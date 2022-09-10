Portland, Maine, schools plan 4-day week for special education students

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Public schools in Portland, Maine are considering moving to a four-day school week for special education students because the school district is unable to fill teaching positions.
According to Portland Press Herald.
If the four-day plan is implemented, these students will need to make up missed days at the end of the school year to meet Maine’s 175-day minimum school year.
“We are currently developing a plan to assess whether schools and programs have enough special education technicians to operate safely, and if they do not, temporarily reassign other special education technicians there for the support,” the district said in a statement. “We will only move to four-day weeks if even the reassignment plan cannot cover enough vacancies in a given school or program, so we don’t yet know the potential scope or impact.”
“This is our last step,” Superintendent Xavier Botana told WMTW. “So before that, we have a plan to do some temporary reassignments within the district from other positions elsewhere that might help us avoid coming to this. So we will have to be quite difficult to reach this level.
Teacher shortages are common across the country and have been exacerbated by conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some states, like Arizona and Florida, have found innovative ways to deal with what many in the education world call a crisis.
In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) removed the requirement that teachers have a bachelor’s degree to start teaching, allowing prospective teachers to begin training while earning their degrees.
The Florida Department of Education made a similar decision, allowing military veterans and their spouses to receive a five-year voucher to teach in classrooms without having a teaching degree.
Teacher unions are unhappy with steps taken by predominantly Republican-run states to be inventive in how they deal with teacher shortages.
The teacher shortage is adding more pressure to an education system that has seen the worst loss of learning in 30 years – almost entirely due to teachers’ unions, the Biden administration and school boards needlessly closing schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
As Breitbart News reported, Americans’ confidence in the public education system has fallen to its second all-time low.
Breccan F. Thiès is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
Breitbart News
The death toll rose to 5,28,139 with 18 new deaths including two Kerala reconciled deaths, according to updated data from the Union Health Ministry.
India recorded 5,554 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4, 44, 90,283 while active cases fell further to 48,850, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The death toll rose to 5,28,139 with 18 new deaths, including two Kerala-reconciled deaths, according to data updated by the ministry as of 8 a.m.
Active cases represent 0.11% of total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.70 percent, the health ministry said.
A drop of 786 cases was recorded in the number of active COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, he said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.80%, the ministry said.
The number of people who recovered from the disease rose to 4,39,13,294, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent, he said. According to the ministry, 214.77 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the national COVID-19 inoculation campaign.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the mark of 20 lakhs on August 7, 2020, 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5 and 50 lakhs on September 16. It crossed 60 lakhs on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 lakhs on October 29, 90 lakhs on November 20, and crossed the one crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country passed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, three crore cases on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year. The 16 new deaths included four from Delhi and Maharashtra and two from Haryana.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
cnbctv18-forexlive
The Chicago White Sox had 21 hits Thursday against the Oakland Athletics.
But on Friday, A’s starter Austin Pruitt held them without a hit through his five innings.
The Sox finally broke through with an out in the seventh when Eloy Jiménez singled left against reliever Joel Payamps.
Jiménez was just beginning to unleash the attack.
His home run in the ninth started a five-run rally as the Sox stormed in to beat the A’s 5-3 in front of 11,494 at Oakland Coliseum.
The Sox came in ninth behind 3-0.
Jiménez homered with one out against AJ Puk before pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal walked. AJ Pollock was just out early on a hit to second baseman Tony Kemp.
Andrew Vaughn led pinch runner Leury García with a single, cutting the deficit to one. Seby Zavala was hit by a pitch on the 2-2 count, putting the tying run in scoring position for Romy Gonzalez, who retired his first three goals.
Gonzalez scored a left single and pinched runner Adam Engel scored just before the pitch to tie the game.
Elvis Andrus followed with a two-run brace as the Sox staged an incredible comeback to win for the eighth time in 10 games.
The Sox couldn’t do anything about Pruitt, who made his 11th career start on Friday — and the first since Sept. 5, 2019, with Tampa Bay — after scheduled A’s starter James Kaprielian was reportedly scratched because of a finger injury. Pruitt has 30 relief appearances this season.
Pruitt came out after throwing 55 pitches. He was replaced by Payamps, who threw a perfect sixth. Shortstop Nick Allen went to the hole to make a nice defensive play on an Andrus pitch and made the pitch to first for the second out of the inning. Yoán Moncada, who had five hits in Thursday’s 14-2 victory, struck out to end the inning.
Jiménez broke the no-hitter combined offer with a single on an 0-1 change with one out in the seventh. Pollock hit a two-out single, citing Vaughn as the tying run. Vaughn went after Allen.
