Obama says Harvard team basketball was so much more than him

Former President Barack Obama told the Harvard men’s basketball team on Friday that the sport taught him “it wasn’t just for me” – a lesson he hoped they would take with them in other more substantial efforts.
“There’s something amazing about hitching your cart to something bigger than yourself,” Obama said, according to a recap of the meeting that was provided to The Associated Press.
“The odds that any of you will be LeBron or Steph, however good you are, aren’t nearly as high as the odds that you’ll be extraordinary leaders in health, business, or civil rights.” , Obama said, referring to NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry. “I want you to stay focused on winning this long game.”
After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1991, Obama returned to Cambridge to participate in “The Breakfast Club”, a group formed by basketball coach Tommy Amaker with law professors Charles Ogletree and Ron Sullivan to create a community of black leaders and connect them with their team.
The meeting was closed to the media but a summary was provided to The Associated Press by Amaker’s spokeswoman.
“Good teams have good players, but great teams have good teammates – that’s the philosophy we instill in our academics and players,” Amaker said. “And that’s exactly the message the president reinforced for them today.”
Since arriving in 2007 as the only black head coach among Harvard’s 32 varsity teams, Amaker has taken on his responsibility as a teacher, often turning games on the road into field trips.
He scheduled a game against Howard, Washington’s historically black school, on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, took the team to visit the MLK Memorial and had an audience with the Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the former dean of Harvard Law School and clerk for Thurgood Marshall.
The Crimson met former President Jimmy Carter while on a trip to Georgia to play Mercer.
The Breakfast Club gatherings at a restaurant in the Harvard Square Hotel brought together guests from the sports world and beyond – many of whom were black leaders who were pioneers in their field or others with a connection to the sport. social justice.
Previous speakers include sports sociologist Dr. Harry Edwards, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and two Massachusetts governors.
But Obama, who played basketball in high school and in pickup games throughout his tenure in the White House, was the biggest winner yet.
“It was more than an honor and truly a distinct privilege to have President Obama with us,” Amaker said, adding that he hoped it would inspire his players “to think big when it comes to what ‘they can accomplish in their life’.
Before their meet-up in the Asia Cup 2022 final, Pakistan and Sri Lanka squared off against each other in the last Super 4 tie on Friday in Dubai. The game was moreover a rehearsal for Sunday’s decisive clash in which the island nation rang the alarm bells for the men in green. The Lankans won it by 5 wickets, ending the Super 4 stage as table-toppers with no defeats at all.
After opting to bowl, Dasun Shanaka and his boys folded Pakistan to a paltry 121 in 19.1 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka had a troubled start as they lost Kisal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka for ducks. But a 48-ball 55 by Pathum Nisanka and cameos from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24) and Shanaka (21) helped the team finish the chase with 18 balls to spare.
Meanwhile, a bizarre incident caught viewers’ attention where Babar Azam was seen reminding the on-field umpire that he’s the captain of the team.
On the first delivery of the 16th over, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made a strong appeal
On the first delivery of the over, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan appealed strongly for a caught-behind as Hasan Ali beat Nissanka’s outside edge with a short ball. However, the umpire ruled it not out.
As Babar walked closer to the pitch if there was an edge, the umpire went upstairs for a review despite the Pakistan skipper not calling for it. The former was impressed with it and was seen mouthing, “Main kaptaan hu (I’m the captain)” towards the umpire.
Eventually, Pakistan lost the review as there was a huge gap between the bat and the ball.
The pair of Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa countered the Pakistan spinner efficiently during middle overs and stitched a 51-run stand for the 4th wicket. Rajapaksa, who hit a couple of delightful sixes against Usman Qadir eventually found the fielder while trying to launch another one over mid-wicket, getting out after a breezy 24.
From there on, Sri Lanka needed 42 from 51 balls and Nissanka carried his impressive outing with the bat to complete his half-century and take his team closer to victory. He got fine support in skipper Dasun Shanaka, who added some momentum to the Sri Lanka innings, making a quickfire 16-ball 21 before falling with Sri Lanka needing less than 10 runs to win.
The post Mai Kaptaan Hun’: Babar Azam Reacts as Umpire Signals for DRS After Rizwan’s Appeal Against Sri Lanka appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Haas’s Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher joined the driver list with a grid penalty at the Italian Grand Prix, which now has nine.
Magnussen and Schumacher will both drop 15 places from qualifying after Haas made changes to engine components in both cars.
Complicated and unpopular Formula 1 engine rules limit drivers to a certain amount of each engine component over the course of a season before they are penalised.
The nature of the Monza circuit – which features long straights and a handful of corners – makes grid penalties easier to swallow, as there are better overtaking opportunities than at most races remaining on the grid.
The multitude of penalties will result in an extremely mixed grid order for Sunday’s Grand Prix, with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and McLaren’s Lando Norris looking well placed to capitalize with a strong starting position.
