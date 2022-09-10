OTTAWA, Ontario — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch on Saturday at a ceremony in Ottawa.
Mike Lupica: Not since Mickey Mantle have the Yankees had a main-event star like Aaron Judge
Here is the best thing about what Aaron Judge is doing with all these home runs he’s hitting, 61 years after Roger Maris hit 61 in ‘61: Judge is towering over baseball the way Babe Ruth once did, and not just because of how big he is.
Even in a world where Shohei Ohtani is doing Ruth things as a pitcher and as a slugger, it is Judge — with that perfect home-run first name, Aaron — who suddenly seems bigger than life the way The Babe did when he really seemed to invent the home run in major league baseball 100 years ago.
This is the way Judge’s home run summer is ending, with him coming into the weekend with 55, with us having the kind of New York home run summer that Maris and Mickey Mantle had in 1961, when they were the ones chasing Ruth. Mickey finally stopped at 54. Maris kept going. Now Judge, the only other player besides Ruth to twice hit more than 50 homers as a Yankee, has passed Mickey.
But he has done the same thing Maris and Mantle did 61 years ago: When they pitch to him instead of pitch around him, he has made every single trip to the plate an event, what has now become the main event even with a first-place Yankee team. Not since Mantle have the Yankees had a player who felt like as big a star as there is in the game. But they do again with No. 99, the biggest number there is, going for the biggest Yankee home run number of them all.
Judge is giving the Yankees and Yankee fans and baseball fans this kind of home-run moment, the kind we have not had around here since Maris and Mantle. There was none of this when Alex Rodriguez — another name with a bullet, like Bonds and McGwire and Sosa, because he became captain of the Biogenesis All-Stars, even though he ended up hitting 696 home runs in the big leagues — was hitting 54 homers back in 2007. Now Judge passes him at the same time he passes The Mick.
The Yankees have the same kind of slugging star that Ruth was, from the time he hit town from Boston, and the Yankees first became the Yankees. Ruth hit 54 homers his first year as a Yankee and then hit 59 the next year and finally got to 60 in 1927. And that record stood until the home run summer of Maris and Mantle 34 years later.
Yankee fans never loved anybody the way they loved Mickey Mantle, and the majority of them, and maybe all of them, wanted him to be the one to break The Babe’s record if somebody was going to do that. But now it is Judge who is the most popular Yankee, who is the face of the Yankees and who is carrying the Yankees. In ‘27, Ruth had Lou Gehrig hitting behind him, hitting 47 homers himself and knocking in 173.
But for the last couple of months, as a Yankee team that started out 64-28 has been a sub-.500 team since, Aaron Judge has been the Yankees. Without him they likely wouldn’t be in first place any longer, after once threatening to run away with things like they were Secretariat. Last Sunday in St. Petersburg the Yankees beat the Rays on a day when their lead over the Rays in the loss column could have shrunk to two games. Judge led off that game with No. 53, then scored another run later. The Yankees won, 2-1. They pitched swell that day. But once again this season, it was all about All Rise Judge.
Lately he has mattered more than ever to the ‘22 Yankees, and not just because of the home runs. It is Judge, and Judge alone, who still makes these Yankees interesting. And makes you want to watch them. The Yankees, no doubt, were really interesting early because they were winning, because they did win 44 out of their first 60 games, because they really were 64-28 at the All-Star break. But they have turned into a slog since. And a dreary slog at that. And it’s not just because of the injuries. Everybody has injuries. You know who doesn’t want to hear any woe-is-me this weekend from the Yankees about all the guys they have hurt? The Rays, that’s who.
Or the Mets.
What the Yankees have to hope for the rest of the way is that somebody else in the batting order — Giancarlo Stanton, maybe, a guy who chased 60 home runs himself once in Miami — makes it harder and harder for opposing pitchers to pitch around Judge. There is an art to that, unless he just gets waved to first on an intentional pass, because pitching around someone as dangerous as Judge is can actually put tremendous pressure on the pitcher.
“People think it’s easy, working around somebody who’s having the kind of season [Judge] is having,” Buck Showalter says. “It’s not.”
We want them to pitch to him. We want to see him keep swinging for the fences. Everybody does. We want to see him get to 60, and then maybe 61. Or more. Aaron Judge hasn’t brought the home run back to the Yankees and to the Stadium and to New York. It just feels that way.
