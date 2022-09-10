News
North Korea’s nuclear stance a ‘threat to peace’: France
Paris:
France on Friday condemned North Korea’s adoption of a law declaring it was ready to launch preemptive nuclear strikes as a “threat to international and regional peace and security”.
The Foreign Ministry statement came after North Korean state media reported earlier on Friday that Pyongyang had passed a law allowing preemptive strikes, including in the face of conventional attacks.
“This new escalation by the North Korean authorities poses a threat to international and regional peace and security,” a ministry spokeswoman said.
France “notes with deep concern the increasingly aggressive statements of North Korea”, she added.
Pyongyang’s move effectively eliminates the possibility of denuclearization talks, with leader Kim Jong Un saying the country’s status as a nuclear state is now “irreversible”.
The announcement comes at a time of heightened tension between North and South.
Pyongyang has blamed Seoul for the Covid-19 outbreak in its territory and has conducted a record number of weapons tests this year.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Vikings rookie guard Ed Ingram has reached his first NFL goal to become a starter
After Ed Ingram was selected last April in the second round of the NFL draft, he came to Minnesota with an initial goal. On Sunday, he will reach it.
Ingram will start for the Vikings at right guard in the opener against Green Bay at U.S. Back Stadium. He is expected to be the team’s only rookie in the lineup.
“I came here expecting to work hard and pretty much getting a starting spot, and this is what I came for,’’ Ingram said Friday.
Nevertheless, Ingram expects there will be some nerves when he first lines up.
“I kind of feel a little nervous and stuff, a little jitters, what you expect to feel going into a game like that,’’ he said. “But I’m not trying to make it a big deal.”
The Vikings took tackle Brian O’Neill in the second round of the 2018 draft and guard Ezra Cleveland in the second round in 2020, but both didn’t start until Week 6 as rookies. First-year coach Kevin O’Connell is impressed with how quickly Ingram has gotten up to speed after being selected out of LSU.
“He’s earned (being a starter),’’ O’Connell said. “Ed, from the very first day we got him here, he’s kind of just taken it one step at a time, attacking the process we laid out for him and has developed before our very eyes. As you know with all rookies, there’s going to be an adjustment process for him, and I’m excited about where Ed’s going, and expect a lot out of him this weekend.”
Ingram said he’s been getting valuable advice from other Minnesota offensive linemen. That includes left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was a first-round pick in 2021 and moved into the lineup in Week 6. He likely would have taken over the spot earlier had he not been recovering from a groin issue.
“We all love Ed,’’ Darrisaw said. “It’s like me last year coming in as a rookie and starting. Just take every play one play at a time. Just don’t try to overthink things. Just go out and play fast, whatever you do. Mistakes will happen. But even if you mess up, the next play, go attack it.’’
Ingram is well aware what can happen if he messes up. He was asked what the toughest thing so far has been to learn as an NFL offensive lineman.
“Toughest thing is like consistency, being on it,’’ Ingram said. “It’s like in college, you can take a few plays off, pass protection. I’m learning the NFL, you can’t take any plays off. If you take one play off, you’re getting beat, a sack.”
CINE QUESTIONABLE
It remains to be seen if Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine will make his NFL debut on Sunday or not.
Cine was listed as questionable due to a knee injury after being limited in practice Thursday and sitting out Friday’s workout.
“Lew Cine had a little aggravation of a previous injury,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s working through getting as much treatment as possible, and he truly is questionable for the game. Just something that kind of jumped up at him pre-practice (Thursday).”
Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round out of Georgia, didn’t want to discuss his injury Friday. He remained hopeful of playing.
“It’d be huge, first game going out with my dawgs, playing,’’ Cine said. “That’d be huge. That’s the only thing I wish for, hope for. Only thing I want.”
The Vikings also listed first-string defensive end Jonathan Bullard as questionable, but he was able to go through a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Defensive lineman Ross Blacklock, who said last week that Bullard would start in Week 1 as the replacement for the waived Armon Watts, has no doubt Bullard will start Sunday.
