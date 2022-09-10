Matt Eberflus says the message for his 1st game as Chicago Bears coach is going to be ‘about us’ — not the San Francisco 49ers

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
No disrespect intended for the San Francisco 49ers, but Matt Eberflus said the message he’s preparing for his players prior to Sunday’s season opener at Soldier Field — his first as an NFL head coach — is going to be about his team.
The 49ers reached the NFC championship game last season and have top-level talent at most positions, but Saturday night’s team meeting is going to be centered on the program the Bears are working to put in place with a new roster, coaching staff and front office.
“To me, it’s about us,” Eberflus said. “It’s about what we’ve done to this point and we’re really going to focus on us. I know you obviously have to focus on the great players that San Francisco has and how you are going to limit them and do the best you can that way, but this all comes down to us.”
Season openers haven’t been particularly kind to first-year Bears coaches. Mike Ditka’s run began 40 years ago in 1982 and six others followed him before the arrival of Eberflus — Dave Wannstedt, Dick Jauron, Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox and Matt Nagy. Including Ditka, only two of the seven won their debuts — Trestman in 2013 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Jauron in 1999 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I feel we’re in a good spot,” Eberflus said. “We’ve built a lot of good things over the course of these seven months. We’re in a good place. Out foundation is starting to settle in and, of course, that’s going to take a while. You don’t just build a foundation and start building on top of it right away. We are still building a foundation and we’re going to put it on display on Sunday.”
Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones is not expected to play. He was listed on the injury report as doubtful with a hamstring injury and was held out of practice Friday for the third consecutive day.
Jones participated Monday but has been in and out of action for the last several weeks, and Eberflus indicated this is the same issue that marred his the rookie’s camp experience.
Jones had a 48-yard punt return in the second preseason game Aug. 18 at Seattle but didn’t play in the exhibition finale at Cleveland.
“We’re getting close with it,” Eberflus said. “I think it’s going to be good here soon.”
Eberflus didn’t want to talk about special teams roles, but wide receiver Dante Pettis is the leading candidate to handle punt returns and running back Khalil Herbert is the likely kickoff returner.
Meanwhile, rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson (right knee) was a full participant in practice and is probable.
The 49ers could be without tight end George Kittle, who has been sidelined this week with a groin injury. Kittle was on injured reserve with a calf issue when the teams played last season. He has nine catches for 94 yards and no touchdowns in two career games against the Bears.
Kate Middleton has very big shoes to fill.
On September 9, King Charles IIIwho ascended the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth IIpassed on his title of Prince of Wales to the new heir to the monarchy, Prince William. Naturally, as William’s wife, Kate was dubbed the new Princess of Wales, a title previously held by Will’s late mother. princess diana before his death in 1997.
So what does Kate think of the title change? A royal source said the 40-year-old “enjoys the history associated with this role, but will naturally want to look to the future by creating her own path”.
Additionally, William and Kate, who share children Prince George9, Princess Charlotte7, and and Prince Louis4—will adopt Her Majesty and Queen consort Camillathe previous roles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as retaining their titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
When Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips announced last week he will retire at the end of the 2022 season, it created more change for a franchise that already is eyeing a lot of it.
In the middle of the Bears’ exploration of building a new stadium and entertainment complex in Arlington Heights, the team also is searching for a new president.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey and Phillips sat down Friday with the Tribune and a reporter from the Chicago Sun-Times to address some of the many questions that come with such a search.
Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington project will be handled as Phillips prepares to depart, how Phillips reflects on his tenure and more.
The interview was edited for length and clarity.
How far are you in the search process for a new president? Who’s involved and what will it entail?
George McCaskey: We’ve had plenty of discussions. We’ve got the search firm on board. The internal team consists of Tanesha Wade, Ted and myself. We’ve had good discussions with Nolan Partners. We established a rapport very early on with them. We feel good about the decision to have them assist us in the process. And we’re looking forward to a good result.
What are you looking for in the next president?
McCaskey: Leadership, vision, humility, consensus building. You look at the qualities of outstanding leaders, and we think we’re going to be able to bring in an exceptional candidate to succeed Ted and lead the Bears.
What sort of consideration will be given to people inside the building and is there an appeal to going outside the building?
McCaskey: We’re open to all possibilities. I would compare it to a head coach search. There’s no limitation on college or pro, offense or defense. The same principle applies on a broader scale to this position.
