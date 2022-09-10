News
Legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant talks about ‘honor’ of meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Since Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, Bud Grant said Saturday that 15 to 20 friends had reached out to ask about the time he met her.
Yes, the legendary former Vikings coach once shook hands with the Queen of the United Kingdom.
It was 1959, and Queen was on a tour of Canada. One of her stops was in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where Grant was then head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Grant, then 32, was invited to a grand hotel for the Queen’s visit.
“She was touring, and the Queen in Canada, they worship her,’’ Grant told the Pioneer Press. “It was a huge, huge event for Winnipeg to have the Queen of England. So they had a dinner, and I was in attendance and I sat close to her and I met her and talked to her briefly. But we didn’t talk about anything else, just hello and goodbye.’’
The Winnipeg Free Press published a photo in the paper after the event of Grant shaking hands with the Queen, who had reigned since 1952. That photo has circulated on the Internet since the Queen died, leading some of Grant’s many friends to reach out.
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Bud Grant greets Queen Elizabeth during her #Royal Tour in 1959, Canada (Winnipeg Free Press)
— Mace (@RoyaleVision) July 29, 2017
“They called, sent me copies,’’ Grant said. “Some said, ‘I didn’t know (about the meeting with the Queen).’ Some said, ‘Nice to hear.’ Those kind of things.”
Grant, who coached the Blue Bombers from 1957-66 and won four Grey Cups, said the Queen’s visit was front-page news in Winnipeg for months leading up to her visit. Canada is a member of the Commonwealth, countries that were once part of the British Empire.
“It was an honor,’’ Grant said of meeting the Queen. “I appreciated it. I don’t want to downplay it, but it meant more to the Canadians than it did to me. In Canada, she was their queen. They had a reception and a dinner for her, and it was huge. Women were talking for months about what they were going to wear to it.”
Grant, who coached the Vikings from 1967-83 and in 1985 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, has met a number of world leaders. U.S. presidents he has met include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
“In Canada, the Queen is bigger than our president,’’ Grant said. “I didn’t get to spend much time hobnobbing with her but I did shake her hand.”
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 at Westminster Abbey. Here’s everything we know.
LONDON — Palace officials have said Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public has had the opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.
Elizabeth, the country’s oldest ruler, died on Thursday during her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.
Details of the 96-year-old Queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our time”.
Palace officials have said there will be opportunities to view the late sovereign’s oak coffin as he travels from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and back to London, where his body will lie in state for four days from Wednesday.
How will the Queen’s coffin return to London?
Preparations are currently underway for his remains to be brought back to London. The coffin will first leave Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish rural retreat, for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The property is the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
It will then likely go in procession to St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh where the Queen will rest before being transferred to London. We don’t yet know exactly how the coffin will travel south; routes are available by train and air.
How can the public pay tribute?
Before the funeral, the Queen will remain in state at Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects, according to a statement from the royal family. Thousands of people are expected to line up, with some potentially sleeping through the night in a bid to pay their respects.
The coffins of former monarchs rest on a raised platform – or catafalque – in the middle of the hall, guarded 24 hours a day by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.
Brass plaques in the 11th century hall mark where Edward VII was buried in 1910, George V in 1936, George VI in 1952 and Queen Mary a year later. The room, which is over 1,000 years old, is also where wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill was laid to rest in 1965.
The Queen Mother was the most recent member of the royal family to lie in the room (and only the second royal consort to be bestowed the honor) in 2002. On this occasion, her grandsons – Prince Charles, the Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Viscount Linley – took part in the guard, in what is informally known as “The Vigil of the Princes”.
The sons of King George V also stood guard during his state. The palace has yet to confirm who may be involved in guarding the queen.
What could the Queen’s funeral look like?
As monarch, Queen Elizabeth will automatically be granted a publicly funded state funeral.
The abbey was founded in 960 AD by Benedictine monks and is one of London’s most recognizable landmarks. It has often been the scene of royal milestones like coronations, weddings and funerals over the years.
We are still days away from a guest list, but heads of state and dignitaries from around the world are likely to travel to the UK capital to celebrate the Queen’s life and her 70 years of service to the nation. Other familiar faces will be some of the Queen’s 15 former prime ministers and lawmakers.
Members of the British Royal Family who hold high military rank, the Sovereign’s wife and heir to the throne are normally granted a ceremonial royal funeral instead, as was the case for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.
According to a 2013 House of Commons briefing note, the main differences between state and ceremonial funerals are that a state burial requires the approval of Parliament and that the gun carriage carrying the coffin is fired. by Royal Navy sailors rather than horses.
