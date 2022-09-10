Queen Elizabeth Ii And Her Royal Corgis: What'S Next For The Dogs

PACKERS (0-0) AT VIKINGS (0-0)

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Series: Packers lead 64-56-3

Line: Packers by 1 1/2

Kevin O’Connell, the 10th head coach in Vikings history, will make his debut against his new franchise’s biggest rival, the Packers. O’Connell, like Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, is part of the Sean McVay coaching tree through the Los Angeles Rams. But the two coaches have never been on the same staff.

The Vikings are expected to have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL. But top offensive starters — including quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and running back Dalvin Cook — did not play in the team’s three preseason games.

The Packers have won four straight NFC North titles. Nevertheless, the Vikings have played Green Bay well in recent years, going 5-4-1 over the past 10 games.

The Vikings have two players who spent each of the past three years with the Packers in edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Chandon Sullivan. Teammates talked going into the game about asking Smith and Sullivan for tips, including tips on facing Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP.