When Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton accusing him of spreading false information about his 2016 campaign and Russia, the former president tried to have the case heard by a judge he himself had. even appointed to the bench.
News
Pat Hughes on his bond with Chicago Cubs fans, being a voice for generations and how much longer he wants to call games
When Pat Hughes joined the Chicago Cubs radio broadcast team before the 1996 season, he already had visions of how his time as the play-by-play announcer would transpire.
“I’m already uprooting one daughter from 1st grade. And you know how traumatic that can be” Hughes said after he was hired in November 1995. “I’m content to stay here the rest of my life.”
Hughes’ words proved prescient. Now in his 27th season as the radio voice of the Cubs, the 67-year-old has become synonymous with baseball on the North Side.
The organization is recognizing Hughes’ contributions to the franchise by inducting the longtime broadcaster into the Cubs Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2022 class features Hughes, National Baseball Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil and former outfielder José Cardenal.
Each inductee’s plaque will be unveiled in the left-field bleacher concourse. Hughes and Cardenal, as well as Andre Dawson, Randy Hundley, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith and Rick Sutcliffe, will receive Cubs Hall of Fame jackets during Saturday’s unveiling.
In a conversation this week with the Tribune, Hughes discussed his broadcast journey, his connection to Cubs fans and how long he envisions continuing in this role. This interview was edited for length and clarity.
What made you fall in love with the radio side of broadcasting?
Pat Hughes: I think it goes back to when I was a kid. Television was not nearly as followed. If you were a sports fan, you had to listen to the radio to get your daily sports information. So I just started listening to (San Francisco) Giants games, and then I would listen to (Los Angeles) Dodgers games with Vin Scully at the mic, and it seemed like it was unbelievable that guys could actually make a living covering ballgames.
I mean, I love playing games. I played all the football and basketball and baseball leagues that I possibly could be a part of, even recreation leagues in addition to organized youth baseball leagues, but I realized when I was about 17 or 18 as much as I loved it and as much as I wanted to continue playing, I wasn’t good enough. The only thing that held me back was talent, that’s it. So I thought the next best thing would be to go into play-by-play, and I still feel that way 40 or 50 years later.
What do you enjoy most about the play-by-play element of broadcasting and what are some challenges people don’t know about this job?
Hughes: It’s exhilarating. It’s great fun. I have a tremendous booth here. Ron Coomer I think is the best analyst in the business when you think about his knowledge of the game, his big-league experience, the fact that he was a Cubs fan. He’s got a great sense of humor. He’s fun to be with and he’s a great team player. Zach Zaidman’s got to be the best third man anywhere that I’ve ever seen. He’s a great team player, too. It’s just such a good mix.
I enjoy the daily experience of covering a ballgame. We try to get down to business when that is required, but we also have fun, and I always have thought no matter what sport it is, when you go to a game you should have fun. You should laugh out loud. Belly laughs three, four or five a day and if you don’t, I think you’re kind of missing the point of sports and being where everyone chose to come today.
My mom said that many years ago before she passed — I wish she could have been here for this — but she said, “You know, Pat, you’re very lucky you get to work where people go as an option of their day. They want to be there. Very few people go to a job where that’s the case.”
When I first found out about (this honor) when (Cubs President of Business Operations) Crane Kenny surprised me a couple of weeks ago I thought about my mom and dad and I thought about my older brother John who started me in broadcasting, and then I thought a lot about Ron Santo, who was my first partner here. I’ve been thinking of all of them constantly.
Challenges? Just the simple grind of being a live performer with no script day after day, and you’re on the air 3 hours, 3½ hours. Not complaining, but if you’re asking it is not easy. People think, “Oh, I know baseball. Sure, you hit the ball and you go to first, count 1-2-3 outs and four balls and three strikes. I know baseball.” OK, good. You do a game that’s 4 hours and 31 minutes and it goes 13 innings. And that’s a night game. And by the way, you’ve got a day game the next day at one o’clock and you’ve got to be just as sharp. And you do that day after day, week after week for 162 (games). Now, I’m down to 150 this year, but that’s still a lot for anybody.