TIAFOE A GREAT AMERICAN STORY, A BRAVES NEW WORLD FOR METS & JETS ARE MORE MISERABLE THAN KNICKS …
Sixty-five years after Althea Gibson won our national championship in tennis, and 54 years after Arthur Ashe did the same, we got the kind of run we got this week from Frances Tiafoe.
This isn’t just a great American tennis story.
It is a great American story, period.
And a hymn to the immigrant story, as well, in this time in America when immigrants are demonized the way they are.
Frances’ parents separately left a war-torn Sierre Leone to find a better life here.
And they did find it.
The American dream became their dream.
And at the same U.S. Open in which the first week was all about Serena Williams, who came out of Compton, Calif., along with her sister to become a legend of her game, Tiafoe beat Rafa Nadal and made the second week about him.
And got cheered in the second week the way Serena was until she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic.
He was a Maryland-born kid who got cheered at the Open the way Jimmy Connors was, when he swung his way into the second week in ‘91.
Serena is about to turn 41.
The two young guys who were kings of New York on Friday night, Alcaraz and Tiafoe, have a combined age of 43.
This is only the beginning for both of them, especially the 19-year-old from Spain who will be a star for the next 10 years or more, and more a streak of light running around a tennis court than anybody you have ever seen in your life.
Maybe you think Novak Djokovic could have beaten Alcaraz on Friday night.
I don’t.
The Amazin’ thing, if you really think about it, is that the Braves didn’t catch the Mets before this week.
They’re that good.
Maybe better than everybody in the end.
Again.
We are past the point where every analysis of Daniel Jones’ prospects have to include what a hard worker he is.
And what a good guy.
We get it, OK?
We get it.
Everybody likes him.
Now he needs to put some points on the board, starting Sunday, or he’s going to lose his job.
And go somewhere and be a backup who everybody likes, and outworks everybody in the building.
You know who the Mets have to make sure they keep around?
Chris Bassitt.
And you bet the Mets need to be overly cautious with Max Scherzer, because if he’s not healthy in October it’s not going to matter whether they finish ahead of the Braves or not.
People aren’t yet processing how the pitch clock is going to change major league baseball.
My friend Barry Stanton points out that even with all those star quarterbacks in the AFC West, one of them is still going to finish last.
Somebody needs to tell the people at the USTA that if a player nearly plays until 3 in the morning twice in the same Open the way Carlos Alcaraz did, then their schedule is stupid.
Here’s a question:
When do they think the Alcaraz-Sinner match would have ended if the women’s match before it between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula had gone three sets instead of two — 5 in the morning?
Either start the night program earlier, or just play one match, just because there is no law passed that the people buying tickets get a doubleheader.
You know what would be the best thing for men’s tennis, by the way?
Eliminating best 3-of-5 matches forever.
If I’m Lamar Jackson, I want more money than the Browns gave Deshaun Watson, too.
Coming into the weekend, Giancarlo Stanton had played 91 games for the Yankees.
Out of 138.
You do the math on what he’s making per game, it makes my head hurt.
Stanton has now missed 244 games in the five seasons he’s been in pinstripes.
That includes the 27 he missed in a 60-game season in 2020.
I sure hope Steve Bannon likes his cellmate.
One more thing about Bannon:
If he does end up in a prison jumpsuit, it will at least improve his wardrobe.
The most tortured souls we have in local sports are Jets fans.
Knick fans think they win — or lose — because the Jets did get those two AFC championship games under Rex in this century.
But for sheer misery, I still think Jets fans have them beat.
So at least they’re winning something, right?
King Charles is proclaimed Canada’s new head of state
Charles is now the Head of State of Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of Former Colonies.
Although Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose silhouette marks their coins.
Overall, the anti-royal movement in Canada is tiny, meaning Charles will almost certainly remain King of Canada. One of the reasons is that abolishing the monarchy would mean changing the constitution. It’s an inherently risky endeavor, given how delicately it’s designed to unite a nation of 37 million that includes English speakers, French speakers, indigenous tribes and a steady stream of new immigrants.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the ceremony where the Chief Herald of Canada read the proclamation on the accession of the new sovereign. Governor General Mary Simon also participated. Simon is Governor General in Canada and is the representative of the British monarch as head of state, and occupies a mainly ceremonial and symbolic position. She is Inuk and is the first Aboriginal to hold this position.
