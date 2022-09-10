News
King Charles III pays homage to the Queen
Yahoo News Video
A British Army veteran mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II
A British Army veteran broke down in tears following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as thousands gathered at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late monarch. Archie Ferguson, 84, had served 23 years in the armed forces, serving overseas in countries including Germany and Cyprus. “[I’m] sad and happy, happy that she got off to a quick start,” Ferguson told Yahoo News. The monarch’s death recalled the passing of his wife, who had suffered from dementia for 10 years. “She [the queen] did not spend his life suffering,” he added. The veteran went on to praise the monarch’s wisdom, saying she had been a wonderful queen and a “great example”. Mourners lined up for miles to lay flowers, notes and cards at the gates of the monarch’s official residence. Friday marked the first of 10 days of mourning. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is due to take place on September 19.
yahoo
News
Q&A with Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester: ‘I really wanted to be a first-ballot (Hall of Famer)’
Devin Hester vividly remembers the vibe, the energy that was percolating through Halas Hall when he joined the Chicago Bears as a second-round pick in 2006. Back then, Hester was a defender, a talented cornerback out of Miami who arrived in Lake Forest to join a defense led by Brian Urlacher, Mike Brown, Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman.
From Day One, Hester says, there was an unmistakable energy, an established standard from a defensive unit that knew its responsibilities.
“The mentality there when I first walked in was that defense wins championships,” Hester told the Tribune. “It was a defensive-minded team. And the offense? It was, ‘Listen. Y’all don’t mess up and turn the ball over and we’ll win the games.’ That was the mentality they had and that was the mentality I was brainwashed with and believed in.”
Along with that, Hester quickly found himself meshing into a team that enjoyed incredible harmony. That unity, Hester believes, only increased the team’s confidence. The confidence created swagger and resolve. The swagger and resolve cleared the way to victories, 13 during Hester’s rookie season and two more in January that propelled the Bears into Super Bowl XLI.
“An incredible run,” Hester said. “It really was.”
Hester is back in Chicago this weekend, joining Urlacher, Tillman and Matt Forte as well as former Blackhawks star Chris Chelios for Saturday’s FanDuel Fan Fest at Guaranteed Rate Field. The event, which includes musical performances from Wiz Khalifa and Alesson, will run from 2-9 p.m. and feature a handful of competitions between the former Chicago athletes.
Basketball shooting contests. Ax throwing. Hester will battle Forte in a game of Tic-Tac-Throw Football and has already declared victory.
“Matt’s a lefty,” he said with a laugh. “So, you know lefties. They don’t have the proper fundamentals of throwing the ball. So I think I’ve got the edge over him.”
Hester visited with the Tribune on Friday morning to talk more about his eight-season run with the Bears from 2006-2013 and his Pro Football Hall of Fame prospects.
Here are excerpts from that conversation, edited in some cases for length and clarity.
In your earliest days with the Bears, when you were still in the defensive backfield, what do you remember about the practice standards and the expectations that were set for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday that set things up for success on Sundays?
Oh, man. It was so defensive-minded. Wired for turnovers. They had the defensive players so hungry to get turnovers. Fumbles. Interceptions. Strips. Sacks. It was like that was all we believed we could do. In games that year. Man. My first two years, our defense played incredible, lights-out football. And it was the mindset that those guys had with that unit.
That 2006 season was special obviously. Sixteen years later now, what do you appreciate most about that season and that team?
Man, when you play the game, when you play sports, every now and then you come across a team and a unit and a group of players that’s all on the same page and all have the same mindset. It’s very rare that you get on a team like that. And I was fortunate to be on a team like that my first season. They were all on the same page. With everything. Hung out together. In meetings, they were always locked and loaded and paying attention. And everything the coaches said, we soaked it up like sponges. And we believed. From Day One. And that was what made us so special that year.
That energy gets infectious quickly, doesn’t it?
It does. And sometimes it can (fade) from a coach getting fired or a player or two getting released. That’s just the National Football League. That’s the way it works. You have players that you least suspect who suddenly get released and it puts a dent in that unit and in that room.
Obviously for you, the final step in your career journey will be getting an invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and getting a bust inside that building in Canton, Ohio. How did you learn last winter that you weren’t going to be inducted with this most recent class?