Just doing the games and trying to get as much stuff right as you possibly can. And you’re going to make mistakes. It’s not going to be perfect ever. You try to minimize the mistakes, keep them down, and don’t turn one mistake into 10.
Those are some of the things I’ve kind of taught myself, but it’s not an easy thing to speak extemporaneously with no script. When you start a game you have no idea what you’re going see. I didn’t think that Hayden Wesneski was going to pitch five shutout innings and win his big-league debut and I did not expect the Reds pitchers to walk 11 hitters (Tuesday) night either.
How would you describe your bond with Cubs fans?
Hughes: That’s something that grows over time. I think a lot of it had to do early with Ron Santo. Ronnie went out of his way to welcome me because he thought we had an instant chemistry, which we did. It was undeniable, it was fun. We couldn’t have been more different. But sometimes that does create kind of a unique chemistry. So he welcomed me and Ronnie was a huge icon long before I got to town.
I think a lot of the listeners said, “Well, if if this new guy is OK for Ron Santo, then he’s OK for me.” So that went a long way toward initially establishing a bond. And then I think just day after day, year after year, and I’ve been lucky enough to be there for some exciting, historic Cubs games. (Everyone) gives me complete freedom to do what I want and I thrive on freedom. I’m going to be ready for every game. I don’t take any game lightly. So part of the bond is to simply living and existing and enduring for 27 seasons.
How did you settle on your home run call? Did it come naturally or was it something you worked on when you did one season on TV for the Minnesota Twins or worked on Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcasts before joining the Cubs?
Hughes: One night I’m in Milwaukee I said, “A deep drive, get out the tape measure…” It might have been for Rob Deer or Robin Yount, but I thought, you know, I kind of like that one. And then once I got here to Chicago. I said, “That ball’s got a chance…” and I kind of extended the word chance. And there was nothing clever. I was simply buying time because I knew the ball was well hit. You see the fielder back near the fence, you’re not sure if he’s going to catch it, if he’s going to miss it, if it’s going to hit a wall or if it’s going to go over the wall. So a lot of things can happen on any deep drive. I just started using that and it felt kind of natural.
Those are the two that I use. “It’s got a chance, gone,” and I try not to say that unless I’m pretty sure it is going to be gone. Every once in a while I’ll mess that up. And I don’t like to do that because I want the audience to think if they start hearing that, it’s time to start saying, “Yeah!” So I try to hold off on that. It was a natural thing of just simply buying two seconds or whatever I need to see what is going to happen.
As a baseball broadcaster in a long season with games nearly every day, how do you self-assess your performance whether it’s over the course of a season or a more frequent basis?
Hughes: I don’t do a lot of that because most of my focus is on looking ahead. For example, as soon as we’re done talking, I’m going to get the lineups. I’m going to start putting them in, putting in the defensive chart, the umpires. I was listening to the White Sox game against Seattle on the way in. I know that Milwaukee has already lost their game in Colorado. Milwaukee is down to six road games, which I found very interesting. We’re getting close to the finish line. So no, I try to continue to prepare each day. And again, I don’t take any game lightly. It’s still an enjoyable job to prepare for a big-league baseball game. I still enjoy it. I do. These are the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. They deserve the best.
What does it mean to have spanned generations of Cubs fans and know that people associate their love of baseball in part because of your voice?
Hughes: I think that’s a very cool thing. It’s almost beyond one generation now. It’s certainly one full generation, maybe even starting to mix into the second one. But that’s a cool thing.
I still remember with great fondness the announcers I listened to in the Bay Area. Bill King was the voice of the Warriors, Raiders and then later the A’s. Russ Hodges and Lon Simmons did the Giants. I would listen to Vin Scully at night. So I think it’s a neat thing.
