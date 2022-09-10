News
Measuring climate investment risk is capitalism
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock Inc.
Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Billionaire businessman and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and investment giant BlackRock both recently released their own strongly worded missives defending investment in climate solutions and clean energy and claiming that asking companies to disclose climate-related risks is smart capitalism.
The letters come as political pressure mounts against the idea of environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds, which claim to give people an easy way to invest in companies that act responsibly in these areas. Critics, particularly on the Republican side, have said ESG is a cover for a political agenda and is partly aimed at fossil fuel producers.
Bloomberg, who is currently worth nearly $77 billion according to Forbes, published an op-ed in his eponymous media publication on Tuesday mocking Republican-led efforts to politicize investment decisions in climate solutions and clean energy.
“In a world rapidly moving toward clean energy, companies that rely on fossil fuels pose greater risk to investors,” Bloomberg wrote.
“The fact is, climate risk is financial risk. The costs of climate-related weather events now exceed $100 billion a year – and that only counts insured losses,” Bloomberg wrote. “Reporting these and other losses is not social policy. It’s a smart investment. And refusing to allow companies to do so comes at a significant cost to taxpayers.”
On Wednesday, BlackRock sent a letter to a group of attorneys general that defended its commitment to measuring corporate climate risk and investing in clean energy as responsibly discharging its fiduciary duty to customers.
“Our commitment to the financial interests of our clients is unwavering and unwavering,” wrote Dalia Blass, Senior Managing Director and Head of External Affairs at BlackRock.
“Governments representing over 90% of global GDP have committed to net zero in the coming decades. We believe that investors and companies that take a forward-looking stance on climate risk and its implications for energy transition will drive better long-term financial results,” Blass wrote. “These opportunities cut across the political spectrum.”
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a meeting with Earthshot Prize winners and finalists at the Glasgow Science Center during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Great Britain. Brittany, November 2, 2021.
Alastair Grant | Reuters
BlackRock’s letter specifically responded to an Aug. 4 letter from 19 state attorneys general to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink in which they objected to what they called an anti-fossil fuel bias.
“BlackRock’s past public engagements indicate that it has used citizen assets to pressure companies to comply with international agreements such as the Paris Agreement that mandate the phasing out of fossil fuels, increase energy prices, drive inflation and weaken the national security of the United States,” the attorneys general say.
Specific state lawmakers passed legislation for their own states “prohibiting energy boycotts,” the attorneys general’s letter said. For example, later in August, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar accused 10 financial firms, including BlackRock, and 350 investment funds of taking steps to “boycott energy companies.”
BlackRock has opposed the idea that it is boycotting energy companies or operating with a political agenda.
BlackRock is “one of the largest investors in public energy companies” and has invested $170 billion in US energy companies. Recent investments include natural gas, renewables and “decarbonization technology that needs capital to scale,” BlackRock said in its letter.
BlackRock also said it is asking companies for climate-related financial information to improve transparency and be able to make quality investment decisions for clients.
Bloomberg, meanwhile, said measuring climate risk is just a basic investment.
“Any responsible fund manager, especially one with a fiduciary duty to taxpayers, seeks to build a diversified portfolio (including energy); identifies and mitigates risks (including risks associated with climate change); and considers the macro trends that shape industries and markets (like the steady decline in the price of clean energy),” Bloomberg wrote.
“It’s investing 101, and either the Republican critics of ESG don’t get it, or they’re serving the interests of fossil fuel companies. It could well be both.”
News
Portland, Maine, schools plan 4-day week for special education students
Public schools in Portland, Maine are considering moving to a four-day school week for special education students because the school district is unable to fill teaching positions.
According to Portland Press Herald.
If the four-day plan is implemented, these students will need to make up missed days at the end of the school year to meet Maine’s 175-day minimum school year.
“We are currently developing a plan to assess whether schools and programs have enough special education technicians to operate safely, and if they do not, temporarily reassign other special education technicians there for the support,” the district said in a statement. “We will only move to four-day weeks if even the reassignment plan cannot cover enough vacancies in a given school or program, so we don’t yet know the potential scope or impact.”
“This is our last step,” Superintendent Xavier Botana told WMTW. “So before that, we have a plan to do some temporary reassignments within the district from other positions elsewhere that might help us avoid coming to this. So we will have to be quite difficult to reach this level.
Teacher shortages are common across the country and have been exacerbated by conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some states, like Arizona and Florida, have found innovative ways to deal with what many in the education world call a crisis.
In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) removed the requirement that teachers have a bachelor’s degree to start teaching, allowing prospective teachers to begin training while earning their degrees.
The Florida Department of Education made a similar decision, allowing military veterans and their spouses to receive a five-year voucher to teach in classrooms without having a teaching degree.
Teacher unions are unhappy with steps taken by predominantly Republican-run states to be inventive in how they deal with teacher shortages.
The teacher shortage is adding more pressure to an education system that has seen the worst loss of learning in 30 years – almost entirely due to teachers’ unions, the Biden administration and school boards needlessly closing schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
As Breitbart News reported, Americans’ confidence in the public education system has fallen to its second all-time low.
