Major US indices open higher for third day in a row
Major US stock indices are trading higher to start the day. If the closing price is higher, it would be the 3rd day in a row. The NASDAQ index hasn’t had 3 more days in a row since July. The major indices are also on track for a higher close this week, which would be the first after 3 weeks of declines.
A market snapshot currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 197 points or 0.62% to 31,973
- S&P index up 31 points or 0.77% to 4036.94
- NASDAQ index up 128 points or 1.08% to 11990
- Russell 2000 up 16.8 points or 0.91% at 1,863.70
On the US debt market, yields are lower:
- 2 years 3.507%, unchanged
- 5 years 3.4056%, -1.8 basis points
- 10 years 3.300% -1 basis point
- 30 years 3.474% -0.4 basis points
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $6 or 0.36% at 1,714.80
- spot silver is trading up $0.08 or 0.45% at $18.60
- Crude oil price trades from $1.98 to $85.50
- Bitcoin is back above the $21,000-$21,040 level
In the forex market, the AUD remains the strongest of the majors, while the USD remains the weakest:
UFC 279 Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Start time, how to watch, all-new fight card
Well, that was extremely weird. Where to start ?
Let’s start with Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev. It was the fight that was supposed to headline UFC 279. But Chimaev missed weight massively, reaching 7.5 pounds over the 171 limit. To save the card, the UFC had to revamp the entire main card.
After negotiations between the fighters, there is a new main event. And one that, oddly, makes a lot more sense.
Instead of being outmatched by Chimaev, Nate Diaz now faces fellow UFC legend Tony Ferguson.
Chimaev now fights Kevin Holland at a catchweight of 179 pounds in the co-main event. Considering these two have been circling each other, sending teasers to each other for months, this fight can also make a lot of sense.
Li Jingliang, who was originally scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson, now faces old Dutch opponent Daniel Rodriguez.
In short, we went from…
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
- Tony Ferguson vs Li Jingliang
- Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
TO…
- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
- Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
The biggest loser here is probably Li Jingliang, who went from a high-profile co-main event with a legend in Tony Ferguson, to a really tough fight with a bigger man in Daniel Rodriguez.
But the map is alive.
Press conference cancelled?
These few days have been chaotic. Ahead of the weigh-in circus, UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 press conference at the very last minute after a huge backstage brawl featuring Chimaev and Kevin Holland, another undercard fighter.
The couple had argued before things got physical. There are reports that members of Diaz’s entourage also got involved, with bottle-throwing.
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has the whole story.
Quite par for the course with a Diaz fight.
UFC 279 start time
The UFC 279 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on September 10. Here are all the details of several time zones.
WE
- The main card begins September 10 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).
- Preliminaries begin September 10 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
- The early prelims begin September 10 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
UK
- The main card starts on September 11 at 3:00 a.m. BST.
- The prelims start on September 11 at 1:00 a.m. BST.
- The first preliminaries begin on September 10 at 11:00 p.m. BST.
Australia
- The main card begins on September 11, 12 p.m. AEDT.
- The prelims begin September 11 at 10 a.m. AEDT.
- The first preliminaries begin on September 11 at 8:00 AM AEDT.
How to watch UFC 279
The UFC now has a partnership with ESPN. This is great news for the UFC and the expansion of the sport of MMA, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you are one of the UFC fans who want to watch UFC in the USA.
In the US, if you want to know how to watch UFC 279, you’ll only find fight night on pay-per-view via ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options for watching UFC on ESPN, according to ESPN’s site:
- Existing ESPN Plus annual subscribers can order the next UFC card for $75.
- New ESPN Plus subscribers can purchase a bundle of a UFC PPV event (streaming in HD) and an ESPN Plus annual recurring subscription for $100. It’s a good thing. The ESPN Plus Annual ESPN Subscription will automatically renew after one year, at the price of an ESPN Plus Annual Subscription at the time of auto-renewal.
You can do all of the above at the link below.
MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 278 exclusively through BT Sport.
There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 278 via Main Event on Foxtel. You can also stream through Kayo for AU$55. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.
Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access the US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs recommended by CNET editors.
Full fight card
As always, these maps are subject to change.