It’s very cool that people say, “I’ve been listening to you my whole life” and they say, “You’ve inspired me to go into broadcast.” That’s really special. And so I try to help people as much as I can. If they send me a demo, I will listen to it. Men or women, whatever the sport. I may not know anything about women’s field hockey, but I know a little bit about broadcasting, and just the tempo and the pace and the inflection, and the vocabulary and the preparation and all the things that go into it.
I don’t take the position lightly. It’s a position of privilege, really, and I feel like you should give back and I’ve tried to do that. And I’ve tried to give back in terms of delivering the best game that I can each day. That’s that’s another form of giving back.
You mentioned the grind of a big-league season — have you thought about how much longer you want to be doing this job?
Hughes: I feel good. I work out a lot. I have a great wife, Trish. She cooks me good, healthy dinners. Today I ran two miles. I did the elastic bands, and I feel pretty good. I’m 67 and on some days I think, “Oh man, everything’s kind of hurting,” but I take care of myself. I have this this great situation and, really, they give me total freedom. The money’s good. I enjoy it. Wrigley Field with the Cubs and with Cubs fans, that’s a special thing, and I really feel like I can keep on going for a while. You don’t take anything for granted at a certain age, especially in the world we all live in right now.
But I have two more years on my contract. I certainly feel like I can fulfill those. Beyond that, it may not be my decision. Maybe somebody will say, “Pat, I think we’ve heard about enough.” I hope that doesn’t happen. In fact, seriously, I would like to go out on my own terms. Not everyone does. But I really would and I think I’ll know. I’ve heard some of the older guys say, “I’ll know when it’s time to go.” When I start making mistakes and start forgetting guys’ names, forgetting what the score is and who we’re playing, then it’ll be time. I don’t think I’m quite there yet.
()
News
‘These shoes suck’ – Nate Diaz rips WWE legend The Rock-endorsed sneakers ahead of his UFC fight with Tony Ferguson after Khamzat Chimaev loses weight
Once again, we were treated to Nate Diaz being Nate Diaz ahead of his Saturday night fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
You’d think if Diaz would have beef this weekend it would be with former opponent Khamzat Chimaev, who lost weight, or replacement opponent Ferguson – but instead he took aim at Dwayne’ The Rock ‘Johnson.
After the fallout from Diaz’s fight with Chimaev was canceled and his belated focus on Ferguson, the UFC veteran was doing an interview about his new opponent with ESPN.
At the end of the interview, Diaz caught everyone off guard when he took off his shoes and showed them to the camera, saying, “Those shoes, goddamn it!
“Look at those shoes. They made me put this shit on. F*** those shoes!
This has more than a random attack on its own shoes, as the shoes are endorsed by movie star and former WWE wrestler Johnson.
Earlier in the year, the UFC announced that ‘Project Rock’, the motivational performance brand created by The Rock, would be the Official Footwear Partner of the UFC.
This partly explains Diaz’s outburst, as he has a checkered history with The Rock dating back to his November 2019 clash with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.
The duo competed for the title ‘Bad Motherf*****’ and after Masvidal won, The Rock was there to hand him the belt.
Appointment
UFC 2022 schedule: Every upcoming fight, including Diaz return and Adesanya defense
CHANGES
Diaz drops Chimaev as he runs out of weight to change the entire UFC 279 card
shock
Diaz vs Ferguson date: time, card and how to follow – UFC 279 revamped at the last minute
MORE
Khamzat Chimaev Misses Weight From SEVEN POUNDS, Nate Diaz Fights In Serious Doubt
savage
Chimaev slammed White over Lesnar fight while beating UFC 267 opponent
Tirelessly
Diaz trains for Chimaev fight at Starbucks after UFC 279 presser canceled
“F**k The Rock too, man,” Diaz said at the time. “This son of a bitch here playing with me. See him here smiling with Masvidal.
“Should have asked Mike Tyson to hand out a belt to someone. Anyway, I don’t care about any belt, but he can get it too.
The Rock responded to Diaz’s insults saying, “I wasn’t surprised by Nate’s comments because he’s the Nate Diaz we all know and love. He’s as advertised.
“Nate, he got it. He knows that me and Jorge are boys, we are from Miami. We have a lot of deep connections there.
