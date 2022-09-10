latest news Mosquito fire continues to rage west of Lake Tahoe without containment

Newsletter Sign-Up
Sacramento and surrounding communities woke up Friday to red sunshine and smoky skies as the Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of the city continued to rage out of control, sending clouds of Visible smoke from space floating over the landscape.
Firefighters said the blaze, which started Tuesday evening near the community of Foresthill in Placer County, had consumed 23,000 acres without containment.
No injuries among firefighters or residents were reported, officials said, but more than 2,500 people in small communities in the Sierra were under a mandatory evacuation order and the quality of the air in much of the region was dangerous.
Chris Vestal, the fire’s public information officer, said it could be mid-October before the blaze is fully contained.
“One of the challenges is the pitch,” he said. Due to the steep and rugged area where the fire is burning, firefighters cannot use bulldozers for the containment lines and therefore may have to build them by hand with shovels.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but on Thursday Pacific Gas & Electric Co. filed a report with the state revealing “electrical activity” on one of its transmission lines near from where the fire started.
By Thursday afternoon, the fire had generated a giant pyrocumulus cloud over the Sierra, skipped the middle fork of the American River, and made its way toward Volcanoville in El Dorado County.
Vestal said officials had reported burned homes in Volcanoville, a former mining town that now has about 250 residents, but officials had not yet been able to enter to assess the damage.
“It’s very hot. It’s dry and burning in areas where there are people,” Vestal said. “The No. 1 priority is getting people out of their homes and the area.”
The fact that the fire was eating away at dry wood on both sides of the river, he noted, “presents a new challenge” to conditions that were already dangerous.
As the region braced for another day of triple-digit temperatures, Vestal said “the greatest danger from the fire really depends on which direction the wind is blowing.”
The communities most at risk were Foresthill and Todd Valley, he said, but added that “the greatest potential for spread is south to the community of Cool”.
On Friday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to bring in more resources to fight the fire.
The governor also declared a state of emergency for El Dorado and Placer counties.
Georgia’s Senate race appears to be backing in favor of the GOP, according to a new poll that shows Herschel Walker as the frontrunner in the midterm elections over incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
An InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll released Thursday suggests Walker has taken the lead in the race in Georgia, one of the most watched Senate races in the nation, with the football legend receiving 47% support from voters in the state. of Peach against 44% of Warnock. Support.
The latest poll shows a two-point increase for Walker and a four-point drop in Warnock’s support since a July poll – a major shift in the race just two months before the midterm elections.
Walker shared Wednesday on Fox News’ “Hannity” why he thinks he has a leg up on his Democratic opponent in several recent polls.
“The reason is I go out and meet people, and I talk to people and people talk. You know, they spent over $50 million on me, but the race is still tied,” Walker said. told host Sean Hannity.
Walker went on to explain why he feels Georgia needs new leadership in the Senate.
“People want change in Washington. Senator Warnock is a cut of Joe Biden’s cloth. And what I mean by that is he believes in higher taxes, he believes in open borders, he voted to put men in women’s sport. And that’s not what the Georgian people want,” Walker said. “The Georgian people want someone they can trust, and they can trust Herschel Walker.”
“Warnock wins among younger voters and seniors, but lags poorly among 40-64 year olds. Men support Walker at 60%, while women support Warnock at 55%. Walker receives 12% support from African-American respondents “said Matt Towery, president of InsiderAdvantage. next to the survey results. “With only 4% undecided, this race could very well head into a runoff for the general election given that there appear to be few points among the various demographics up for grabs.”
After months of back and forth, Warnock agreed to debate Walker in October.
The poll also shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams trailing incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, R-Ga., in the race for the governor’s mansion.
“Kemp leads in all age groups in the survey. He receives just 10% of support from African Americans and a rather astonishing 68% of white voters polled. Abrams has an impressive 54% of female voters , while Kemp gets 63 percent of the men,” Towery said.
The InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta survey was conducted September 6-7, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.
Surveillance video released by the MBTA shows the bus that caught fire in the Arborway bus station in Jamaica Plain last month, according to WCVB.
On August 4, two MBTA employees were transported to an area hospital “to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation” after flames appeared in the rear compartment of a decommissioned bus as it was returning to the bus station, said an MBTA spokesperson in Boston. com at the time.
