Blockchain

Kyber Network (KNC) Ticks All Bullish Sentiments, Can Price Go To $3?

Kyber Network (Knc) Ticks All Bullish Sentiments, Can Price Go To $3?
Kyber Network (KNC) has recently struggled against tether (USDT) after its price was rejected at $5.5. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased dramatically, rising from a low of $18,500 to a high of $21,000. This movement has impacted other altcoins, as most cryptocurrencies, including Kyber Network, are seeing double-digit gains (KNC). (Data from Binance)

Kyber Network (KNC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

The price of KNC has had difficulty replicating its recent bullish move, which saw the price rally to $5.5 as the price rallied with a good bullish sentiment.

KNC has struggled to stay afloat after falling from a high of $5.5 to a low of $1. The price of KNC has formed good support at $1, which appears to be a good zone for most traders to place buy orders.

The price of KNC may be poised to end the week on a more bullish note ahead of a new weekly candle. With such positive sentiment, we could see KNC reach a high of $3.

The price of KNC is facing resistance at $1.95 as it cannot trend higher in price; if KNC flips this region, we could see the price rising to $2.5-$3 and even higher.

Weekly resistance for the price of KNC – $2.5-$3.

Weekly support for the price of KNC – $1.

Price Analysis Of KNC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily KNC Price Chart | Source: KNCUSDT On Tradingview.com

KNC’s price was rejected from $5.5 as it fell to a low of $1; the price of KNC bounced from this after forming support to hold off sell orders.

The price of KNC rose from a low of $1 to $1.9 before encountering resistance to breaking above $2.

After forming a bullish uptrend line and remaining above it on the daily timeframe, the price of KNC is attempting to break above its resistance of $2 to trend higher.

On the daily timeframe, the price of KNC is trading at $1.96, attempting to break and hold above the 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). The price of $1.95 corresponds to the 200 EMA, which is a barrier to the price of KNC.

KNC must break above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, which serves as resistance to the price of KNC. If KNC breaks and closes above this level, the price could rise to $3.

Daily resistance for the KNC price – $2.

Daily support for the KNC price – $1.7.

KNC Price Analysis On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart

1662830526 9 Kyber Network Knc Ticks All Bullish Sentiments Can Price Go
Four-Hourly KNC Price Chart | Source: KNCUSDT On Tradingview.com

KNC’s price in the 4H timeframe remains bullish after breaking out and holding well above its bullish uptrend line. The price of KNC is trading above the 50 and 200 EMAs; holding above these levels indicates that the 50 and 200 EMAs are acting as support for the KNC price.

The 50 and 200 EMAs correspond to prices of $1.8 and $1.7, respectively.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for KNC is below 75 on the 4H chart, indicating high buy order volume for the KNC price.

Four-Hourly resistance for the KNC price – $2.

Four-Hourly support for the KNC price – $1.8-$1.7.

Featured Image From Swissborg, Charts From

Blockchain

Binance Coin Surpasses 1 Billion Trading Volume After BNB Network Upgrade

2 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Binance Coin
There is strength in numbers and Binance Coin (BNB) has proven that time and again with its robust community of Bitcoin enthusiasts whose faith in the coin has always been its strong fortress.

  • BNB surpasses 1 billion in terms of trading volume following network upgrade
  • BNB price up by 2.04%
  • Binance launches Binance Account Bond (BAB) for KYC verification

Recently, Binance rolled out the Binance Account Bond (BAB) token, it’s a token used to identify users of BNB that have successfully finalized KYC verification. The launch of BAB was announced via a tweet.

This latest update will allow users to present this as identity authentication and also for creating different projects and earning rewards on the platform.  

Following the BAB announcement, BNB price has spiked by 6% in just over 24 hours making it one of the top cryptocurrencies according to market cap.

Binance Coin Upgrade Boosts Trading Volume

According to CoinMarketCap, Binance Coin price has skyrocketed by 2.04%, trading at $295.28 as of press time.

Additionally, trading volumes have also surged over 1 billion in sync with the latest upgrades. The Market Value Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio also increased accordingly and will continue to spike in the coming days.

Further, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, clarified in a tweet that the “BAB token holds no data or utility other than to signify that the wallet holder has passed KYC checks through Binance.” This may be the case for now.

