News
Major European indices end the day with solid gains, and higher for the week as well
The major European indices end the day with solid gains. Italy’s FTSE MIB is leading the charge. The German DAX, the French CAC and the Spanish Ibex also all rose by 1.4% or more. Major indexes also closed higher for the week despite the ECB’s 75 basis point hike.
Looking at closing levels:
- The German DAX rose 183.89 points or 1.43%
- The French CAC increased by 6.43 points or 1.41%
- Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 9.03 points or 1.23%
- The Spanish Ibex gained 116.3 points or 1.47%
- The Italian FTSE MIB rose 416 points or 1.9%
For the trading week, today’s gains erased losses earlier in the week
- German DAX +0.29%
- CAC France +0.73%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.96%
- Spanish ibex +1.27%
- Italian FTSE MIB +0.7%
Looking at the hourly chart of the German DAX below, today’s price opened and broke higher during the 1st hour of trading and broke above its 100 hourly moving average (blue line in the chart below). below) to test the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the August 16 high. This retracement level comes in at 13117.09. Today’s high price reached 13121.13 just above this level, but pulled back on the close.
In the new trading week next week, that 38.2% retracement would need to be broken above to give buyers more confidence with the 200 hourly moving average at 13236.07 as the next upside target to reach and break through.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Chicago White Sox stage big rally — 5 runs in the ninth — for a 5-3 victory and their 8th win in the last 10 games
The Chicago White Sox had 21 hits Thursday against the Oakland Athletics.
But on Friday, A’s starter Austin Pruitt held them hitless for his five innings.
The Sox finally broke through with one out in the seventh when Eloy Jiménez singled to left against reliever Joel Payamps.
Jiménez was just getting started sparking the offense.
His homer in the ninth began a five-run rally as the Sox stormed back to beat the A’s 5-3 in front of 11,494 at Oakland Coliseum.
The Sox entered the ninth trailing 3-0.
Jiménez homered with one out against A.J. Puk before pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal walked. AJ Pollock was just out at first on a grounder hit to the second baseman Tony Kemp.
Andrew Vaughn drove in pinch runner Leury García with a single, cutting the deficit to one. Seby Zavala got hit by a pitch on a 2-2 count, putting the tying run in scoring position for Romy Gonzalez, who struck out his first three times.
Gonzalez singled to left and pinch runner Adam Engel scored just ahead of the throw to tie the game.
Elvis Andrus followed with a two-run double as the Sox completed an incredible comeback to win for the eight time in 10 games.
The Sox couldn’t get anything going against Pruitt, who made his 11th career start Friday — and first since Sept. 5, 2019, with Tampa Bay — after the A’s scratched scheduled starter James Kaprielian reportedly because of a finger injury. Pruitt has 30 relief appearances this season.
Pruitt exited after throwing 55 pitches. He was replaced by Payamps, who pitched a perfect sixth. Shortstop Nick Allen went to the hole to make a nice defensive play on an Andrus grounder and made the throw to first for the second out of the inning. Yoán Moncada, who had five hits in Thursday’s 14-2 win, struck out to end the inning.
Jiménez broke up the combined no-hit bid with a single on an 0-1 changeup with one out in the seventh. Pollock singled with two outs, bringing up Vaughn as the tying run. Vaughn grounded out to Allen.
The Sox got the big hits in the ninth and Liam Hendriks struck out one on the way to his 32nd save as the team continued their winning ways in the most incredible of fashions.
()
News
Queen Elizabeth’s death delays Bank of England policy meeting by a week
The Bank of England on Friday postponed next week’s interest rate decision following the death of Queen Elizabeth, its first postponement of a monetary policy meeting since the central bank became operationally independent it 25 years ago.
The pound fell slightly against the dollar as the BoE said it was delaying its next announcement on interest rates and other decisions until September 22 from an original date of September 15.
“Given the period of national mourning currently being observed in the UK, the September 2022 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been postponed for a week,” the BoE said in a statement.
“The Committee’s decision will be announced at noon on September 22.”
Economists said they mostly expect the BoE to hike interest rates another 50 basis points, although some in financial markets expect an even bigger 75 basis point hike. .
ndtv
News
Twins fight back, then fall into third place with 7-6 loss to Guardians
Before Friday, the Twins had been sliding steadily for some time, losers of 12 of 19 games since Aug. 20. But with eight games against Cleveland still on the schedule, there was hope.
Round 1 came on Friday, and it went to the Guardians, and it hurt.