MBTA staff had tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire, according to the agency spokesperson. The Boston Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the flames.
A faulty air compressor was later determined to be the cause of the fire, WCVB reports.
See the video obtained by 5 Investigates below:
Sunday starts a Miami Dolphins season of questions: Can quirky and creative Mike McDaniel succeed as a new head coach? Will Tua Tagovailoa bloom into a franchise quarterback with the addition of surrounding talent, such as receiver Tyreek Hill?
Does a Dolphins defense last seen getting dragged up and down the field by Tennessee grow into something special?
But the one question, the biggest of all before Sunday’s kickoff against the New England Patriots, is simply this: Has a bumbling Dolphins organization stumbled into creating a team capable of winning the franchise’s first playoff game in two decades?
People believe this season. Oh, how they believe. Fans who haven’t seen a playoff win in a football generation put their money where their enthusiasm is. The club announced it sold out of season tickets and has a waiting list for the first time in team history at the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium.
That might be fudging a little with history, considering the Dolphins had 78,000 season tickets before the 1973 season. But you get the idea. People are pumped for Sunday. You have to be of a certain age to remember the last time the Dolphins entered a season with the hope they could play into the depth of an NFL winter.
Was it when Sports Illustrated picked the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl in Nick Saban’s 2006? When coach Jimmy Johnson had the top-rated defense and an aging Dan Marino in 1998?
Do you have to go all the way back to when Marino returned from a torn Achilles tendon and opened the 1994 season with five touchdown passes against New England?
“Not bad for a guy on one foot,’ Pats coach Bill Parcells told Marino afterward.
Still, you know what eventually happened after every opener like that. Disappointment happened. The only question for dreary decades hasn’t been if the Dolphins fell short, but by how much to this Sunday’s opponent: New England.
McDaniel is the eighth Dolphins coach to line up against New England coach Bill Belichick. Belichick went a long way to deciding the fate of the previous seven: Dave Wannstedt, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase and Brian Flores.
Belichick’s legend is such that he’s not just taking on the next Dolphins coach in McDaniel. He’s only 27 wins from Dolphins legend Don Shula’s all-time wins record, too.
Here’s the good news for McDaniel and all this inflated hope around these Dolphins: They have a better roster than New England this year. Faster playmakers. Richer drafts. Better full-scale team as the oddsmakers say in making the Dolphins a 2½-point favorite.
If New England isn’t the measuring stick in the AFC East anymore — that’s the Buffalo Bills’ role now — Sunday’s opener still comes against a backdrop of history. The Patriots, too, made the playoffs last year while the Dolphins again didn’t.
Of course, after being knocked out of the playoffs, New England owner Bob Kraft sounded a kid spoiled by six Super Bowl rings.
“I’m not happy that we haven’t won a playoff game in three years,’ he said. “I think about that a lot.”
Is that an epitaph-in-waiting lament, like late Dolphins owner Joe Robbie once worrying his organization was “wasting the Marino years?”
There are issues in the Dolphins’ owner booth for the opener, too. It will be empty. Dolphins owner Steve Ross and his consigliere, Bruce Beal, will miss their first game in serving suspensions for tampering – namely, for trying to sign New England’s and then Tampa Bay’s quarterback Tom Brady — while he was under contract with the other teams.
That was just one public stumble for Ross this offseason. The other was former coach Brian Flores naming Ross as a central part in a lawsuit against the NFL. The only way out of all this for Ross is to something his teams have done little in his 13 years as owner: Win.
Can McDaniel change that? He smartly changed the narrative around Tagovailoa this offseason from questions to optimism, and he changed the tenor inside this team from closed-mouthed to open-minded.
McDaniel is the anti-Belichick in portfolio and style, dropping regular jokes in his news conference, like when asked this week about what he looks for in a punter: “He has to be able to kick the ball further than me.”
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones? “He’s a really cool player,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel is really cool, too. But can he win? Can Tua take a mother-may-I step forward? Will Hill bring the electricity into a Sunday like everyone expects?
The answers trickle in over 17 games starting Sunday. The optimism and hope is as tangible as the Dolphins season-ticket list. People are pumped. But they’ve been pumped before. Can this latest new era deliver?