Main PPV map
- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
- Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
- Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminaries
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
- Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj
- Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett
- Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
First preliminaries
- Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont
- Chad Anheliger vs. Heili Alateng
- Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
- Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse
Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 10-month low of Rs 6,120 crore in August
New Delhi:
Inflows into equity mutual funds fell to a 10-month low at Rs 6,120 crore in August due to the cautious approach of investors and the temporary transfer of money from equities to debt due to the interest rate hike scenario.
It was the 18th consecutive month of inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs), but the pace of inflows has slowed in recent months.
Net inflows in August were lower at Rs 8,898 crore in July, Rs 15,495 crore seen in June, Rs 18,529 crore in May and Rs 15,890 crore in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) Friday .
August saw the lowest entry level since October 2021, when equity mutual funds attracted Rs 5,215 crore.
Equity schemes have recorded net inflows since March 2021. These schemes recorded outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021, losing Rs 46,791 crore.
Priya Agrawal, Money Coach, LXME, attributed the drop in inflows to investors taking a cautious approach this month and money temporarily shifting from stocks to debt given the rising interest rate scenario.
“MF stock inflows, while positive, have moderated in recent months. There is generally a psychological tendency among domestic investors to post earnings near all-time highs (particularly when markets have corrected from lows). similar levels in the recent past), which is also reflected in the decline in inflow volume,” said Arun Kumar, Head of Research at FundsIndia.
The drop in inflows could be attributed to the sharp rise in the equity market as investors wary of the higher valuation, said Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt Chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital.
While MF equity inflows moderated, inflows from foreign portfolio investors revived and supported equity markets.
Within equity funds, Flexi-Cap funds, Large and Mid-Cap funds, Mid-Cap and Small Cap recorded the largest inflows.
Additionally, several funds were launched during the month as financial market regulator Sebi lifted the ban on them.
Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India, said equity funds saw inflows, albeit at a slower pace.
“REIT inflows remained positive for the second month as Indian markets continued to maintain a positive trajectory. Investors are likely comforted by broader expectations regarding the easing of the interest rate cycle. This is based on a general consensus around the peak of inflation rates and confidence in Indian markets, characterized by higher earnings multiples,” she added.
The monthly contribution of SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) hit an all-time high of Rs 12,693 crore in August and the number of SIP accounts also hit an all-time high at 5.71 crore, breaking through the June high of 5 .61 crore.
Additionally, mutual fund folios hit an all-time high at 13.64 crore and retail MF folios also hit an all-time high at 10.89 crore.
“Monthly SIP Contribution, SIP AUMs, SIP Folios, Global Mutual Fund Folios and AUMs, all at an all-time high coupled with continued positive flows across most mutual fund categories, means a Growing and informed investment preference for the mutual fund asset class Investors continue to remain fully invested and also embrace goals-based investing,” said NS Venkatesh, Managing Director of Amfi.
In addition, the participation of individuals as a share of the MF industry’s overall assets under management at more than 50% signifies continued interest in the mutual fund asset class, he added. .
Besides equities, debt mutual funds saw an inflow of Rs 49,164 crore last month, well above the Rs 4,930 crore seen in July.
“This sharp inflow could be due to rising interest rates and uncertainty of further rate hikes, and investors are storing their excess funds in this short-term category while maintaining liquidity,” said Agrawal.
When it comes to borrowing plans, investors prefer liquid funds over interest rate sensitive fixed income plans, due to RBI’s policy of containing inflation and hence tightening liquidity. The flows will enter the debt programs once RBI revises its stance to make it dovish.
However, hybrid schemes saw a net outflow of Rs 6,601 crore and Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw a net outflow of Rs 38 crore.
Overall, the mutual fund industry recorded a net inflow of Rs 65,077 crore in August compared to Rs 23,605 crore in July.
The inflow pushed the industry’s assets under management (AUM) to rise to Rs 39.34 lakh crore at the end of August from Rs 37.75 lakh crore at the end of July.
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: US Open final for an exciting clash
On paper, Saturday’s final is Swiatek’s to lose.