“Bullard’s a full go, and I’ll rotate with him in and out, wherever they need me,’’ Blacklock said.
Backup running back Alexander Mattison missed practice Thursday and Friday due to a personal matter but O’Connell said it’s “fully expected Alexander to be ready to go.’’ A source said Mattison had a family situation but “everything is fine” and he “most definitely” will play against the Packers.
BRIEFLY
O’Connell said wide receiver Jalen Reagor, acquired last week from Philadelphia, will not only be the punt returner Sunday but will also be “in the mix” on offense. “He’s done a great job, and he’s earned the right,” O’Connell said. … The Packers listed wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) as doubtful and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) as questionable.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling that required Jewish college to recognize LGBTQ group
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily allowed an Orthodox Jewish university in New York City to deny official recognition to a group of LGBTQ students, the latest in a series of rulings in support of religious rights.
Judge Sonia Sotomayor, in a brief order, granted an emergency request made by Yeshiva University, which claims recognition of the group would be contrary to its sincere religious beliefs. Sotomayor is responsible for emergency requests from New York.
The dispute is the latest clash between religious rights and LGBTQ rights to reach the High Court, which has a 6-3 Conservative majority.
Friday’s decision stays a ruling by a New York state judge, who ruled in June that the university is bound by New York City human rights law, which prohibits the discrimination based on sexual orientation. The university argues that it is a religious institution and should therefore be exempt from the law. Forcing him to endorse the group would be a “clear violation” of his rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects the free exercise of religion, the university claims. Sotomayor said the lower court’s decision would remain pending “pending a further order” from the Supreme Court, suggesting the court could issue a more detailed order in the coming days.
“Yeshiva should not have been forced to go all the way to the Supreme Court to receive such a sensible ruling in favor of her First Amendment rights. We are grateful that Judge Sotomayor stepped in to protect Yeshiva’s religious freedom in this case,” said Eric Baxter, an attorney for religious freedom legal defense group Becket, which represents Yeshiva.
The Pride Alliance group, which first sought recognition in 2019, filed a lawsuit in April 2021, claiming the university was required to grant its request because it is a place of public accommodation covered by the anti-discrimination law.
Pride Alliance attorney Katherine Rosenfeld said Friday that the group “remains committed to creating space for LGBTQ students” on campus and would await the Supreme Court’s final decision.
Yeshiva, which describes itself in court documents as “a deeply religious Jewish university,” said officials concluded, after consulting with Jewish religious scholars, that an official LGBTQ club would be incompatible with its religious values. The university was founded in 1897 for religious purposes and claims to retain this character even as it has expanded its educational scope to include secular programs.
New York City’s anti-discrimination law includes an exemption for religious organizations, but Manhattan-based Judge Lynn Kotler found Yeshiva did not meet the relevant criteria.
Pride Alliance, joined by four individual plaintiffs, said in its response that the university’s request was premature and questioned whether there was an emergency warranting Supreme Court intervention. All the university would be required to do if the judge’s order were allowed to go into effect is provide the group with access to the same facilities that 87 other groups already receive, class attorneys said.
Kotler’s decision “does not affect the university’s well-established right to express to all students its sincere beliefs,” the attorneys said in court documents. They noted that an LGBTQ club has existed within the university’s law school for decades and that the university’s student bill of rights states that New York’s human rights law s applies to students.
Pride Alliance members said they are planning events supporting LGBTQ rights for the coming weeks, including some scheduled around Jewish holidays.
The Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority has strongly supported religious rights in recent cases, including several during its last term that ended in June. Among those rulings, the court ruled in favor of a high school football coach who led on-field prayers after games, raising concerns among school officials that his actions could be seen as an endorsement by the government of the religion prohibited by the First Amendment.