Breccan F. Thiès is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
News
Over 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported
mini
The death toll rose to 5,28,139 with 18 new deaths including two Kerala reconciled deaths, according to updated data from the Union Health Ministry.
India recorded 5,554 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4, 44, 90,283 while active cases fell further to 48,850, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The death toll rose to 5,28,139 with 18 new deaths, including two Kerala-reconciled deaths, according to data updated by the ministry as of 8 a.m.
Active cases represent 0.11% of total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.70 percent, the health ministry said.
A drop of 786 cases was recorded in the number of active COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, he said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.80%, the ministry said.
The number of people who recovered from the disease rose to 4,39,13,294, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent, he said. According to the ministry, 214.77 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the national COVID-19 inoculation campaign.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the mark of 20 lakhs on August 7, 2020, 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5 and 50 lakhs on September 16. It crossed 60 lakhs on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 lakhs on October 29, 90 lakhs on November 20, and crossed the one crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country passed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, three crore cases on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year. The 16 new deaths included four from Delhi and Maharashtra and two from Haryana.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
News
Chicago White Sox stage big rally – 5 points in ninth – for 5-3 win and 8th win in last 10 games – The Denver Post
The Chicago White Sox had 21 hits Thursday against the Oakland Athletics.
But on Friday, A’s starter Austin Pruitt held them without a hit through his five innings.
The Sox finally broke through with an out in the seventh when Eloy Jiménez singled left against reliever Joel Payamps.
Jiménez was just beginning to unleash the attack.
His home run in the ninth started a five-run rally as the Sox stormed in to beat the A’s 5-3 in front of 11,494 at Oakland Coliseum.
The Sox came in ninth behind 3-0.
Jiménez homered with one out against AJ Puk before pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal walked. AJ Pollock was just out early on a hit to second baseman Tony Kemp.
Andrew Vaughn led pinch runner Leury García with a single, cutting the deficit to one. Seby Zavala was hit by a pitch on the 2-2 count, putting the tying run in scoring position for Romy Gonzalez, who retired his first three goals.
Gonzalez scored a left single and pinched runner Adam Engel scored just before the pitch to tie the game.
Elvis Andrus followed with a two-run brace as the Sox staged an incredible comeback to win for the eighth time in 10 games.
The Sox couldn’t do anything about Pruitt, who made his 11th career start on Friday — and the first since Sept. 5, 2019, with Tampa Bay — after scheduled A’s starter James Kaprielian was reportedly scratched because of a finger injury. Pruitt has 30 relief appearances this season.
Pruitt came out after throwing 55 pitches. He was replaced by Payamps, who threw a perfect sixth. Shortstop Nick Allen went to the hole to make a nice defensive play on an Andrus pitch and made the pitch to first for the second out of the inning. Yoán Moncada, who had five hits in Thursday’s 14-2 victory, struck out to end the inning.
Jiménez broke the no-hitter combined offer with a single on an 0-1 change with one out in the seventh. Pollock hit a two-out single, citing Vaughn as the tying run. Vaughn went after Allen.
The Sox got the big hits in the ninth and Liam Hendriks hit one on the way to his 32nd save as the team continued their winning streak in the most incredible fashion.
News
Queen Elizabeth will keep the Canadian motto ‘for years to come’
Outaouais:
Canada, a former British colony, has a new head of state. But the face of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to appear on its currency.
Queen Elizabeth’s image appears on the back of coins and on the plastic C$20 ($15.28) banknotes that were first introduced in 2011. These notes will remain in circulation, and the central bank said it was up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to decide whether new notes will portray the image of his successor, King Charles III.
“The current $20 polymer banknote is intended to circulate for years. There is no legislative requirement to change the design within a prescribed time frame when the monarch changes,” said Paul Badertscher, spokesperson for the Bank of Canada, via email Thursday.
“As always, the Minister of Finance is responsible for approving the form and material of any new banknote, including the subject of the portrait,” he added.
The Queen died peacefully at the age of 96 at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland, earlier on Thursday. The office of Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland did not immediately comment on the design of the future currency.
News
Rupert Bell recalls Queen Elizabeth II attending her sports day at school and ‘laughing’ after watching a future horse racing commentator get stuck in an obstacle course
Rupert Bell has told of the time Queen Elizabeth II was left “giggling” after seeing him stuck in an obstacle course during a school sports day.
Her Majesty died on Thursday afternoon surrounded by close family at Balmoral Castle, aged 96.
Bell, talkSPORT’s horse racing correspondent, attended Heatherdown School with the Duke of York, Prince Andrew and a number of other royals.
And he told how the Queen regularly attended their sports days with all the other parents at school.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Bell said: “When I think of the Queen I go back to my school days and this is my prep school, Heatherdown School.
“I hated sports days, but the Queen always showed up on sports day because we had Prince Andrew and various other royals at my school.
“She was a devoted mother to Prince Phillip and we used to have an obstacle course and at this point I was a little pig!
“Unfortunately I got stuck in the ladder and all I remember was the Queen giggling at this ten year old’s unfortunate experience of being stuck in the obstacle course!
“It really stuck with me because she was like any other parent laughing at some poor prick’s misfortune. I got over it, but I realized that was the point of all school sports days.
“It just showed that she was there like any other parent, and I remember a few years later she was at badminton watching Princess Anne compete.
“Suddenly I’m walking with one of my friends and the next minute I’m in the car with her doing the rounds of Badminton. I was thinking ‘what’s going on?’
“She just wanted to go around because she liked being there watching the sport.
“It wouldn’t happen now because it was in the 70s and there wasn’t as much security around and it was a bit of a different world, because now it wouldn’t happen.
“But I remember after my brother won the Gold Cup a few years later with a fabulous horse called Big Orange…
“My brother Michael is training horses for the Queen and the next day my son Oli who works for ITV is talking to the Queen and I am in the parade ring and being dragged.
“I remember her saying to me, ‘so tell me about that comment you made’, and I said, ‘well, that was on talkSPORT, I don’t think you was listening’ and she said, ‘I’m sure that was great!’.
“I just thought, ‘Okay, I’ll be fine!’
“She knew everything that was going on and Big Orange will have meant a lot to her because she and Michael have always had a really good relationship and she would have been so happy for him as one of her coaches.
“But it was just nice to be able to celebrate this from a family perspective with someone I knew at Ascot who will have enjoyed it as much as we did.”
News
Oregon adopts California tactic and cuts power amid high winds and raging fires
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept through the area in hopes it would reduce the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions.
Power outages from extreme fires, common in California, are relatively new in the Pacific Northwest. The plans, which were part of permanent rules approved in May to manage wildfire danger in high-risk areas, mark the new reality in a region best known for its rainforests and temperate forests.
Portland General Electric cut power to about 30,000 customers in 12 service areas – including Portland’s upscale West Hills neighborhood – and Pacific Power shut down service to more than 7,000 customers in a small community in the Pacific coast, where a wildfire burned two years ago. , and in pockets southeast of the state capital of Salem.
Schools in areas where power cuts were expected canceled classes and authorities urged residents to charge their cellphones and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Winds were fanning a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon that had been burning in the wild for a month but was now heading toward the small community of Oakridge, where residents were ordered to clear out. Governor Kate Brown declared a fire emergency for the Cedar Creek Fire on Friday night as it encroached on the town of 3,200.
Climate change is driving drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of Oregon Climate. Change Research Institute at Oregon State University.
The wind patterns have not changed, but these winds now more frequently coincide with drier vegetation and warmer temperatures – a toxic mix for fire ignition, rapid spread and extreme fire behavior, a- she declared.
“I don’t know if that’s the solution, but it’s an interim effort to manage wildfire risk,” Fleishman said. “People are going, ‘Oh my God!’ Areas that we thought were safe, they are realizing that they are no longer safe from fires.The probability of fires is changing.
The proactive power cuts were only the second ever by Portland General Electric. The utility cut power to 5,000 customers in 2020 near Mount Hood during firestorms that ravaged the state. Extreme winds over Labor Day weekend sparked wildfires that burned more than a million acres, destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people – and utilities were blamed for some of these fire starts.
Pacific Power, another major Oregon utility, said Friday’s shutdowns were the first the company has ever had. The company implemented an Oregon wildfire mitigation plan in 2018, which includes studying winds and weather to predict high-risk areas.
The utility was sued last year by residents of two towns that burned to ashes during the 2020 wildfires who blamed the company for not shutting off power before the devastating windstorm.
Pacific Power has since hired a team of meteorologists to do fire weather forecasts and is spending more than $500 million to “reinforce” its power grid in high-risk areas by replacing wooden poles with charred poles and wrapping power lines and conductive boxes to reduce the chance of a spark, said Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power.
“You can look at the West in general and climate change has impacted parts of southern California and then northern California and now in that region as well, we’re seeing the same conditions,” he said. he declares.
“It’s something we take very seriously. We realize the evolution of the landscape. We have changed and evolved with it.
A number of fires are burning in Oregon and Washington state.
Just south of Salem, firefighters using at least two planes and a helicopter attempted to douse flames from a wildfire that spread from grass to groves of trees, blanketing parts of the Willamette Valley.
Oregon’s largest is the Double Creek Fire which is burning in northeast Oregon near the Idaho border. The fire grew nearly 47 square miles on Wednesday due to wind gusts of up to 50 mph and on Friday had burned a total of nearly 214 square miles. It threatens about 100 homes near the community of Imnaha.
In central Oregon, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge has burned nearly 52 square miles. Authorities on Friday ordered a Level 3 “go now” evacuation for residents of the greater Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas due to increased fire activity.
The Van Meter Fire, which started on Wednesday, is burning on Stukel Mountain about 21 km southeast of Klamath Falls. One house and four structures were destroyed and about 260 structures are at risk from the fire, officials said.
The Rum Creek Fire was also burning in southwestern Oregon and was nearly halfway contained to about 33 square miles.