The tradition of sailors began at Queen Victoria’s state funeral in January 1901. According to the Royal Family’s official website: “The horses that were supposed to pull the carriage became restless standing in the cold and behaved in a dangerous, so … a team of sailors took over the task of pulling the gun carriage to St. George’s Chapel.”
A handful of non-sovereigns have been honored with state funerals, including Isaac Newton, Horatio Nelson, the first Duke of Wellington and, of course, Churchill.
After Churchill’s death in 1965, it was Queen Elizabeth II who submitted a note to Parliament stating that the wartime leader had “served his country unfailingly for over 50 years and that in the hours of our greatest danger was the inspirational leader who strengthened and supported us all.”
Where will the queen be buried?
After the Queen’s funeral, her coffin will make its final journey out of London and into Windsor. His destination is the now familiar St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip’s memorial service was held there, as well as more jubilant occasions such as the nuptials of the Queen’s grandchildren.
After the Duke of Edinburgh’s service in 2021, his coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, located below the Chapel, where many members of the Royal Family were laid to rest. However, with the Queen’s death, it is expected to be moved and the couple reunited to lie together at the King George VI Memorial Chapel elsewhere in St. George’s.
Information from The Associated Press and CNNWire was used in this report.
The gray day will bring showers and light rain, scattered mist and fog.
Light rain and drizzle along with fog and mist settled in the metro area along with cooler, fall-like weather. Skies should begin to clear this evening.
In Denver, rain is likely before 5 p.m. and the maximum temperature will reach nearly 51 degrees, according to a National Weather Service forecast. The chance of precipitation in Denver is 80%. Tonight there is a 30% chance of rain, mostly before 8:00 p.m., and the overnight low temperature will be around 44 degrees. Cloudy skies will give way to partly cloudy skies and patchy fog is expected after 3 a.m., with winds blowing at 15 mph.
In the mountains on Saturday, snow could mix with rain above 9,000 feet elevation, the weather service said. The weather in the foothills will be cool to cold, with temperatures reaching the 40s; temperatures on the plains will climb into the high 50s today.
Drier weather is expected for the region from Sunday to Monday.
Scattered fog in Denver is expected to persist until about 10 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said. Otherwise, the sky will be sunny and the high temperature will reach almost 77 degrees. Skies will be clear overnight with a low near 51 degrees.
The skies over Denver will be sunny on Monday, according to forecasts, and the high temperature will climb to around 87 degrees.
An approaching weather system, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms, is expected to arrive in the area late Tuesday through Wednesday, with the best chance of precipitation in the mountains.
Prince William’s tribute to the late Queen
London:
Prince William promised on Saturday to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II by supporting her father, King Charles III, “in every way”, in a heartfelt statement following the death of his grandmother.
In his first comments since the Queen’s death and as the newly-appointed Prince of Wales, William, 40, said ‘it would be a while before the reality of life without a grandmother really felt real’.
William has become heir now that his father is king, with the expectation that his time on the throne will come sooner rather than later.
Charles, 73, has waited virtually his entire life to succeed his mother but comes to the throne at a time when most people have retired.
William has taken on more official duties in recent years due to the Queen’s age and poor health, a clear sign of his future role.
He called the Queen, who died aged 96 on Thursday, an ‘extraordinary leader’, praising her ‘absolute’ commitment to Britain, the Commonwealth and the 14 other countries where she was also head of state. .
“So much will be said in the days to come about the meaning of his historic reign,” he added.
“However, I lost a grandmother. And while I mourn her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful.”
William – Charles’ eldest son from his first marriage to the late Princess Diana – said he had benefited from the Queen’s wisdom and comfort throughout his life.
She had offered advice and support to his wife, Catherine, while the couple’s three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – would have unforgettable memories of the holidays they had spent with her.
“She was by my side during my happiest times. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life,” William said.
“I knew this day would come, but it will be a while before the reality of life without a grandma really feels real.
“I thank her for the kindness she has shown to my family and me.
“And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from another age, but still relevant to all of us.
“My grandmother said heartbreak was the price we pay for love.
“All the sadness we will feel in the weeks to come will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.
“I will honor his memory by supporting my father, the king, in any way I can.”
NFL Week 1 Bettors Guide: It’s going to be tough for Joe Flacco to keep up with his former team
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
RAVENS at JETS
1 p.m., Ravens by 6 ½, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: No one prepares his team better for the start of the season than John Harbaugh. Since 2008, his Ravens have a 10-4 Week 1 record, including 5-1 over the last six seasons with a 204-59 point differential and a 7-2 ATS record in the favorite’s role. The Ravens are healthy after an injury-ravaged 2021 season (no Lamar Jackson to close out the season) and this will be an announcement to the league that they are back. Look for Baltimore to run the ball effectively and for Jackson, in spite of the contract intrigue, to take advantage of an inexperienced secondary. He’ll take advantage of the Jets’ age-old weakness covering tight ends with Mark Andrews. We can’t see Joe Flacco (0-5 as NYJ starter), game manager at best these days, keeping pace against his old team.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Ravens and the over.
