beauty is that you can do so many different things with a veteran quarterback who understands everything on the field to keep the defense off their game and off their game.
As offensive coordinator at Green Bay, Hackett helped Rodgers cut his long-running 6.5% career layoff rate to 3.7% in 2020. During a previous stint with Blake Bortles in Jacksonville, Hackett cut the 10.4% layoff rate Bortles suffered as a rookie in two seasons.
Hackett isn’t here to tell his franchise quarterback to sit in a rocking chair on the porch. He loves the streetball creativity that made Elway a legend in the Rockies.
So the trainer’s sales pitch is to reveal the beauty of fast routes designed to leave plenty of room for yardage after the catch. Hackett refuses to buy claim Wilson’s 5-foot-11 frame makes it difficult for him to be effective with short passes between numbers. There is hope that an athletic quarterback will realize that stealth is the best part of bravery.
“With a great quarterback, you have to have a reason behind everything you do as a coach,” Hackett said. “From the first time we met, Russ said, ‘Just tell me why. Why are we doing this?’ The why is how we’re going to build this beautiful thing that’s going to be the Denver Broncos offense.
Just as it took a messy divorce from Dan Reeves before Elway embraced a new way of thinking about acting under Mike Shanahan, perhaps Hackett’s fresh, enthusiastic voice can convince Wilson he exists. a smarter way for him to win a championship with the Broncos than the scrappy style of play that made DangeRuss famous in Seattle.
“The quarterbacks want to stay out there and shred people. They want to throw the ball 60 times. I don’t care if it’s Tom Brady or Russell Wilson. They want to throw the ball and tear through defenses. So you have to be able to feed that hunger,” Hackett said. “But I have to make it clear to Russ: ‘Dude, I don’t want you touched. I’m going to do everything I can to get the ball out of your hands, into the hands of our playmakers and keep you standing. .’”
The point of this fascinating experiment conducted between an established franchise quarterback and his rookie head coach?
Let Russ cook without mashing him.
Column: It’s a big season for the 2021 QB class — and Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will match up against 4 of the top 5
With young quarterbacks being pushed into action seemingly faster every season, it’s notable that no NFL team will start a rookie at the position in Week 1 for the first time in 15 years.
This has everything to do with the evaluation of the most recent crop of passers and nothing to do with a shift in thinking for when it’s best to throw young players into the fire at the game’s most important position.
The ballyhooed quarterback class of 2021, which featured quarterbacks selected with the first three picks and five of the first 15, will be on nearly full display. The only one that will not start is Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick by the New York Jets a year ago, because he’s sidelined by a minor knee injury.
But significant questions are lingering: Is any quarterback from 2021 prepared to take a jump forward like Lamar Jackson did in 2019 when he won MVP in his second season? Can any passer from the class galvanize a franchise like Josh Allen did in Buffalo?
Jackson and Allen were two of five quarterbacks taken in the first round in 2018. Before 2021, the only other times that occurred in the post-merger era was in 1999, when five quarterbacks went in the first 12 picks with the Chicago Bears getting Cade McNown at No. 12, and in 1983 when a record six quarterbacks were chosen in Round 1. The 1983 draft remains the gold standard for quarterbacks with John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino all reaching the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Last year’s class was largely disappointing. A case can be made the most impressive 2021 rookie quarterback was Davis Mills of the Houston Texans, who made 11 starts as a third-round pick. Dig into the numbers and Mills was better in some ways than Mac Jones, who went 10-7 as a starter for the New England Patriots.
- Round 1, No. 1: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars. Threw more than one touchdown pass in only two games, finishing with a 3-14 record. Like Fields, he’s now playing for a new head coach.
- Round 1, No. 2: Zach Wilson, Jets. Struggled to a 3-10 record as a starter with a poor cast around him. Finished with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but was picked off only once in his final six starts.
- Round 1, No. 3: Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers. Played behind Jimmy Garoppolo, starting only two games when the veteran was injured.
- Round 1, No. 11 Justin Fields, Bears. Highlight of his season came in the second half of a rally that wound up just short at Pittsburgh in Week 9. Accuracy, particularly on throws from the pocket, was a critical problem.