A British Army veteran broke down in tears following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as thousands gathered at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late monarch. Archie Ferguson, 84, had served 23 years in the armed forces, serving overseas in countries including Germany and Cyprus. “[I’m] sad and happy, happy that she got off to a quick start,” Ferguson told Yahoo News. The monarch’s death recalled the passing of his wife, who had suffered from dementia for 10 years. “She [the queen] did not spend his life suffering,” he added. The veteran went on to praise the monarch’s wisdom, saying she had been a wonderful queen and a “great example”. Mourners lined up for miles to lay flowers, notes and cards at the gates of the monarch’s official residence. Friday marked the first of 10 days of mourning. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is due to take place on September 19.
Devin Hester vividly remembers the vibe, the energy that was percolating through Halas Hall when he joined the Chicago Bears as a second-round pick in 2006. Back then, Hester was a defender, a talented cornerback out of Miami who arrived in Lake Forest to join a defense led by Brian Urlacher, Mike Brown, Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman.
From Day One, Hester says, there was an unmistakable energy, an established standard from a defensive unit that knew its responsibilities.
“The mentality there when I first walked in was that defense wins championships,” Hester told the Tribune. “It was a defensive-minded team. And the offense? It was, ‘Listen. Y’all don’t mess up and turn the ball over and we’ll win the games.’ That was the mentality they had and that was the mentality I was brainwashed with and believed in.”
Along with that, Hester quickly found himself meshing into a team that enjoyed incredible harmony. That unity, Hester believes, only increased the team’s confidence. The confidence created swagger and resolve. The swagger and resolve cleared the way to victories, 13 during Hester’s rookie season and two more in January that propelled the Bears into Super Bowl XLI.
“An incredible run,” Hester said. “It really was.”
Hester is back in Chicago this weekend, joining Urlacher, Tillman and Matt Forte as well as former Blackhawks star Chris Chelios for Saturday’s FanDuel Fan Fest at Guaranteed Rate Field. The event, which includes musical performances from Wiz Khalifa and Alesson, will run from 2-9 p.m. and feature a handful of competitions between the former Chicago athletes.
Basketball shooting contests. Ax throwing. Hester will battle Forte in a game of Tic-Tac-Throw Football and has already declared victory.
“Matt’s a lefty,” he said with a laugh. “So, you know lefties. They don’t have the proper fundamentals of throwing the ball. So I think I’ve got the edge over him.”
Hester visited with the Tribune on Friday morning to talk more about his eight-season run with the Bears from 2006-2013 and his Pro Football Hall of Fame prospects.
Here are excerpts from that conversation, edited in some cases for length and clarity.
In your earliest days with the Bears, when you were still in the defensive backfield, what do you remember about the practice standards and the expectations that were set for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday that set things up for success on Sundays?
Oh, man. It was so defensive-minded. Wired for turnovers. They had the defensive players so hungry to get turnovers. Fumbles. Interceptions. Strips. Sacks. It was like that was all we believed we could do. In games that year. Man. My first two years, our defense played incredible, lights-out football. And it was the mindset that those guys had with that unit.
That 2006 season was special obviously. Sixteen years later now, what do you appreciate most about that season and that team?
Man, when you play the game, when you play sports, every now and then you come across a team and a unit and a group of players that’s all on the same page and all have the same mindset. It’s very rare that you get on a team like that. And I was fortunate to be on a team like that my first season. They were all on the same page. With everything. Hung out together. In meetings, they were always locked and loaded and paying attention. And everything the coaches said, we soaked it up like sponges. And we believed. From Day One. And that was what made us so special that year.
That energy gets infectious quickly, doesn’t it?
It does. And sometimes it can (fade) from a coach getting fired or a player or two getting released. That’s just the National Football League. That’s the way it works. You have players that you least suspect who suddenly get released and it puts a dent in that unit and in that room.
Obviously for you, the final step in your career journey will be getting an invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and getting a bust inside that building in Canton, Ohio. How did you learn last winter that you weren’t going to be inducted with this most recent class?
