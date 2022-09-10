Sarah Palin has made no secret since her defeat in the Alaska congressional special election last week that she doesn’t like the state’s new ranked voting system, which she and other prominent conservatives blamed for his loss.
Railways Conducts Successful Trial of Vande Bharat Train; Key things to know
The third rake comes with more advanced features and can reach a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour. It reached 0-100 km/h in 52 seconds compared to 55 seconds taken by the high-speed train
After the successful trial run of the third rake of the Vande Bharat train, Indian Railways plans to start mass production of the trains from October this year, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said production would increase from a few trains per month initially to around eight per month. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement last year, Indian Railways aims to manufacture 75 Vande Bharat trainsets by August 15, 2023.
The third rake, according to Vaishnaw, comes with more advanced features and can reach a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour. “It reached 0-100 km/h in 52 seconds compared to the 55 seconds taken by the high-speed train,” he said.
The first generation Vande Bharat trains accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in 54.6 seconds. It had a top speed of 160 km/h.
According to Vaishnaw, the weight of the new train has been reduced from 38 tons to 392 tons, which will contribute to faster acceleration. The trains can also operate with two feet of flood water on the tracks, Hindu Businessline reported.
The new Vande Bharat trains are pre-equipped with Kavach, a new safety technology in which the brakes are automatically applied when another train is on the same track.
The new Vande Bharat trains are expected to arrive with enhanced features and passenger comfort amenities such as three-hour battery backup, Wi-Fi facility with on-demand content, and photocatalytic air purifier with the system. of air conditioning. The photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system will be installed in the roof-mounted unit (RMPU) for air purification, Economic Times reported.
Each coach will be equipped with a 32-inch LCD TV. They will be equipped with automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems that will make passenger travel safer and more comfortable.
The side reclining seat, which is currently provided to business class passengers, will now be available for all classes.
The minister said most of these trains will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, although the capacity of the other manufacturing center will also be increased.
It is likely to run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and is expected to be officially launched later this month, Indian Express has reported citing sources.
Weekly Sports Newsletter: Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah are Pathans with Khyber roots. Had Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr been fit, Pakistan would be pretty close to being called Pathan XI.
Nestled in the mountain range skirting Pakistan’s northern border with Afghanistan is Naseem Shah’s village Mayar Jandool. Off the tourist circuit, this Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hill-station is untouched, quaint and worthy of a screen-saver. As a Discover Pakistan TV channel’s anchor says: “Yeh kudrati husn se malamaal hai (Abundance of natural beauty)”.
This ancient land of battles and invasions is the home of several Pathan tribes that have remained cut off from modernity and adhere to age-old code of behaviour. Since rolling hills, narrow country roads and scenic sunsets aren’t enough to keep the kitchen stocked, the young here go down to the plains in search of earning Naseem, 19, is one the many to have left home to be rich and famous. After those two SOS last over sixes the other day, he is being compared to the region’s biggest super star – the ageless Shahid Afridi. The Khyber Agency born great, Lala for the locals, is a role model for every Pathani suit wearing cricket dreamer.
Of late, in these parts, cricket has become a popular mode of transport to reach greener pastures. It’s fair to assume that in this Asia Cup, Pashto could be the default language of the Pakistan dressing room. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah are Pathans with Khyber roots. Had Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr been fit, Pakistan would be pretty close to being called Pathan XI.
The trickling down of cricketing talent from the once-alienated North to the national team isn’t a story of one man, read Afridi, triggering change. It isn’t even the stereotypical narrative of the brave Pathans mastering the T20 format that celebrates daredevilry. This Pakistan squad indicates two big positives for the game in the troubled country.
Relative peace prevails now in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the region that has battled militancy and terrorism since 9/11. The US drone attacks from Afghanistan and Osama Bin Laden’s base at Abbottabad are now history. But if peace guaranteed sporting success, Switzerland would have topped charts at most Olympics.
The main reason for the cricketers from interior Pakistan getting the big break is the democratising of the game in the country that has been mostly ruled by the military. The advent of Pakistan Super League with its professionally run teams and business-minded owners demanding accountability from every stakeholder – player and coach- has come as a blow to the old power structure.
Heavily invested, the league owners are in the race to pick the brightest. And if that means travelling far and wide, so be it. The KRA of talent-spotters depending on them catching the talented young. Being fair isn’t the right option but the only option, almost a compulsion.
Like in IPL, where franchise representatives are flying from Srinagar to Salem, PSL too is looking way beyond the traditional hubs. Like the Delhi-Mumbai domination of Indian cricket, the Lahore-Karachi hold too is losing its grip. Except for the two Lahore boys – skipper Babar Azam and spinner Usman Qadir – virtually every cricketer is from remote areas, and not always from the hills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Karachi and Islamabad are unrepresented in this Asia Cup.
Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is from Dahani village in interior Sindh, a region not known to produce top cricketers. When the boy who worked in a mandi as a labourer started traveling to the nearest city, Larkana, for training; he had just a couple of first-class cricketers to look up to. The pacer emulated them in no time, making his FC debut in 2019. But what next? Would he join a large group of frustrated first-class cricketers who would rue the lack of opportunities all their lives?