- Round 1, No. 15: Mac Jones, Patriots. Completed 67.6% of his passes but in a wild weather game in Week 13 at Buffalo, coach Bill Belichick trusted him to attempt a grand total of three passes.
- Round 3, No. 67: Davis Mills, Texans. Threw nine touchdown passes with two interceptions in his final five starts but had an ugly 2-9 record on a bad team.
There is feel-good energy about Fields at Halas Hall for the commitment he has made to improving in a new system and the changes made to his footwork and pocket presence. There is a similar storyline for all of the above teams with each quarterback.
Lance will be a fascinating study this season. Did the decision to have him learn under Garoppolo pay off? It raises the age-old question of nature vs. nurture and with Garoppolo, possessing a newly reworked contract, as a backup there will be questions about San Francisco’s commitment to the quarterback the franchise mortgaged so much for to acquire.
“We didn’t draft Trey to just fix this year,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said last year.
The Bears didn’t draft Fields to fix last season, either. A previous regime drafted him with the idea he could be the organization’s long-sought answer at the position. Now, general manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy are charged with finding answers to questions left open at the end of 2021.
Optimism for Fields has been elevated since the end of preseason when he led three touchdown drives in the first half at Cleveland. Exhibition football doesn’t count, and when the regular season kicks off it’s almost as if it didn’t happen.
But what Fields showed was improved patience and a greater understanding of how he fit in the design of the offense. When he reached the top of his drop, the ball was out. He still made second reaction plays, such as the touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet, getting outside of the pocket but doing so to buy time to locate a receiver downfield and not to just run.
That’s always going to be a huge part of his game, the part that leads to highlight plays. Fields’ ability to operate within the structure of the offense and be a rhythm passer will ultimately tell if he has what it takes. That’s the next step for him and he has to do it behind an offensive line that remains a work in progress going against an elite 49ers defensive line Sunday.
Comparing Fields against quarterbacks from his draft class will be easier this season. Of the quarterbacks listed above, everyone is on the schedule except Lawrence and the Jaguars. It starts with Fields and the Bears against Lance and the 49ers.
There has been an offseason full of talk and analyses. Now, we get to see what’s real when it comes to quarterback talk.
Scouting report
Fred Warner, 49ers linebacker
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Warner, 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, is in his fifth season in San Francisco after the 49ers made him their third-round pick in 2018. Warner was a first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowler in 2020. He led the 49ers in tackles with 137 last season and had four pass deflections and three fumble recoveries. Warner has not missed a game in his career.
“He has all of the traits of a top-five stack linebacker in the NFL,” the scout said. “He’s got run and hit sideline-to-sideline speed. He’s very good in coverage, someone who can match in their zone schemes and match and carry underneath versus the flat. He can cover a running back and he can match up versus the majority of tight ends in the NFL on inside vertical concepts.
“As a blitzer, he is excellent. He’s a perfect fit for DeMeco Ryans’ scheme as because they will give you so many different fronts, tilted fronts, five-man surfaces and they use Warner as a blitzer and someone on twists and stunts to get home to the quarterback. That’s where you see the high-level ability of his closing speed, that short area burst in a confined space.
“On top of that, he’s super physical at the point of contact. He’s a guy who just piles up more impact plays than Roquan Smith. I really like Roquan — he’s a great football player — but Warner is an overall better player. Warner has a little more thump in his pads and he’s just a little better in coverage. Roquan is good in coverage too but this guy is really good.”
‘Murder the Media’ associates charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Ochs, 36, a Marine Corps veteran and unsuccessful 2020 Republican-backed candidate for a state House seat in Honolulu, and DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to obstruct or obstruct Congress as it met to uphold President Biden’s 2020 election victory. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. jail. But each man faces a possible range of 41 to 51 months when sentencing Dec. 9 before U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl Howell under federal guidelines in plea agreements with prosecutors.
Ochs, a designated “Elder” of the Proud Boys, and DeCarlo said they met at least two other accused Proud Boys leaders – Ethan Nordean and William Chrestman – inside the Capitol, but the details disclosed in the plea do not allege not explicitly coordinating, and Ochs and DeCarlo did not admit a conspiracy charge.