When you had a GM search recently, what did you learn about the way organizations worked around the league, if anything, that might inform your president search?
McCaskey: Well, one benefit of that type of experience is you get a little intel on how other organizations work, so that’s helpful. I’ll leave it at that.
You said in January that you didn’t get the appeal of a “football czar.” Does that hold here and can you say with certainty you’re looking for a business person as opposed to a football guy to fill the president role?
McCaskey: We don’t anticipate any change in the structure, but we’re not locked into a business or football person.
So general manager Ryan Poles would still report to you?
McCaskey: It would depend on the candidate.
Would you like someone with a balance of football and business expertise or does that not matter to you?
McCaskey: Again, we don’t want to get locked into a quote-unquote football person or a quote-unquote businessperson. What we’re looking for more are the qualities I recited just a moment ago.
A lot of teams have built stadiums recently. Would someone who has experience in this huge undertaking of building a stadium have an appeal to you?
McCaskey: Not necessarily. If that person didn’t have that type of background, we would count on him or her to find the right people with that expertise.
Ted, what do you think the Bears need in your replacement?
Phillips: Besides what George has said, I would say someone that can make tough decisions. It’s very important. Someone who can handle a lot of different balls in the air on a daily basis because every day is different. Someone who understands what it means to be a Bear. Culture here is important. You don’t have the right fit, you can be the smartest person on Earth but won’t get it done.
Someone that’s able to deal with different personalities from politicians to business leaders to the media. It’s not easy, so we need someone who can understand all those different dynamics. Someone who can groom younger people. I think about that because I got a lot of great opportunities when I was younger and through my whole career. So I love that, and I think that’s important for someone to be able to come in and be able to listen more than they talk and learn from others, including those who aren’t at the same level as them. It’s important.
Do you need to find the right personality match for Halas Hall?
Phillips: Not so much for Halas Hall but for the family, I do, yes. I do think that’s important. Because without that, you’re just another corporation. And that doesn’t work.
Ted, when are you retiring?
Phillips: Feb. 28.
George, when would you like a new president in place? Would you like him or her to spend a few months with Ted?
McCaskey: Just like the broad scope of the search, we’re not going to be locked in by someone’s availability. It’s going to be whenever the timing is right. If we find somebody in late February and Ted has to stay on for another six months…
Ted, will you consult with the Bears on a stadium project?
Phillips: George and I have just touched on that idea and have left the door open if it makes sense at the right time and it makes sense for the Bears and for me. I’d consider it. It’s hard to say no when you’ve been somewhere for 40 years.
McCaskey: It makes sense for the Bears.
What steps are you doing to assure the handoff of the Arlington project to the next president goes smoothly?
Phillips: That’s going to be a big component of my successor’s role. What I’m happy about is that we have good people here internally who have been involved in the Arlington project, so assuming we close, assuming we develop it, there are a lot of people with expertise here, and obviously whoever that new CEO is, I’ll sit down with him, talk to him, explain all the ins and outs of what we’ve been going through. So I don’t see it being a difficult transition at all from that standpoint.
Ted, how much of your life has been devoted to the stadium the last 18 months? Is it exhausting?
Phillips: It’s not exhausting. That’s not why I’m retiring if that’s what you’re getting at.
(But) it’s a massive challenge. The idea it might take five years, 10 years if we go forward, more? That played a little bit of a role in my decision to retire. … When I get into a project I go full bore, and I still am full bore.
I believe, I hope, that by the time I retire this project will be in a place where we know if we’re going to close, maybe we have closed, hopefully we have closed. And that there’s a path to where we want to go, either developing or not developing. If I can get to that point, then the rest of it, we’ve got good people that know what’s happened, and I’ll make sure the transition is smooth. I’ve promised George that, so I have no problem doing that.
You said 10 years to complete the project. Is there a world in which this takes that long?
Phillips: Well, the whole development could take 10 years plus, for sure. And that’s just our preliminary guess, estimate, right?
With the stadium, is it more like five?
Phillips: Can’t tell. We haven’t designed it. We haven’t designed the stadium. I think you guys know that now. We’ve still got 12 years, 11 years left on our lease at Soldier Field, so that plays a role in it too.
There’s a way to end that lease earlier?
Phillips: We could reach a settlement with the city. We could.
What are the biggest challenges in getting funding for this project, including public funding, and do you have confidence that funding will ultimately be obtained?