I got a phone call from the president of the Hall of Fame. And he wanted to call me personally and let me know what was going on before anybody else found out. He pretty much said it was a tough decision and that I was in a situation as a player where there was a lot of debate and it was very unique. They said they were never put in a position like this when it came to the category of the position I played as a special teams guy and how they viewed me when it came to this vote. So he said, we know most definitely you’re going to get in. But it was just so hard for the committee to solidify you as a Hall of Famer in my first year of eligibility just because of the special teams tag I have on my name. They just didn’t know how to present it and didn’t know whether I was worthy of being classified as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He told me I was for sure going to make the Hall of Fame eventually.
How did that feel to you?
I was frustrated. I was upset. Because at the end of the day, when you look at the Hall of Fame, you don’t categorize a guy for what position he played. You categorize a guy for what he brought to the game of football. That’s how I want to be viewed. I don’t want to be viewed as just a special teams guy. I want to be viewed as a National Football League player and what did he bring to this game of football.
There are a lot of people on the Hall of Fame selection committee who are confident that your case is a when-not-if situation. How do you react to those sentiments that your day is coming?
It’s coming. It’s coming. But I was really just more so (disappointed). I really wanted to be a first-ballot (guy). I didn’t want them to just classify me and only look at me as just a special-teams player and then say, ‘Oh, well we can’t put a special teams guy in on the first ballot.’ In reality, I wanted it to be fair. Every guy has a position on the field. Whether it’s a returner or a quarterback. When the Hall of Fame is brought up, you have to put the best to ever do it in the Hall of Fame — regardless of position. And that’s what I was pretty much trying to present. Listen, I know I’m a special teams guy. I know I’m a kickoff and punt returner. But at the end of the day, do you look at me as the best to ever do it? Do you consider that you’re passing up the best to ever do it at that position? And I’m not knocking any other guys. But do you put the 27th best safety (ever) in the Hall of Fame? Do you put the 34th best running back in the Hall of Fame? The Hall of Fame has to have (a standard) that emphasizes the greatness of all, the best of all time. And regardless of what position you were at. .
Your first touchdown return was in your first game in Green Bay. What was that feeling on that first touchdown and what that awakened you?
That first one, after I crossed the end zone, I was like, ‘This is something I’m going to be doing for a long time.’ Yeah. I just knew it. That first game, I took one back and I said, ‘Oh yeah. This is something I’m capable of doing for the rest of my career. And I’m going to make a big impact doing this, too.’
How do you describe what set you apart in terms of your eagerness and hunger for the big stage and the big moments?
I think I put myself in those moments before they happened. I trained during the offseason so hard behind closed doors that when those moments came I knew I was mentally and physically ready for it.
We’ve talked a lot previously about your most iconic moments — which is obviously the Super Bowl return and the one on Monday Night Football in the comeback to beat the Cardinals (in 2006). What do you remember about the 2007 game against the Broncos?
For one, I was a little frustrated and angry at the punter. Because he was talking smack at me before the game all in the papers and everything. So it was something where I had built up a lot of anger toward him and I wanted to make sure that he ate his words really.
Did you talk to him pregame?
Nah. I didn’t say nothing to him. I was just built up with anger at what he had said about me to the point where I was like, ‘I’m going to make him pay for it.’
There are stories that bounce around about how you’d go around pregame most weeks and make sure you passed by either the opposing team’s punter or kicker or their special teams coordinator just to kind of let them know you were there. Was that part of your routine and part of your mental gamesmanship?
Oh yeah. Most definitely. I always did that and that would tell me how the game plan was going to go. That was my way of learning how that game was going to go. If I walked past him and I stared at him and he didn’t look at me knowing full well I was right in front of him, then I knew they weren’t kicking the ball to me.
And if they did look at you?
Then I knew I had action.
What did it mean to you to get the action you wanted?
Oh man, that just gave me the greenlight to do what I do and do what I do best. Like I said, once again, I was surrounded by such a great group of guys who loved special teams and loved blocking for me. We had an incredible unit. Guys felt the same way I felt. We were always on the same page. We all wanted it bad.
What was the feeling you’d get when you’d go back for a kickoff at Soldier Field and those first few beats of Soulja Boy would come over the stadium sound system?
