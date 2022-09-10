Jaylen Brown ‘saved the weekend’ at upcoming basketball event

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Celtics
It all started with a fun conversation over a barbecue and a question that’s been circulating around town for generations.
Which neighborhood has the best basketball players in Boston?
Ten years ago, a group of friends called CrewLove decided to organize a basketball tournament. They rushed for two weeks to find teams, referees and t-shirts for everyone.
Since then, the event has grown mainly through word of mouth and social media. It’s become an entire weekend dedicated to showcasing local hoop talent and businesses.
Perhaps the most anticipated event of the weekend is the annual Roxbury v Dorchester game, which took place later in 2016.
What was originally meant to be a 5-on-5 game between friends has become one of the city’s gems, and this year two of Boston’s biggest names – Mayor Michelle Wu and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown – stopped, adding to the hype even more.
Bragging rights, Boston style
The vision was that of a true bragging game. No pro players, no Division I players. Just regular neighborhood folks who love the game.
“It’s good to see guys who don’t play a lot in these tournaments,” CrewLove member Andrew Angus told Boston.com. “Just the regular Boston guy who loves to compete, or the guy who was nice in his prime but is able to join his team and just play. It kind of made people realize that yes, we all like to win, but camaraderie is the best thing.
CrewLove chooses coaches and coaches choose teams. Roxbury leads the series 2-1 after winning this year’s game in a blowout.
The first game, at the Mildred Ave Community Center, was packed, but the humidity in the gymnasium made the floor too slippery to finish the game. This led to the game being moved to Emmanuel College before COVID-19 shut down gymnasiums in the city. Eventually the game moved outside of Harambee Park.
Despite three moves in six years and a COVID-related hiatus, the energy has remained the same no matter where games are played. It’s about having a fun and safe event for the community, said CrewLove member Phil Jean.
“We use basketball in the foreground to bring everyone together, but it’s more than just basketball,” Jean told Boston.com. “Eventually, we want to be able to do back-to-school campaigns and holiday giveaways, stuff like that. The truth is that we need help with this. We always try to connect with the right people to make these things happen.
Jaylen Brown saves the weekend
CrewLove uses the game as a platform to spotlight local small businesses. Some vendors brought goods and food to sell. Others provided free services like haircuts and painting for children.
Jaylen Brown’s clothing brand 7uice set up a mobile store during the game. The truck ended up being useful in an unexpected way.
“We tried to do it the right way, we needed to get a permit for the park and supposedly we needed a generator permit,” Jean said. “We didn’t have that, so we weren’t aware of it. The police officer who came to talk to us was nice about it, he was like ‘You can’t run this. You don’t have the proper license for that”. Luckily Jaylen Brown had her mobile clothes truck there and we were able to run the electricity through the truck. So kudos to JB man, he saved the weekend.
Brown didn’t just have the truck there. He personally came to the game and stayed for hours.
“The way he approached casually, you would just think he was a regular person,” said CrewLove member Keith “Jay” Branch. “There weren’t a million people with him. He just walked over, gave everyone dap. I don’t think people really knew it was him until someone announced “oh, Jaylen Brown is here”. He didn’t have crazy jewelry, he didn’t have a huge security team, he walked around every vendor, stopped, took pictures, went through the layup lines.
A vision to “unite Massachusetts”
Events that bring people from all walks of life together show the city’s potential to become a more welcoming and inclusive place, Angus said, using Mayor Wu’s appearance as an example.
“Seeing the mayor there is like a cultural moment,” Angus said. “It’s like ‘oh my God’ that she’s there, and she sees that the vibe and the essence is there. She sees that it’s not what people are describing. It’s like ‘look this beautiful atmosphere of people”.
One of Angus’ main goals is to get new police commissioner Michael Cox, from Roxbury, to attend the game next year. Taking steps to create safer communities is one of the main reasons CrewLove keeps the game going.
“If the mayor can do it, he can do it. If Jaylen Brown can do it, he can do it. If Rachel Rollins can do it, he can do it,” Angus said. “I’m not putting any pressure on him, but it’s good to see those faces out there. And at the forefront of that, I know there are police officers who have a negative outlook within our community. and I think that can change if they feel part of the community.
Both Roxbury and Dorchester have had issues with violence, Angus said, but he hopes people who know each other through basketball can make things better in both neighborhoods and beyond.