McCaskey: Before we get to that, we have to determine whether we’re going to be able to close on the land. So we’re continuing our financial analysis. It’s not complete yet. But the focus in the short term is the property.
If you close and get funding for the stadium, what happens to PSL (personal seat license) holders at a new stadium?
Phillips: We haven’t gotten to that level of detail because the stadium is not designed. But we think we always take care of our long-term season ticket holders. … And if and when we get to that point, we will come up with a plan that we hope will be beneficial to the long-term PSL holders that we currently have. It’s important to us. But what that is, we don’t know yet.
Last night at the meeting in Arlington Heights, you talked about the 100-year search for a permanent home for the Bears. Have you always felt that way? Did you turn over a new leaf at some point? How did you come to the realization that this might be you fulfilling the dream of George Halas?
McCaskey: Well, George Halas in his book talks about how the Bears came to play at Wrigley, and how he had a handshake agreement. Over the course of the 50 years that they were there, it became less and less workable as a football venue. I mean, one of the end zones wasn’t even 10 yards deep for crying out loud.
… The move to Soldier Field in ‘71 was supposed to be temporary. We played one game in Evanston in 1970. But in each of those situations, the building had been designed and built primarily for other events or another team. This is our 100-year opportunity to design it for us.
Have you believed that for years, that it’s destiny?
McCaskey: No, I would compare it to a homeowner that rents year after year after year. I mean, there are advantages to that, but there are some significant disadvantages to that also.
Ted, as you reflect on your tenure, is there anything you could have done differently to set up the team for better success on the field?
Phillips: I know what’s been said. Obviously. I don’t have regrets. I don’t operate that way. Am I disappointed? Absolutely. We haven’t been able to find a consistently winning team. We’ve had moments of success that have been really fun to be around. But whether or not the structure would have made a difference, I’m not convinced that it would. I think you need a football decision-maker, which we’ve always had. And at some point that person always reports up to ownership.
I think we’ve done a good job here, and I’ll use Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus as the most recent example of being told, “Put together the structure you need to give yourself the best chance of success.” Evaluating talent, there’s an art to it. It’s a difficult job. You could be wrong 40% of the time and be in the Hall of Fame. I think right now Ryan has put together a really strong personnel department that has layers, not just of soldiers but of leaders, along with himself. And that’s going to be a big help.
So to answer your question: Would I do something differently? No. Maybe encourage past GMs to make sure they’ve got the right people in place who can have a lot of influence and listen to them. Again, we’ve taken the approach that the GM is the final decision-maker. I don’t see that being an issue if they make the right choices going forward.
You said you’ve heard what’s been said. What have you heard?
Phillips: Of course, everyone says I’m not a football guy. It makes me chuckle a little bit. I’m not a coach. I’m not an evaluator. I’ve been in the business for 40 years, and I think I’ve learned a little bit. I’ve never made the decisions of who should coach and who should play. So I guess that’s what I’m saying, the people that write that, I don’t quite understand it. But it’s OK.
Two years ago, when you decided to bring back Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, you had that quote about everything but the quarterback is in place.
Phillips: It was taken out of context, but that’s OK.
What’s the right context to view that?
Phillips: It’s in terms of the people. They both brought a lot of good things to the organization. Some of the mistakes that were made were high-profile mistakes. Those are tough to come back from. The Achilles’ heel, the one thing I’d change: Get the quarterback right, please. That’s what I’d change. It is. It hurts when you see. I saw it. You’ve all seen the scrolling list. I think since the Super Bowl year there’s been 45 different starting quarterbacks. It’s disappointing. Hopefully, we’ve got that right now.
George, what do you appreciate about Ted’s tenure here?
McCaskey: Well, I’m sorry to be repeating myself. But it’s difficult to put into words my high personal regard for Ted and my high professional regard for him. The way he’s handled the various situations that he just described to you — all the personalities. He touched on just a few of them, and there’s so many more.
When he was my boss, I would look at an issue that faced the organization and think about how I would handle it. And sometimes the path Ted took after he explained it was so clear and made so much sense that I was wondering why I was puzzled about it in the first place.
That’s the kind of leader that he is. He talks about making tough decisions. Not everybody can do that. And when you make tough decisions sometimes you make people unhappy. But he’s always thought about what was best for the Chicago Bears. And just very grateful to Ted and indebted to him for all he’s done for the Bears and all he’s done for our family.
Is this emotional for you, Ted?