The court, which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, has also considered several cases pitting LGBTQ rights against religious rights, ruling in 2021 in favor of a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that Philadelphia banned from participating in its services. foster care because the group refused to place the children in same-sex couples. In 2018, the court ruled in favor of a conservative Christian baker in Colorado who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
In a similar vein, judges are due to hear oral argument this fall in a case involving a Colorado web designer who wants the court to rule that, based on her evangelical Christian beliefs, she does not have to design same-sex wedding websites. couples. The court is currently in summer recess, with the new term due to begin in October.
George McCaskey and Ted Phillips on the search for a new Chicago Bears president and a potential stadium in Arlington Heights
When Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips announced last week he will retire at the end of the 2022 season, it created more change for a franchise that already is eyeing a lot of it.
In the middle of the Bears’ exploration of building a new stadium and entertainment complex in Arlington Heights, the team also is searching for a new president.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey and Phillips sat down Friday with the Tribune and a reporter from the Chicago Sun-Times to address some of the many questions that come with such a search.
Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington project will be handled as Phillips prepares to depart, how Phillips reflects on his tenure and more.
The interview was edited for length and clarity.
The search for a new president
How far are you in the search process for a new president? Who’s involved and what will it entail?
George McCaskey: We’ve had plenty of discussions. We’ve got the search firm on board. The internal team consists of Tanesha Wade, Ted and myself. We’ve had good discussions with Nolan Partners. We established a rapport very early on with them. We feel good about the decision to have them assist us in the process. And we’re looking forward to a good result.
What are you looking for in the next president?
McCaskey: Leadership, vision, humility, consensus building. You look at the qualities of outstanding leaders, and we think we’re going to be able to bring in an exceptional candidate to succeed Ted and lead the Bears.
What sort of consideration will be given to people inside the building and is there an appeal to going outside the building?
McCaskey: We’re open to all possibilities. I would compare it to a head coach search. There’s no limitation on college or pro, offense or defense. The same principle applies on a broader scale to this position.
When you had a GM search recently, what did you learn about the way organizations worked around the league, if anything, that might inform your president search?
McCaskey: Well, one benefit of that type of experience is you get a little intel on how other organizations work, so that’s helpful. I’ll leave it at that.
You said in January that you didn’t get the appeal of a “football czar.” Does that hold here and can you say with certainty you’re looking for a business person as opposed to a football guy to fill the president role?
McCaskey: We don’t anticipate any change in the structure, but we’re not locked into a business or football person.
So general manager Ryan Poles would still report to you?
McCaskey: It would depend on the candidate.
Would you like someone with a balance of football and business expertise or does that not matter to you?
McCaskey: Again, we don’t want to get locked into a quote-unquote football person or a quote-unquote businessperson. What we’re looking for more are the qualities I recited just a moment ago.
A lot of teams have built stadiums recently. Would someone who has experience in this huge undertaking of building a stadium have an appeal to you?
McCaskey: Not necessarily. If that person didn’t have that type of background, we would count on him or her to find the right people with that expertise.
Ted, what do you think the Bears need in your replacement?
Phillips: Besides what George has said, I would say someone that can make tough decisions. It’s very important. Someone who can handle a lot of different balls in the air on a daily basis because every day is different. Someone who understands what it means to be a Bear. Culture here is important. You don’t have the right fit, you can be the smartest person on Earth but won’t get it done.
Someone that’s able to deal with different personalities from politicians to business leaders to the media. It’s not easy, so we need someone who can understand all those different dynamics. Someone who can groom younger people. I think about that because I got a lot of great opportunities when I was younger and through my whole career. So I love that, and I think that’s important for someone to be able to come in and be able to listen more than they talk and learn from others, including those who aren’t at the same level as them. It’s important.
Do you need to find the right personality match for Halas Hall?
Phillips: Not so much for Halas Hall but for the family, I do, yes. I do think that’s important. Because without that, you’re just another corporation. And that doesn’t work.
