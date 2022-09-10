New NFT Projects and Memecoins Featuring Queen Elizabeth II

- Ethereum-based NFT project in tribute to the Queen’s life
- Since the project’s launch in July, 73 NFTs have been made available.
After the demise of England’s long-reigning queen, an Ethereum NFT project, QueenE, that was created in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, is currently holding its final auction for the collection. The NFT project is a collection of 73 artwork NFTs.
Just after Buckingham Palace announced the news of the Queen’s death, the secondary sales of the QueenE NFTs also surged on the same day. The floor price of the NFT was 0.88 ETH or about $1,450 on OpenSea, at the time of writing.
Also, the Queen Elizabeth II NFT project adopted Nouns’ code and format for its use. As part of the Nouns NFT fork, each day a single Ethereum-based profile picture has been up for sale. Even it has a regal twist by producing low-resolution images of Queen Elizabeth II.
Over the past 24 hours, 40 new Queen-related meme tokens with names like Queen Elizabeth Inu, Save the Queen, Queen, QueenDoge, London Bridge is Down, and Rip Queen Elizabeth has been introduced on decentralized exchanges on the BNB Smart Chain and Ethereum.
The Queen Elizabeth Inu Surging
The meme token, The Queen Elizabeth Inu, on BSC-based PancakeSwap exhibited a prominent spike in its price value over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Queen Elizabeth Inu traded at $0.0001253 as per the statistics from Dex Screener.
The QueenE NFT project was created and launched by Web3 builder Fabio Sevá and pseudonymous creator mladen.eth in early July. With the last auction of its final 73rd NFT, the project is concluding the “Gen1” collection. The team hinted a release of a newly generated collection, “Gen2”, as a tribute to the Queen’s life.