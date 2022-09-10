Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of his latest film at TIFF just days after welcoming his daughter

Nicolas Cage looked suave in a patterned navy tuxedo jacket as he arrived at the premiere of his latest project at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

The 58-year-old actor walked the Butcher’s Crossing red carpet alongside Julia Stiles and Rachel Keller.

The actor’s appearance comes just days after his 27-year-old wife, Riko Shibata, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl named August Francesca.

For the big premiere, Cage styled his tuxedo jacket with black pants and a white button down shirt.

He added a pair of shiny black loafers to the ensemble, and he accessorized with a white pocket square.

His black hair was cropped short and slicked back, and he wore a bright white smile.

The California native donned a fancy watch with a brown leather strap and a gold dial.

Cage said he went to TIFF for the screening of his new film Butcher’s Crossing right after welcoming his daughter.

“I wouldn’t have been here, but I kept my word and I’m here to honor my commitment – but I can’t wait to be reunited with my wife and my daughter,” Cage told People at the event. .

He also told the publication that he “literally left the hospital, got on a plane and came here.” The deal was, “Listen, if my daughter hasn’t arrived yet, then I’m not going, but tell them I most likely will.”

Cage added, “I want to make movies that will make him smile and laugh, absolutely.” Other animated movies maybe – show him some Croods 1, Croods 2.

Riko gave birth to the couple’s baby girl, full name August Francesca Coppola Cage, at a hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 7.

A rep for the actor confirmed the news to PEOPLE and reassured fans that “mother and daughter are doing well.”

This is Riko’s first child and Nicolas’ third. The Leaving Las Vegas actor shares son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, with ex Christina Fulton and son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim.

Nicolas and Riko met in Japan in 2020 while he was filming Prisoners Of Ghostland by Sion Sono. She landed a role in the film playing one of four female models.

Several Cage’s Butcher’s Crossing co-stars also attended the event. Julia Stiles donned a leopard print blazer over a low-cut black dress.

She stood in black high heels, and she let her long blonde locks fall to the middle of her back.

Tokyo Vice star Rachel Keller donned a long white dress with a ruffled skirt and she pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail.

Fred Hechinger of Fear Street fame donned a sleek black jacket and slacks with shiny loafers.

He styled his auburn bangs to the side and his long red beard extended several inches from his strong jawline.

Mosaic actor Jeremy Bobb wore a grey-green jacket over a light blue button-up shirt and black trousers.

Sounds of Metal star Paul Raci wore a shimmering silver blazer to the event, although he quickly took it off to show off his numerous arm tattoos.

Butcher’s Crossing is an American western based on the 1960 book of the same name.

The story follows a man who goes on a buffalo hunting expedition outside of Butcher’s Crossing Kansas in the 1870s.