Ted, when are you retiring?
Phillips: Feb. 28.
George, when would you like a new president in place? Would you like him or her to spend a few months with Ted?
McCaskey: Just like the broad scope of the search, we’re not going to be locked in by someone’s availability. It’s going to be whenever the timing is right. If we find somebody in late February and Ted has to stay on for another six months…
Ted, will you consult with the Bears on a stadium project?
Phillips: George and I have just touched on that idea and have left the door open if it makes sense at the right time and it makes sense for the Bears and for me. I’d consider it. It’s hard to say no when you’ve been somewhere for 40 years.
McCaskey: It makes sense for the Bears.
The Arlington Heights stadium project
What steps are you doing to assure the handoff of the Arlington project to the next president goes smoothly?
Phillips: That’s going to be a big component of my successor’s role. What I’m happy about is that we have good people here internally who have been involved in the Arlington project, so assuming we close, assuming we develop it, there are a lot of people with expertise here, and obviously whoever that new CEO is, I’ll sit down with him, talk to him, explain all the ins and outs of what we’ve been going through. So I don’t see it being a difficult transition at all from that standpoint.
Ted, how much of your life has been devoted to the stadium the last 18 months? Is it exhausting?
Phillips: It’s not exhausting. That’s not why I’m retiring if that’s what you’re getting at.
(But) it’s a massive challenge. The idea it might take five years, 10 years if we go forward, more? That played a little bit of a role in my decision to retire. … When I get into a project I go full bore, and I still am full bore.
I believe, I hope, that by the time I retire this project will be in a place where we know if we’re going to close, maybe we have closed, hopefully we have closed. And that there’s a path to where we want to go, either developing or not developing. If I can get to that point, then the rest of it, we’ve got good people that know what’s happened, and I’ll make sure the transition is smooth. I’ve promised George that, so I have no problem doing that.
You said 10 years to complete the project. Is there a world in which this takes that long?
Phillips: Well, the whole development could take 10 years plus, for sure. And that’s just our preliminary guess, estimate, right?
With the stadium, is it more like five?
Phillips: Can’t tell. We haven’t designed it. We haven’t designed the stadium. I think you guys know that now. We’ve still got 12 years, 11 years left on our lease at Soldier Field, so that plays a role in it too.
There’s a way to end that lease earlier?
Phillips: We could reach a settlement with the city. We could.
What are the biggest challenges in getting funding for this project, including public funding, and do you have confidence that funding will ultimately be obtained?
McCaskey: Before we get to that, we have to determine whether we’re going to be able to close on the land. So we’re continuing our financial analysis. It’s not complete yet. But the focus in the short term is the property.
If you close and get funding for the stadium, what happens to PSL (personal seat license) holders at a new stadium?
Phillips: We haven’t gotten to that level of detail because the stadium is not designed. But we think we always take care of our long-term season ticket holders. … And if and when we get to that point, we will come up with a plan that we hope will be beneficial to the long-term PSL holders that we currently have. It’s important to us. But what that is, we don’t know yet.
Last night at the meeting in Arlington Heights, you talked about the 100-year search for a permanent home for the Bears. Have you always felt that way? Did you turn over a new leaf at some point? How did you come to the realization that this might be you fulfilling the dream of George Halas?
McCaskey: Well, George Halas in his book talks about how the Bears came to play at Wrigley, and how he had a handshake agreement. Over the course of the 50 years that they were there, it became less and less workable as a football venue. I mean, one of the end zones wasn’t even 10 yards deep for crying out loud.
… The move to Soldier Field in ‘71 was supposed to be temporary. We played one game in Evanston in 1970. But in each of those situations, the building had been designed and built primarily for other events or another team. This is our 100-year opportunity to design it for us.
Have you believed that for years, that it’s destiny?
McCaskey: No, I would compare it to a homeowner that rents year after year after year. I mean, there are advantages to that, but there are some significant disadvantages to that also.