A band of 28 members of the Canadian Armed Forces performed God Save the King in a 21-gun salute. The national anthem of Canada marked the end of the ceremony. Queen Elizabeth was the head of state for 45% of Canada’s existence and visited the country 22 times as a monarch.
Derek Jeter ‘at home’ in front of sellout crowd during Cooperstown ceremony at Yankee Stadium
Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium in front of a packed house with tens of thousands of people chanting his name. For the captain, that rowdy environment is home.
“I was born in New Jersey, I grew up in Kalamazoo, I live now down in Miami,” Jeter said during his speech to the Bronx crowd. “But right here, in front of you, with you, is really where I feel like I’m at home.”
The Yankees honored Jeter for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, a ceremony that was delayed due to COVID-19. The former shortstop is a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class and was one vote shy of joining Mariano Rivera as the only two unanimous members.
The five-time World Series champion was joined by former teammates, family and others as he delivered a speech full of thank yous. Among the people he thanked were owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman, who the crowd greeted with boos.
“I see you guys are ready for the playoff push,” Jeter said as he smoothly navigated the awkward situation in typical fashion.
Friday marked the first time Jeter returned to the Bronx since his number retirement ceremony in 2017. However, he teased that fans may see more of the former captain in the near future.
“I know you guys haven’t seen a lot of me over the last few years for various reasons,” the Hall of Famer said. “But I truly do look forward to hopefully seeing a lot more of you here in the near future.”
Jeter then threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Kyle Higashioka to cap it off.
Argentine TV host celebrates death of Queen ‘Old B***h’
Queen Elizabeth II’s death was celebrated by an Argentinian TV show host, who popped champagne while uttering “the old b***h is dead” live on air.
Santiago Cúneo, a member of Argentina’s ruling left-wing Justicialist Party, has faced criticism after mocking the queen’s death.
In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the Buenos Aires-based politician and TV host said in comments translated by the New York Post“She’s over for good,” adding, “Loud applause for Satan who finally took her.”
With an on-screen chyron that reportedly read: ‘The old shitbag is dead’, in reference to the passing of the 96-year-old British monarch, Cúneo added ‘the old female dog is dead’ and popped a bottle of champagne in a rude celebration.
[SOCIEDAD] “Basura britanica”: the reaction of Santiago Cúneo to the death of Queen Isabel II. 📽️ pic.twitter.com/v3ppgJt40f
— ElCanciller.com (@elcancillercom) September 8, 2022
It is likely that the animosity shown towards the widely loved monarch stems from the Falklands War between the UK and Argentina in 1982, sparked by Argentine forces invading the British Isles.
The conflict, which lasted 74 days, saw the late Margaret Thatcher order the British armed forces to eject the Argentine invaders from the islands, with the Argentines losing 649 servicemen killed, 11,313 captured and nine warships and support ships sunk before surrender.
The inhabitants of the British Overseas Territory — which is located about 300 miles (480 kilometers) east of Argentina in the South Atlantic — are mostly descendants of British settlers who began colonizing the islands. in 1841 — they were previously uninhabited — and they overwhelmingly support continued British sovereignty, as a referendum in 2013 demonstrated.
Cúneo was not the only person in the Americas to spit venom at the late queen, however, Carnegie Mellon University professor Uja Anya writing on Twitter Thursday ahead of news of the queen’s death: “I heard the chief monarch of a thief rape the genocidal empire is finally dying. May his pain be excruciating.
The Nigerian-born, US-based left-leaning professor’s comments were widely condemned in Britain and the rest of the world, even Amazon’s Jeff Bezos wrote: “He is someone who works self- saying to make the world a better place? I do not think so. Wow.”
The post has since been deleted from Twitter, with the platform claiming the comments violated its rules.
Nkrumah would like a word
– Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 8, 2022
Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka
Vikings’ Irv Smith ‘can’t wait’ to play in first regular-season game since January 2021
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was recently warming up with teammates Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook, and Cook asked when was the last time he had played in a game.
Smith first answered that it was a game at Kansas City on Aug. 27, 2021. But he said he then shifted course.
“That was preseason, it wasn’t regular season,’’ Smith said. “So the last game was Detroit when (quarterback) Kirk (Cousins) did The Griddy.”
Smith’s last regular-season game was in the finale of the 2020 season, when he caught two passes for 30 yards in Minnesota’s 37-35 win at Detroit on Jan. 3, 2021. Later, in that preseason game at Kansas City, he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee that sidelined him for the 2021 season.
