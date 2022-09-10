King Charles is proclaimed Canada’s new head of state

One can only assume that adding another wildcard to both leagues has had the desired effect for MLB poohbahs, as fans in at least seven cities with otherwise flawed and mediocre teams are still entertaining fanciful dreams of the World Series.

But the hard truth is that the Rays, Blue Jays, Mariners or Orioles are not in the same class as Dusty Baker’s Astros in the American League, while in the National League the Padres, Phillies and Brewers are all second-class citizens compared to the Dodgers and Braves (and even the Mets). Whether the powers that be like to admit it or not, there remains a big two-tiered divide in baseball. The first is between 10-11 really bad teams and everything in between, and the second is between wild card hopefuls and the true elite.

On Sept. 1, there were 10 teams — one-third of baseball — that were 25 or more games away from first place and 15 teams — half of baseball — with less than .500 records. It’s a pretty big chunk of the industry that has turned to football with a month to go in the season. We’re talking about disparity here and the fact that there are really only 3-4 elite World Series caliber teams in all of baseball – the Dodgers, Braves and Mets in NL and only the Astros in AL, now that the Yankees, decimated by injuries, fell apart.

We count the Mets in this elite category, but only if Max Scherzer is healthy and takes his regular turn in the rotation and Starling Marte and Luis Guillorme are fully recovered and contributing at the end of the season (when they play this series of three games in Atlanta), and in October. Because one of the reasons the Braves have been playing .700 ball since May 31 is that they haven’t had any major injuries to any of their primary regulars or starting pitchers.

In the meantime, a few observations on a few of the wild card “suitors”:

In the American League, Mariners starting pitchers Robbie Ray, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby make them a scary proposition in the playoffs, but there’s no one really scary on their day-to-day roster and they have little depth . … The Rays managed to hang on in the AL East despite nine pitchers on the IL, including their top three starters Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz, and they’ve struggled to score runs all year . But they’ve gotten Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe from the IL now and if they get McClanahan and one of the other starters and pitch to form by October, they could be dangerous too. … The Blue Jays’ third-place finish, with the most productive daily lineup in the AL this Astros side, has been a mystery all year, but they control their own destiny with eight games left with the Rays.

The leaders of the National League wildcards are even more questionable. Since all of their spectacular trades at the deadline, the Padres have barely played .500 and are clearly missing something. … After starting 22-29 under Joe Girardi, the Phillies made a stunning turnaround under Rob Thomson to enter the wild card race. But they’ve recently been plagued again by the same shoddy defense and faulty bullpen that doomed Girardi. … Corbin Burnes notwithstanding, the Brewers have been a pattern of inconsistency all season and look like a quick exit in the playoffs if they somehow manage to get a wildcard.

IT’S A MADD WORLD, MADD

Looks like the big rule changes approved by MLB on Friday have Buck Showalter’s full approval. “We’re going to have a more paced game,” Showalter said of implementing a 15-second pitch timer with empty bases and 20 seconds with runners, as well as two-out limits. . “You’ll hear a lot of grumbling at first, but once everyone gets used to it, it’s going to be good for the game. My only concern is that they have to implement all these new rules from day one of spring training and at the World Baseball Classic. If they don’t, I’m not sending my players to the WBC. I want them to learn the new rules at spring training. (In minor leaguers this year, the clock has cut an average of 26 minutes from game time.)

As for eliminating defensive changes, now requiring all four infielders to be positioned on the dirt, two on either side of second base, Showalter said, “I totally agree. You’re going to have real infielders at every position now and it’ll eliminate the groans from the crowd when a hitter does his job of hitting a ball through the holeshot to right field and it ends up being fair on someone. We all grew up knowing that hitting the ball through the middle was a real hit. According to MLB, the possible elimination of the “ghost runner” rule from extra innings (which purists especially hate) and the three-batter limit per relief pitcher appearance (which everyone apparently hates) are still under discussion. with the rules committee.

With news that more than half of minor league players have handed in union clearance cards, it is now likely that minor league players will in fact unionize with the Major League Players Association as their bargaining representative. This is certainly not good news for landlords who will now have to deal with two separate collective bargaining situations every 4-5 years, but it is the product of “you reap what you sow” after putting in implemented their two-year “120 Plan” that eliminated 42 minor league teams and hundreds of minor league jobs. According to a top minor league official, the main beneficiaries of unionized minor league numbers are player agents. “The two biggest issues in the upcoming minor league negotiations with the [MLB] owners are going to be slot stocks on draft picks and the ability of college players to become free agents if they don’t sign after a certain period of time instead of being thrown out in the next year’s draft,” the manager said. “In either case, these players, especially the top draft picks who get slot values, are represented by the same top agents. The owners will fight like hell to keep the slot system, but it all happened when they blew up the minor leagues and put them all under one MLB umbrella.