I got a phone call from the president of the Hall of Fame. And he wanted to call me personally and let me know what was going on before anybody else found out. He pretty much said it was a tough decision and that I was in a situation as a player where there was a lot of debate and it was very unique. They said they were never put in a position like this when it came to the category of the position I played as a special teams guy and how they viewed me when it came to this vote. So he said, we know most definitely you’re going to get in. But it was just so hard for the committee to solidify you as a Hall of Famer in my first year of eligibility just because of the special teams tag I have on my name. They just didn’t know how to present it and didn’t know whether I was worthy of being classified as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He told me I was for sure going to make the Hall of Fame eventually.
How did that feel to you?
I was frustrated. I was upset. Because at the end of the day, when you look at the Hall of Fame, you don’t categorize a guy for what position he played. You categorize a guy for what he brought to the game of football. That’s how I want to be viewed. I don’t want to be viewed as just a special teams guy. I want to be viewed as a National Football League player and what did he bring to this game of football.
There are a lot of people on the Hall of Fame selection committee who are confident that your case is a when-not-if situation. How do you react to those sentiments that your day is coming?
It’s coming. It’s coming. But I was really just more so (disappointed). I really wanted to be a first-ballot (guy). I didn’t want them to just classify me and only look at me as just a special-teams player and then say, ‘Oh, well we can’t put a special teams guy in on the first ballot.’ In reality, I wanted it to be fair. Every guy has a position on the field. Whether it’s a returner or a quarterback. When the Hall of Fame is brought up, you have to put the best to ever do it in the Hall of Fame — regardless of position. And that’s what I was pretty much trying to present. Listen, I know I’m a special teams guy. I know I’m a kickoff and punt returner. But at the end of the day, do you look at me as the best to ever do it? Do you consider that you’re passing up the best to ever do it at that position? And I’m not knocking any other guys. But do you put the 27th best safety (ever) in the Hall of Fame? Do you put the 34th best running back in the Hall of Fame? The Hall of Fame has to have (a standard) that emphasizes the greatness of all, the best of all time. And regardless of what position you were at. .
Your first touchdown return was in your first game in Green Bay. What was that feeling on that first touchdown and what that awakened you?
That first one, after I crossed the end zone, I was like, ‘This is something I’m going to be doing for a long time.’ Yeah. I just knew it. That first game, I took one back and I said, ‘Oh yeah. This is something I’m capable of doing for the rest of my career. And I’m going to make a big impact doing this, too.’
How do you describe what set you apart in terms of your eagerness and hunger for the big stage and the big moments?
I think I put myself in those moments before they happened. I trained during the offseason so hard behind closed doors that when those moments came I knew I was mentally and physically ready for it.
We’ve talked a lot previously about your most iconic moments — which is obviously the Super Bowl return and the one on Monday Night Football in the comeback to beat the Cardinals (in 2006). What do you remember about the 2007 game against the Broncos?
For one, I was a little frustrated and angry at the punter. Because he was talking smack at me before the game all in the papers and everything. So it was something where I had built up a lot of anger toward him and I wanted to make sure that he ate his words really.
Did you talk to him pregame?
Nah. I didn’t say nothing to him. I was just built up with anger at what he had said about me to the point where I was like, ‘I’m going to make him pay for it.’
There are stories that bounce around about how you’d go around pregame most weeks and make sure you passed by either the opposing team’s punter or kicker or their special teams coordinator just to kind of let them know you were there. Was that part of your routine and part of your mental gamesmanship?
Oh yeah. Most definitely. I always did that and that would tell me how the game plan was going to go. That was my way of learning how that game was going to go. If I walked past him and I stared at him and he didn’t look at me knowing full well I was right in front of him, then I knew they weren’t kicking the ball to me.
And if they did look at you?
Then I knew I had action.
What did it mean to you to get the action you wanted?
Oh man, that just gave me the greenlight to do what I do and do what I do best. Like I said, once again, I was surrounded by such a great group of guys who loved special teams and loved blocking for me. We had an incredible unit. Guys felt the same way I felt. We were always on the same page. We all wanted it bad.
What was the feeling you’d get when you’d go back for a kickoff at Soldier Field and those first few beats of Soulja Boy would come over the stadium sound system?
Listen. That feeling that song brought to me before kickoff returns, I honestly sometimes thought about snatching my helmet off while the ball was in the air. That’s how unstoppable I felt. Like, I literally was sometimes thinking about, ‘What if I snatched my helmet off, threw it to the side, fielded the kick and take it back?’ No. I’m being honest. That’s really how much (energy) I felt when I was back there, Unstoppable. Like I would take one back with my helmet off.
