Livwell Owner Pharmacann Buys Marijuana Dispensary Chain The Clinic

Cannabis retailer LivWell Enlightened Health is expected to lead the Colorado market with 26 dispensaries after PharmaCann announced plans to buy The Clinic, a chain of boutique dispensaries in the century-old state.
LivWell is a cannabis brand owned by PharmaCann – one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the United States. With its roots in Colorado, LivWell currently operates 22 stores across the state, giving it a slight edge over other major market players. the local cannabis industry.
Comparatively, The Green Solution — a Colorado-based family-run cannabis company — lists 20 locations on its website. Founded in 2010, independent Native Roots Cannabis Co. also operates 20 stores statewide.
Star Buds operates dispensaries in five states and Jamaica, but with 19 locations in Colorado. Green Dragon’s chain of dispensaries includes 17 in Colorado, according to its website.
The Clinic’s four Denver-area dispensaries would likely be renamed LivWell as part of the planned acquisition. Closing of the deal is still subject to regulatory approvals in Colorado and Denver.
“When we launched LivWell 13 years ago in October, we never imagined that we would be part of one of the largest cannabis companies in Colorado, let alone the country,” said Chris Mapson, vice president of PharmaCann marketing. “Joining the PharmaCann family and continuing to grow the LivWell brand through acquisitions positions our brand as the largest in Colorado and the most respected in the United States”
If the merger goes as planned, PharmaCann will expand to include 26 LivWell dispensaries in Colorado. Its total reach would include more than 50 dispensaries and 10 cultivation and production facilities in Colorado and seven other states: Illinois, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Michigan.
“PharmaCann’s acquisition of The Clinic dispensaries expands our LivWell brand’s presence in Colorado, strengthening LivWell’s track record as the largest and most locally recognized cannabis brand in the state with strong ties to community,” said Brett Novey, CEO of PharmaCann. “We look forward to bringing the best cannabis products to Colorado’s largest consumer and patient footprint.”
New Delhi:
A Delhi court has brought riot and attempted ‘culpable homicide’ charges against six people for allegedly throwing rocks and injuring a person in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
The court was hearing a stone throwing case which took place in Usmanpur area on February 25, 2020 in which the plaintiff, Hari Om Sharma, was injured.
Extra Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted that the defendants were throwing rocks in groups from their respective rooftops during the riots in the area.
The judge observed that it is inferred that the defendants were attempting to cause harm for a common purpose, namely to “cause harm to people belonging to another community”.
“The injury suffered by Hari Om Sharma is the result of such behavior by this unlawful gathering,” the judge said.
The judge allowed the six men to be sentenced under Sections 143 (sentence for unlawful assembly), 147 (riot), 148 (riot, armed with a deadly weapon) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code read in section 149 (any member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in pursuit of common object) of the ICC.
Earlier, New Usmanpur Police had registered an FIR against the six defendants – Firoz Khan, Shakir Ali, Iqbal, Zakir Ali, Sirajudden and Anas based on the plaintiff’s statement.
Sacramento and surrounding communities woke up Friday to red sunshine and smoky skies as the Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of the city continued to rage out of control, sending clouds of Visible smoke from space floating over the landscape.
Firefighters said the blaze, which started Tuesday evening near the community of Foresthill in Placer County, had consumed 23,000 acres without containment.
No injuries among firefighters or residents were reported, officials said, but more than 2,500 people in small communities in the Sierra were under a mandatory evacuation order and the quality of the air in much of the region was dangerous.
Chris Vestal, the fire’s public information officer, said it could be mid-October before the blaze is fully contained.
“One of the challenges is the pitch,” he said. Due to the steep and rugged area where the fire is burning, firefighters cannot use bulldozers for the containment lines and therefore may have to build them by hand with shovels.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but on Thursday Pacific Gas & Electric Co. filed a report with the state revealing “electrical activity” on one of its transmission lines near from where the fire started.
By Thursday afternoon, the fire had generated a giant pyrocumulus cloud over the Sierra, skipped the middle fork of the American River, and made its way toward Volcanoville in El Dorado County.