Recognized as a clay-court specialist – her two Grand Slam titles came at Roland-Garros – the Pole deftly adapted her game to the hard courts in 2022, winning four WTA 1000 events on the surface and becoming only the fourth woman to the story. to complete the “Sunshine Double” by winning Indian Wells and Miami back to back.
Those titles, along with his second French Open crown, came during his remarkable 37-match unbeaten streak earlier in the season, which eventually ended in the third round at Wimbledon.
However, Swiatek certainly struggled to regain that form in the second half of the season and his appearance in the US Open final was by no means a formality before the tournament started.
She also struggled through her semi-final, fighting back after a set down and 4-2 in the deciding set against sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka in a match that lasted over two hours.
Swiatek, the first Polish woman to appear in a US Open singles final, said Saturday’s match would be “a big battle” against Jabeur, a player looking to make history.
The 21-year-old, who was expected to become the dominant force in women’s tennis following Ash Barty’s early retirement this season, has proven incredibly effective in tournament finals.
Of the 10 finals she has reached in her career, Swiatek has won nine and hasn’t lost any since her first final in 2019.
Jabeur admitted this after his quick semi-final win over Caroline Garcia. “Iga never loses finals,” she said. “So it’s going to be very hard.”
“Go for Everything”
But Jabeur, who will return to his career-best ranking of world No. 2 after the US Open, undoubtedly has the tools to end Swiatek’s run with one of the most varied games on the Tour.
The Tunisian will become the first African woman to appear in a US Open final and is looking to win her first grand slam at the second attempt.
She reached the Wimbledon final just two months ago but was surprisingly beaten by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in three sets. Despite the loss, she spoke of the confidence the race gave her. It certainly seemed the case in a semi-final without nerves.
Jabeur brushed aside the dangerous Garcia, who was on a 13-game unbeaten streak, winning 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour to cement her place in Saturday’s final.
The career head-to-head between these two players is 2-2, with Swiatek winning their last meeting in the Italian Open final on clay in May, although Jabeur emerged victorious last time out. they faced each other on difficult ground. court in 2021.
“It’s more real to be in the final again,” Jabeur said after his semi-final win. “At Wimbledon, I was kind of living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it. Even after the match, I was just going to do my thing and didn’t realize it was already an incredible achievement.
“But now I hope I get used to it. I’m just happy to have supported the results at Wimbledon and people aren’t really surprised that I’m in the final. I’m very positive about this one .the most important thing is not to regret, because I’m going to give my all on this one.
“Even if this one won’t happen, I’m very sure another one will come. Just go for it [Wimbledon] The final was really difficult for me, especially the second set. But then I feel like this final, I’m going all out, I’m going for everything.”
Cover of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
New Dictionary Words: Merriam-Webster Adds Fall’s Favorite ‘Pumpkin Spice’ to Dictionary
From cookies to cakes, and of course lattes, pumpkin spice is everywhere and now. It’s even in the dictionary.
Merriam-Webster tweeted about adding a starter for the seasonal staple.
The dictionary defines “pumpkin spice” as “a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and often allspice commonly used in pumpkin pie.”
Other new food additions highlight dishes and seasonings from around the world like “birria”, “banh mi”, “mojo”, “oat milk” and “herbal”.
RELATED | Oreo brings back limited-edition fall flavor after 5-year hiatus
Merriam-Webster’s editor said words are only added to the dictionary when it is clear that they are used consistently.
How Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett is trying to convince Russell Wilson to become a better quarterback
There’s a fascinating football experiment led by Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett, based on a theory that a rookie NFL head coach boldly pushes his franchise quarterback: Less DangeRuss is more.
Less hero ball by Wilson equals more wins by the Broncos.
Will this experiment work? Nothing less than the happiness of Broncos Country, not to mention a healthy relationship between Wilson and Hackett, depends on it.
When Denver embarked on a blockbuster trade with Seattle to acquire Wilson, it was based on the premise that it still had a decade of great football and several championship runs left in its 33-year-old body.
It’s Hackett’s job to make Wilson a more outstanding quarterback in his second decade in the NFL than in the last 10 seasons, when DangeRuss was named to the Pro Bowl nine times.