Listen. That feeling that song brought to me before kickoff returns, I honestly sometimes thought about snatching my helmet off while the ball was in the air. That’s how unstoppable I felt. Like, I literally was sometimes thinking about, ‘What if I snatched my helmet off, threw it to the side, fielded the kick and take it back?’ No. I’m being honest. That’s really how much (energy) I felt when I was back there, Unstoppable. Like I would take one back with my helmet off.
Even to this day, I think that song brings back an adrenaline rush for Bears fans. I’m sure you have felt that, right?
Oh yeah. I do believe if they play that song again at Soldier Field, those fans are going to start looking for me. They’re going to be like, ‘Oh my god. We didn’t know Devin was coming out here today.’
Do you take time ever to envision what it would be like to get your gold jacket and have your moment on a stage to join that company in the Hall of Fame?
It’s hard to envision something that hasn’t happened. But just sitting back and imaging that happening is fun. It’s going to be a great feeling, I’m pretty sure. And a great accomplishment. Not only for me but for all of my teammates as well as my family. A dream come true. Most definitely.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II involves not only the crown transfer to his first son, Charles – now officially King Charles III – but also a shift in his personal wealth and trust ownership of a massive portfolio of assets ranging from iconic castles to crown jewels.
Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign spanned a period of enormous wealth creation across the world, as new businesses sprang up in the decades following World War II. But much of his wealth is tied up in tangible assets that haven’t exactly appreciated like shares of Microsoft or Amazon, which have soared 240,000% and 146,000% respectively since their IPOs.
Perhaps that’s why Queen Elizabeth’s personal fortune may seem relatively small compared to tech moguls like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is worth an estimated $115 billion, or the former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is worth $153 billion.
Still, Queen Elizabeth’s historic reign has helped cement the brand value of the British monarchy, which in 2017 was valued at around $78 billion, according to an estimate by consultancy Brand Finance. This includes the value of tangible assets such as Buckingham Palace, as well as the intangible value of the monarchy as a brand, which drives tourism to Britain and sales of products bearing a royal warrant or coat of arms, said the group.
The Queen’s personal assets come from her ownership of art, jewellery, investments and real estate, including Balmoral Castle in Scotland – where she died on Thursday – and Sandringham House in England. Together, these assets are valued at $500 million, Forbes estimates.
Most of his personal assets will be inherited by King Charles, according to Forbes.
Death and taxes are said to be inevitable, but the UK monarch is exempt by law from a major tax on the wealthy when inheriting: inheritance tax.
The nation’s ruler gets away with the inheritance tax, according to The Economist. To that end, King Charles will not be subject to the UK’s 40% inheritance tax, which would otherwise have gobbled up around $200 million from his mother’s estate.
The Crown Estate will now belong to King Charles III as the reigning monarch of the land, but there is a catch: it is not considered his private property as it is held in trust. This means he cannot sell the assets.
The Crown Estate has assets and real estate valued at $34.3 billion, according to its latest financial report. His holdings include Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, as well as land and properties in London and the UK. The huge management company is overseen by an independent organization, rather than members of the royal family, with excess revenue paid into the UK Treasury each year.
Although King Charles cannot dispose of the assets of the Crown Estate for his personal benefit, the Royal Family enjoys a financial windfall from its holdings. At least 15% of Crown Estate profits go to the Royal Family through the Sovereign Grant, according to the Royal Family’s website.
The Crown Estate made a profit of $311 million in its last financial year, meaning around $47 million was paid out to the royal family.
Before becoming king, Charles held the role of Duke of Cornwall, which gave him the rulership of the Duchy of Cornwall. This role is held by the person who is the heir to the throne, which means that the duchy will now pass to his son, Prince William.
The Duchy of Cornwall encompasses more than 130,000 acres of land worth $1.3 billion, according to Fortune. But as with the Crown Estate, Charles was not permitted to sell the land, although he received income by renting the property to farmers, businesses and residents.
According to the Prince of Wales website, Charles earned $24 million a year from the Duchy.
In 1990, King Charles started a food company called Duchy Organics, with the aim of selling organic food products – an unusual idea at the time. He partnered with grocery chain Waitrose in 2010 and has since donated more than $35 million to the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, according to Waitrose.
The business operates separately from the Duchy of Cornwall and all profits are donated to charity, according to the Prince of Wales website. Products sold under the Duchy range at Waitrose range from organic free-range eggs to organic Highland butter shortbread.