Of the championship’s four leading drivers, only Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is without a penalty, meaning he looks favorite to start Sunday’s race on pole position.
F1 is set to simplify its engine regulations in 2026.
At the Belgian Grand Prix two weeks ago, no one started the race from which they qualified as seven drivers took the opportunity to take engine penalties.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Five-place grid penalty
Red Bull has added a new internal combustion engine (ICE) to Verstappen’s car.
The first time an out-of-allowance component is taken is a 10-place grid penalty, but Verstappen took this as part of his Belgian Grand Prix penalty.
As this is the second ICE beyond the limit of what is allowed, it only has five places to serve at Monza.
Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Five-place grid penalty
Ocon also took a second ICE out of allowance.
Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 10-seat grid penalty
Perez has also had a new ICE fitted to his car, but this is the first of this component outside of the allocated amount.
Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 15-seat grid penalty
Alfa Romeo installed a new ICE, turbocharger and MGU-H in Bottas’ car, each with a five-seat grille drop.
Mick Schumacher (Haas) 15-seat grid penalty
Haas installed a new ICE and gearbox in Schumacher’s car.
Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 15-seat grid penalty
Haas installed a new ICE, turbo and MGU-H in Magnussen’s car, each coming with a five-seat grille drop.
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Rear of the grid
Ferrari made a complete change to Sainz’s engine, dropping him to the back of the grid.
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Rear of the grid
Mercedes made a wholesale change to Hamilton’s engine, dropping it to the back of the grid.
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Rear of the grid
Yuki Tsunoda received several penalties.
The Japanese driver has already been handed a 10-place penalty heading into the week for reaching the limit of five reprimands this season.
Given that grid penalty, AlphaTauri took the opportunity to make a wholesale change to their engine and drop it to the back of the order.
espn
The incident happened at the Bergen County Championships in Old Tappan, USA in May this year.
A high school girl exemplifies the attitude of never giving up by winning the race. Instagram/goodnews_movement
Not to give up hope until the last ball of a cricket match to snatch victory from the clutches of the opposition. We encountered several examples of a never-give-up attitude from prominent sports personalities.
However, a video of a high school girl caused a stir on social media. His determined attitude and commitment to achieving the goal won hearts on the internet.
The schoolgirl, identified as Abigail Dennis from Old Tappan, competed in a high school sporting event. And left the spectators amazed by his performance. She won a 100 meter hurdle race even after falling at the initial stage.
One person sitting in the audience managed to capture the entire race in his lenses. And the video has become a prime example of a never-give-up attitude for social media users.
The incident happened during the Bergen County Championships at Old Tappan in May this year. Images from the sprint were shared by Good News Movement on their official Instagram page. Undoubtedly, the child’s spirit won a lot of praise from viewers.
Dennis had a quick start to the race. After smoothly clearing the first hurdle, she blundered. An error in judging the distance when jumping over the second obstacle caused her to crash into it. Even after falling on the track, Dennis immediately stood up and sprinted at top speed.
She overtook her fellow racers one by one. However, no one was ready for the jaw-dropping climax. She rushed over the remaining hurdles at ease and crossed the finish line first.
Watch the clip here:
The Instagram reel caption read, “GO, ABBY, GO! Despite falling near the start of the race, Abby still finds the strength within herself to win the race! It’s not over until it’s over. Since uploading, the clip has garnered almost 8,000 views so far. No less than 30,000 users liked it. The comments section saw Dennis receiving huge praise for his jaw-dropping comeback.
While one user called it “a dash of The Incredibles,” another said, “It was so satisfying to watch.” The video sent “shivers” down the spines of Instagram users, who weren’t tired of praising the young woman. “Yo the perseverance in her is everything,” a third commented.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
DOLPHINS (0-0) vs. PATRIOTS (0-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: Mike McDaniel makes his NFL head coaching debut for the Dolphins; Bill Belichick, including playoffs, is 321-156 entering his 28th head coaching season overall and 284-111 entering his 23rd season leading the Patriots.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Patriots, 59-54, including playoffs. Miami has won three straight meetings and four of the past five after a season sweep in 2021. At Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins have taken seven of the last nine in the rivalry.
Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 46.