Oscar Gonzalez went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs, and right-hander Cal Quantrill pitched an effective five innings as Cleveland beat the Twins, 7-6, at Target Field.
The loss dropped Minnesota 2½ games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central and into third place behind the Chicago White Sox, who rallied past Oakland in the ninth.
The Twins have plenty of time to make up ground, with 25 regular-season games remaining and seven more against Cleveland, which entered Friday’s game losers of seven of 10 games. The Twins have lost 7 of 9 and 13 of their past 20.
But at least Minnesota didn’t go quietly.
Down 7-0 in the fifth inning, the Twins rallied behind Carlos Correa. The two-time all-star shortstop hit a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning to cut the Twins’ deficit to 7-4, then pulled them within 7-6 with a two-run home run in the eighth inning.
Correa went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and has homered in his past three games.
Twins starter Dylan Bundy entered the game 2-1 with a 2.17 earned-run average in his previous six starts but was jumped early on four consecutive one-out hits, the last a three-run home run by Gonzalez that put the Guardians up 4-0 in the first inning.
Gonzalez added a two-run blast into the second deck in left in the fifth inning to make it 7-0. Austin Hedges hit a solo homer in the fourth. It was the first time in his career that Bundy (8-7) had ever given up three home runs in an outing.
He was charged with seven earned runs on 12 hits and a walk in 4⅔ innings and struck out three.
Quantrill (12-5) allowed nine hits and walked one but struck seven, six of them with runners in scoring position. Against him, the Twins were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, both hits coming in a two-run fifth inning that cut Minnesota’s deficit to 7-2.
The Twins may be missing injured star players such as Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco, but Correa is picking up the slack all by himself.
But Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 32nd save in 35 chances. Gio Urshela grounded out to third, Gary Sanchez struck out and Jake Cave struck out.
The teams resume their three-game series on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.
News
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect charged with ‘unrelated’ kidnapping and rape
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The suspect charged with the kidnapping and murder of the Memphis mother-of-two now faces new charges unrelated to the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher.
Cleotha Henderson, 38, who is charged with first degree murder and specifically the aggravated kidnapping of Fletcher, is now charged with an additional count of aggravated kidnapping and rape.
A Memphis Police Department public information officer told Fox News Digital that the new charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape were “unrelated” to the crimes Henderson allegedly committed against Fletcher, but said said he had no additional information to share.
Henderson is also charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. A grand jury indicted him on additional charges Thursday, according to court records.
ELIZA FLETCHER’S SUSPECTED KILLER CLEOTHA HENDERSON SERVED 20 YEARS OF A 24-YEAR SENTENCE, HERE’S WHY
Fletcher was reportedly abducted by Henderson, who was driving a GMC Terrain, at 4:20 a.m. on September 2. Police say she was “abducted and forced into” the dark-colored GMC Terrain.
Police say a surveillance camera captured the same GMC Terrain in the area of the abduction 24 minutes before Fletcher was abducted.
Henderson was taken into custody by law enforcement officials on Saturday morning but refused to tell officers where Fletcher was, prompting a massive search operation for the missing mother of two.
ELIZA FLETCHER’S ABDUCTION: MEMPHIS TEACHER’S DISAPPEARANCE TIMELINE
According to an affidavit, two people, including Abston’s brother Mario, told officers they saw Henderson cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with floor cleaner and washing clothes in the sink.
Police also say Fletcher “was seriously injured” and “leaved evidence, such as blood, in the vehicle the defendant cleaned up.”
Memphis police officials announced Tuesday that Fletcher’s body was found around 5:07 p.m. Monday “in the back of a vacant duplex,” around the area where Henderson was allegedly seen cleaning the GMC Terrain.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Officials did not disclose the location or method of Fletcher’s death, saying it was too early in the investigation, nor did they disclose a motive.
Henderson is being held without bail in a Memphis jail and is due in court on September 19. He now faces two counts of particularly aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, two counts of theft, first degree murder, unlawful possession or possession. of a weapon, identity theft, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Gunnar Henderson delivers game-winning hit in Orioles’ 3-2 victory over Red Sox; Félix Bautista rests with arm fatigue
For all the excitement his debut in Cleveland brought, Gunnar Henderson had yet to provide a signature moment at Camden Yards.
A possibility presented itself in the sixth inning of Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. As the Orioles’ top prospect came to the plate, he did so not only with the bases loaded and one out, but also with Baltimore facing a one-run deficit after scoring its first run in 14 innings on a wild pitch.