Smith returned for training camp but on Aug. 1, the first day in pads, he suffered a right thumb injury. He underwent surgery Aug. 2, and missed the entire preseason.
But Smith is now back. He will return to action in Sunday’s opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I can’t wait,’’ he said. “It’s been a long time. I ‘ve put in a lot of work through this offseason and through this period, so I’m just ready to go out there and have fun with my team and compete and do what we need to do.”
Smith said his thumb is fully healed and he anticipates no problems in catching the ball. He also has no concerns about his conditioning.
“I feel great,’’ he said. “(The training staff) had a great plan since I wasn’t out there practicing. I had to get my conditioning up. They were very adamant about that.’’
Smith will take the field Sunday as the Vikings’ first-string tight end, a role he never before has had in the regular season. He was the backup behind Kyle Rudolph as a rookie in 2019 and in 2020. He did get 14 starts in those two seasons, four when Rudolph was out due to injury and 10 when the Vikings opened with two tight ends.
“I’m definitely pumped,’’ Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was a rookie last season, said about playing in a game with Smith for the first time. “Just having him on the field is going to open up a lot more things. It’s going to be fun.”
BLACKLOCK SETTLES FOR 96
Vikings defensive lineman Ross Blacklock has moved on after failing to acquire his beloved No. 90.
After Blacklock was acquired Aug. 30 from Houston, he offered Vikings rookie defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo $30,000 get No. 90, which he had worn in high school, college and in the NFL. But he was turned down, and he will stick with the No. 96 he was given when he arrived.
“I ain’t going to keep pushing it,’’ Blacklock said. “At the end of the day, I’m saving money. But I hope (Otomewo) thrives in 90. I’m going to rock 96 this year. I’ll be fine. Make a new name in a new number.”
WONNUM’S NEW ROLE
D.J. Wonnum was a starter last season at defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, and led the Vikings with eight sacks. He’s now an outside linebacker in Minnesota’s new 3-4 defense and will be coming off the bench.
But Wonnum has no issues with his new role. He still figures to get a good number of snaps while rotating with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith, the starters at outside linebacker.
“I’m very excited,’’ he said. “It’s a different scheme, which I feel like fits me perfectly, and I’m just excited to go out there and show what I can do.”
HOME CROWD FOR REED
Vikings offensive lineman Chris Reed will play Sunday in front of a home crowd in Minnesota for the first time since 2014, his senior season at Minnesota State Mankato.
“It’s very exciting,’’ said Reed, who will leave 14 tickets for friends and family members. “It’s kind of like a full-circle thing. It’s nice being back in Minnesota among familiar faces and family close by.”
Reed is from Omaha, Neb., and played in the NFL for Jacksonville, Miami, Carolina and Indianapolis before signing with the Vikings last March. He played in one previous regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting for Carolina on Nov. 29, 2020.
Reed is primarily a guard but played some center in the preseason finale at Denver.
“Doing it in a live setting, that’s kind of important,” said Reed, who said he would be ready to play center in the regular season if needed.
Expanded playoffs can’t hide baseball’s biggest flaw…too many bad teams – The Denver Post
One can only assume that adding another wildcard to both leagues has had the desired effect for MLB poohbahs, as fans in at least seven cities with otherwise flawed and mediocre teams are still entertaining fanciful dreams of the World Series.
But the hard truth is that the Rays, Blue Jays, Mariners or Orioles are not in the same class as Dusty Baker’s Astros in the American League, while in the National League the Padres, Phillies and Brewers are all second-class citizens compared to the Dodgers and Braves (and even the Mets). Whether the powers that be like to admit it or not, there remains a big two-tiered divide in baseball. The first is between 10-11 really bad teams and everything in between, and the second is between wild card hopefuls and the true elite.
On Sept. 1, there were 10 teams — one-third of baseball — that were 25 or more games away from first place and 15 teams — half of baseball — with less than .500 records. It’s a pretty big chunk of the industry that has turned to football with a month to go in the season. We’re talking about disparity here and the fact that there are really only 3-4 elite World Series caliber teams in all of baseball – the Dodgers, Braves and Mets in NL and only the Astros in AL, now that the Yankees, decimated by injuries, fell apart.
We count the Mets in this elite category, but only if Max Scherzer is healthy and takes his regular turn in the rotation and Starling Marte and Luis Guillorme are fully recovered and contributing at the end of the season (when they play this series of three games in Atlanta), and in October. Because one of the reasons the Braves have been playing .700 ball since May 31 is that they haven’t had any major injuries to any of their primary regulars or starting pitchers.