Phillips’ tenure
Ted, as you reflect on your tenure, is there anything you could have done differently to set up the team for better success on the field?
Phillips: I know what’s been said. Obviously. I don’t have regrets. I don’t operate that way. Am I disappointed? Absolutely. We haven’t been able to find a consistently winning team. We’ve had moments of success that have been really fun to be around. But whether or not the structure would have made a difference, I’m not convinced that it would. I think you need a football decision-maker, which we’ve always had. And at some point that person always reports up to ownership.
I think we’ve done a good job here, and I’ll use Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus as the most recent example of being told, “Put together the structure you need to give yourself the best chance of success.” Evaluating talent, there’s an art to it. It’s a difficult job. You could be wrong 40% of the time and be in the Hall of Fame. I think right now Ryan has put together a really strong personnel department that has layers, not just of soldiers but of leaders, along with himself. And that’s going to be a big help.
So to answer your question: Would I do something differently? No. Maybe encourage past GMs to make sure they’ve got the right people in place who can have a lot of influence and listen to them. Again, we’ve taken the approach that the GM is the final decision-maker. I don’t see that being an issue if they make the right choices going forward.
You said you’ve heard what’s been said. What have you heard?
Phillips: Of course, everyone says I’m not a football guy. It makes me chuckle a little bit. I’m not a coach. I’m not an evaluator. I’ve been in the business for 40 years, and I think I’ve learned a little bit. I’ve never made the decisions of who should coach and who should play. So I guess that’s what I’m saying, the people that write that, I don’t quite understand it. But it’s OK.
Two years ago, when you decided to bring back Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, you had that quote about everything but the quarterback is in place.
Phillips: It was taken out of context, but that’s OK.
What’s the right context to view that?
Phillips: It’s in terms of the people. They both brought a lot of good things to the organization. Some of the mistakes that were made were high-profile mistakes. Those are tough to come back from. The Achilles’ heel, the one thing I’d change: Get the quarterback right, please. That’s what I’d change. It is. It hurts when you see. I saw it. You’ve all seen the scrolling list. I think since the Super Bowl year there’s been 45 different starting quarterbacks. It’s disappointing. Hopefully, we’ve got that right now.
George, what do you appreciate about Ted’s tenure here?
McCaskey: Well, I’m sorry to be repeating myself. But it’s difficult to put into words my high personal regard for Ted and my high professional regard for him. The way he’s handled the various situations that he just described to you — all the personalities. He touched on just a few of them, and there’s so many more.
When he was my boss, I would look at an issue that faced the organization and think about how I would handle it. And sometimes the path Ted took after he explained it was so clear and made so much sense that I was wondering why I was puzzled about it in the first place.
That’s the kind of leader that he is. He talks about making tough decisions. Not everybody can do that. And when you make tough decisions sometimes you make people unhappy. But he’s always thought about what was best for the Chicago Bears. And just very grateful to Ted and indebted to him for all he’s done for the Bears and all he’s done for our family.
Is this emotional for you, Ted?
Phillips: Of course it is. Forty seasons. It’s a blessing. George used the word that I had in my head. I’m grateful. Grateful for the opportunities. Grateful for all the people here that have made my job easier. It’s been a great team effort. I’ll miss it.
Potential Soldier Field renovations
What do you think of the proposal of putting a roof on Soldier Field?
McCaskey: Our singular focus is Arlington Park.
Have you talked with Mayor Lori Lightfoot or the city about that proposal at all?
McCaskey: She called me shortly before that proposal was presented. We had a good conversation. I have all the respect in the world for Mayor Lightfoot.
What are those talks like? Are they frank, formal, casual?
McCaskey: She just called me up. I’m not going to share the details of the conversation.