“A lot of fighters we know, a lot of coaches and coaches we know, a lot of gyms we’ve been to there, so there’s a connection.
“So, no, that was fine with me. He gets it.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Tainted: This ‘all about ME’ attitude is gaining ground
Tainted
On a recent Wednesday morning we met our dear friends Tom and Anne for breakfast at Keys in White Bear. We had some trouble getting seated because of the young couple at the adjacent table leaving their laptop and iPad cases strewn on the floor between their seats and ours. The cases could have been laid on the chair next to their dining companion but they were too wrapped up in themselves to be aware of that.
They were completely oblivious to anything beyond their own micro-universe. Getting into the booth could have been easier for us if they’d used basic manners.
This “all about ME only” attitude is gaining ground in public shared spaces, driving and certain communities where entitlement is a way of life.
Kelli Conlow, New Brighton
Sainted
I would like to Saint all of the medical staff, EMTs, and paramedics who were assigned to work at the Minnesota State Fair.
As one of the Safety Officers, I was privileged to work alongside these dedicated and very professional staff and see firsthand how they took care of everything from bee stings to some very serious medical needs.
This is a part of the State Fair that, fortunately, not many visitors experience but their services certainly help make our State Fair the best in the country.
Tom Barrett, Little Canada
Sainted/Tainted
Thanks for the front page article on the lovely swan boats on Como Lake, a real jewel of the city. Tainted is the Parks and Recreation Department of St. Paul who have failed to beautify/maintain the Band Shell lakeside area.
Picnic tables need replacing along with the old brick pavers. Flower pots would be a wonderful complement as well as added trash receptacles. Updated restrooms would also be a bonus.
Come on P&R , a revitalization is log overdue. Let’s show off a refreshed favorite to all our neighbors and summer visitors.
Liz Lese, North St. Paul
Sainted
Al Batt of Hartland, Minn., for his wonderful sense of humor and his many submissions to the comic strip “Pluggers.”
JC Bosse, Little Canada
News
Get front row seats to engage Engagemint’s perspective on customer retention for business
– Date and place: September 15, 2022 at Le Meridian, Gurugram
– Registration starts from 9:45 am. Click here to learn more –
EngageMint Enterprise Edition will see futuristic leaders from brands including Adani Group, Unilever, PostCard Hotels, BlueDart, Duroflex and others talk about adopting a retention-first approach in their digital transformation journeys on September 15 at the Meridian in Gurugam.
The past two years have accelerated the digital transformation journey for traditional businesses, and futuristic CMOs are at the heart of this change. Ever-increasing technology consumption has opened up a huge opportunity to harness data for deeper and meaningful engagement with consumers. EngageMint, Asia’s largest loyalty marketing conference, in its Enterprise Edition, will bring together today’s most influential marketing leaders and discuss some of the high-impact marketing strategies of the respective industries, built on the back sophisticated marketing stacks that can help solve the customer retention problem. ..
WebEngage is a comprehensive retention operating system, trusted by over 600 companies, including new-age consumer technology companies like Myntra, Groww, Unacademy, Acko, Spinny and enterprise consumer brands like Bajaj Auto , Akasa Air, Unilever, Adani Group, IKEA, L’Oreal etc.
In the latest “Enterprise Edition” at Gurugram, expect exciting panel discussions from corporate brands such as Adani Group, Unilever, Postcard Hotels, Duroflex, FabIndia, BlueDart, Luminous, Shoppers Stop and others. More than 250 CMOs, VPs, CMOs and several others from the product and technology ecosystem are expected to attend the event. Conversations will focus on digital transformation, data-driven growth, mobile-first strategies and more throughout the day with leaders who “have been there and done that”.
Considered the largest, one-of-a-kind retention marketing conference in Asia, EngageMint has attracted prolific entrepreneurs, retention-focused marketers, and industry advocates in the past, such as Sanjeev Bhikchandani (InfoEdge ), Rajan Anandan (Sequoia Capital), Lizzie Chapman (Zest Money), Adit Palicha (Zepto), Anshumani Ruddra (Google Pay), Ankur Warikoo, Kunal Shah, Rajesh Bysani, Mona Gandhi, among many others.