Binance Rolls Out New zkBNB

More so, the Binance platform also rolled out the new and revolutionized zkBNB which has the exact layer-1 security level that BNB Smart Chain has promoting secure building mechanisms.

A couple of BNB on-chain metrics show a bullish standpoint for the token. BNB’s upswing has also been significant, as it trades below $300.

Notably, there was an increase in development activities in the platform seen in the past couple of days which coincided with the latest upgrade on BAB which shows how seriously vested developers are into enhancing the network’s tech capabilities.

Chart: CoinMarketCap

BNB, the native token of Binance, has seen unprecedented growth since its inception. The token is used mainly to take advantage of lower or discounted trading fees as well as for joining the Binance Launchpad.

The demand for BNB has been growing exponentially since 2020. And economics-wise or based on the law of supply vs. demand, the demand will always outnumber the supply.

With that being said, BNB might skyrocket and beat its ATH in 2021, especially with the onset of a raging bull market.

C0Updiaq

BNB total market cap at $47.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Blockchain News, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Former BlackRock Executive Named CEO of Blockchain Australia

3 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Former Blackrock Executive Named Ceo Of Blockchain Australia
  • Mercurio first worked for Citigroup from 2001 to 2005.
  • Mercurio will be taking over the CEO position beginning on Monday (September 12).

Blockchain Australia, an organization that represents Australian crypto firms and people, has named Laura Mercurio as its new chief executive officer. Past employers include BlackRock, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup, attesting to her wealth of relevant expertise in the financial sector.

Many others from the banking and government sectors have joined the digital asset market recently. One such person is Brian Brooks, who under the Trump administration served as US Comptroller of the Currency and is currently the chief executive officer of the cryptocurrency infrastructure firm Bitfury.

Valuable Addition 

Recently, Blockchain Australia announced that Laura Mercurio will be taking over the CEO position beginning on Monday (September 12). She has been given high hopes for her ability to interact with local regulators and authorities, as her organization notes that the country’s leaders are moving toward implementing a regulatory framework for the digital asset industry.

After years of working for notable financial, technological, and consulting firms, Mercurio has joined Blockchain Australia. Moreover, she first worked for Citigroup from 2001 to 2005. And then was promoted to the position of global chief operating officer at BlackRock. 

Mercurio stated:

“I am extremely excited to be taking on the role of CEO of Blockchain Australia, to be the leading voice in this maturing industry, and to drive innovation and change for Australian businesses in the blockchain space. With the rapid adoption of Blockchain and crypto assets, there are opportunities ahead for this technology to fundamentally transform how industries solve day-to-day issues. I am looking forward to advancing the innovation ecosystem and working closely with members, industry, governments, and regulatory bodies to provide digital solutions.”

Mercurio, according to Board Chairman Adam Poulton, “brings a unique passion, energy, and enthusiasm,” and is a perfect match for the organization.

Blackrock To Use CF Benchmarks for Bitcoin Price Indexing

Blockchain

Algorand Fast Upgrade Could Be A Game-Changer – Here’s How

4 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Algorand
Algorand (ALGO) has always been lauded for its imagination and innovation.

  • Algorand’s mainnet update can process as much as 6,000 TPS
  • ALGO beats BTC and ETH when it comes to speedy transactions
  • ALGO price is now up by 6.88% following the announcement of mainnet update

And it’s now stepping up the game. Recently, Algorand has wowed the community once again with a major upgrade done to its system.

With this new update, Algorand is described to be quantum-secure and can now process as many as 6,000 transactions per second. This is nothing new though for ALGO as it has always been considered one of the crypto networks with the fastest processing of transactions.

In fact, Algorand’s mainnet can process a maximum of 1,000 transactions per second prior to this upgrade.

ALGO Beats BTC, ETH In Transaction Speed

Nothing else comes close but CELO, XRP, and SOL that can somehow catch up to the speed of ALGO. It’s in fact one blockchain network that can beat both Bitcoin and Ethereum when it comes to transaction speeds. Albeit, this recent upgrade on ALGO’s mainnet could mean that other crypto networks may literally eat dust.

Besides having that fast and furious vibe, ALGO encompasses to have also filled the gaps when it comes to issues surrounding third-party interference. The upgrade on the mainnet comprises of a state-of-proof integration as well wherein users can seamlessly create cross-chain communications without involving any middleman which also helps prevent cyberattacks.