GIANTS at TITANS
4:25 p.m., Titans by 5 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: We love the under for starters. The Giants’ defensive strength is up front and it will suit them well here. Derrick Henry may be healthy again but Tennessee’s offensive line is without Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry this season. Ryan Tannehill is on the downside of his career and he doesn’t have a No. 1 receiver with A.J. Brown traded. That should allow the Giants the luxury of focusing on Henry and getting after Tannehill enough to take pressure off a questionable secondary. Daniel Jones is an enigma for sure but at least he won’t be running away from elite pass rusher Harold Landry, lost for the year. The Titans were big-play prone a year ago and the Giants’ new staff under Brian Daboll should have opportunities to unleash Jones’ big arm, making those six points very attractive. While the Giants are on a 0-5-1 ATS streak in season openers, the Titans have failed to cover in their last five and with the Bills up next, they could be looking ahead.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Giants and the under.
SAINTS at FALCONS
4:05 p.m., Saints by 5 ½, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: The Saints could be the biggest public play of the week but why not? The Falcons, on an 0-7 ATS home schneid, are expected to struggle in the post-Matt Ryan era while most of the matchups favor New Orleans in its first game under Dennis Allen. The Saints have a nasty, quick big-time defense and should be all over Marcus Mariota as he operates behind a weak O-line. The Falcons could struggle to score more than 14 points. The Atlanta secondary is hurting at the safety position and Jameis Winston, one of the many injured Saints last year, should have plenty of time to find comeback kid Michael Thomas, rookie Chris Olave and new arrival Jarvis Landry. The Saints’ O-line might be a question mark but they are a wash against a Falcons team that can’t rush the passer.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Saints and the under.
JAGUARS at COMMANDERS
1 p.m., Commanders by 2 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: There’s a lot more upside with the Jaguars as the teams head into 2022. After suffering through the Urban Meyer debacle as a rookie, Trevor Lawrence gets a fresh start with QB guru Doug Pederson and, while the QB’s preseason was a mixed bag, this is a pretty good spot for him against a so-so defense that will be missing pass rush wiz Chase Young and SS Kamren Curl. Pederson will be intimately familiar with opposing QB Carson Wentz, who was abysmal against these Jags in his final game as a Colt. Travis Etienne is poised for a breakout year after missing 2021 with a Lisfranc injury and it starts here. In spite of some pretty horrid teams, the Jags are 3-2 SU in openers over the last five seasons. There’s sharp money on Jacksonville for good reason.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
49ERS at BEARS
1 p.m., Niners by 6 ½, 40 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Bears were 0-5 ATS as a home dog last year, 3-10 ATS overall as an underdog and they haven’t gotten much better, even with Matt Nagy and his staff having left the building. It’s going to be hard for Justin Fields to take the next step if he’s constantly running for his life and this Niner pass rush, starting with a healthy Nick Bosa, is elite. True, Trey Lance is making his first start and no one knows how that will turn out but the guy who led the Niners to last year’s NFC Championship Game is holding the clipboard and could be on the field at a moment’s notice. And the 49ers aren’t going to have to light things up to cover. Bear backers are saying they can’t possibly be as bad as people think. Or maybe they can.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Niners and the under.
PATRIOTS at DOLPHINS
1 p.m., Dolphins by 3 ½, 46 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Bill Belichick took his team to Florida five days early to acclimate to the heat and humidity in a locale that hasn’t been kind to the Pats (2-7 SU in last nine trips). We don’t know if the Patriots got any better. We do know the Dolphins have. On paper, they have the second-best team in the division. Tua Tagovailoa has new coaches and new weapons, including the versatile Tyreek Hill, while the Patriots pretty much have more of the same. Mac Jones has issues against man coverage and that’s what the Dolphins play. Belichick won’t want to open things up here but this is a good offense that can force his hand.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Dolphins and the under.
BROWNS at PANTHERS
1 p.m., Panthers by 2 ½, 42
HANK’S HONEYS: Is revenge overrated? Not in this one. Baker Mayfield is all about emotion and he’s been waiting for this for months. The Browns never seem to be ready for the start of the season. They are 0-16-1 SU in Week 1 since their last opening week win in 2004. Now they’ve gone through a mess of an offseason with the Deshaun Watson thing hanging over their heads and with journeyman Jacoby Brissett as their starter. Mayfield, meanwhile, doesn’t really have to do all that much. Christian McCaffrey starts the year fully healthy and his blocking unit was upgraded with Bradley Bozeman at center and Austin Corbett at guard.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under.