Customer retention on autopilot
Today, technology is not simply an enabler or a supporting function. Digital teams are meant to be business partners to deliver exceptional results, whether to reduce costs, increase revenue or improve operational efficiency. WebEngage has a unique mission that businesses should never have to work hard to retain customers. User retention should be smart, data-driven, fully automated, and hyper-personalized on a human scale. And its flagship event, EngageMint, aims to bring those conversations into the mainstream.
WebEngage believes that customer retention can indeed be put on autopilot if the end-to-end process is streamlined and certain best practices are followed. If you’re vice president of a company that cares about customer loyalty, or if you’re a marketing manager and want value for your money, or if you run a strategic business unit that needs a “score sheet road to growth”, this conference is for you. .
The event also comes with a strong pedigree. The previous edition of EngageMint in Bangalore brought together over 750 attendees who benefited from listening to over 45 speakers in over 35 sessions over two days to talk about building businesses that last, responsible hyperscaling, driving real impact $$$ automation, RoAS and retention: Marketing Mix Evolution and so on.
The 2022 edition in Riyadh, which ended in August, saw the participation of more than 60 participants who attended discussions on pressing issues such as Engaging The Distracted Customer: Hyper-Customization and Building & Ledging 360° CustomerView.
Eclectic list of EngageMint Enterprise Edition speakers including:
1) Nitin Sethi, CDO – Consumer, Adani Group
2) Vaidyanath Subbaraman, Director/Global Head, Unilever
3) Kapil Chopra, founder The Postcard Hotel & EazyDiner
4) Smita Murarka, CMO, Duroflex
5) Shakti Upadhyay, Marketing and PR Manager, Kia India
6) Anita Nayyar, COO – Media and Communications, Patanjali Ayurved Limited
7) Ketan Kulkarni – Commercial Director, Blue Dart/DHL Ecom Solutions
8) Sushant Junnarkar, COO & Head E-commerce, Health & Glow
9) Rajat Tangri, Manager – Performance Marketing & Automation, Fabindia
10) Atul Shinde, Senior Marketing Manager – Omnichannel, Shoppers Stop
11) Ruchika Gupta, Marketing Director, Luminous
12) Avlesh Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, WebEngage
13) Ankur Gattani, Vice President, Growth and Marketing, WebEngage
14) Keyur Dhami, Vice President of Customer Success, WebEngage
This is a partnership position.
First post: Sep 10, 2022, 1:56 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Ask Amy: Couple reflect on reconnection craze
Dear Amy: I have a “second time” request.
In our late teens, about 45 years ago, “Bret” and I shared a pretty big infatuation. But it died down when different college choices put 1,500 miles between us.
We lost contact (no texting or Facebook at the time).
We each got married but are single again, due to my divorce 15 years ago and Bret lost his wife to COVID in 2020.
None of us had children.
Now we are both 63 and recently hooked up online. We feel a little rekindled spark of our long-ago romance. Bret thinks we can get back what we once had.
I’m not so sure about that, more just intrigued by the possibility. I think in many ways we are very different people today. We are still 900 miles apart but talking about doing tours.
If we were to explore a reunion, how do we prevent an affectionate nostalgia of yesteryear from obscuring or competing with our vision of today?
Also, do you think Bret’s biggest eagerness might be a rebound after losing his wife fairly recently?
He said he was very close to her, that they had been married for 34 years and that her death had hit him hard.
It seems that this too could affect our lucidity (or at least him). I’ve never dealt with anything like this, myself, so I’ll let you speak.
– Plot
Dear Intrigued: You present rational and thoughtful problems. Any (or all) of these could derail a relationship between the two of you.
Men who find themselves single later in life tend to associate quickly. People who have been in long and happy marriages naturally want to replicate the experience (and might know how to).