Phillips: Of course it is. Forty seasons. It’s a blessing. George used the word that I had in my head. I’m grateful. Grateful for the opportunities. Grateful for all the people here that have made my job easier. It’s been a great team effort. I’ll miss it.
What do you think of the proposal of putting a roof on Soldier Field?
McCaskey: Our singular focus is Arlington Park.
Have you talked with Mayor Lori Lightfoot or the city about that proposal at all?
McCaskey: She called me shortly before that proposal was presented. We had a good conversation. I have all the respect in the world for Mayor Lightfoot.
What are those talks like? Are they frank, formal, casual?
McCaskey: She just called me up. I’m not going to share the details of the conversation.
Phillips: I can add a little color, from the standpoint of we’ve been very transparent with Mayor Lightfoot and the city. So you ask about the dome proposal. She knows we have an agreement with Churchill Downs. We have a mutual understanding that we will not explore any other site while we’re under contract for that land. She knows that. The city knows it. We’ve been very candid with them. So when they outline that publicly, we haven’t see any of the details because we told them we weren’t engaging in those discussions.
That agreement includes Soldier Field?
Phillips: Correct. We can engage on current operations. But we agreed with Churchill Downs that we would not pursue any other site while we’re under contract with Arlington Park.
That includes renovations to your current site?
Phillips: Long-term renovations, yep. It does.
How do you measure success this year?
McCaskey: Wins are always a gauge of success and progress. Beyond that, I’d like to see some of the themes that Matt has been emphasizing — discipline, smart play, hustle, swarming defense, takeaways, going for the ball. Three-and-outs. Getting the run game going. Minimizing mistakes. And learning from mistakes. He talks about getting better each week, and that’s a good gauge.
What shows you that what needed fixing has been fixed?
McCaskey: In our search for the GM, we relied on Bill Polian and his intelligence network to tell us whether a candidate was a good talent evaluator. I don’t know that there’s any question you could ask or any foolproof research that you could do that would answer that question. We’re relying on his sources for that. And then just what (Poles) conveys in the interview. And what we saw in the interview I think you’re seeing play out on a day to day basis here. His organization, his leadership. His what I would describe as a preternatural calm. Just has a sense about him that when there’s chaos all around him, he’s going to remain calm and make sound decisions.
George, how’s your mom doing?
McCaskey: Doing well. Thank you.
Why the orange helmets? Why mess with a good thing, like the New York Yankees?
McCaskey: That was a consideration. And I think when it comes to uniforms, the Yankees are the Bears of Major League Baseball, if I may borrow from Jerry Reinsdorf. That was a consideration. But we’ve retained the classic look, but over the years we have made minor adjustments from time to time. In ‘62 we added a decal to the helmet. In ‘73 we put the orange in the decal. In ‘84 we added the GSH monogram. In recent years we’ve added the alternate jersey, which is really, in my view, a throwback to the 1930s when we were setting a record for most consecutive regular-season wins. That team was a juggernaut.
We see this as yet another enhancement of a classic look. And I think, like the orange jerseys, people said, “Ugh! That’s too much!” And then we won a few games in them and they became pretty popular. I’m hoping it’s much the same with the orange helmet, orange jersey combination.
()
It all started with a fun conversation over a barbecue and a question that’s been circulating around town for generations.
Which neighborhood has the best basketball players in Boston?
Ten years ago, a group of friends called CrewLove decided to organize a basketball tournament. They rushed for two weeks to find teams, referees and t-shirts for everyone.
Since then, the event has grown mainly through word of mouth and social media. It’s become an entire weekend dedicated to showcasing local hoop talent and businesses.
Perhaps the most anticipated event of the weekend is the annual Roxbury v Dorchester game, which took place later in 2016.
What was originally meant to be a 5-on-5 game between friends has become one of the city’s gems, and this year two of Boston’s biggest names – Mayor Michelle Wu and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown – stopped, adding to the hype even more.
Bragging rights, Boston style
The vision was that of a true bragging game. No pro players, no Division I players. Just regular neighborhood folks who love the game.
“It’s good to see guys who don’t play a lot in these tournaments,” CrewLove member Andrew Angus told Boston.com. “Just the regular Boston guy who loves to compete, or the guy who was nice in his prime but is able to join his team and just play. It kind of made people realize that yes, we all like to win, but camaraderie is the best thing.
CrewLove chooses coaches and coaches choose teams. Roxbury leads the series 2-1 after winning this year’s game in a blowout.
The first game, at the Mildred Ave Community Center, was packed, but the humidity in the gymnasium made the floor too slippery to finish the game. This led to the game being moved to Emmanuel College before COVID-19 shut down gymnasiums in the city. Eventually the game moved outside of Harambee Park.
Despite three moves in six years and a COVID-related hiatus, the energy has remained the same no matter where games are played. It’s about having a fun and safe event for the community, said CrewLove member Phil Jean.
“We use basketball in the foreground to bring everyone together, but it’s more than just basketball,” Jean told Boston.com. “Eventually, we want to be able to do back-to-school campaigns and holiday giveaways, stuff like that. The truth is that we need help with this. We always try to connect with the right people to make these things happen.
Jaylen Brown saves the weekend
CrewLove uses the game as a platform to spotlight local small businesses. Some vendors brought goods and food to sell. Others provided free services like haircuts and painting for children.
Jaylen Brown’s clothing brand 7uice set up a mobile store during the game. The truck ended up being useful in an unexpected way.
“We tried to do it the right way, we needed to get a permit for the park and supposedly we needed a generator permit,” Jean said. “We didn’t have that, so we weren’t aware of it. The police officer who came to talk to us was nice about it, he was like ‘You can’t run this. You don’t have the proper license for that”. Luckily Jaylen Brown had her mobile clothes truck there and we were able to run the electricity through the truck. So kudos to JB man, he saved the weekend.
Brown didn’t just have the truck there. He personally came to the game and stayed for hours.
“The way he approached casually, you would just think he was a regular person,” said CrewLove member Keith “Jay” Branch. “There weren’t a million people with him. He just walked over, gave everyone dap. I don’t think people really knew it was him until someone announced “oh, Jaylen Brown is here”. He didn’t have crazy jewelry, he didn’t have a huge security team, he walked around every vendor, stopped, took pictures, went through the layup lines.
A vision to “unite Massachusetts”
Events that bring people from all walks of life together show the city’s potential to become a more welcoming and inclusive place, Angus said, using Mayor Wu’s appearance as an example.
“Seeing the mayor there is like a cultural moment,” Angus said. “It’s like ‘oh my God’ that she’s there, and she sees that the vibe and the essence is there. She sees that it’s not what people are describing. It’s like ‘look this beautiful atmosphere of people”.
One of Angus’ main goals is to get new police commissioner Michael Cox, from Roxbury, to attend the game next year. Taking steps to create safer communities is one of the main reasons CrewLove keeps the game going.
“If the mayor can do it, he can do it. If Jaylen Brown can do it, he can do it. If Rachel Rollins can do it, he can do it,” Angus said. “I’m not putting any pressure on him, but it’s good to see those faces out there. And at the forefront of that, I know there are police officers who have a negative outlook within our community. and I think that can change if they feel part of the community.
Both Roxbury and Dorchester have had issues with violence, Angus said, but he hopes people who know each other through basketball can make things better in both neighborhoods and beyond.
“I feel like our job is to unite the basketball communities within the state,” Angus said. “I think it’s our five-year goal right now to unite the basketball communities of Lawrence, New Bedford, Cambridge, Brockton, Springfield. If basketball can unite us, it can unite Massachusetts.
This year, no NBA games will be played on Election Day, Nov. 8.
“The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections,” the league announced Aug. 16 on social media.
The lack of NBA games on Election Day is one indication that the upcoming midterms are like no other in American history. This year’s contests are among the most consequential in our lifetimes.
That’s not hyperbole, or an exaggerated claim not meant to be taken literally.
Our president delivered a speech this month titled, “Battle For the Soul of the Nation.”
This is serious, folks.
Are you registered to vote? If not, you have until Oct. 23 to register online. In Illinois, you can apply now to receive a ballot and vote by mail.
“Skip the lines on Election Day and vote from the comfort of your living room,” the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Illinois announced Friday on social media, along with a link to an Illinois State Board of Elections webpage.
The page directs visitors to county clerk websites that provide vote by mail applications. People can email their completed forms to their county clerks. New this year is a feature that lets registered voters sign up for a “permanent vote by mail” option and automatically receive ballots for future elections.
Voters in the south and southwest suburbs and elsewhere would be mistaken to treat this year like a typical midterm election. There’s too much at stake. This is different from any previous situation we have known.
This is not politics as usual. This is not a case where both sides share equal blame for the divisiveness that characterizes our civil discourse. This year, democracy itself is on the ballot.