“I feel like our job is to unite the basketball communities within the state,” Angus said. “I think it’s our five-year goal right now to unite the basketball communities of Lawrence, New Bedford, Cambridge, Brockton, Springfield. If basketball can unite us, it can unite Massachusetts.
Boston
This year, no NBA games will be played on Election Day, Nov. 8.
“The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections,” the league announced Aug. 16 on social media.
The lack of NBA games on Election Day is one indication that the upcoming midterms are like no other in American history. This year’s contests are among the most consequential in our lifetimes.
That’s not hyperbole, or an exaggerated claim not meant to be taken literally.
Our president delivered a speech this month titled, “Battle For the Soul of the Nation.”
This is serious, folks.
Are you registered to vote? If not, you have until Oct. 23 to register online. In Illinois, you can apply now to receive a ballot and vote by mail.
“Skip the lines on Election Day and vote from the comfort of your living room,” the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Illinois announced Friday on social media, along with a link to an Illinois State Board of Elections webpage.
The page directs visitors to county clerk websites that provide vote by mail applications. People can email their completed forms to their county clerks. New this year is a feature that lets registered voters sign up for a “permanent vote by mail” option and automatically receive ballots for future elections.
Voters in the south and southwest suburbs and elsewhere would be mistaken to treat this year like a typical midterm election. There’s too much at stake. This is different from any previous situation we have known.
This is not politics as usual. This is not a case where both sides share equal blame for the divisiveness that characterizes our civil discourse. This year, democracy itself is on the ballot.
Too many Americans reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. They believe unfounded lies that the election was stolen because of baseless claims of fraud or wrongdoing.
Peddlers of such nonsense had their days in court, and they lost more than 60 legal attempts to prove their claims because no one could produce a shred of evidence that would change the outcome of the 2020 race.
“First, we must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” President Joe Biden told the nation in a Sept. 1 prime time address from Philadelphia. “Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal.”
None of the major broadcast networks carried Biden’s address live that evening. They all, however, interrupted regularly scheduled programming Friday to air King Charles III’s first public remarks following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The death of a British monarch is a big deal, but it seemed like the potential death of American democracy should have warranted better coverage by TV networks.
Since 2020, numerous losing candidates have refused to concede and questioned the legitimacy of the election process. Voters need to turn out in the midterms to show their faith in the integrity of our elections.
Another grave threat to our tradition of free and fair elections is the threat of violence.
The deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol shows how threats have escalated to actual violence. After the FBI retrieved top-secret classified documents former President Donald Trump took with him after he lost the 2020 election, a U.S. senator recklessly invoked rhetoric about violence.
“There will be riots in the street,” if Trump is prosecuted for breaking the law, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Aug. 28 on Fox News.
Biden’s speech seems to have raised awareness about threats to our democracy.
“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden told the nation.
A criminal prosecution of Trump seems imminent. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol will resume public hearings in the weeks leading up to the election.
Perhaps most notably, the Supreme Court’s decision in June to take away a woman’s constitutional right to make health care decisions changed the dynamic of the midterms. Since then, far more women have registered to vote than men.
“Women Are So Fired Up To Vote, I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It,” declared the headline of a Sept. 3 New York Times guest essay by political analyst Tom Bonier, CEO of TargetSmart, a data and polling firm.
Huge numbers of women are registering to vote in Kansas, Louisiana, Idaho, Wisconsin and other red states where women are concerned about losing access to abortion services.
“In my 28 years of analyzing elections I had never seen anything like what’s happened in the past two months in American politics,” Bonier wrote. “Women are registering to vote in numbers I never witnessed before.”
In Kansas, for example, 69% of new voter registrants were women.
“This is a moment to throw old political assumptions out the window and to consider that Democrats could buck historic trends this cycle,” Bonier wrote.
The historic trend is that the party occupying the White House typically loses seats in the House and Senate during midterm elections.
There is a growing sense that this year’s midterms are of historic importance. All who are eligible should exercise their right to vote and participate in preserving our democracy.
Ted Slowik is a columnist for the Daily Southtown.
“London Bridge is down.” These are believed to be the code words used by officials to spread the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, first to the Prime Minister and members of the British government, then to other countries where she was the leader of the state or a figurehead.
Thursday’s confirmation of the Queen’s death at 96 was both a shock to an unbelieving nation and an event for which there had been years of planning. Sir Christopher Geidt, the Queen’s private secretary for a decade until 2017, was a former diplomat who was appointed a second knight in 2014, in part for arranging her estate.
