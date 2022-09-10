Pat Hughes on his bond with Chicago Cubs fans, being a voice for generations, and how long he still wants to call games – The Denver Post

When Pat Hughes joined the Chicago Cubs’ radio broadcast team ahead of the 1996 season, he already had visions of how his time as a play-by-play announcer would unfold.

“I’m already uprooting a first grade girl. And you know how traumatic that can be,” Hughes said after being hired in November 1995. “I’m happy to be here the rest of my life.

Hughes’ words proved prescient. Now in his 27th season as the radio voice of the Cubs, the 67-year-old has become synonymous with North Side baseball.

The organization recognizes Hughes’ contributions to the franchise by inducting the longtime broadcaster into the Cubs Hall of Fame on Saturday. The Class of 2022 includes Hughes, National Baseball Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil and former outfielder José Cardenal.

Each inductee’s plaque will be unveiled in the left field bleacher lobby. Hughes and Cardenal, along with Andre Dawson, Randy Hundley, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith and Rick Sutcliffe, will receive Cubs Hall of Fame jackets at Saturday’s unveiling.

In a chat this week with the Tribune, Hughes discussed his broadcast journey, his connection with Cubs fans and how long he plans to continue in that role. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What made you fall in love with the radio side of broadcasting?

Pat Hughes: I think it goes back to my childhood. Television was not as followed. If you were a sports fan, you had to listen to the radio to get your daily sports news. So I started listening to the Giants games (from San Francisco) and then I was listening to the Dodgers games (from Los Angeles) with Vin Scully on the microphone, and it seemed incredible that guys could actually make a living covering ball games.

I mean, I love playing games. I’ve played in every football, basketball, and baseball league I could possibly be in, even recreational leagues in addition to organized youth baseball leagues, but I realized when I was about 17 or 18 as much as I liked it and as much as I wanted to keep playing, I wasn’t good enough. The only thing holding me back was talent, that’s all. So I thought the best thing to do would be to go game-by-game, and I still feel that way 40 or 50 years later.

What do you enjoy most about the play-by-play element of broadcasting and what are the challenges that people don’t know about the job?

Hughes: It’s exhilarating. It’s really fun. I have a terrific stand here. I think Ron Coomer is the best analyst in the business when you think about his knowledge of the game, his experience in the major leagues, the fact that he was a Cubs fan. He has a great sense of humor. He’s fun to be around and he’s a great team player. Zach Zaidman has got to be the best third man I’ve ever seen. He is also a great team player. It’s just such a good mix.

I love the everyday experience of covering a baseball game. We try to get to work when necessary, but we also have fun, and I’ve always thought that no matter the sport, when you go to a game, you have to have fun. You should laugh out loud. Belly laughs three, four or five times a day and if you don’t, I think you’re missing the point of the sport and are where everyone has chosen to come today.

My mother said that many years ago before she passed – I wish she had been there for that – but she said, ‘You know, Pat, you’re very lucky to be able to work where people go as an option of their day. They want to be there. Very few people go to a job where this is the case.

When I first found out about (this honor) when (Cubs President of Business Operations) Crane Kenny surprised me a few weeks ago, I thought of my mom and my dad and I thought of my older brother John who got me into broadcasting, and then I thought a lot about Ron Santo, who was my first partner here. I constantly think of each of them.

Challenges? Just the simple act of being a live performer without a script day after day, and you’re on the air for 3 hours, 3 and a half hours. Don’t complain, but if you ask it’s not easy. People think, “Oh, I know baseball. Of course you hit the ball and pass first, count 1-2-3 outs and four balls and three strikes. I know baseball. OK fine. You play a game of 4 hours and 31 minutes and it lasts 13 innings. And it’s a night game. And by the way, you have a day game the next day at one o’clock and you have to be just as sharp. And you do it day after day, week after week for 162 (games). Now I’m down to 150 this year, but that’s still a lot for anyone.

Just make the games and try to get as many things as possible. And you will make mistakes. It will never be perfect. You try to minimize errors, reduce them and not turn one error into 10.

These are some of the things that I kind of learned myself, but it’s not easy to speak off the cuff without a script. When you start a game, you have no idea what you are going to see. I didn’t think Hayden Wesneski was going to pitch five shutout innings and win his major league debut nor did I expect the Reds pitchers to walk 11 batters (Tuesday) night.

How would you describe your bond with Cubs fans?