The Sox got the big hits in the ninth and Liam Hendriks hit one on the way to his 32nd save as the team continued their winning streak in the most incredible fashion.
()
denverpost sports
Outaouais:
Canada, a former British colony, has a new head of state. But the face of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to appear on its currency.
Queen Elizabeth’s image appears on the back of coins and on the plastic C$20 ($15.28) banknotes that were first introduced in 2011. These notes will remain in circulation, and the central bank said it was up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to decide whether new notes will portray the image of his successor, King Charles III.
“The current $20 polymer banknote is intended to circulate for years. There is no legislative requirement to change the design within a prescribed time frame when the monarch changes,” said Paul Badertscher, spokesperson for the Bank of Canada, via email Thursday.
“As always, the Minister of Finance is responsible for approving the form and material of any new banknote, including the subject of the portrait,” he added.
The Queen died peacefully at the age of 96 at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland, earlier on Thursday. The office of Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland did not immediately comment on the design of the future currency.
ndtv
Rupert Bell has told of the time Queen Elizabeth II was left “giggling” after seeing him stuck in an obstacle course during a school sports day.
Her Majesty died on Thursday afternoon surrounded by close family at Balmoral Castle, aged 96.
Bell, talkSPORT’s horse racing correspondent, attended Heatherdown School with the Duke of York, Prince Andrew and a number of other royals.
And he told how the Queen regularly attended their sports days with all the other parents at school.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Bell said: “When I think of the Queen I go back to my school days and this is my prep school, Heatherdown School.
“I hated sports days, but the Queen always showed up on sports day because we had Prince Andrew and various other royals at my school.
“She was a devoted mother to Prince Phillip and we used to have an obstacle course and at this point I was a little pig!
“Unfortunately I got stuck in the ladder and all I remember was the Queen giggling at this ten year old’s unfortunate experience of being stuck in the obstacle course!
“It really stuck with me because she was like any other parent laughing at some poor prick’s misfortune. I got over it, but I realized that was the point of all school sports days.
“It just showed that she was there like any other parent, and I remember a few years later she was at badminton watching Princess Anne compete.
“Suddenly I’m walking with one of my friends and the next minute I’m in the car with her doing the rounds of Badminton. I was thinking ‘what’s going on?’
“She just wanted to go around because she liked being there watching the sport.
“It wouldn’t happen now because it was in the 70s and there wasn’t as much security around and it was a bit of a different world, because now it wouldn’t happen.
“But I remember after my brother won the Gold Cup a few years later with a fabulous horse called Big Orange…
“My brother Michael is training horses for the Queen and the next day my son Oli who works for ITV is talking to the Queen and I am in the parade ring and being dragged.
“I remember her saying to me, ‘so tell me about that comment you made’, and I said, ‘well, that was on talkSPORT, I don’t think you was listening’ and she said, ‘I’m sure that was great!’.
“I just thought, ‘Okay, I’ll be fine!’
“She knew everything that was going on and Big Orange will have meant a lot to her because she and Michael have always had a really good relationship and she would have been so happy for him as one of her coaches.
“But it was just nice to be able to celebrate this from a family perspective with someone I knew at Ascot who will have enjoyed it as much as we did.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept through the area in hopes it would reduce the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions.
Power outages from extreme fires, common in California, are relatively new in the Pacific Northwest. The plans, which were part of permanent rules approved in May to manage wildfire danger in high-risk areas, mark the new reality in a region best known for its rainforests and temperate forests.
Portland General Electric cut power to about 30,000 customers in 12 service areas – including Portland’s upscale West Hills neighborhood – and Pacific Power shut down service to more than 7,000 customers in a small community in the Pacific coast, where a wildfire burned two years ago. , and in pockets southeast of the state capital of Salem.
Schools in areas where power cuts were expected canceled classes and authorities urged residents to charge their cellphones and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Winds were fanning a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon that had been burning in the wild for a month but was now heading toward the small community of Oakridge, where residents were ordered to clear out. Governor Kate Brown declared a fire emergency for the Cedar Creek Fire on Friday night as it encroached on the town of 3,200.
Climate change is driving drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of Oregon Climate. Change Research Institute at Oregon State University.
The wind patterns have not changed, but these winds now more frequently coincide with drier vegetation and warmer temperatures – a toxic mix for fire ignition, rapid spread and extreme fire behavior, a- she declared.
“I don’t know if that’s the solution, but it’s an interim effort to manage wildfire risk,” Fleishman said. “People are going, ‘Oh my God!’ Areas that we thought were safe, they are realizing that they are no longer safe from fires.The probability of fires is changing.
The proactive power cuts were only the second ever by Portland General Electric. The utility cut power to 5,000 customers in 2020 near Mount Hood during firestorms that ravaged the state. Extreme winds over Labor Day weekend sparked wildfires that burned more than a million acres, destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people – and utilities were blamed for some of these fire starts.