Even to this day, I think that song brings back an adrenaline rush for Bears fans. I’m sure you have felt that, right?
Oh yeah. I do believe if they play that song again at Soldier Field, those fans are going to start looking for me. They’re going to be like, ‘Oh my god. We didn’t know Devin was coming out here today.’
Do you take time ever to envision what it would be like to get your gold jacket and have your moment on a stage to join that company in the Hall of Fame?
It’s hard to envision something that hasn’t happened. But just sitting back and imaging that happening is fun. It’s going to be a great feeling, I’m pretty sure. And a great accomplishment. Not only for me but for all of my teammates as well as my family. A dream come true. Most definitely.
News
5 things to know about Queen Elizabeth’s wealth and King Charles III’s legacy
The death of Queen Elizabeth II involves not only the crown transfer to his first son, Charles – now officially King Charles III – but also a shift in his personal wealth and trust ownership of a massive portfolio of assets ranging from iconic castles to crown jewels.
Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign spanned a period of enormous wealth creation across the world, as new businesses sprang up in the decades following World War II. But much of his wealth is tied up in tangible assets that haven’t exactly appreciated like shares of Microsoft or Amazon, which have soared 240,000% and 146,000% respectively since their IPOs.
Perhaps that’s why Queen Elizabeth’s personal fortune may seem relatively small compared to tech moguls like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is worth an estimated $115 billion, or the former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is worth $153 billion.
Still, Queen Elizabeth’s historic reign has helped cement the brand value of the British monarchy, which in 2017 was valued at around $78 billion, according to an estimate by consultancy Brand Finance. This includes the value of tangible assets such as Buckingham Palace, as well as the intangible value of the monarchy as a brand, which drives tourism to Britain and sales of products bearing a royal warrant or coat of arms, said the group.
Queen Elizabeth’s net worth: $500 million
The Queen’s personal assets come from her ownership of art, jewellery, investments and real estate, including Balmoral Castle in Scotland – where she died on Thursday – and Sandringham House in England. Together, these assets are valued at $500 million, Forbes estimates.
Most of his personal assets will be inherited by King Charles, according to Forbes.
No inheritance tax for the king
Death and taxes are said to be inevitable, but the UK monarch is exempt by law from a major tax on the wealthy when inheriting: inheritance tax.
The nation’s ruler gets away with the inheritance tax, according to The Economist. To that end, King Charles will not be subject to the UK’s 40% inheritance tax, which would otherwise have gobbled up around $200 million from his mother’s estate.
The Crown Estate: $34.3 billion in assets
The Crown Estate will now belong to King Charles III as the reigning monarch of the land, but there is a catch: it is not considered his private property as it is held in trust. This means he cannot sell the assets.
The Crown Estate has assets and real estate valued at $34.3 billion, according to its latest financial report. His holdings include Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, as well as land and properties in London and the UK. The huge management company is overseen by an independent organization, rather than members of the royal family, with excess revenue paid into the UK Treasury each year.
Although King Charles cannot dispose of the assets of the Crown Estate for his personal benefit, the Royal Family enjoys a financial windfall from its holdings. At least 15% of Crown Estate profits go to the Royal Family through the Sovereign Grant, according to the Royal Family’s website.
The Crown Estate made a profit of $311 million in its last financial year, meaning around $47 million was paid out to the royal family.
King Charles III: $24 million from the Duchy
Before becoming king, Charles held the role of Duke of Cornwall, which gave him the rulership of the Duchy of Cornwall. This role is held by the person who is the heir to the throne, which means that the duchy will now pass to his son, Prince William.
The Duchy of Cornwall encompasses more than 130,000 acres of land worth $1.3 billion, according to Fortune. But as with the Crown Estate, Charles was not permitted to sell the land, although he received income by renting the property to farmers, businesses and residents.
According to the Prince of Wales website, Charles earned $24 million a year from the Duchy.
Charles Biscuit Factory: $35 million or more
In 1990, King Charles started a food company called Duchy Organics, with the aim of selling organic food products – an unusual idea at the time. He partnered with grocery chain Waitrose in 2010 and has since donated more than $35 million to the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, according to Waitrose.