Phillips: I can add a little color, from the standpoint of we’ve been very transparent with Mayor Lightfoot and the city. So you ask about the dome proposal. She knows we have an agreement with Churchill Downs. We have a mutual understanding that we will not explore any other site while we’re under contract for that land. She knows that. The city knows it. We’ve been very candid with them. So when they outline that publicly, we haven’t see any of the details because we told them we weren’t engaging in those discussions.
That agreement includes Soldier Field?
Phillips: Correct. We can engage on current operations. But we agreed with Churchill Downs that we would not pursue any other site while we’re under contract with Arlington Park.
That includes renovations to your current site?
Phillips: Long-term renovations, yep. It does.
Other topics
How do you measure success this year?
McCaskey: Wins are always a gauge of success and progress. Beyond that, I’d like to see some of the themes that Matt has been emphasizing — discipline, smart play, hustle, swarming defense, takeaways, going for the ball. Three-and-outs. Getting the run game going. Minimizing mistakes. And learning from mistakes. He talks about getting better each week, and that’s a good gauge.
What shows you that what needed fixing has been fixed?
McCaskey: In our search for the GM, we relied on Bill Polian and his intelligence network to tell us whether a candidate was a good talent evaluator. I don’t know that there’s any question you could ask or any foolproof research that you could do that would answer that question. We’re relying on his sources for that. And then just what (Poles) conveys in the interview. And what we saw in the interview I think you’re seeing play out on a day to day basis here. His organization, his leadership. His what I would describe as a preternatural calm. Just has a sense about him that when there’s chaos all around him, he’s going to remain calm and make sound decisions.
George, how’s your mom doing?
McCaskey: Doing well. Thank you.
Why the orange helmets? Why mess with a good thing, like the New York Yankees?
McCaskey: That was a consideration. And I think when it comes to uniforms, the Yankees are the Bears of Major League Baseball, if I may borrow from Jerry Reinsdorf. That was a consideration. But we’ve retained the classic look, but over the years we have made minor adjustments from time to time. In ‘62 we added a decal to the helmet. In ‘73 we put the orange in the decal. In ‘84 we added the GSH monogram. In recent years we’ve added the alternate jersey, which is really, in my view, a throwback to the 1930s when we were setting a record for most consecutive regular-season wins. That team was a juggernaut.
We see this as yet another enhancement of a classic look. And I think, like the orange jerseys, people said, “Ugh! That’s too much!” And then we won a few games in them and they became pretty popular. I’m hoping it’s much the same with the orange helmet, orange jersey combination.
Matt Eberflus says message for his first game as Chicago Bears coach will be ‘about us’ – not the San Francisco 49ers
No disrespect to the San Francisco 49ers, but Matt Eberflus said the message he’s preparing for his players ahead of Sunday’s season opener at Soldier Field – his first as head coach of the NFL – will be about his team.
The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship Game last season and have top talent in most positions, but Saturday night’s team meeting will focus on the program the Bears are working to implement with a new roster, a coaching staff and a front office. .
“For me, it’s about us,” Eberflus said. “It’s about what we’ve done so far and we’re really going to focus on us. I know you obviously have to focus on the big players in San Francisco and how you’re going to limit them and make your best this way, but it’s all up to us.
Season openers haven’t been particularly kind to the Bears’ first-year coaches. Mike Ditka’s run started 40 years ago in 1982 and six others followed him before Eberflus arrived – Dave Wannstedt, Dick Jauron, Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox and Matt Nagy. Including Ditka, only two of the seven have won their debuts — Trestman in 2013 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Jauron in 1999 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I think we are in a good position,” Eberflus said. “We have built a lot of good things in these seven months. We are well placed. Our foundation is starting to settle and, of course, this is going to take some time. You don’t just build a foundation and start building on it right away. We are still building a foundation and we will be exhibiting it on Sunday.
Injury Updates
Rookie receiver Velus Jones is not expected to play. He was listed on the injury report as questionable with a hamstring injury and was kept out of training on Friday for the third day in a row.
Jones competed on Monday but has been in action and out of action for the past few weeks, and Eberflus said it was the same issue that marred his rookie camp experience.
Jones had a 48-yard punt return in the second preseason game Aug. 18 at Seattle, but did not play in the final exhibition at Cleveland.
“We’re getting closer,” Eberflus said. “I think it’s going to be good here soon.”
Eberflus wouldn’t talk about special teams roles, but wide receiver Dante Pettis is the prime candidate to handle punt returns and running back Khalil Herbert is the likely kickoff returner.
Meanwhile, rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson (right knee) was a full participant in practice and that’s likely.
The 49ers could be without tight end George Kittle, who was sidelined this week with a groin injury. Kittle was on the injured list with a calf problem when the teams played last season. He has nine catches for 94 yards and no touchdowns in two career games against the Bears.
()
Matt Eberflus says the message for his 1st game as Chicago Bears coach is going to be ‘about us’ — not the San Francisco 49ers
No disrespect intended for the San Francisco 49ers, but Matt Eberflus said the message he’s preparing for his players prior to Sunday’s season opener at Soldier Field — his first as an NFL head coach — is going to be about his team.
The 49ers reached the NFC championship game last season and have top-level talent at most positions, but Saturday night’s team meeting is going to be centered on the program the Bears are working to put in place with a new roster, coaching staff and front office.
“To me, it’s about us,” Eberflus said. “It’s about what we’ve done to this point and we’re really going to focus on us. I know you obviously have to focus on the great players that San Francisco has and how you are going to limit them and do the best you can that way, but this all comes down to us.”
Season openers haven’t been particularly kind to first-year Bears coaches. Mike Ditka’s run began 40 years ago in 1982 and six others followed him before the arrival of Eberflus — Dave Wannstedt, Dick Jauron, Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox and Matt Nagy. Including Ditka, only two of the seven won their debuts — Trestman in 2013 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Jauron in 1999 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I feel we’re in a good spot,” Eberflus said. “We’ve built a lot of good things over the course of these seven months. We’re in a good place. Out foundation is starting to settle in and, of course, that’s going to take a while. You don’t just build a foundation and start building on top of it right away. We are still building a foundation and we’re going to put it on display on Sunday.”
Injury updates
Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones is not expected to play. He was listed on the injury report as doubtful with a hamstring injury and was held out of practice Friday for the third consecutive day.
Jones participated Monday but has been in and out of action for the last several weeks, and Eberflus indicated this is the same issue that marred his the rookie’s camp experience.
Jones had a 48-yard punt return in the second preseason game Aug. 18 at Seattle but didn’t play in the exhibition finale at Cleveland.
“We’re getting close with it,” Eberflus said. “I think it’s going to be good here soon.”
Eberflus didn’t want to talk about special teams roles, but wide receiver Dante Pettis is the leading candidate to handle punt returns and running back Khalil Herbert is the likely kickoff returner.
Meanwhile, rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson (right knee) was a full participant in practice and is probable.
The 49ers could be without tight end George Kittle, who has been sidelined this week with a groin injury. Kittle was on injured reserve with a calf issue when the teams played last season. He has nine catches for 94 yards and no touchdowns in two career games against the Bears.
How Kate Middleton Feels About Taking the Princess Diana Title
Kate Middleton has very big shoes to fill.
On September 9, King Charles IIIwho ascended the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth IIpassed on his title of Prince of Wales to the new heir to the monarchy, Prince William. Naturally, as William’s wife, Kate was dubbed the new Princess of Wales, a title previously held by Will’s late mother. princess diana before his death in 1997.
So what does Kate think of the title change? A royal source said the 40-year-old “enjoys the history associated with this role, but will naturally want to look to the future by creating her own path”.
Additionally, William and Kate, who share children Prince George9, Princess Charlotte7, and and Prince Louis4—will adopt Her Majesty and Queen consort Camillathe previous roles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as retaining their titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