Rotem Hemo, one of the founders of ALGO, mentioned in his post on Medium that mainnet upgrade also includes a DApp update plus an extra layer of AM7 for seamless developer access.

According to Hemo, “AVM 7 provides the ability to create randomness oracles that will enable every smart contract to get fresh randomness from a secure source when needed.”

Algorand Price Up 6.8% Following Mainnet Update

With the mainnet update announcement, ALGO price seems to have also spiked favorably. According to CoinMarketCap, Algorand price is up by 6.88% or trading at $0.3194 as of press time. But, despite the price increase, ALGO has still dropped by 91.63% from its ATH.

Chart: Santiment

On the other hand, ALGO’s trading volume has slipped by 9.06% but its market cap has soared and climbed to a whopping $2.08 billion.

Despite the rally, Algorand seems to be showing a bearish correction happening in the next couple of days. In fact, today’s trading session shows that the ALGO price has been slipping by a few percent.

However, with the mainnet upgrade, most investors are optimistic that ALGO may hit the $3.56 zone again. ALGO’s price has spiked by 4.8% following the latest news of its upgrade making Algorand five times faster and more efficient.

Algorand Fast Upgrade Could Be A Game Changer – Heres How
ALGO total market cap at $2.2 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from CoinCentral, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

GameFi platform Yeeha Games Integrates Cabital Connect To Enable Fiat On-And-Off Ramp For Players

5 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Gamefi Platform Yeeha Games Integrates Cabital Connect To Enable Fiat On-And-Off Ramp For Players
GameFi platforms represent a powerful confluence of cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming model. Outside of creating fun games, the integration of easy and flexible payment platforms for players is a must. Yeeha Games, Bybit’s $50 million-funded GameFi platform, integrated Cabital Web3 on-and-off ramp platform to provide gamers a fast and secure way to purchase in-game NFTs with fiat deposits. Via bank transfer with Cabital Connect, users can purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Yeeha Games platform. The new capability will already support the launch of Midgard Saga, the first Web3 game in Yeeha Game’s ecosystem, released on September 8th, 2022. 

When onboarding new gamers, fiat on-ramp is an important step as it allows gamers without any crypto to get started playing easily. Gamers can deposit local fiat currencies like EUR, GBP, CHF, and BRL via local payment capabilities, to purchase crypto using Cabital. The on-ramp removes the need to switch between apps to start playing, as the process happens directly on the Yeeha Games platform. 

With Cabital Connect, players can make gas-free crypto transfers and will not be charged any deposits or processing fees, drastically reducing the costs. Through Cabital’s leading exchange rates, reliable payment solutions, and efficient transaction speeds, Yeeha Games aims to improve the overall payments experience for the gaming community.  

Cabital’s comprehensive fiat on-and-off ramp solution is leading the way in enabling business partners to onboard customers by providing a channel to seamlessly buy and sell cryptocurrencies at some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition, all the transactions can be made without being redirected out of their respective platforms. The flexible and secure payment infrastructure can be easily integrated via API or widget integrations with minimal resources.

“To attract traditional gamers to Web3, we must not only maintain the integrity of great gaming experiences but also break down the barriers between fiat to crypto for gamers in general. And now thanks to Cabital Connect, we can provide an essential gateway between fiat and crypto transactions,” said Choy Wai Cheong, Co-Founder, and COO of Yeeha Games. “Yeeha Games will now have a stronger appeal for adoption, which is in harmony with the new game releases in our pipeline.”

“We’re excited to partner with Yeeha Games to make joining and playing Web3 games easier,” said Raymond Hsu, Co-Founder & CEO of Cabital. “Our goal at Cabital has always been to make crypto more accessible to all, and being able to purchase crypto with fiat deposits opens the doors of Web3 gaming to everyday people around the globe, which is a change that we’re happy to be part of. Yeeha Games is the first GameFi platform that Cabital has integrated with, and we’re looking forward to partnering with more to help lower the barriers to entry.”

Blockchain

Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs by the Government

6 hours ago

September 10, 2022

Registration Open For Streamcoin Launched Nft 'Strmnft' Marketplace
12 seconds ago |