In the meantime, a few observations on a few of the wild card “suitors”:
In the American League, Mariners starting pitchers Robbie Ray, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby make them a scary proposition in the playoffs, but there’s no one really scary on their day-to-day roster and they have little depth . … The Rays managed to hang on in the AL East despite nine pitchers on the IL, including their top three starters Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz, and they’ve struggled to score runs all year . But they’ve gotten Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe from the IL now and if they get McClanahan and one of the other starters and pitch to form by October, they could be dangerous too. … The Blue Jays’ third-place finish, with the most productive daily lineup in the AL this Astros side, has been a mystery all year, but they control their own destiny with eight games left with the Rays.
The leaders of the National League wildcards are even more questionable. Since all of their spectacular trades at the deadline, the Padres have barely played .500 and are clearly missing something. … After starting 22-29 under Joe Girardi, the Phillies made a stunning turnaround under Rob Thomson to enter the wild card race. But they’ve recently been plagued again by the same shoddy defense and faulty bullpen that doomed Girardi. … Corbin Burnes notwithstanding, the Brewers have been a pattern of inconsistency all season and look like a quick exit in the playoffs if they somehow manage to get a wildcard.
IT’S A MADD WORLD, MADD
Looks like the big rule changes approved by MLB on Friday have Buck Showalter’s full approval. “We’re going to have a more paced game,” Showalter said of implementing a 15-second pitch timer with empty bases and 20 seconds with runners, as well as two-out limits. . “You’ll hear a lot of grumbling at first, but once everyone gets used to it, it’s going to be good for the game. My only concern is that they have to implement all these new rules from day one of spring training and at the World Baseball Classic. If they don’t, I’m not sending my players to the WBC. I want them to learn the new rules at spring training. (In minor leaguers this year, the clock has cut an average of 26 minutes from game time.)
As for eliminating defensive changes, now requiring all four infielders to be positioned on the dirt, two on either side of second base, Showalter said, “I totally agree. You’re going to have real infielders at every position now and it’ll eliminate the groans from the crowd when a hitter does his job of hitting a ball through the holeshot to right field and it ends up being fair on someone. We all grew up knowing that hitting the ball through the middle was a real hit. According to MLB, the possible elimination of the “ghost runner” rule from extra innings (which purists especially hate) and the three-batter limit per relief pitcher appearance (which everyone apparently hates) are still under discussion. with the rules committee.
With news that more than half of minor league players have handed in union clearance cards, it is now likely that minor league players will in fact unionize with the Major League Players Association as their bargaining representative. This is certainly not good news for landlords who will now have to deal with two separate collective bargaining situations every 4-5 years, but it is the product of “you reap what you sow” after putting in implemented their two-year “120 Plan” that eliminated 42 minor league teams and hundreds of minor league jobs. According to a top minor league official, the main beneficiaries of unionized minor league numbers are player agents. “The two biggest issues in the upcoming minor league negotiations with the [MLB] owners are going to be slot stocks on draft picks and the ability of college players to become free agents if they don’t sign after a certain period of time instead of being thrown out in the next year’s draft,” the manager said. “In either case, these players, especially the top draft picks who get slot values, are represented by the same top agents. The owners will fight like hell to keep the slot system, but it all happened when they blew up the minor leagues and put them all under one MLB umbrella.
What makes a good bullpen? Relievers from the Yankees, Mets weigh in
Over the long haul of a 162-game season, some basic back-of-the-napkin math estimates that Major League Baseball’s relief pitchers spend roughly 324 hours a year chilling in bullpens.
That comes out to 13 and a half days. Sometimes they’re sitting in folding chairs, sometimes they have a nice bench and certain places leave them in the blazing sun with no protection, just their thoughts.
Relief pitchers are, lovingly, the resident weirdos of any team. The mental makeup needed to enter in the late innings when the whole game depends on you, plus the physical isolation they have from the rest of their teammates, creates a very specific type of guy.
Ask around the Yankees’ and Mets’ clubhouse for the criteria that makes a good bullpen — not the pitchers that inhabit it, but the physical space — and you’ll really get those weirdos going.