The business operates separately from the Duchy of Cornwall and all profits are donated to charity, according to the Prince of Wales website. Products sold under the Duchy range at Waitrose range from organic free-range eggs to organic Highland butter shortbread.
Grub5
News
Suspect charged in St. Paul shootings that killed 3, wounded 2 others
Ramsey County prosecutors have charged the 41-year-old Minneapolis man accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others at a duplex in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Sunday morning.
Antonio Dupree Wright shot Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding, 44, in the head inside the home at 951 Case Ave., according to a criminal complaint that was filed Wednesday and unsealed Friday.
A man who was also shot in his head but survived told investigators that he suspects that Wright, who dealt heroin, thought they had been snitching on him, according to charges.
St. Paul police and the FBI arrested Wright in Chicago on Wednesday morning.
Wright has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Two days before the triple homicide, Wright allegedly put a gun to a man’s head and fired four times because he thought he had snitched on him after he heard Wright discussing a murder, according to a second criminal complaint that was filed by county prosecutors Wednesday and unsealed Friday.
In that case, Wright has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder.
At the time of the shootings, Wright was under the supervision of the Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation after being released from prison for a drug case, according to a state Department of Corrections record.
He was charged in 2017 with third-degree sale of cocaine and fifth-degree possession of cocaine in Minneapolis, and a jury found him guilty.
The court calculated his “criminal history score” for sentencing by including two armed robbery convictions from Illinois when he was 17, according to a summary in a Minnesota Court of Appeals opinion. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for the drug case.
Minnesota court records show Wright was also convicted in 2014 of assault causing substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic assault, along with burglary of an occupied dwelling in 2012, both in Dakota County. In the 2012 case, a charge of violating an order for protection was dismissed.
He was convicted three times of violating orders for protection or domestic assault no-contact orders stemming from two cases in 2013 and one in 2014.
News
Will BART survive another 50+ years? Here’s how they plan to grow, stay essential
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As our society embraces a culture of remote working and new innovations like driverless cars, we look to the future of BART. Will he survive?
BART 50th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, Present and Future of Bay Area Rapid Transit
The transit authority has long been the backbone of our regional economy. For 50 years, people have used it to get to work, the airport, entertainment and shopping. But today, the trains are rather empty.
How empty?
This graph shows weekday ridership from 6 a.m. to midnight in July 2022. On an average weekday, 133,858 people rode the BART. This is only 32% of pre-COVID ridership in 2019.
As demand evolves, the question arises: will BART survive another 50 years? Andrew Fremier, deputy executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), spoke.
Farmer: “I think we will have BART.”
Sierra: “What will BART look like in 25 to 50 years?”
Farmer: “If I had to imagine…I think it’s a safe bet that BART will be the same institution in 25 years as it is today.”
Why? Fremier emphasizes important long-term investments. The transit system is about to get a whole new fleet of trains.
“We have about 700 vehicles already on the road or in service. Over the next 10 years, several hundred to 1,000 more will be here,” Fremier said.
Each train replacement costs $1 million. Thus, the 1,000 incoming trains will represent an investment of $1 billion over the next decade.
“We’re not going to waste this investment,” Fremier said. “We have to find a way to integrate this in the future.”
While BART is here to stay, its future will be different.
VIDEO: The birth of BART 50 years ago: how it happened
There are plans for a smoother experience that accommodates new innovations such as driverless cars and autonomous vehicles, making it easier for passengers to get to their destination.
“I think it involves a transportation account,” Fremier said. “Maybe under the Clipper envelope that lets you take advantage of more efficient carpooling technology, automated vehicle technology that can get you to that main line.”
But what will this experience look like? In 50 years, will ride-sharing companies and self-driving vehicles like robot taxis be the new normal?
“Fifty years from now, we’ll see robot taxis everywhere,” said Mark Rosekind, director of safety innovation at Zoox, Amazon’s autonomous vehicle company based in Foster City.
Unlike Uber or Lyft, Zoox will soon offer a carriage-style car where passengers face each other. The vehicle will not have a steering wheel, side mirrors or traditional driving controls.
“It’s basically your own little cocoon where you can sit back and enjoy your ride with optimal air conditioning and whatever music you want,” Rosekind said.
Zoox’s robot taxi service will allow consumers to request a ride through an app. The service has not yet been launched for public use.