Separately on Friday morning in Washington, a lawyer for a second far-right group whose leaders face seditious conspiracy charges on January 6 pleaded not guilty to a four-count indictment after her arrest. last week in Texas. Prosecutors have charged Oath Keepers General Counsel Kellye SoRelle with conspiracy, obstructing a federal proceeding on January 6, 2021, falsifying documents and misdemeanor trespass. Prosecutors, however, have said they have no plans to add him to existing indictments against other Oath Keepers leaders, although his case overlaps significantly with theirs, including founder Stewart. Rhodes, who is expected to go on trial later this month.
During Ochs and DeCarlo’s hour-long plea hearing, the men admitted to posting images and video of the incursion in real time, stealing a pair of zippered handcuffs from a police bag and damaged federal property. The men said Ochs saw DeCarlo scribble the name of their social media video collective with permanent marker on a door honoring two police officers who were shot and killed in 1988 while defending the Capitol from a armed intruder.
“The robbery is actually here, and we’re going to stop it!” Ochs admitted, shouting on video as the men walked from a rally that morning for President Donald Trump near the White House to the Capitol. Ochs said he traveled to Washington after hearing Trump invite supporters to attend a “wild” rally.
Ochs and DeCarlo said they recorded themselves violating Capitol grounds and agreeing that they were now “all criminals.” They also admitted throwing a smoke bomb each at the police, although DeCarlo said he forgot to pull the pin.
The men entered the doors of the Senate wing minutes after it was broken into at 2.13 p.m. they admitted. Inside, DeCarlo shouted, “Where’s Nancy?” and the two men shouted “Nancy’s office!” while pointing from the Capitol Rotunda to an office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Approaching the Rotunda and inside they said they met and had a group hug with Nordean — accused of being a key leader in the Proud Boys rally in Washington who broke police lines and another member they said they didn’t know before.
Ochs and DeCarlo said they were also among those who prevented police from blocking access to a lower level of the Capitol by opening automated drop-down doors. DeCarlo also said Chrestman was part of the group, although Ochs and DeCarlo said they had never met and did not know him.
Nordean and Chrestman have pleaded not guilty.
After leaving the Capitol, Ochs said in a video posted to an encrypted messaging app, “We came here to ‘stop the theft,’” to which DeCarlo replied, “We did! Ochs said he added in a cryptic conversation of Proud Boys “alumni”, “Sorry, we couldn’t go live when we stormed the…Capitol and scared Congress.”
Ochs hesitated when Howell asked if he held a leadership position with the Proud Boys as an “elder”, replying after consulting his lawyer: “It is not a concrete mafia group. … It’s just a term of respect.
Unlike most of the Jan. 6 defendants, the couple’s plea agreements did not require them to submit their digital devices and social media to the FBI or participate in an interview. Asked by Howell why, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb said prosecutors were satisfied with an FBI interview with Ochs prior to his plea, the return of the search warrant and discussions with DeCarlo’s attorney.
Prosecutors dropped five counts, including conspiracy and destruction of federal property, and misdemeanor charges of theft and trespassing and disorderly conduct on a building or restricted property.
Column: Chicago’s love-hate relationship with Soldier Field begins again with a new Bears season
Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips promised a “first-class experience” for fans at the proposed domed stadium in Arlington Heights.
That, of course, would be a significant upgrade from the third-class experience of attending games at Soldier Field, the stadium Chicagoans have had a love-hate relationship with since the Bears made what was called a “temporary” move to the lakefront venue 51 years ago.
We’ve spent most of our lives watching the Bears lose and listening to Bears executives talk about moving to a new home. This year appears to be no different.
Phillips and Chairman George McCaskey spoke at a town meeting Thursday in Arlington Heights about a plan to leave Soldier Field for a bigger, better facility with climate control, parking, nearby restaurants and sports betting facilities, and no doubt a new Bear Raid siren to blast out the neighbors.
It’s the start of a long process, just as it was in 1978 when former Bears President George “Mugs” Halas Jr. threatened to leave Soldier Field because the team’s complaints to the Chicago Park District about the facility fell on “deaf ears.”
“I think it’s time we started taking off the gloves,” Halas told the Tribune’s Don Pierson. “Maybe we’ve been quiet too long.”
The gloves are off again, and this time the Bears mean business.
But with so many logistics yet to be determined, most notably the funding, it will be years before Bears fans can even think of escaping the unfriendly confines of Soldier Field for a new state-of-the-art stadium in Arlington Heights.