BRONCOS at SEAHAWKS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Broncos by 6 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: Maybe this is too easy but is there any scenario where Russell Wilson returns to Seattle in prime time and doesn’t torment his old team? Not one that we can see. He has more weapons than at any time in his career with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Javonte Williams, and Albert Okwuegbunam. Nor do we see Geno Smith being able to keep up using Wilson’s old worn-out weapons. The Broncos have a talented secondary across the board and a vastly improved pass rush that will make Smith jittery. The Seahawks’ home-field advantage isn’t what it used to be. The 12th Man can boo Wilson all it wants. He’ll leave the winner, just like old times.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the under.
STEELERS at BENGALS
1 p.m., Bengals by 6 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: Forget the trends that beg bettors to fade Cincy, like the one about Super Bowl losers. On the contrary, the Bengals are in a position to crush the rivals who have historically owned them. They outscored Pittsburgh, 65-20, in last year’s two meetings and there is nothing to indicate that the Steelers can slow them down. The talent gap is huge — starting with Joe Burrow vs. Mitch Trubisky at QB — and the Bengals will enjoy a significant matchup advantage with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against the Steelers cornerbacks. Trubisky could struggle behind an offensive line that was a big concern during the preseason.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the over.
PACKERS at VIKINGS
4:25 p.m., Packers by 1 ½, 47
HANK’S HONEYS: There are 10 home underdogs this week including this game, which is of particular interest as a divisional game. If you like trends, Week 1 home divisional underdogs are 19-6 since 2009 and 5-1 since 2018. With Davante Adams gone and Allen Lazard injured, Aaron Rodgers will be without a big-time threat for the first time in his career and while the Packers should be able to run the ball, it’s more likely to become a shootout. If anything, the Minnesota offense should be even more energized under Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings have scored 34 points in their last two home games against their NFC North rivals and are 6-1-1 SU in their last eight meetings, including a 3-0 mark as home dogs.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
RAIDERS at CHARGERS
4:25 p.m., Chargers by 3 ½, 52
HANK’S HONEYS: First off, points will be flying everywhere so if you have to bet it, bet the over. After that, it’s tough. The Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the defense, including ex-Raider Khalil Mack, and the Raiders the offense, including the No. 1 trade prize of the offseason, WR Davante Adams, while hiring offensive mastermind Josh McDaniels as head coach. The Raiders’ biggest question mark is their offensive line. The Chargers can bring pressure but Derek Carr is adept at getting rid of the ball. Justin Herbert has been great in his matchups against the Raiders but the hook makes this a Vegas lean.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Raiders and the over.
BEST OF THE REST
COLTS at TEXANS
1 p.m., Colts by 7 ½, 46
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Texans and the under.
CHIEFS at CARDINALS
4:25 p.m., Chiefs by 5 ½, 54
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
BUCS at COWBOYS
8:20 p.m., Bucs by 2 ½, 50 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the under.
EAGLES at LIONS
1 p.m., Eagles by 3 ½, 48 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Lions and the over.
WEEK’S BEST BET: Saints. Avert your eyes. This could get ugly.
LAST SEASON:
Overall: 143-137-4
Over/under: 156-126-1
Best Bets: 13-8
Apple’s Medication Reminder is coming to iOS 16. Here’s how to use it.
With my long list of daily tasks, I sometimes have trouble remembering to take my multivitamin. Now my phone can remind me.
A skipped vitamin isn’t necessarily a big deal, but missed medications can be dangerous. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of Americans with chronic conditions stop taking medication within a year of the initial prescription. One reason cited: forgetfulness.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out for Sunday’s season opener vs. Jets
Ronnie Stanley’s return to the field will have to wait at least another week.
The Ravens’ starting left tackle has been ruled out for Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets, and he will not travel with the team. Ja’Wuan James is expected to start in his place.
Stanley, who has missed 28 of the Ravens’ past 29 games since injuring his left ankle Nov. 1, 2020, practiced Monday for the first time this preseason, but it was unlikely for the 2019 All-Pro to play Sunday after a short ramp-up period. The 2016 first-round draft pick has practiced just three times since being activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list Aug. 26.
“It just depends on how he’s doing, you know?” coach John Harbaugh said after Monday’s practice. “A lot of it has to do with how he’s feeling and if he’s ready to go, if he feels strong and he’s moving, if he feels like he could be successful and if we see what we need to see.”
Stanley played in just one game last season, the opener, before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery for the second straight year. He missed Thursday’s practice but returned Friday as he works his way back to full strength after a long rehabilitation.