Henderson tripled the frame’s run total and flipped the scoreboard with one groundball through the right side, his two-run single giving the Orioles a 3-2 lead they didn’t relinquish as the bullpen pitched five scoreless innings even with closer Félix Bautista unavailable because of arm fatigue.
“Never gets old,” Henderson said of the roar of the announced 16,451 in attendance after his key knock, whichgave the youngest player in the majors hits in eight of his first 10 career games and doubled his RBI total. He’s batting .306 with an OPS of .831 in the majors.
“Him, Adley [Rutschman], all these guys that are coming up, it seems like they’re not scared of the spotlight,” starting pitcher Austin Voth said. “They’re helping us win every day.”
Henderson’s game-winning single marked the Orioles’ first hit Friday by a player other than Cedric Mullins. Mullins opened Baltimore’s night against Boston starter Brayan Bello with a single but was erased trying to steal second base. He began the fourth with a hard line drive off the right field wall, only for Alex Verdugo to smoothly field the ricochet and throw him out at second.
But when he smacked a ball into left field with one out in the sixth, Mullins made little effort to advance beyond first base. He finally did so when Rutschman walked, beginning a string of three straight free passes that included the run-scoring wild pitch from reliever Kaleb Ort.
Henderson said those plate appearances gave him insights he carried with him as he stepped to the plate. Ort’s trouble throwing strike continued as he fell behind Henderson, 3-0. Henderson took a fastball for a strike and gleaned that was the only pitch Ort could get over the plate, so when he threw another, Henderson slapped it into right field.
“I just told myself to get on top of it and not miss it,” Henderson said. “We were in a good situation right there to put ourselves in the lead and felt like it was a good opportunity. I was glad I was able to get the job done and help the team win.”
Henderson came through with Baltimore’s last two hits, adding a double that proved fruitless in the eighth. The Orioles’ bullpen made his single stand, allowing Baltimore (73-65) to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild-card race and potentially gain a game on the Seattle Mariners.
The win was the Orioles’ 73rd, tying them for the most since 1900 by a team that lost at least 110 games the year before, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“It’s been really good, just being in this playoff push and seeing how the atmosphere is in a winning atmosphere and being able to be here and experience that,” Henderson said. “I feel like it can only help me going forward, and I’m looking forward to continuing it and hopefully making playoffs.”
No Félix, no problem
Bautista, the Orioles’ rookie closer, came out of Tuesday’s two-out save with arm fatigue, manager Brandon Hyde said. Ranking in the top 15 of major league relievers in both appearances and innings, Bautista has a 1.62 ERA and 12 saves.
“We just wanted to give him a few days,” Hyde said. “The guy’s had so many appearances, top of the leaderboard in innings pitched and appearances out of the bullpen. So very, very normal. We wanted to give him a few days. I’m hoping he’s available tomorrow.”
Without him, Hyde had to alter his typical late-inning formula. In bringing in left-hander Cionel Pérez to get the last out of the seventh, Hyde was presumably going to hand the game to his backend trio of Pérez, Dillon Tate and Bautista. Instead, Bryan Baker entered for the eighth, and Tate recorded the final four outs.
“This club has a lot of fight,” Tate said. “Guys are ready to go when their name is called. It’s just good to get this win. Really happy to be back in the win column.”
Having allowed a two-run home run to Xander Bogaerts in the third, Voth exited with no outs in the fifth, the fifth time in the past seven games Baltimore’s starter failed to record an out after the fourth inning. DL Hall, the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect, bounced back from a poor outing Monday with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Jake Reed matched that, entering with the Orioles trailing and leaving with a lead, one a Bautista-less bullpen held onto from there.
“No Bautista, we had to pick up the pieces there, and we did a great job,” Hyde said. “We didn’t swing the bat real well tonight, but we got a win. The pitching picked us up tonight.”
Around the horn
- Both Hyde and right-hander Jordan Lyles expressed hope Lyles would be able to start Saturday. He missed a turn through the rotation for the first time when a stomach virus prevented him from pitching in Monday’s doubleheader.
- Infielder Jonathan Araúz cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.
- Double-A Bowie’s Connor Norby and Cade Povich were named the organization’s minor league player and pitcher of the month for August.
Saturday, 5:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
No. 8 Ralston Valley knocks out No. 2 Grandview thanks to brilliant all-around performance from Josh Rillos
AURORA – Josh Rillos has a legacy to uphold.