Nevertheless, another season of Bears football is upon us, so it’s time to ponder another season of dealing with the inconveniences of going to Soldier Field. It still is hard to get into and out of, the lines are impossibly long and the food choices are about as varied as a high school game.
The aggravation factor tends to be multiplied if the team is bad, and most have pegged the Bears for 10 or more losses in the first year of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus regime. Other than Justin Fields’ preseason, the biggest bright spot has been the installation of Bermuda grass at the behest of Eberflus, who could be in contention for Groundskeeper of the Year if his suggestion works at the stadium with the perpetually plagued sod.
Many forget that the Bears were supposed to leave Soldier Field for a new stadium decades ago. Owner George “Papa Bear” Halas agreed on May 13, 1971, to a three-year lease with the Chicago Park District, with two one-year options.
“The Bears view the move to Soldier Field as purely temporary — an interim measure taken of necessity until a new city stadium can be constructed,” a Tribune report said. “Halas said his target date for a new stadium is three years, but the two successive one-year options were tacked onto the agreement just in case.”
Good idea.
The rest of the story is long and involves several politicians and members of the Halas-McCaskey clan ranging from Papa Bear and Halas Jr. to Michael and George McCaskey.
To make a long story short — they muffed the punt. No new stadium was ever built in the five decades since the original contract, and every stadium proposal has been doomed to failure.
The Bears once considered a move to old Comiskey Park in 1978 while renovations were made at Soldier Field. Nope.
In 1995 team President Michael McCaskey considered a proposal to relocate the team to Gary, Ind., as well as building the “McDome” — a multipurpose facility next to McCormick Place. Not a chance.
Ultimately, the remodeled Soldier Field that opened in 2003 was touted as the equivalent of a modern facility with the same cool architecture inside. But it soon became a punchline for its bizarre design that minimized the classic Greek columns and has a lack of amenities. And naturally, it was still impossible to get in and out.
Soldier Field’s life-span now will be shortened by several years thanks to the Bears’ plan to flee to the suburbs. There are only so many soccer matches, concerts and college football games to schedule in any given year, and once the Bears leave it will exist like a classic old restaurant abandoned during the pandemic.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed putting a dome over Soldier Field, a last-ditch attempt to persuade the McCaskeys to stick around with yet another facelift. They’ve decided to ignore any remodeling plan, having already made the decision to explore buying the Arlington Heights property. So Soldier Field eventually will become the Chicago version of the Roman Colosseum, only with a faux spaceship crashing into the empty stadium instead of crumbling colonnades.
The panacea of the “first-class” stadium experience is something Phillips and the Bears alluded to during the original remodeling plan more than 20 years ago. We won’t know until an Arlington Heights plan is completed if that’s truly the case.
Is the grass greener in Arlington Heights? Or will the Bears move be the equivalent of replacing the sod at Soldier Field from Kentucky bluegrass to Bermuda?
Planning consultants told a crowd of interested citizens Thursday they plan to have offices, retail, apartments and townhomes, a hotel and a sports betting business near the new, domed stadium.
Well, you can never have enough office buildings in an era when employees are increasingly working remotely, or enough sports betting facilities in an age in which gamblers can use their phones to bet on games from the comfort of their couch.
And Bears Villages or Halas Hollow — or whatever they’ll wind up naming the proposed community — should be fine to live in as long as you’re OK with an air raid siren going off a dozen or so times during home games.
Since it will take years for the Bears to implement their plan, we’ll still be able to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first football game at Soldier Field during the 2024 season. The new stadium with the classic columns, then called Municipal Grant Park Stadium, played host to a Notre Dame-Northwestern game on Nov. 22, 1924.
Tribune sports writer Wallace Abbey previewed the game by noting that coach Knute Rockne’s Irish, considered the best team in the nation with the legendary “Four Horsemen,” would have their hands full because of the poor field conditions.
“It is probable that in the mud which will greet the team today Notre Dame will be at a slight disadvantage,” he wrote.
The Irish squeaked out a 12-6 win before a crowd of more than 35,000.
The game of football has changed quite a bit over the last 98 years, and Soldier Field has undergone many facelifts since that first game.
But at least we have new sod for the old place.
Better days are ahead.
