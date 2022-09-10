Packers at Vikings preview: Kevin O’Connell debuts against another coach from Sean McVay tree in Packers’ Matt LaFleur

Sacramento and surrounding communities woke up Friday to red sunshine and smoky skies as the Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of the city continued to rage out of control, sending clouds of Visible smoke from space floating over the landscape.

Firefighters said the blaze, which started Tuesday evening near the community of Foresthill in Placer County, had consumed 23,000 acres without containment.

No injuries among firefighters or residents were reported, officials said, but more than 2,500 people in small communities in the Sierra were under a mandatory evacuation order and the quality of the air in much of the region was dangerous.

Chris Vestal, the fire’s public information officer, said it could be mid-October before the blaze is fully contained.

“One of the challenges is the pitch,” he said. Due to the steep and rugged area where the fire is burning, firefighters cannot use bulldozers for the containment lines and therefore may have to build them by hand with shovels.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but on Thursday Pacific Gas & Electric Co. filed a report with the state revealing “electrical activity” on one of its transmission lines near from where the fire started.

By Thursday afternoon, the fire had generated a giant pyrocumulus cloud over the Sierra, skipped the middle fork of the American River, and made its way toward Volcanoville in El Dorado County.

Vestal said officials had reported burned homes in Volcanoville, a former mining town that now has about 250 residents, but officials had not yet been able to enter to assess the damage.

“It’s very hot. It’s dry and burning in areas where there are people,” Vestal said. “The No. 1 priority is getting people out of their homes and the area.”

The fact that the fire was eating away at dry wood on both sides of the river, he noted, “presents a new challenge” to conditions that were already dangerous.

As the region braced for another day of triple-digit temperatures, Vestal said “the greatest danger from the fire really depends on which direction the wind is blowing.”

The communities most at risk were Foresthill and Todd Valley, he said, but added that “the greatest potential for spread is south to the community of Cool”.

On Friday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state had secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to bring in more resources to fight the fire.

The governor also declared a state of emergency for El Dorado and Placer counties.