We all know Father Time is undefeated. The Seahawks pushed a veteran QB that led them to a Super Bowl victory. So I asked Hackett: is it realistic to believe that the best football of Wilson’s life is still ahead of him?
“Can a quarterback improve in his 30s? Yes. Undoubtedly, you can get better and better. Look at Aaron Rodgers. He won back-to-back MVPs in Green Bay,” Hackett told me.
Everything about Wilson’s record in Seattle suggests he’s a worthy heir to John Elway and Peyton Manning as heroes capable of leading a team to the playoffs. He averaged 10 wins and 29 touchdowns a year during a glorious decade with the Seahawks.
But there’s one troubling stat that needs to change: 476.
In 174 regular season and playoff games, Wilson was sacked nearly 500 times.
I admire Wilson’s ambition to play until his mid-forties and his commitment to do whatever it takes to win the Lombardi Trophy for the fourth time in franchise history. In a violent sport, however, it could be difficult for Wilson to survive another 476 sacks without a serious injury that could diminish his effectiveness and shorten his career.
“Everything I do with (Wilson) is geared towards one thing: if Russ wants to extend his career, we can’t let the defense touch him,” Hackett said on a hot August afternoon at the a camp where a rookie coach was trying to convince a successful quarterback that there is a better way to do business.
Coming down to pass, Wilson is fearless, unafraid to extend plays with his legs and relentlessly aggressive at taking deep shots to blast the top of a defense. That’s how Russ cooks.
But Wilson pays his courage without capitulation with a heavy physical price. During his time in the NFL, Wilson was sacked on 9.8% of his comebacks. Compare that heavy abuse to the 4.6% sack rate over 22 professional seasons by a precision artist like Tom Brady or the 3.9% sack rate by young gunslinger Patrick Mahomes, and you’ll get an idea of the Wilson’s dangerousness in the pocket.
When I told Hackett about my concerns about Wilson’s health, his eyes lit up with the megawatt recognition of a student who had already memorized all the exam answers.
“Everything I communicate with (Wilson) starts with protection, protection, protection,” Hackett said.
“The way you do this is very complex. It’s more than just running a particular type of play. It’s about how you change protections, how many different launch points you give your quarterback, how we run football and when we manage it. That’s all. It’s a fast tempo, a slow tempo. And the beauty is that you can do so many different things with a veteran quarterback who understands everything on the field to keep the defense off their game and off their game.
As offensive coordinator at Green Bay, Hackett helped Rodgers cut his long-running 6.5% career layoff rate to 3.7% in 2020. During a previous stint with Blake Bortles in Jacksonville, Hackett cut the 10.4% layoff rate Bortles suffered as a rookie in two seasons.
Hackett isn’t here to tell his franchise quarterback to sit in a rocking chair on the porch. He loves the streetball creativity that made Elway a legend in the Rockies.
So the trainer’s sales pitch is to reveal the beauty of fast routes designed to leave plenty of room for yardage after the catch. Hackett refuses to buy claim Wilson’s 5-foot-11 frame makes it difficult for him to be effective with short passes between numbers. There is hope that an athletic quarterback will realize that stealth is the best part of bravery.
“With a great quarterback, you have to have a reason behind everything you do as a coach,” Hackett said. “From the first time we met, Russ said, ‘Just tell me why. Why are we doing this?’ The why is how we’re going to build this beautiful thing that’s going to be the Denver Broncos offense.
Just as it took a messy divorce from Dan Reeves before Elway embraced a new way of thinking about acting under Mike Shanahan, perhaps Hackett’s fresh, enthusiastic voice can convince Wilson he exists. a smarter way for him to win a championship with the Broncos than the scrappy style of play that made DangeRuss famous in Seattle.
“The quarterbacks want to stay out there and shred people. They want to throw the ball 60 times. I don’t care if it’s Tom Brady or Russell Wilson. They want to throw the ball and tear through defenses. So you have to be able to feed that hunger,” Hackett said. “But I have to make it clear to Russ: ‘Dude, I don’t want you touched. I’m going to do everything I can to get the ball out of your hands, into the hands of our playmakers and keep you standing. .’”
The point of this fascinating experiment conducted between an established franchise quarterback and his rookie head coach?
Let Russ cook without mashing him.