Hughes: It is something that grows over time. I think it had a lot to do with Ron Santo. Ronnie went out of his way to accommodate me because he thought we had instant chemistry, which we did. It was undeniable, it was fun. We couldn’t have been more different. But sometimes it creates a kind of unique chemistry. So he took me in and Ronnie was a huge icon long before I came to town.

I think a lot of listeners said, “Well, if this new guy is OK for Ron Santo, then he’s OK for me.” So that went a long way to initially establishing a connection. And then I think day after day, year after year, and I’ve been blessed to be there for some exciting and historic Cubs games. (Everyone) gives me complete freedom to do whatever I want and I thrive on freedom. I will be ready for every game. I don’t take any game lightly. So part of the bond is just to live, exist, and last for 27 seasons.

How did you settle your home run? Did it come naturally or was it something you worked on when you did a season on television for the Minnesota Twins or worked on Milwaukee Brewers radio shows before joining the Cubs?

Hughes: One night I was in Milwaukee, I said, “A deep reader, get out the tape measure…” It might have been for Rob Deer or Robin Yount, but I thought, you know, I like that one. And then once I got here in Chicago. I said, “This ball has a chance…” and kind of extended the word chance. And there was nothing smart. I was just buying time because I knew the ball was hitting well. You see the defender near the fence, you don’t know if he will catch it, if he will miss it, if he will hit a wall or if he will go over the wall. So a lot can happen on any deep drive. I just started using it and it was quite natural.

These are the two I use. “He’s got a chance, he’s gone,” and I try not to say that unless I’m sure it’s going to go away. Every once in a while, I’ll mess this up. And I don’t like to do that because I want the audience to think that if they start hearing that, it’s time to start saying, “Yeah! So I try to abstain. It was a natural thing to just buy two seconds or whatever I needed to see what was going to happen.

As a baseball broadcaster in a long season with games almost every day, how would you rate your performance yourself, whether over the course of a season or more frequently?

Hughes: I don’t do a lot of that because I mostly focus on the future. For example, as soon as we are done talking, I will look for the queues. I will start to put them, put in the defensive table, the referees. I was listening to the White Sox game against Seattle as I walked in. I know Milwaukee already lost their game against Colorado. Milwaukee only has six games left on the road, which I found very interesting. We are approaching the finish line. So no, I try to continue to prepare every day. And again, I don’t take any game lightly. It’s always a nice job getting ready for a big league baseball game. I still appreciate it. I do. They are the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. They deserve the best.

What does it mean to have gone through generations of Cubs fans and know that people associate their love of baseball in part because of your voice?

Hughes: I think that’s a very cool thing. It’s almost beyond a generation now. It’s definitely a full generation, maybe even blending in with the second. But it’s a cool thing.

I still fondly remember the announcers I listened to in the Bay Area. Bill King was the voice of the Warriors, Raiders and later the A’s. Russ Hodges and Lon Simmons made the Giants. I used to listen to Vin Scully at night. So I think that’s a good thing.

It’s really cool that people say, “I’ve listened to you all my life” and say, “You inspired me to get into broadcasting. It’s really special. And so I try to help people as much as I can. If they send me a demo, I’ll listen to it. Men or women, whatever the sport. I may not know anything about women’s field hockey, but I know a little about the spread, and just the tempo and the rhythm and the inflection, and the vocabulary and the preparation and all that.

I don’t take the job lightly. It’s a privileged position, really, and I think you should give back and I tried to do that. And I tried to give back by providing the best game possible every day. It’s another form of giving back.

You mentioned the grind of a big league season – have you thought about how long you want to do this job?

Hughes: I feel good. I work a lot. I have a wonderful wife, Trish. She prepares me good healthy dinners. Today I ran two miles. I did the rubber bands, and I feel pretty good. I’m 67 and some days I think, “Oh man, everything hurts,” but I take care of myself. I have this great situation and, really, they give me total freedom. Money is good. I appreciate. Wrigley Field with the Cubs and with the Cubs fans is something special, and I really feel like I can go on for a while. You take nothing for granted at a certain age, especially in the world we all live in right now.

But I still have two years on my contract. I certainly feel I can fulfill them. Beyond that, it may not be my decision. Maybe someone will say, “Pat, I think we’ve heard enough about this. I hope that won’t happen. In fact, seriously, I’d like to date on my own terms. Not everyone does. But I really would and I think I will know. I’ve heard older guys say, “I’ll know when it’s time to go. When I start making mistakes and forgetting guys’ names, forgetting what the score is and who we’re playing against, then that’s the time. I don’t think I’m there yet.