Injuries: Dolphins — Questionable: DT Raekwon Davis (knee), S Eric Rowe (pectoral), OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness), RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), TE Tanner Conner (knee); Reserve/PUP: Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem, LB Calvin Munson, FB John Lovett; Patriots — Questionable: S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), WR Ty Montgomery (knee), CB Shaun Wade (ankle), OT Isaiah Wynn (back); Injured reserve: WR Tyquan Thornton (clavicle) among four players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Mike McDaniel era begins in Miami, and the first-time head coach starts his tenure against Bill Belichick, who is third all time with 321 career coaching victories, including playoffs. …
Belichick brought his team down to South Florida on Tuesday to get acclimated to the South Florida heat and humidity for a week of practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University. …
After a huge haul of offseason acquisitions, new Dolphins such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead, edge rusher Melvin Ingram, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, center Connor Williams and more are set to make their debut with their new team. …
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enters 2-0 against his former college backup at Alabama, Mac Jones, but Jones made the Pro Bowl and reached the playoffs as a rookie, neither which Tagovailoa has done in his first two NFL seasons. …
Wide receiver DeVante Parker returns to Miami after getting traded to the Patriots in the offseason. He spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Dolphins. Other ex-Dolphins on the Patriots are linebacker Raekwon McMillan, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and wide receiver Lynn Bowden. Miami has former New England players in linebackers Elandon Roberts and Trey Flowers and defensive backs Eric Rowe, Keion Crossen and Justin Bethel.
“Crazy.”
That’s how Romy Gonzalez described Friday’s ninth inning for the Chicago White Sox.
Trailing by three, the Sox scored five runs in the inning — four with two outs — to storm back and beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 in front of 11,494 at Oakland Coliseum.
“Resilient,” acting Sox manager Miguel Cairo said.
Gonzalez tied the game with an RBI single and Elvis Andrus followed with a go-ahead two-run double as the Sox completed an incredible comeback to win for the eighth time in 10 games.
“Never (give up), until the last out,” Andrus said. “Every win is a lot of fun, especially (Friday). It was a tough one. (A’s starter Austin) Pruitt threw a great ball (five no-hit innings). We didn’t have many opportunities until the seventh. It shows the resilience of this team.
“What we did in that inning was a team effort.”
The Sox didn’t have a hit until Eloy Jiménez singled to left against reliever Joel Payamps with one out in the seventh. And Jiménez was just getting started sparking the offense.
The Sox entered the ninth down 3-0, and Jiménez homered with one out against reliever A.J. Puk for the team’s first run.
“That was a big spark for the whole team,” Cairo said. “And good at-bats after that.”
Pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal walked. AJ Pollock was just out at first on a grounder hit to the second baseman Tony Kemp.
Andrew Vaughn drove in pinch runner Leury García with a single, cutting the deficit to one. Seby Zavala got hit by a pitch on a 2-2 count, putting the tying run in scoring position for Gonzalez, who had struck out his first three at-bats in the game.
Gonzalez singled to left and pinch runner Adam Engel scored just ahead of Chad Pinder’s throw to tie the game.
“I felt comfortable, considering even three strikeouts going into that plate appearance,” Gonzalez said. “I was confident in my ability, got a good pitch and put a good swing on it.
“Engel busted his butt to home, made a great slide and that tied the ballgame.”
Andrus followed with a two-run double to left on a 1-1 pitch.
“One of the good benefits of playing your old team is I know a lot of the tendencies of the pitchers,” said Andrus, who joined the Sox in August after being released by the A’s. “Especially Puk, I’ve been behind him a lot (playing shortstop), his approach to hitters in different situations.
“I had my plan and I was really glad he threw my that fastball there and I was able to put a good swing on it.”
With the victory, the Sox now stand alone in second place in the American League Central, 1½ games behind the Cleveland Guardians.
“Amazing win,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in six innings. “Put up five runs in the ninth inning like that, it was a lot of fun to watch. Credit to the pitchers Oakland had out there, they were making a bunch of good pitches, putting a lot of pressure on us.
“I did the best I could, that Kemp (RBI) single (with two outs during a two-run fifth) was going to haunt my dreams until my next outing, but now it all washes away. I get to spit the hook out, that’s always a good feeling. Keep the good vibes going. A lot of fight in this team. Just amazing clutch at-bats. That was a fun win.”
The Sox couldn’t get anything going against Pruitt, who made his 11th career start Friday — and first since Sept. 5, 2019, with Tampa Bay — after the A’s scratched scheduled starter James Kaprielian reportedly because of a finger injury. Pruitt has 30 relief appearances this season.
Pruitt exited after throwing 55 pitches. He was replaced by Payamps, who pitched a perfect sixth.
Jiménez broke up the A’s combined no-hit bid with a single on an 0-1 changeup with one out in the seventh. Pollock singled with two outs, bringing up Vaughn as the tying run. Vaughn grounded out to shortstop Nick Allen.
The Sox got the big hits in the ninth and closer Liam Hendriks struck out one and got Shea Langeliers to ground into a game-ending double play for his 32nd save.
“We have so many good hitters who can change the game in a second,” Cairo said. “And (Friday) you saw what they could do. They had good at-bats and it happened quick.
“They believe that we can do it. We don’t give up. That’s the phrase that (manager) Tony (La Russa) uses. And that’s what we’re using right now. Never give up and 27 outs.”
()