Pacific Power, another major Oregon utility, said Friday’s shutdowns were the first the company has ever had. The company implemented an Oregon wildfire mitigation plan in 2018, which includes studying winds and weather to predict high-risk areas.
The utility was sued last year by residents of two towns that burned to ashes during the 2020 wildfires who blamed the company for not shutting off power before the devastating windstorm.
Pacific Power has since hired a team of meteorologists to do fire weather forecasts and is spending more than $500 million to “reinforce” its power grid in high-risk areas by replacing wooden poles with charred poles and wrapping power lines and conductive boxes to reduce the chance of a spark, said Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power.
“You can look at the West in general and climate change has impacted parts of southern California and then northern California and now in that region as well, we’re seeing the same conditions,” he said. he declares.
“It’s something we take very seriously. We realize the evolution of the landscape. We have changed and evolved with it.
A number of fires are burning in Oregon and Washington state.
Just south of Salem, firefighters using at least two planes and a helicopter attempted to douse flames from a wildfire that spread from grass to groves of trees, blanketing parts of the Willamette Valley.
Oregon’s largest is the Double Creek Fire which is burning in northeast Oregon near the Idaho border. The fire grew nearly 47 square miles on Wednesday due to wind gusts of up to 50 mph and on Friday had burned a total of nearly 214 square miles. It threatens about 100 homes near the community of Imnaha.
In central Oregon, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge has burned nearly 52 square miles. Authorities on Friday ordered a Level 3 “go now” evacuation for residents of the greater Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas due to increased fire activity.
The Van Meter Fire, which started on Wednesday, is burning on Stukel Mountain about 21 km southeast of Klamath Falls. One house and four structures were destroyed and about 260 structures are at risk from the fire, officials said.
The Rum Creek Fire was also burning in southwestern Oregon and was nearly halfway contained to about 33 square miles.
nbcnews
Red Sox
BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are having meaningful games.
“It’s going to be really good for them next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight game in a pennant race against the Red Sox will only help going forward.”
Henderson hit a goal-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally, and the Orioles beat Boston 3-2 on Friday night. It was a well deserved win for the Orioles, who lost three of four games to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4½ games behind the Blue Jays for the last American League wild card.
Baltimore trailed 2-0 after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the third, but came back with three runs in the sixth. Henderson’s hit netted two and gave the Orioles the lead.
“He, Adley (Rutschman) – all these guys coming in, it seems – they’re not afraid of the spotlight,” starting pitcher Austin Voth said. “They help us.”
Jake Reed (1-0) took the win as the second of five Baltimore relievers who shut out Boston for five innings. The Orioles didn’t use Felix Bautista closer, instead relying on Dillon Tate for the final four outs. Tate got his fourth stoppage.
Hyde said he was giving Bautista an extra day off due to arm fatigue, but hopes the big right-hander will be available on Saturday.
Brayan Bello (1-5) had a shutout in the sixth for a second straight start, but his madness caught up with him and reliever Kaleb Ort couldn’t keep the lead.
Bello walked a few in the fifth, but with one out in the sixth, Cedric Mullins singled and the next two batters walked.
“His stuff was really good, but at the same time he’s learning,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We didn’t throw any catches in this inning and we paid the price for that.”
Ort picked up Bello and threw a wild pitch to bring a run home. After a walk to Ryan Mountcastle reloaded the bases, Henderson — one of Baltimore’s famed rookies — picked through the holeshot in right field.
Bello shut out Texas for six innings last weekend, and despite being charged with all three sixth-inning runs against the Orioles, he allowed just three hits and struck out seven.
Voth allowed two runs and five hits over four innings. Bogaerts struck from the right to open the scoring.
Mullins had three singles, although he was kicked out second overall after the first two – once trying to steal and once trying to stretch his hit into a double.
Bogaerts had three hits to bring his AL-leading batting average to .318.
Yes, Hyde says, the Orioles are looking at the scoreboard a bit while chasing a playoff spot.
“At this point, yes, you are watching. You see what other teams around you are doing,” Hyde said. “That’s the fun part about it. Most of our guys, as I’ve said many times, are going through this for the first time, so it’s fun.
The news hasn’t been great for the Orioles lately, and that continued Friday with Tampa Bay and Toronto both winning. Seattle hosted Atlanta later Friday night.
Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) is expected to play Saturday and pitch a bullpen Sunday.
The Orioles are hoping RHP Jordan Lyles (10-9) can pitch on Saturday. He was scratched from his start on Monday because he felt ill. Michael Wacha (10-1) takes the mound for Boston.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?