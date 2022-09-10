No. 8 Ralston Valley knocks out No. 2 Grandview thanks to brilliant all-around performance from Josh Rillos

AURORA – Josh Rillos has a legacy to uphold.

With his brother Caleb preparing to face Colorado on Saturday at the Air Force, and his father, Matt, a Gold Helmet winner in the 1990s, the Ralston Valley senior is just the latest in a line of stars of the Rillos family grill.

And he hosted his own Friday night show at Legacy Stadium.

In an important Class 5A top-10 showdown early in the season, Rillos played a pivotal role in the Mustangs’ 33-21 victory over No. 2 Grandview, scoring a pair of touchdowns and providing what ended up being the match-sealing interception.

“It’s great to be able to represent the Rillos family name,” he said. “… My goal for senior year? I want to win the state. We were close to beating Cherry Creek in Week 1, and I think we can take them to the state, but tonight was a big step.

The Mustangs (2-1) got off to a good start on the road with three points from their first three practices. On the first practice after scrimmage, running back Diano Benallo had two big carries to bring the Mustangs deep into Grandview territory, and he scored on a 10-yard tie down the middle.

On the second drive, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Grandview extended possession, and quarterback Logan Madden made Wolves pay because on the next scrimmage play he found Liam Beattie on the touchline for a hitting from 43 yards to make it 13-0 midway through the quarter.

The final touchdown of the half for Ralston Valley came on the next possession as Rillos was the target this time on a 33-yard screen play, which capped a four-play, 93-yard drive.

Wolves (2-1) were down but not out and played a smooth but controlled rest of the half with quarterback Liam Szarka under center. They fought back with a practice that lasted over six minutes and 15 games that lasted into the second quarter. On the third and goal from the 3 yard line, Szarka fell back to pass but found a seam in the defense and shoved his way into the end zone to cut the deficit to 20-6 with 8:24 to do in the half, because the extra point was missed.

After a pair of Ralston Valley punts, including one that didn’t leave Mustang territory, Szarka and the offense had time to operate with 3:00 left in the half. It looked like the drive was going to stall. But on fourth down, Szarka found a cutting wide receiver in sophomore Xay Neto, who was open on a slanting route down the middle. Neto took 33 yards for the score to cut the deficit to one possession.

With Ralston Valley’s last possession ending early, the teams entered at halftime, with the Mustangs holding the one-point lead.

Neither team scored early in the third quarter until Grandview offered another meticulous, balanced drive. It resulted in a touchdown, as Szarka found Simon Kibbee for a 7-yard reception as Wolves took a 21-20 lead with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

However, Mustangs had an answer. They quickly raced down the field with a 55-yard drive that extended into the fourth quarter. On the first play of the quarter against a fourth down, Madden found a cutting Rillos for an easy score as the Mustangs reclaimed a 26-21 lead with 11:56 to go.

Szarka tried to keep Wolves in the game with another long drive and a pair of fourth conversions, but on a third down from inside the 15-yard line, Grandview failed and the Mustangs took over .

Wolves got one last shot, but Rillos got back into the clutch. On an unmissable fourth down, Szarka found his man, but the senior ran to make the tackle but swept the ball away for an interception to seal the game.

Ralston Valley head coach Josh Yannacito said big plays epitomize his work rate.

“He’s a very selfless player who will do whatever it takes for the team,” Yannacito said. “With our team we challenge the kids that any Friday night your number will be called and we need you to make games. … He did that tonight.

Late in the game, Madden scored on the fourth and goal after blasting past a pair of Wolves defenders and scoring to seal the win.

The Mustangs will face two other top-10 opponents on the road, with dates against No. 3 Regis Jesuit next Thursday and No. 4 Valor Christian on September 23. Grandview will travel to the West Rim to take on No. 6 at 4A, Fruita Monument.