Long-lost meetings don’t need to be “clear”. Affectionate nostalgia for yesteryear is as good a fantasy as any.
The way to deal with this is to… deal with it. Whether you take a wild leap or choose to tiptoe, you both need to get to know each other as seasoned adults with a lifetime of experiences behind you. You should always trust your own instincts. Your instincts are the best tool you have to determine if a relationship is right for you.
Dear Amy: I hope you can give me some insight into compassion.
My mother’s name is an odd spelling of an otherwise traditional name.
For example, let’s say her name is “Lucy” (it’s not), but spell “Lucee”.
She gets very upset when people don’t understand the spelling (which is often the case, as I’ve never seen a similar spelling of this very common name).
I understand her attitude about it because it’s her middle name and she certainly has the right to expect people to do it right.
Here’s the catch though – she recently became a grandmother and declared a very odd spelling of her chosen grandmother nickname.
She chose to be called “Nana”. She decided it should be spelled “Nan’nah”.
And she insists on the spelling she created. Why do that, especially after a lifetime of lamenting the misspelling of his name?
I never cared much about what people called me, let alone how they spelled it. I feel like it’s an attention grab on her part – forcing us parents to remember to include apostrophes and weird letters whenever we text or write on behalf of our children.
I understand that’s not a huge request, but I just have a hard time taking it as seriously as she does. Your thoughts?
– Spell it
Dear spell it: Your mother doubles the bet! Sigh.
I agree with you that it looks attention grabbing, but on some level you have to admire his spunk. (This is your incitement to compassion.)
Grandparent nicknames aren’t used much “in the wild,” which means that special spelling and errant apostrophe will be confined to your family.
The good news is that once the grandkids are old enough to write their own texts and notes, it will become their problem, as well as their autocorrect challenge.
Remember – YOU can still call her “Mom”. (Or is it Maw’m?)
Dear Amy: I must insist that you withdraw your advice from “Older Woman”, the woman you chose to give a pep talk to, when you advised her to have “hot sex”.
I was alarmed and disgusted by your advice.
— Disgusted
Dear disgusted: I refuse to take back my positive sex advice.
Apparently “hot sex” is the hill I’m willing to die on. (Mom would be so proud.)
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news straight to your inbox.
denverpost
News
Trump’s former lawyer thinks the ex-president faces disqualification over his handling of the Jan. 6 riot
-
Former Trump attorney Ty Cobb suggested Trump could be disqualified from office during a CBS interview.
-
Cobb said Trump could be barred from future office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
-
The provision prohibits those who “engaged in an insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.
Trump’s former White House attorney, Ty Cobb, said former President Donald Trump faced not just prosecution, but disqualification from office under the 14th Amendment following the January riots in an interview on the CBS News’ Major Garrett podcast.
Cobb, who served as a White House attorney representing Trump in 2017 and 2018, said Congress could easily bar Trump from holding office again under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The once obscure post-Civil War provision states that no one who “engages in insurrection or rebellion” against a government agency or aids or comforts its enemies “should not hold public office.
“There is an easy way to disqualify President Trump,” Cobb told Garrett. “He clearly violated the 14th Amendment to Article III of the Constitution when he provided aid and comfort, and three hours of inaction, with respect to what was happening on the Capitol grounds, and sent the equivocal tweet about Pence suggesting that Pence had failed This clearly helped and comforted the insurgents.
“It was popular at first, but the fact that he was delayed and delayed when we could easily alter the conversation by disqualifying him now, whether he is prosecuted or not, I find sad,” Cobb added, suggesting that Congress could do it in the lame session after the 2022 midterms.
Lawsuits are another way to disqualify officials for insurrection under the Constitution. A New Mexico judge has removed a local county commissioner, Couy Griffin, from office for his participation in the January 6 insurrection, making him the first public official in more than 100 years to be disqualified from office in under section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
Griffin, a Cowboys for Trump founder who was convicted of trespassing for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, drew national attention for refusing to certify the results of the June 2022 primary election in his capacity as Otero County Commissioner.