Too many Americans reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. They believe unfounded lies that the election was stolen because of baseless claims of fraud or wrongdoing.
Peddlers of such nonsense had their days in court, and they lost more than 60 legal attempts to prove their claims because no one could produce a shred of evidence that would change the outcome of the 2020 race.
“First, we must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” President Joe Biden told the nation in a Sept. 1 prime time address from Philadelphia. “Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal.”
None of the major broadcast networks carried Biden’s address live that evening. They all, however, interrupted regularly scheduled programming Friday to air King Charles III’s first public remarks following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The death of a British monarch is a big deal, but it seemed like the potential death of American democracy should have warranted better coverage by TV networks.
Since 2020, numerous losing candidates have refused to concede and questioned the legitimacy of the election process. Voters need to turn out in the midterms to show their faith in the integrity of our elections.
Another grave threat to our tradition of free and fair elections is the threat of violence.
The deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol shows how threats have escalated to actual violence. After the FBI retrieved top-secret classified documents former President Donald Trump took with him after he lost the 2020 election, a U.S. senator recklessly invoked rhetoric about violence.
“There will be riots in the street,” if Trump is prosecuted for breaking the law, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Aug. 28 on Fox News.
Biden’s speech seems to have raised awareness about threats to our democracy.
“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden told the nation.
A criminal prosecution of Trump seems imminent. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol will resume public hearings in the weeks leading up to the election.
Perhaps most notably, the Supreme Court’s decision in June to take away a woman’s constitutional right to make health care decisions changed the dynamic of the midterms. Since then, far more women have registered to vote than men.
“Women Are So Fired Up To Vote, I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It,” declared the headline of a Sept. 3 New York Times guest essay by political analyst Tom Bonier, CEO of TargetSmart, a data and polling firm.
Huge numbers of women are registering to vote in Kansas, Louisiana, Idaho, Wisconsin and other red states where women are concerned about losing access to abortion services.
“In my 28 years of analyzing elections I had never seen anything like what’s happened in the past two months in American politics,” Bonier wrote. “Women are registering to vote in numbers I never witnessed before.”
In Kansas, for example, 69% of new voter registrants were women.
“This is a moment to throw old political assumptions out the window and to consider that Democrats could buck historic trends this cycle,” Bonier wrote.
The historic trend is that the party occupying the White House typically loses seats in the House and Senate during midterm elections.
There is a growing sense that this year’s midterms are of historic importance. All who are eligible should exercise their right to vote and participate in preserving our democracy.
Ted Slowik is a columnist for the Daily Southtown.
()
“London Bridge is down.” These are believed to be the code words used by officials to spread the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, first to the Prime Minister and members of the British government, then to other countries where she was the leader of the state or a figurehead.
Thursday’s confirmation of the Queen’s death at 96 was both a shock to an unbelieving nation and an event for which there had been years of planning. Sir Christopher Geidt, the Queen’s private secretary for a decade until 2017, was a former diplomat who was appointed a second knight in 2014, in part for arranging her estate.
Elements of “Operation London Bridge”, the master plan detailing the mechanics of leading a country through a period of mourning and transition to a new monarch (now King Charles III) had previously been leaked, giving us all an indication of what was to come. Very little was left to chance, but among the unknowns – until the time actually came – was how the formalities would fit into pre-existing events and long-standing commitments.
Sport occupies an important place in this gray area, especially football, given its status as a national sport. And so, as two footmen posted a notice on the railings outside Buckingham Palace of the Queen’s death just after 6.30pm on Thursday, the immediate reaction was to shut down, just as the country was arrested in the face of the gravity of the moment. . Evening horse races at Chelmsford and Southwell were scrapped halfway through the map, while all Friday races were also cancelled, as were two of the English Football League matchday fixtures – Burnley v Norwich City in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers against Stockport. County in Ligue 2.
Europa League games at Manchester United (who lost to Real Sociedad) and West Ham United (who beat FCSB) were allowed to continue as their 8pm kick-offs made them dangerous to give up at such a late stage, but that initial discussion usually led on to what was to come next. Sources have told ESPN that various governing bodies, including the English Football Association (FA), Premier League and EFL, have started considering what to do with the weekend fixtures before moving on. speak out against a sudden judgment.
It’s a disorienting time for everyone in the UK. A monarch who has been a constant for over 70 years, as a point of stability through turbulent decades, whatever your politics or your broader view of royalty. And it was that sentiment that led gambling authorities not to rush into a decision on Thursday night as the surge of emotion began. People began to gather outside Buckingham Palace, flowers were laid at Balmoral – the Queen’s residence in Scotland where she died with her family around her – as the five main terrestrial TV channels broadcast streaming news or pre-recorded programs documenting his life.
There was also the promise of government advice. A document titled “The Disappearance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: A Guide to National Mourning” was released hours after her death. In this document, the issue of sport was addressed: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting events and matches, or to close entertainment venues during the period of national mourning. This is to discretion of individual organizations.
“As a mark of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and it is entirely at the discretion of each organization. .
“If meetings or sporting events are scheduled on the day of the state funeral, organizations may wish to adjust event times so that they do not conflict with associated funeral and motorcade schedules. As a sign of respect and in keeping with the tone of national mourning, organizers may wish to observe a period of silence and/or play the national anthem at the start of events or sporting matches, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”
The final decision was therefore left to the associations. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) hosted an all-sports call at 9.30am on Friday to discuss options and answer questions where possible. The Premier League then convened its board and representatives of all 20 clubs at 11 a.m. to discuss their next move.
The remarkable longevity of Queen Elizabeth II makes historical precedent so remote that it downplays its relevance, but when King George VI died on February 6, 1952, a full series of football league matches were played for three days. later. Similarly, matches were played in the aftermath of the death of King George V in January 1936. However, matches were interrupted when Princess Diana died in August 1997 and, in a different context, football resumed at the first occasion after the COVID-19 outbreak, based in part on the morale boost that competitive sport would bring to a nation enduring widespread pain. Football prides itself on unifying displays of respect in difficult times in society and here an unfortunate opportunity has presented itself.
Also, as the Premier League meeting took place, confirmation came that rugby union would resume, while word quickly spread that cricket and golf were to continue. Rugby league later said publicly that it would continue. However, sources have told ESPN that the Premier League chose not to continue with matches following a decision by the board which was later backed by the clubs.
In typical meetings, clubs vote, with 14 of the 20 teams having to pass a motion, but this situation was different. Sources say talks have taken place between the Premier League, EFL and Women’s Super League to coordinate their response after the DCMS meeting, resulting in all matches being postponed this weekend, including the Premier League game. League Monday night between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.
Stripping away the emotion of the situation, the football schedule is already heavily condensed due to the unprecedented occurrence of a Winter World Cup in November and December. Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has previously described the schedule as ‘crazy’, while others including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have expressed fears over player burnout given the sheer volume of encounters.
There is some precious slack. A source suggested that if the Queen died on a Friday or Saturday the decision would have been a formality, but this weekend comes amid the initial shock wave at the announcement and the likely outpouring of grief during the funeral, the date of which has not yet been confirmed, but it is assumed that it will be either Sunday, September 18 or Monday, September 19. Government guidelines are clearer regarding funerals. “As a sign of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral,” the document says.
If the funeral takes place on September 18, the very scale of the police operation jeopardizes the meetings scheduled for next Sunday. It will be the first British state funeral since the death of Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, and people will travel from all corners of the globe to London. The police operation will indeed begin over the weekend, regardless of the actual date of the funeral, and so the prospect of a potentially disrupted second week of play is clear.
Talks will continue on how to handle this situation in the coming days. More immediately, sources have told ESPN that UEFA is in talks with relevant stakeholders as to whether Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches involving English clubs should go ahead. next week. Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United are all expected to be in action, along with Scottish clubs Rangers, Celtic and Hearts.
But ultimately, all of this can wait a while. The Queen’s grandson, Prince William, is the chairman of the FA and she herself was the organization’s godmother. In the eyes of football’s governing bodies, logistical difficulties are being replaced by a desire to take a break in recognition of a defining moment in a nation’s history and the end of an era. There will always be another game. There will never be another Queen Elizabeth II.
St. Paul Parks and Recreation has opened its second disc golf course a few blocks south of Larpenteur Avenue and not far from the city’s border with Maplewood.
The new nine-hole Hillcrest Knoll Park Disc Golf Course is located at 1672 Hoyt Ave E., off Kennard Street. The course is free to play and open to the public. The city also maintains an 18-hole course along Montreal Avenue and Edgcumbe Road in Highland Park.
More information is online at stpaul.gov/facilities/hillcrest-knoll-park.