Elements of “Operation London Bridge”, the master plan detailing the mechanics of leading a country through a period of mourning and transition to a new monarch (now King Charles III) had previously been leaked, giving us all an indication of what was to come. Very little was left to chance, but among the unknowns – until the time actually came – was how the formalities would fit into pre-existing events and long-standing commitments.
Sport occupies an important place in this gray area, especially football, given its status as a national sport. And so, as two footmen posted a notice on the railings outside Buckingham Palace of the Queen’s death just after 6.30pm on Thursday, the immediate reaction was to shut down, just as the country was arrested in the face of the gravity of the moment. . Evening horse races at Chelmsford and Southwell were scrapped halfway through the map, while all Friday races were also cancelled, as were two of the English Football League matchday fixtures – Burnley v Norwich City in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers against Stockport. County in Ligue 2.
Europa League games at Manchester United (who lost to Real Sociedad) and West Ham United (who beat FCSB) were allowed to continue as their 8pm kick-offs made them dangerous to give up at such a late stage, but that initial discussion usually led on to what was to come next. Sources have told ESPN that various governing bodies, including the English Football Association (FA), Premier League and EFL, have started considering what to do with the weekend fixtures before moving on. speak out against a sudden judgment.
It’s a disorienting time for everyone in the UK. A monarch who has been a constant for over 70 years, as a point of stability through turbulent decades, whatever your politics or your broader view of royalty. And it was that sentiment that led gambling authorities not to rush into a decision on Thursday night as the surge of emotion began. People began to gather outside Buckingham Palace, flowers were laid at Balmoral – the Queen’s residence in Scotland where she died with her family around her – as the five main terrestrial TV channels broadcast streaming news or pre-recorded programs documenting his life.
There was also the promise of government advice. A document titled “The Disappearance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: A Guide to National Mourning” was released hours after her death. In this document, the issue of sport was addressed: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting events and matches, or to close entertainment venues during the period of national mourning. This is to discretion of individual organizations.
“As a mark of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and it is entirely at the discretion of each organization. .
“If meetings or sporting events are scheduled on the day of the state funeral, organizations may wish to adjust event times so that they do not conflict with associated funeral and motorcade schedules. As a sign of respect and in keeping with the tone of national mourning, organizers may wish to observe a period of silence and/or play the national anthem at the start of events or sporting matches, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”
The final decision was therefore left to the associations. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) hosted an all-sports call at 9.30am on Friday to discuss options and answer questions where possible. The Premier League then convened its board and representatives of all 20 clubs at 11 a.m. to discuss their next move.
The remarkable longevity of Queen Elizabeth II makes historical precedent so remote that it downplays its relevance, but when King George VI died on February 6, 1952, a full series of football league matches were played for three days. later. Similarly, matches were played in the aftermath of the death of King George V in January 1936. However, matches were interrupted when Princess Diana died in August 1997 and, in a different context, football resumed at the first occasion after the COVID-19 outbreak, based in part on the morale boost that competitive sport would bring to a nation enduring widespread pain. Football prides itself on unifying displays of respect in difficult times in society and here an unfortunate opportunity has presented itself.
Also, as the Premier League meeting took place, confirmation came that rugby union would resume, while word quickly spread that cricket and golf were to continue. Rugby league later said publicly that it would continue. However, sources have told ESPN that the Premier League chose not to continue with matches following a decision by the board which was later backed by the clubs.
In typical meetings, clubs vote, with 14 of the 20 teams having to pass a motion, but this situation was different. Sources say talks have taken place between the Premier League, EFL and Women’s Super League to coordinate their response after the DCMS meeting, resulting in all matches being postponed this weekend, including the Premier League game. League Monday night between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.
Stripping away the emotion of the situation, the football schedule is already heavily condensed due to the unprecedented occurrence of a Winter World Cup in November and December. Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has previously described the schedule as ‘crazy’, while others including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have expressed fears over player burnout given the sheer volume of encounters.
There is some precious slack. A source suggested that if the Queen died on a Friday or Saturday the decision would have been a formality, but this weekend comes amid the initial shock wave at the announcement and the likely outpouring of grief during the funeral, the date of which has not yet been confirmed, but it is assumed that it will be either Sunday, September 18 or Monday, September 19. Government guidelines are clearer regarding funerals. “As a sign of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral,” the document says.
If the funeral takes place on September 18, the very scale of the police operation jeopardizes the meetings scheduled for next Sunday. It will be the first British state funeral since the death of Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, and people will travel from all corners of the globe to London. The police operation will indeed begin over the weekend, regardless of the actual date of the funeral, and so the prospect of a potentially disrupted second week of play is clear.
Talks will continue on how to handle this situation in the coming days. More immediately, sources have told ESPN that UEFA is in talks with relevant stakeholders as to whether Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches involving English clubs should go ahead. next week. Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United are all expected to be in action, along with Scottish clubs Rangers, Celtic and Hearts.
But ultimately, all of this can wait a while. The Queen’s grandson, Prince William, is the chairman of the FA and she herself was the organization’s godmother. In the eyes of football’s governing bodies, logistical difficulties are being replaced by a desire to take a break in recognition of a defining moment in a nation’s history and the end of an era. There will always be another game. There will never be another Queen Elizabeth II.
St. Paul Parks and Recreation has opened its second disc golf course a few blocks south of Larpenteur Avenue and not far from the city’s border with Maplewood.
The new nine-hole Hillcrest Knoll Park Disc Golf Course is located at 1672 Hoyt Ave E., off Kennard Street. The course is free to play and open to the public. The city also maintains an 18-hole course along Montreal Avenue and Edgcumbe Road in Highland Park.
More information is online at stpaul.gov/facilities/hillcrest-knoll-park.
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded on Friday like a storm should approach southern California.
Beach House at Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to owners Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie.
The beachside restaurant, which is under construction, was due to open in a few weeks. However, Kyle said he hadn’t seen a flood like this in decades and he feared the patio could be next.
“Well, I kept watching the water lines, and I was going uh oh,” Kyle said.
Tropical Storm Kay off Baja California is pushing clouds and rain into Southern California, but it’s unclear how much of the storm’s impact will be as it’s expected to swell. weaken as it moves north.
Kay could bring significant rainfall totals to the region.
Kyle and Ritchie said they hope the storm doesn’t completely destroy what has been built so far at Beach House. They estimate they have invested $2 million in the restaurant so far.
Crews began placing sandbags near a chain-link fence and lifting expensive equipment onto wooden pallets.
“We remain positive,” Ritchie said. “We want to open Seal Beach’s favorite hotspot, here and on the sand.”
Kay is forecast to become a tropical depression as it moves into cooler ocean waters and weakens into a low pressure system by Saturday.
About 50 of Wan’Dale Robinson’s family members are traveling to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the Giants wide receiver’s NFL debut on Sunday.
The drive is only three hours from Robinson’s hometown of Frankfort, Ky., and since he played at both Nebraska and Kentucky in college, his family already has plenty of red and blue gear to wear at his Giants’ season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
“My dad, he tells me all the time: It’s the same game I’ve been playing since I was five years old,” Robinson, 21, said Friday. “I don’t really wanna try to make too much out of it, even though I am a rookie. But I do wanna go out there and make sure I’m proving myself and proving there’s a reason I’m here and playing.”
Robinson will be a fascinating player to follow this season, and not just because he is fast, quick and dynamic.
His second-round draft selection, his skill set, and his usage in the Giants’ offense are also a window into the type of player and talent that GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have prioritized in their long-term rebuild of this roster.
“Versatile,” Robinson said, describing his defining trait. “I feel like I can do everything on a football field that you need out of a skill player, whether that means take handoffs, catch passes down the field, catch screen passes, jet sweeps.”
Robinson will do all of those things in Mike Kafka’s offense. The 5-8, 185-pound speedster will go in motion often. He will line up in the backfield occasionally. And it will change every week with how Daboll and Kafka believe they can exploit a defense.
“I know for us in a game plan, I’m gonna have to do a lot of different things each and every week,” Robinson said. “And it won’t really be the same things I did the [previous] week. So I gotta be on my toes and be ready for everything.”
The Giants drafted Robinson not just because he has the physical traits to do those things, but also because he is mature and mentally dedicated enough to handle it.
“There’s obvious things he may have a question on, but for the most part he’s got everything down pat,” veteran Sterling Shepard said of Robinson on Friday. “He’s learned the offense and knows what the coach wants, and you don’t see that too many times out of a rookie. Most of the time they’re running around like chickens with their heads cut off, and I haven’t seen that out of Wan’Dale.”
One of this offense’s defining elements, the Giants hope, will be their speed and mismatches created by their personnel deployment.
Saquon Barkley might line up in the slot on one play, for example, with Matt Breida at running back behind Daniel Jones, and Robinson crossing the formation in motion at full speed at the snap.