“A climate-controlled area,” said Mets’ setup man Adam Ottavino. “Sometimes it’s cold [outside], sometimes it’s hot. When you’re sitting there, you don’t want to deal with that. So, that’s the biggest thing. A view of the game is nice. A lot of places, you can’t see anything, which kind of sucks. Those are the first two, and then, you know, a decent bathroom.”
“To me, I think you want to have some type of fan interaction, but you also want to have your space,” said the Yankees’ Clay Holmes. “The Braves are my favorite. Boston, you can’t escape anything, and there’s not a lot of room to move around.”
Not being able to see the field, or having an obstructed view of it, was a common answer for what makes a bad bullpen experience. Having the Ottavino-approved room with either air conditioning or heat, depending on the time of year, seemed to be perhaps the most important aspect of a good one.
Gabbing about favorite and least favorite bullpens was like throwing chum into shark-infested waters. Once the subject was broached, other bullpen dwellers couldn’t resist.
“I don’t like Minnesota,” said a Met. “Detroit is f—-ing far.”
“Tampa and Oakland, those aren’t bullpens,” said a member of the Yankees, taking a potshot at the only two bullpens in the league that remain on the field rather than beyond the outfield wall.
Of course, when it comes to time spent in a given bullpen, players are beholden to their team’s schedule and division. One person’s favorite might not have registered for someone in the opposite league who’s maybe only spent three games there. The new arrangement in San Francisco’s Oracle Park and the center field setup in Cleveland’s Progressive Field received one-off mentions as some of the worst in the league. Everyone likes the one at Yankee Stadium. Petco Park’s bullpen in San Diego is considered a gem. Seattle was one of the consensus favorites because of its heated seats and the ability to interact with fans.
“I like Seattle,” said Mets’ middle relief man Mychal Givens. “The fans are right there, but I’ve never had a problem with them. They’re not bad.”
Tommy Hunter, the Mets’ 36-year-old righty with over 12 years of MLB service time, immediately named Seattle his number one because of the fans’ ability to stand mere inches away.
“I like talking s—t and I like when people talk s—t to me,” Hunter explained. “We’re really good at it, to be honest, we do it every day for eight months a year. Sometimes the fans come and talk trash, but they only do it once in a while. We do it every day.”
Milwaukee’s ‘pen was praised by one veteran for having a great view, while they also admonished the one in Detroit for sometimes having standing water in it. Those who really went in on their least favorite bullpen had clearly spent hours upon hours hating on it from the inside.
“Houston, you’re in a cage,” said Ottavino as a nearby teammate also declared that one the worst. “It’s a mosquito-infested cage with dust on the walls and you have to watch out when you go pee. Something might bite you.”
“There’s some bad ones,” said the Yankees’ Lucas Luetge, who claimed he’d never thought about this sort of thing before. “Nobody wants to warm up on the field. You throw a passed ball and it stops the whole game. You don’t get to warm up as freely as you’d like.”
Now in his second year with the Mets, Trevor Williams has developed a natural disdain for Philadelphia.
“Philly, you have a good view but you’re also like three miles away from everything,” he said. “The best way to describe Philly’s bullpen is like an open-air exhibit at the zoo. We’re on display. You know when you see the meerkats at the zoo? You can look at them and you’re kind of eye-level with them. That’s what we are.”
Williams listed the ability to hide as one of his favorite qualities. If the indoor room is too secluded, though, as he said Wrigley Field’s is, the feeling of running from silence into crowd noise can be too jarring. The bullpen orientation at Citi Field puts the sitting relievers right up against the right-center field fence, eliminating many important viewing angles. Whoever’s warming up on the mound, meanwhile, is way back behind them.
“We can’t see the count or anything,” Williams said, before explaining how the Mets’ relievers consume a game. “We look through the windows to whatever section [is near us] in the outfield. We look at their TV’s to see what happened.”
One thing that united both the Yankees and Mets’ relievers was their architectural beef with Camden Yards in Baltimore. They described, in horror, the feeling of trying to navigate the cobblestones that stand between a relief pitcher and their entrance to the field.
“Baltimore, with the rocks going down, is awful,” said Hunter, a former Oriole who’s made 104 relief appearances at Oriole Park. “I think that’s my number one least favorite bullpen. When you walk down that thing, you’ve gotta be careful.
“It’s a weird footing,” Holmes agreed. “It kind of just bugs me, bit of a pet peeve.”
It didn’t seem to be very high on the list of priorities last winter, so hopefully relief pitcher’s pet peeves can be addressed in the next collective bargaining agreement.