“There are already discussions about times in San Francisco where you have a big bus in the middle of the night trying to help some shift workers, we have already had discussions with SFMTA about how to get involved,” said Rosekind. “It’s a perfect circumstance to put a 4-seater robot taxi to move these people, it’s more economical and all-electric.”
VIDEO: Here’s VTA’s plan to continue expanding BART to South Bay
These new innovations were intended to improve accessibility to other forms of public transport planned for the future.
“We have a big extension in San Jose that’s under construction, the high-speed rail to downtown San Francisco with a multi-billion dollar tunnel,” Fremier said. “Work is underway to invest in long-standing rail systems that move people from the valley.”
Fremier says the long-term goal is to find ways for people to avoid using the car by encouraging other public transport options like trains and buses. This will reduce congestion on our roads – a growing problem.
“By comparison, congestion on the freeways has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels,” said Emily Loper, vice president of public policy at the Bay Area Council.
The Bay Area Council has conducted a survey of approximately 200 employers over the past year to identify future travel trends.
“The most recent data shows that employees tend to only come to the office two to three days a week,” Loper said. “These tend to be Tuesday through Thursday.”
According to the July survey, 19% of companies will have employees working remotely permanently. Additionally, 36% of employers already have or plan to reduce office space in the Bay Area because of it.
“In their minds, most people associate travel with commuting and being stuck in traffic on the way to work, but in reality, less than 30% of journeys are made to and from work. come back,” said Nick Josefowitz, chief policy officer at SPUR. “And it’s even lower now that so many people are working from home.”
It’s a reality throughout the Bay Area – transit systems are struggling to pick up riders.
So where does that leave demand for BART’s future? Will the future rival the past?
“I think that’s one of the main challenges,” Fremier said. “I think we have to be aware that it won’t be what it was before.”
VIDEO: BART ridership is a problem as federal funding is expected to run out in a few years
Could innovations like Zoox offering convenient alternatives take over BART like ride-sharing companies have done for taxis?
“It’s our future to train ourselves,” Rosekind said. “In five to 10 years, it might be common to pull out your app to take a bus for part of your trip and a Zoox for another part of the trip.”
The only competition is price. The average ticket price on BART is $3.78. For Zoox, Rosekind says prices will be in the range of Uber and Lyft.
“The cost could be about the same for when we start,” Rosekind said.
For some consumers, the convenience may be worth the price. The question is: will we all need BART in the same way?
“So if they’re going to survive, they actually have to become transit agencies that do a lot more of the majority of the trips that people make,” Josefowitz said. just focused on the journey.”
Will BART’s $1 billion investment today be worth it 50 years from now?
“I think the pandemic and the change in environment probably makes us feel differently about the end of that investment,” Fremier said. “But we’re going to take it one step at a time.”
Check out all of our coverage of BART’s 50th anniversary, plus the latest stories and videos about the transit system.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Raekwon Davis, others have status in doubt for Dolphins’ opener against Patriots
The Miami Dolphins have had three days of perfect practice attendance ahead of their opening game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but they are not without injury concern.
The Dolphins had nine players who received a “limited” designation for their practice participation on Thursday, and the addition to that list after full participation in Wednesday drills was nose tackle Raekwon Davis.
Davis had a knee issue pop up on Thursday, but it wasn’t significant enough to keep him out of Friday’s session.
“There was a little something that we’re taking a look at,” said coach Mike McDaniel of his limitation Thursday. “We really think that we have enough good players on the team, so we don’t want to put a player out there that might not be able to do right. [We] wouldn’t be doing right by him if he wouldn’t be able to be full-go.”
Davis, the 6-foot-7, 335-pound defensive lineman was present with a compression sleeve on his right leg.
“We’ll see how he reacts [Friday] and make that decision then,” McDaniel said ahead of Friday’s practice. “It was something that kind of popped up [Thursday], and we’ll see how much the ramifications are after he gets movement [Friday].”
Last season, Davis suffered a knee injury in the opener at the New England Patriots and missed the following three games on injured reserve.
McDaniel was asked about the status of safety Eric Rowe with a pectoral injury and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, listed on the injury report as working through an illness after having his appendix removed nearly three weeks ago.
Decisions on each appear like they’ll come down to 90 minutes before kickoff when inactives are announced.
“Did coach [Bill] Belichick just give you those questions to ask?” McDaniel quipped. “I fully share as much as possible because I respect what [the media is] trying to do, but with regard to injuries, we’ll take it day by day. You can really stick to that ‘limited’ [on the injury report], and we’ll chew on that one, make it a game-time decision.”
