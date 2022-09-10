Mike Preston: Ravens are smart to wait before giving QB Lamar Jackson the deal he wants

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to agree on a contract extension before the star quarterback’s self-imposed deadline on Friday, and that’s a smart move on the team’s part.

It was always best to take a wait-and-see approach. Jackson has yet to prove he can take the team far into the playoffs before the Ravens make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Three quarterbacks have received at least $165 million guaranteed this offseason, but two of them, Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray, don’t belong in that top tier because they haven’t won titles yet. That’s why the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals are two of the worst run franchises in the league. The Ravens don’t need to be in that class.

Throughout these negotiations, there was never a strong sense that the Ravens were in a rush to get a deal done. Privately, they had questions about Jackson’s habits off the court in regards to his preparation for practices and games.

Still, the general assumption was that the Ravens could offer him a deal similar to recent five-year deals signed by Murray ($230.5 million total, $103.3 million guaranteed) and Watson ($230 million guaranteed).

A major issue, according to a team source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, is that Jackson wanted a fully guaranteed deal, which the Browns gave Watson. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti questioned that kind of deal in March when he met with local reporters in Florida, and team officials weren’t going to give in to that demand, the source said.

It makes no sense to offer that kind of guarantee to a quarterback who runs as much as Jackson. He’s averaged 154 carries per season since being drafted in 2018, including a career-high 176 when he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2019. Since 1946, according to Stathead, only five quarterbacks — Jackson, Murray, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton and Bobby Douglass – raced 130 times or more in a single season.

Watson’s deal was criticized by league owners and player agents, and the Ravens likely wanted to make Watson’s deal the exception, not the norm. A fully guaranteed deal for Jackson would set a precedent.

“I don’t know if he should have been the first to get a fully guaranteed contract,” Bisciotti said during NFL owners’ meetings regarding the deal for Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension without pay this season. after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. “For me, this is something revolutionary, and it will make negotiations more difficult with others. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to play this game, you know? We will see.”

Over four seasons, Jackson has brought unprecedented excitement to professional football. Only one player, Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, could make cuts in the open field like Jackson does.

The Ravens are 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as a starter and have made the playoffs in three of those four years, but buried beneath all that success is a 1-3 playoff record. During those games, Jackson was sacked 19 times, threw five interceptions, and completed 55.9% of his passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns.

This is the bottom line. If you want to hit the jackpot, you have to beat the best teams in the playoffs. This is the critical time, this is the time for big money. Go ask Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

Great quarterbacks take control of playoff games, and Jackson has yet to do that in Baltimore.

His location here has created an interesting dynamic. Although Jackson is comfortable in the Ravens’ run-focused offense, he has hinted that he would rather pitch more often in Baltimore. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown said he asked the Ravens for a trade because “the system wasn’t for me.”

There is little evidence that coordinator Greg Roman’s attacking style can produce a title in the modern era of professional football. Ravens have to follow a certain formula to be successful: run the ball efficiently and control the pace of the game.

When that didn’t happen, especially in the playoffs, Jackson struggled. He’s not accurate enough to throw off numbers or place the ball where only his receiver can catch.

But this may be Jackson’s year. If he plays well and takes the Ravens deep into the playoffs, they’re basically obligated to pay top dollar for him. That’s what happened nine years ago with Joe Flacco when he played the final year of his rookie contract in Baltimore and won the Super Bowl MVP title.

The Ravens don’t need to make a bold move with Jackson now. He’ll make around $23 million this season and possibly up to $45 million if they give him the exclusive franchise tag in 2023.

By then, he will have proven himself one way or another. If he keeps losing big games, Ravens can walk away from him. If he wins, he will get this big salary.