Vestal said officials had reported burned homes in Volcanoville, a former mining town that now has about 250 residents, but officials had not yet been able to enter to assess the damage.
“It’s very hot. It’s dry and burning in areas where there are people,” Vestal said. “The No. 1 priority is getting people out of their homes and the area.”
The fact that the fire was eating away at dry wood on both sides of the river, he noted, “presents a new challenge” to conditions that were already dangerous.
As the region braced for another day of triple-digit temperatures, Vestal said “the greatest danger from the fire really depends on which direction the wind is blowing.”
The communities most at risk were Foresthill and Todd Valley, he said, but added that “the greatest potential for spread is south to the community of Cool”.
On Friday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to bring in more resources to fight the fire.
The governor also declared a state of emergency for El Dorado and Placer counties.
Georgia’s Senate race appears to be backing in favor of the GOP, according to a new poll that shows Herschel Walker as the frontrunner in the midterm elections over incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
An InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll released Thursday suggests Walker has taken the lead in the race in Georgia, one of the most watched Senate races in the nation, with the football legend receiving 47% support from voters in the state. of Peach against 44% of Warnock. Support.
The latest poll shows a two-point increase for Walker and a four-point drop in Warnock’s support since a July poll – a major shift in the race just two months before the midterm elections.
Walker shared Wednesday on Fox News’ “Hannity” why he thinks he has a leg up on his Democratic opponent in several recent polls.
HERSCHEL WALKER SEES RISE IN POLLING NUMBERS AS A SIGN THAT HE IS ‘DRILLING OUT’ OF PRO-WARNOCK MEDIA
“The reason is I go out and meet people, and I talk to people and people talk. You know, they spent over $50 million on me, but the race is still tied,” Walker said. told host Sean Hannity.
HERSCHEL WALKER, SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK SQUABBLE ON DEBATES IN GEORGIA SENATE RACE
Walker went on to explain why he feels Georgia needs new leadership in the Senate.
“People want change in Washington. Senator Warnock is a cut of Joe Biden’s cloth. And what I mean by that is he believes in higher taxes, he believes in open borders, he voted to put men in women’s sport. And that’s not what the Georgian people want,” Walker said. “The Georgian people want someone they can trust, and they can trust Herschel Walker.”
“Warnock wins among younger voters and seniors, but lags poorly among 40-64 year olds. Men support Walker at 60%, while women support Warnock at 55%. Walker receives 12% support from African-American respondents “said Matt Towery, president of InsiderAdvantage. next to the survey results. “With only 4% undecided, this race could very well head into a runoff for the general election given that there appear to be few points among the various demographics up for grabs.”
After months of back and forth, Warnock agreed to debate Walker in October.
The poll also shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams trailing incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, R-Ga., in the race for the governor’s mansion.
“Kemp leads in all age groups in the survey. He receives just 10% of support from African Americans and a rather astonishing 68% of white voters polled. Abrams has an impressive 54% of female voters , while Kemp gets 63 percent of the men,” Towery said.
The InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta survey was conducted September 6-7, 2022, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.
Local
Surveillance video released by the MBTA shows the bus that caught fire in the Arborway bus station in Jamaica Plain last month, according to WCVB.
On August 4, two MBTA employees were transported to an area hospital “to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation” after flames appeared in the rear compartment of a decommissioned bus as it was returning to the bus station, said an MBTA spokesperson in Boston. com at the time.
MBTA staff had tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire, according to the agency spokesperson. The Boston Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the flames.
A faulty air compressor was later determined to be the cause of the fire, WCVB reports.
See the video obtained by 5 Investigates below:
Sunday starts a Miami Dolphins season of questions: Can quirky and creative Mike McDaniel succeed as a new head coach? Will Tua Tagovailoa bloom into a franchise quarterback with the addition of surrounding talent, such as receiver Tyreek Hill?
Does a Dolphins defense last seen getting dragged up and down the field by Tennessee grow into something special?
But the one question, the biggest of all before Sunday’s kickoff against the New England Patriots, is simply this: Has a bumbling Dolphins organization stumbled into creating a team capable of winning the franchise’s first playoff game in two decades?
People believe this season. Oh, how they believe. Fans who haven’t seen a playoff win in a football generation put their money where their enthusiasm is. The club announced it sold out of season tickets and has a waiting list for the first time in team history at the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium.
That might be fudging a little with history, considering the Dolphins had 78,000 season tickets before the 1973 season. But you get the idea. People are pumped for Sunday. You have to be of a certain age to remember the last time the Dolphins entered a season with the hope they could play into the depth of an NFL winter.
Was it when Sports Illustrated picked the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl in Nick Saban’s 2006? When coach Jimmy Johnson had the top-rated defense and an aging Dan Marino in 1998?
Do you have to go all the way back to when Marino returned from a torn Achilles tendon and opened the 1994 season with five touchdown passes against New England?
“Not bad for a guy on one foot,’ Pats coach Bill Parcells told Marino afterward.
Still, you know what eventually happened after every opener like that. Disappointment happened. The only question for dreary decades hasn’t been if the Dolphins fell short, but by how much to this Sunday’s opponent: New England.
McDaniel is the eighth Dolphins coach to line up against New England coach Bill Belichick. Belichick went a long way to deciding the fate of the previous seven: Dave Wannstedt, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase and Brian Flores.
Belichick’s legend is such that he’s not just taking on the next Dolphins coach in McDaniel. He’s only 27 wins from Dolphins legend Don Shula’s all-time wins record, too.
Here’s the good news for McDaniel and all this inflated hope around these Dolphins: They have a better roster than New England this year. Faster playmakers. Richer drafts. Better full-scale team as the oddsmakers say in making the Dolphins a 2½-point favorite.
If New England isn’t the measuring stick in the AFC East anymore — that’s the Buffalo Bills’ role now — Sunday’s opener still comes against a backdrop of history. The Patriots, too, made the playoffs last year while the Dolphins again didn’t.
Of course, after being knocked out of the playoffs, New England owner Bob Kraft sounded a kid spoiled by six Super Bowl rings.
“I’m not happy that we haven’t won a playoff game in three years,’ he said. “I think about that a lot.”
Is that an epitaph-in-waiting lament, like late Dolphins owner Joe Robbie once worrying his organization was “wasting the Marino years?”
There are issues in the Dolphins’ owner booth for the opener, too. It will be empty. Dolphins owner Steve Ross and his consigliere, Bruce Beal, will miss their first game in serving suspensions for tampering – namely, for trying to sign New England’s and then Tampa Bay’s quarterback Tom Brady — while he was under contract with the other teams.
That was just one public stumble for Ross this offseason. The other was former coach Brian Flores naming Ross as a central part in a lawsuit against the NFL. The only way out of all this for Ross is to something his teams have done little in his 13 years as owner: Win.
Can McDaniel change that? He smartly changed the narrative around Tagovailoa this offseason from questions to optimism, and he changed the tenor inside this team from closed-mouthed to open-minded.
McDaniel is the anti-Belichick in portfolio and style, dropping regular jokes in his news conference, like when asked this week about what he looks for in a punter: “He has to be able to kick the ball further than me.”
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones? “He’s a really cool player,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel is really cool, too. But can he win? Can Tua take a mother-may-I step forward? Will Hill bring the electricity into a Sunday like everyone expects?
The answers trickle in over 17 games starting Sunday. The optimism and hope is as tangible as the Dolphins season-ticket list. People are pumped. But they’ve been pumped before. Can this latest new era deliver?
A British Army veteran broke down in tears following the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as thousands gathered at Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late monarch. Archie Ferguson, 84, had served 23 years in the armed forces, serving overseas in countries including Germany and Cyprus. “[I’m] sad and happy, happy that she got off to a quick start,” Ferguson told Yahoo News. The monarch’s death recalled the passing of his wife, who had suffered from dementia for 10 years. “She [the queen] did not spend his life suffering,” he added. The veteran went on to praise the monarch’s wisdom, saying she had been a wonderful queen and a “great example”. Mourners lined up for miles to lay flowers, notes and cards at the gates of the monarch’s official residence. Friday marked the first of 10 days of mourning. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is due to take place on September 19.