Tackle Terron Armstead and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram were listed as limited for Wednesday and Thursday drills but only for veteran rest. Cornerback Nik Needham (quadriceps), fullback Alec Ingold (hamstring), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and rookie tight end Tanner Conner (knee) have also been limited both Wednesday and Thursday.
On Thursday, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (quadriceps) and running backs Chase Edmonds (groin) and Myles Gaskin (neck) were upgraded to full participants after being limited on Wednesday.
Additionally, the Dolphins are without starting cornerback Byron Jones, who will miss at least the first four games on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list after lower left leg surgery in the offseason.
The Dolphins will release injury designations ahead of Sunday’s game later Friday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
()
News
With the induction of Tim Hardaway, the Warriors’ Run TMC trio are officially reunited in the Hall of Fame
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS Legends Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond had an important announcement to make to the Chase Center crowd at the Warriors’ April 7 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Dub Nation, we got some great news this past weekend,” Mullin said. “Warrior legend Tim Hardaway is inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022.”
Hardaway, who was seated at the edge of the court, stood and waved as he received a standing ovation.
It’s been a long wait for Hardaway, who missed the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame vote five times. All of those missed opportunities almost left him unable to answer his phone when he saw Hall calling the week before. He didn’t want to hear the words “I’m sorry you didn’t get enough votes” again.
But this time he had better news. Hardaway, Mullin and Richmond — the heart of the Warriors’ famous Run TMC era that spanned from 1989 to 1991 — would be reunited in the Hall of Fame.
“Still, every time it pops into my head, I choke,” Hardaway told ESPN. “We’re family. We’ve always been family. … We cherish that. Words can’t describe how I feel for the three of us in the room for something we did for just two years.”
Run TMC wouldn’t consider himself one of the best lines in NBA history, but he thinks he had the potential. Given the chance, he could have capitalized on his second-round playoff exit at the end of the 1990–91 season and taken the next step to winning a championship.
While Mullin, Richmond and Hardaway may never know what could have been, they know those two seasons created a legacy that is still a fan favorite today.
“We only played two seasons together,” Mullin told ESPN. “It’s unique, but for us, when we look back, it’s sad in a way. Things happen and we made the most of our time together. For me, it was the most fun, uplifting, and energetic time I’ve ever played in. We had so much promise.
“So many years later, so many decades later, when we come together, we still ask ourselves, ‘What if?’”
WARRIORS RECEIVED Mullin, a 6-foot-6 forward, in 1985 after finishing with a league-worst 22-60 record.
They drafted Richmond, a 6-5 guard, in 1988, and the same year Don Nelson — who came to the Warriors two years prior as the team’s vice president — became general manager and head coach.
And finally, the Warriors drafted Hardaway, a six-foot point guard, in 1989.
“Tim has really transformed this franchise into a powerful and energetic offensive juggernaut,” Mullin said.
As Mullin, Hardaway and Richmond brought Nelson’s fast “Nellie Ball” offense to life, they quickly became one of the most popular trios in the NBA. To tell them apart, a Bay Area newspaper held a contest for fans to come up with a nickname for the trio.
Some entries were “The Ultimate Warriors”, “Three-mendius”, “The Dunk-and-go-nuts”. But none of them were right. It was Run TMC that blocked.
The nickname is a nod to the iconic hip-hop trio Run DMC, which rose to fame in the 80s. The TMC of the trio’s nickname comes from the initials of each of the players’ first names. “Run” comes from the fast pace Nelson first set up in Milwaukee before coming to Golden State.
“You have to have great minds to innovate what you want to do with a team and make it fun and do it where other teams can’t keep them,” Hardaway said. “A lot of people didn’t understand that you could play five guys and they could be 6-5 and under. We were doing that and people couldn’t follow us.”
The Warriors went 37-45 and missed the playoffs in the 1989-90 season, but they led the league in scoring average and pace of play, showing characteristics of the style that defined the Run era. TMC.
In the regular season opener the following season, the Warriors recorded the highest no-overtime game in league history, beating the Denver Nuggets 162–158. That season, they averaged 116.6 points per game, second in the NBA behind the Nuggets.
Golden State reached the second round of the 1991 playoffs that season, but lost in five games to the Lakers, who advanced to the NBA Finals.