The idea is to move the defense’s eyes, keep them guessing, and give whatever skill player touches the ball a split-second head start — or better yet, a mismatch with a defender.
“Huge advantage,” Breida said Friday of him and Barkley being on the field at the same time. “We can create mismatches, especially when they put linebackers on us. I feel like we’re more athletic than most linebackers.”
Robinson could be one of the keys to unlocking a more exciting and productive Giants offense. He’ll definitely be a major part of this team’s future.
He said he’s not nervous. But he granted that there might be one moment, trotting out for that first offensive series, when it will hit him. Then it will be back to business.
“Not yet,” he said, smiling, of any butterflies. “None right now. But we’re getting closer and closer.”
Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (right calf) officially are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s opener. Thibodeaux’s extremely limited practice load appeared to indicate he is not playing. Ojulari seemed a bit further along but was still limited.
Daboll said the team could end up taking some player statuses up until a pre-game workout. That could be the case for either Ojulari or rookie safety Dane Belton (broken collarbone), who is listed as questionable. The coach said Belton was cleared for contact and only wearing a red jersey in practice as a precaution.
Edge Quincy Roche is expected to be elevated from the practice squad. Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines project as the starters on the edge. Safety Tony Jefferson and corner Fabian Moreau are candidates to be elevated, as well.
Breida and corner Nick McCloud project as the starting gunners on the punt coverage team. Breida, a sixth-year vet, has never played the gunner position in an NFL regular season game. He said the last time he played it was his rookie preseason with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.
But two or three weeks ago, the coaching staff discussed it and tried the speedy Breida there. He’s eager for the new role. “They feel I can play a lot of different positions,” he said. “They consider me versatile enough to do that.”
McCloud (Bills) and safety Jason Pinnock (Jets) no doubt were claimed off waivers on Aug. 31 with an eye on special teams. Pinnock also projects to factor there for Thomas McGaughey’s unit.
Multiple players were working at the return spots Friday, but it does appear that Richie James is the lead punt returner and Gary Brightwell is the kick returner, as the depth chart indicates — at least to start.
The Giants were on the schedule to practice 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Friday. They finished at roughly 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and 1:05 p.m. Friday, give or take a few minutes. It is unclear how long they practiced on Monday, a session closed to the media.
Daboll was asked if shorter practices will be common this season or if it was just his Week 1 plan. He said this is how they did it with the Buffalo Bills, and the schedule works.
“It just depends on how we’re practicing in the team periods,” Daboll said. “I always allot for a little more time in case we need to redo a play or have a repeat. But the schedule that we use is really consistent with where I was the last four years. It’s been a good schedule for the players.”
The Saints signed offensive guard Wyatt Davis off the Giants’ practice squad to New Orleans’ active roster. Schoen had signed Davis to New York’s practice squad on Sept. 1. The Giants also re-signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad to continue his development.
It wouldn’t be a shock if Schoen and many other NFL GMs showed up in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday night to watch QB prospects Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida) go head to head.
This content was created by a partner of Boston.com. Boston.com’s editorial department had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for posting such content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described in the posting. For more information, see our sponsored content guidelines.
If you’re an NFL fan, the best time of the year is upon us… football season! Sunday and Monday night games are back and if relaxing on the couch watching the game on TV isn’t enough, you need to get your hands on tickets. We all know that NFL ticket prices often exceed our usual budgets, especially for the top seats in the stadium. But it’s equally satisfying to put on your team’s merchandise, relax on the couch, or head to your local sports bar to cheer on your team! However, if you’re determined to sit in the front row for your favorite team this year, we’ve got some great deals for you. Check out these best NFL ticket deals in 2022!
Find football tickets from $6 on StubHub! No promo code needed.
Get $5 off NFL tickets with code SeatGeek TAKE5. Your order must be $300 or more to use this code.
Get NFL Tickets at Vivid Seats! New customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order with code WEBGEARS20. This code is valid until September 30.
Get 25% off NFL Shop merchandise with code SAVENFL. Use this code to score a New England Patriots Mac Jones t-shirt. This code is valid until September 7th.
Get Up To 70% Off Fanatics Clearance Items & Free Shipping Over $29 With Code 29 SHIP. Use this code to save 30& on a New England Patriots knit beanie. Code valid until September 7.
Visit our coupons page for even more deals from your favorite brands! We can help you save on family clothing, electronics and technology, vacation bookings and more!