Democratic activists and lawyers have also tried unsuccessfully to disqualify some Republican members of Congress from running for office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
Earlier this year, a judge rejected a bid by Georgia voters to disqualify Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot, finding insufficient evidence that she was an insurgent and had participated in the riots.
In a similar effort targeting Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, a judge originally ruled in favor of Cawthorn in March. On appeal, a Fourth Circuit Appellate panel found that Cawthorn was not immune to challenges to his eligibility – but only after Cawthorn had already lost his primary election in May.
Democratic lawyers and members of Congress, including those on the Jan. 6 committee, are strategizing on both legislation and state-by-state lawsuits to prevent Trump from holding office again under the 14th Amendment, a recently reported the New York Times.
Cobb previously told Insider’s Sonam Sheth that he believed the sprawling federal investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s activity leading up to and during the Capitol siege posed a far greater threat to Trump than the recent search at Mar-a-Lago.
“I think the president is in a serious legal position, not so much because of the search, but because of the obstructive activity he carried out in connection with the January 6 proceedings and the attempts to ‘interference in the election count,’ Cobb told CBS.
Cobb told CBS he doesn’t think it’s “wise” to prosecute the former president for a “procedural felony,” but thinks the chances of Trump being indicted in the Jan. 6-related investigations are “very high”.
“It was the first time in American history that a president, unconstitutionally, attempted to stay in power illegally,” Cobb said.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Trump’s lawsuit against Clinton was filed in court with the judge he named
“I note that the plaintiff filed this complaint in the Fort Pierce division of this district, where only one federal judge sits: Judge Aileen Cannon, whom the plaintiff appointed in 2020,” wrote Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in a footnote. on a separate motion.
“Despite the odds, this case landed with me instead,” Middlebrooks wrote.
Cannon is the Trump-appointed judge who this week intervened in the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump possible mishandling of classified information, agreeing to grant his request for an independent review of material that FBI agents seized.
Trump had requested the appointment of what is called a special master to assess whether the government had taken anything from his Florida residence that might be protected by attorney-client privilege or his status as a former president.
A phone and text message left with a Trump spokesperson was not immediately returned.
Trump’s lawsuit was filed in March; the following month, his team filed a motion to remove Middlebrooks, who was appointed to the bench in 1997 by President Bill Clinton.
In making his decision on Trump’s lawsuit, Middlebrooks also made his order denying his removal from the case. “The law is well established,” Middlebrooks wrote, “this appointment to the bench by a litigant, without more,” is not sufficient reason for a recusal. He added:
I have never met or spoken with Bill or Hillary Clinton. Other than my nomination by Bill Clinton, I have not and have never had a relationship with the Clintons.
…
Every federal judge is appointed by a president affiliated with a major political party, and therefore every federal judge could theoretically be held accountable to some degree or another. As judges, we must all transcend politics.
In the footnote outlining Trump’s efforts to bring the trial before a judge he himself appointed to the bench, Middlebrooks added, “Where the plaintiff is a litigant before a judge he has -even named, it doesn’t tend to hold those same kinds of biases. concerns.
washingtonpost
Pat Hughes on his bond with Chicago Cubs fans, being a voice for generations and how much longer he wants to call games
‘These shoes suck’ – Nate Diaz rips WWE legend The Rock-endorsed sneakers ahead of his UFC fight with Tony Ferguson after Khamzat Chimaev loses weight
Japanese Mayors Awarded With NFTs by the Government
Tainted: This ‘all about ME’ attitude is gaining ground
Get front row seats to engage Engagemint’s perspective on customer retention for business
VGX, Native Crypto Of Troubled Voyager Platform, Gains 44% Over Last 24 Hours
Ask Amy: Couple reflect on reconnection craze
Trump’s former lawyer thinks the ex-president faces disqualification over his handling of the Jan. 6 riot
Trump’s lawsuit against Clinton was filed in court with the judge he named
ASK IRA: Is all copacetic in Heat world with Tyler Herro waiting game?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?