The Warriors could feel their franchise-building momentum growing, but it all came to a screeching halt one game into the 1991-92 season. Minutes after their season-opening win over the Nuggets, Richmond was traded to the Sacramento Kings for rookie Billy Owens.
Owens was the third pick in the 1991 draft and his offensive versatility seemed to suit Nelson’s system well. That, and his 6-8 frame would bolster the Warriors’ size – something Nelson was under pressure to improve.
At first, Mullin and Hardaway thought Richmond was joking when he told them he wouldn’t be joining them on the team bus. But he was not. As the team returned to Oakland, Richmond headed 90 miles northeast toward Sacramento.
“It still hurts me to [this] day,” Richmond said. “To see [what we had] being separated was the first time I was traded, the first time I went through a team that didn’t want me, that was a lot. … I wore that in my game. Every time I took the court, I was angry.”
Richmond has always been a quiet guy and became even less talkative after leaving Golden State. It took him years to wash the bitter taste he had towards Nelson – who decided to trade him – out of his mouth.
Richmond became an All-Star in Sacramento, while the Hardaway-Mullin-Owens trio never prospered. Golden State made the playoffs twice over the next three years, losing in the first round both times — including the 1993-94 season, which Hardaway missed with a torn ACL.
Hardaway’s career with the Warriors ended after 422 games when he was traded to the Miami Heat in 1996. Mullin left for free agency just over a year later. The Run TMC era in Oakland was over.
BECAUSE OF commerce, Richmond is usually the centerpiece of the “what if” conversations that surround Run TMC. Although the three players went on to have success as a team elsewhere, with Richmond winning a title with the Lakers in 2002, they never had a chance to win a championship together – something their modern Warriors counterparts have done four times. times now.
The trio see similarities between themselves and Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson – who are almost certain to follow Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin into the Hall of Fame once their careers are over. And while the current Championship Warriors play an up-tempo style reminiscent of the Run TMC era, what really connects these two eras is how each member of each trio complements the talents of the other.
“It’s one thing to love your teammate, to respect your teammate, but when you have that in place and you need your teammate, it takes it to a whole new level,” Mullin said. “Draymond needs Steph and Klay’s shooting. Steph and Klay need Draymond’s passing and defense. Steph needs Klay’s size to guard. When you put it all together, you have the best line of them all. the temperature.”
For Run TMC, it was Hardaway’s individual and passing skills coupled with Richmond’s drives and Mullin’s shooting that made him so deadly.
And then there are the parallels in their personalities.
“Draymond is like me,” Hardaway said. “I’m the voice. I’m the fuckin’ starter that keeps us going. Chris and Mitch are like Steph and Klay. … They just hang out and say nothing. Just go out there and get the job done.”
This season, the Warriors will wear Run TMC-inspired jerseys, which Mullin proudly modeled at a team promotional event.
In their eyes, it’s an acknowledgment of how Run TMC shaped the culture throughout the organization, today’s Warriors and the fans who remember the trio.
“It shows they respect what we were doing there,” Hardaway said. “They were excited to come to games to see what we were doing, and we gave them excitement. And that’s what we loved to do.”
In their two seasons together, Run TMC never came close to the NBA Finals. He lost two more games than he won. Run TMC has only won one playoff series. Still, his impact on Golden State basketball can be considered transcendent. To cap off Hardaway’s consecration on Saturday, his standing among league lore and on-court performances ultimately landed all three players in the Hall of Fame.
“What’s really great is when we all walk in together and they see the three of us,” Hardaway said. “You should see their faces and their expressions and how they look at us and talk about us like you’re bad mothers.”
espn
King Charles III pays homage to the Queen
Q&A with Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester: ‘I really wanted to be a first-ballot (Hall of Famer)’
Bitcoin Bottoms: As Easy As Pi?
5 things to know about Queen Elizabeth’s wealth and King Charles III’s legacy
Suspect charged in St. Paul shootings that killed 3, wounded 2 others
Will BART survive another 50+ years? Here’s how they plan to grow, stay essential
Raekwon Davis, others have status in doubt for Dolphins’ opener against Patriots
With the induction of Tim Hardaway, the Warriors’ Run TMC trio are officially reunited in the Hall of Fame
FTX Ventures Acquires 30% Stake in SkyBridge Capital
Duane Brown will miss season opener against Ravens; versatile rookie Max Mitchell will start at right tackle
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison