Mai Kaptaan Hun’: Babar Azam Reacts as Umpire Signals for DRS After Rizwan’s Appeal Against Sri Lanka 

Just over two weeks into training camp, the reality is that there probably won’t be anything shiny and new for the Miami Heat. Instead, 13 players return from the roster that ended in an NBA Finals game.

Name tags will not be required.

Yet, judging by some of the outside perception, it’s as if what Pat Riley designed has become obsolete.

For the Heat, this will likely create a camp narrative that newer isn’t necessarily better.

While many of the decidedly deeper Eastern Conference contenders have been reshuffled, the Heat have instead looked within with their limited salary resources. Thus, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon were retained via Bird Rights, with Caleb Martin re-signed with the lower-tier mid-tier exception that kept the Heat from being capped.

And yet, would the reaction to the offseason be so good if it were instead chosen like this: A former All-Star has been signed, one who has recovered from injury to the point that this could be his first full season in a All-NBA Season; a reliable veteran backup center was signed to add volume behind Bam Adebayo; and one of the most improved players in the NBA has been signed to compete for the starting power forward role?

As in Oladipo, Dedmon and Martin.

Sure, there’s something to be said for fresh blood, but in each of the previous two odd-numbered calendar years, the Heat added Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, two of the biggest free agency additions this offseason.

For their part, the Heat privately expressed their confidence in a remix limited to the additions of first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days. And, surely, more confidence would have been expressed had there been a deal to be struck for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell.

Still, it’s important to view the East reshuffle from a position of all players signed this offseason, including those retained from within.

Cleveland Cavaliers: When you add a player to Mitchell’s pedigree, it’s hard to deny the reality of a significant upswing. But it remains how far a step can be taken from 44-38 and a loss in the playoff round. It’s not like additional additions of Ricky Rubio, Robin Lopez and Raul Neto would put them above.

Atlanta Hawks: In many ways, Dejounte Murray’s addition is similar to Cleveland’s addition of Mitchell, a move that takes a 43-39 team to the next level. But how high? Yes, Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday could help, but otherwise the signings are level with Moe Harkless and Frank Kaminsky (also bearing in mind that Kevin Huerter, Delon Wright and Danilo Gallinari have been lost).

Philadelphia 76ers: This is arguably the quintessential case of focusing on supporting plays, with the additions of PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House and Montrezl Harrell. But that still hinges on Joel Embiid’s health and James Harden’s playoff reliability. Like the Heat, the 76ers opted for supporting plays, simply taking an outside approach with the process (including slipping Tucker).

Boston Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon is the kingpin of the makeover, especially with Gallinari now sidelined for the season. But is it more than a subtle payoff, given everything structured around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and, now, even Robert Williams?

Toronto Raptors: The move here was the addition of Otto Porter in free agency, which was actually their only move beyond the minimum scale. Like the Heat, the Raptors opted for a run-it-back mode (or at least settled for that, when they too couldn’t land Durant or Mitchell).

Brooklyn Nets: Another team with a summer of subtlety when it comes to signings or additions, with Royce O’Neale the single most important element, and with TJ Warren, Markieff Morris, Edmond Sumner and Yuta Watanbe rounding out the remake. It will always go to Durant and Kyrie Irving, just like it will go to Butler, Lowry and Bam Adebayo for the Heat.

Milwaukee Bucks: Joe Ingles, if healthy, could definitely help, but it’s a Royce O’Neale level move, for another comfortable team to get him back with the outgoing core.

Chicago Bulls: Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond added, moves that would have meant more five years ago.

New York Knicks: Enjoy Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein. . . and try again next summer.

The Others: For the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic, it was never about a transformative summer or even living in the moment.

IN THE WAY

TO CHASE: Ahead of Saturday’s induction speech at the Basketball Hall of Fame, the former Heat guard Tim Hardaway was asked to not only bring his proficiency in cross-dribbling to the NBA, but also to do so at a time when umpires were more prone to calling palming and carrying violations. “Great question,” Hardaway said with a laugh during his media session. “When I was playing on the streets of Chicago, the old guys, if you put your hand under the ball, they were like, ‘Nah, nah. We’re going the other way with this. And I’m like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’ They said, “No, it’s a postponement, it’s a postponement.” So I learned at the time to dribble the ball correctly. He added: “Sometimes I think they should call certain things and tell them and acknowledge that they are carrying the ball. But it’s like that.”

NO WARRANTY: Whereas Markieff Morris moved from last season’s brief Heat tenure to a free agent deal with the Brooklyn Nets, he is basically a bargain. No portion of the one-year, $2.9 million minimum contract salary is guaranteed at this time. The first $500,000 of that amount will become guaranteed if he is not waived on opening night, with an increase to a guaranteed $1 million if he is on the roster on Dec. 1. All contracts become fully guaranteed for the season on January 10. It’s the third straight season Morris will play on a minimum contract, following similar contracts in 2021-22 with the Heat and 2020-21 with the Lakers. Working in favor of Morris is a relationship with the Nets coach Steve Nash it dates back to Morris’ rookie season with the Phoenix Suns, which was also Nash’s final season as a player. New Nets assistant coach Igor Kokoskov was on the Suns staff that season.

PLAN B: There will likely be an impact opener for the Heat, when Goran Dragic arrives as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Among the reasons why Dragic opted for the Bulls, instead of a meeting with his Slovenian national teammate Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks, it was game-time insurance. Now the rationale behind those assurances has become clearer, with the Bulls acknowledging that Lonzo Ball won’t be available for camp due to knee surgery in January and will likely be out for the start of the regular season. The Heat and Bulls open their seasons Oct. 19 at FTX Arena. Beyond Dragic, the Bulls’ other options at point guard in Ball’s absence are Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmuwho replaced Ball last season.

HERE’S WHY: While the Heat have remained inactive amid their uncertainty over the power forward, the Philadelphia 76ers have certainly been proactive amid their energy shortage, not just signing P.J. Tucker away from the heat, but without also adding Montrezl Harrell. In many ways, the urgency was created from their second-round loss to the Heat. In that series, the 76ers were outscored by 31 points in the 31 minutes played by the since-discarded backup big man. DeAndre Jordan in the first two games as a substitute starter for Joel Embid. Harrell, as much as anything, seems like a regular season minute eater, as a way to create rest for Tucker and Embiid. Whether a player with Harrell’s limited offseason and switching limitations can work in today’s playoff basketball remains to be seen.

NUMBER

9th. Ranking the Heat’s Jimmy Butler in the just-released NBA 2K23 video game player rankings, at 93, tied for that spot with Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant. The only players with higher ratings are Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Joel Embiid (96), LeBron James, (96), Kevin Durant (96), Nikola Jokic (96), Stephen Curry (96), Luka Donĉić (95 ) and Kawhi Leonard (94).