With his brother Caleb preparing to face Colorado on Saturday at the Air Force, and his father, Matt, a Gold Helmet winner in the 1990s, the Ralston Valley senior is just the latest in a line of stars of the Rillos family grill.
And he hosted his own Friday night show at Legacy Stadium.
In an important Class 5A top-10 showdown early in the season, Rillos played a pivotal role in the Mustangs’ 33-21 victory over No. 2 Grandview, scoring a pair of touchdowns and providing what ended up being the match-sealing interception.
“It’s great to be able to represent the Rillos family name,” he said. “… My goal for senior year? I want to win the state. We were close to beating Cherry Creek in Week 1, and I think we can take them to the state, but tonight was a big step.
The Mustangs (2-1) got off to a good start on the road with three points from their first three practices. On the first practice after scrimmage, running back Diano Benallo had two big carries to bring the Mustangs deep into Grandview territory, and he scored on a 10-yard tie down the middle.
On the second drive, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Grandview extended possession, and quarterback Logan Madden made Wolves pay because on the next scrimmage play he found Liam Beattie on the touchline for a hitting from 43 yards to make it 13-0 midway through the quarter.
The final touchdown of the half for Ralston Valley came on the next possession as Rillos was the target this time on a 33-yard screen play, which capped a four-play, 93-yard drive.
Wolves (2-1) were down but not out and played a smooth but controlled rest of the half with quarterback Liam Szarka under center. They fought back with a practice that lasted over six minutes and 15 games that lasted into the second quarter. On the third and goal from the 3 yard line, Szarka fell back to pass but found a seam in the defense and shoved his way into the end zone to cut the deficit to 20-6 with 8:24 to do in the half, because the extra point was missed.
After a pair of Ralston Valley punts, including one that didn’t leave Mustang territory, Szarka and the offense had time to operate with 3:00 left in the half. It looked like the drive was going to stall. But on fourth down, Szarka found a cutting wide receiver in sophomore Xay Neto, who was open on a slanting route down the middle. Neto took 33 yards for the score to cut the deficit to one possession.
With Ralston Valley’s last possession ending early, the teams entered at halftime, with the Mustangs holding the one-point lead.
Neither team scored early in the third quarter until Grandview offered another meticulous, balanced drive. It resulted in a touchdown, as Szarka found Simon Kibbee for a 7-yard reception as Wolves took a 21-20 lead with 1:50 left in the third quarter.
However, Mustangs had an answer. They quickly raced down the field with a 55-yard drive that extended into the fourth quarter. On the first play of the quarter against a fourth down, Madden found a cutting Rillos for an easy score as the Mustangs reclaimed a 26-21 lead with 11:56 to go.
Szarka tried to keep Wolves in the game with another long drive and a pair of fourth conversions, but on a third down from inside the 15-yard line, Grandview failed and the Mustangs took over .
Wolves got one last shot, but Rillos got back into the clutch. On an unmissable fourth down, Szarka found his man, but the senior ran to make the tackle but swept the ball away for an interception to seal the game.
Ralston Valley head coach Josh Yannacito said big plays epitomize his work rate.
“He’s a very selfless player who will do whatever it takes for the team,” Yannacito said. “With our team we challenge the kids that any Friday night your number will be called and we need you to make games. … He did that tonight.
Late in the game, Madden scored on the fourth and goal after blasting past a pair of Wolves defenders and scoring to seal the win.
The Mustangs will face two other top-10 opponents on the road, with dates against No. 3 Regis Jesuit next Thursday and No. 4 Valor Christian on September 23. Grandview will travel to the West Rim to take on No. 6 at 4A, Fruita Monument.
denverpost sports
Major European indices end the day with solid gains, and higher for the week as well
Terra (LUNA) Price Skyrockets Over 200% in Last 24 Hours
Chicago White Sox stage big rally — 5 runs in the ninth — for a 5-3 victory and their 8th win in the last 10 games
Queen Elizabeth’s death delays Bank of England policy meeting by a week
Twins fight back, then fall into third place with 7-6 loss to Guardians
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect charged with ‘unrelated’ kidnapping and rape
Gunnar Henderson delivers game-winning hit in Orioles’ 3-2 victory over Red Sox; Félix Bautista rests with arm fatigue
No. 8 Ralston Valley knocks out No. 2 Grandview thanks to brilliant all-around performance from Josh Rillos
Bill Maher jokes that Queen Elizabeth’s death was a ‘sad day for inbreeding’
Elon Musk’s latest reason to drop his Twitter deal
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?