PSL came calling, in the very first season Dahani won the Best Bowler honour as his team, Multan Sultans, won the title. Never in his life had the boy from Dahani dreamt that he would be under the wings of world cricket’s sharpest brain Andy Flower – the Sultans coach credited with many Ashes Test wins using quality pace bowling. Door opened, the whole of Pakistan has seen his potential, including the very vibrant media. Dahani was too good to be kept out of the national team. Today, he is Pakistan’s all-format player.
Others too have similar stories.
Pakistan’s hero here at Asia cup, pacer Haris Rauf, on a whim, took a road trip with a friend to be at the Lahore Qalandars trials. He was a tape-ball cricketer with modest dreams but when Aaqib Javed came looking for pacers near his home he signed up. That would be a life-changing signature for Haris.
Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem’s pace partner, had made an impact on the junior circuit, resulting in him making it to the Pakistan u-19 World Cup team. There he stood out with his pace. However, as is the case with the young tearaways, he would get injured.
While he was supported by PCB’s National Cricket Academy, he would get lucky to catch the attention of Pakistan’s leading industrialist and Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar. A sports philanthropist and cricket romantic, Omar got Hasnain in his team even when he wasn’t fully fit. “Our scouts went to a tournament, Hasnain was injured at that time. He had already played for Pakistan U-19 and we had heard about his pace. So we signed him. Gradually, he got stronger,” Omar once told The Indian Express.
During the PSL, Hasnain bowled a 150-kph ball and won a Man of the Match Award. It was too hard a knock on the Pakistan dressing room. Soon they let him in.
Pakistan’s captain-in-waiting Shadab Khan was a reluctant cricketer from Mianwala, a city in Punjab. Once he played the u-19 World Cup he thought hhasnae had achieved everything in life. Islamabad United got him through the draft selection process for emerging players before PSL 2. Within three years, he was named the captain of the franchise, PSL’s youngest ever. Forget Pakistan, nowhere in the world would a first-class team repose such faith in a youngster. Actually, even RCB took six seasons to name Virat Kohli the captain.
Under the wily former South African spinner Johan Botha the young leggie Shadab learnt the tricks of the trade. The late Dean Jones, ever the motivator, would give him leadership tips. At Islamabad United, Shadab the cricketer got shaped into Shadab the leader.
Deano, as the players loved calling him, would also form a bond with Pakistan’s present day finishing star Asif Ali that went beyond their coach-player relationship. When Ali’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer, the Aussie broke down at a press conference and later organised funds for the treatment. The franchise gave their match-winner a family atmosphere when he needed it the most.
What Islamabad was to Shadab, Lahore Qalanders meant to Shaheen. They trusted the pacer with captaincy and he delivered them the title. They saw a leader of men in this Afridi with a baby face. It’s a journey he or his other Pathans growing up in rural Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wouldn’t have imagined if not for PSL.
During the last England tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board social media team posted a charming video of Pathans in the tour party enjoying a kahwa evening in their hotel room. Rizwan would boil the water in the coffee maker and unpack the pre-mix packets. Later he would join Shaheen, Naseem, Iftikhar, Wasim Jr on the floor. They would sip the brew and pull each other’s leg.
Had it not been for the quick lucky breaks they got in their careers, they would have been in scenic Khyber, sipping the kahwa and cursing their luck.
Sarah Palin Cost the GOP a House Seat
The state Division of Elections has released new data on how the elections went. And the data suggests that the other Republican in the race, Nick Begich, would have beaten Representative-elect Mary Peltola (D) if the race had come down to the two of them.
Under the state system, Begich was eliminated when he finished in third place. This meant his voters who had ranked the two remaining candidates below Begich had their votes distributed to their second choice. Palin won about half of those voters, while Peltola won 28% (the others ranked in neither). But that wasn’t enough: Peltola led with enough first-choice votes to beat Palin by about three points.
In doing so, a Democrat won a seat that went to Donald Trump by 10 points in the 2020 election.
Begich, it seems, wouldn’t have suffered the same fate in a scenario where Palin was eliminated instead. According to a FairVote review, 59% of Palin voters would have gone to Begich, while only 6 percent would have gone to Peltola – far fewer than the 28% of Begich voters who crossed the aisle.
Given that Peltola took around 40% of first-choice voters and Begich around 28%, that would mean Begich would have passed her with relative ease once the second-choice ballots were counted. He would have won by about five points, compared to Palin’s loss of three points.
There are a few caveats, including that some voters might have adjusted their votes if polls suggested Begich, rather than Palin, was the favorite to make the bottom two. But Begich’s five-point margin — and the fact that he would have passed Peltola even if he trailed Palin more among first-choice voters — is highly instructive. We also face a situation where we are dividing more Palin voters than would have existed had she finished third. But the fact that so few Palin voters ranked Peltola ahead of Begich also suggests that virtually any drop in Palin would benefit Begich. He was evidently the most widely acceptable candidate; it was just a matter of how superior he was to Palin on that front and whether that would have been enough.
Crucially, that five-point margin would have been consistent with other recent special elections, in which Republicans have typically underperformed 2020 election results by a few points. But with Palin in the bottom two, the GOP has done worse than any recent special election, compared to 2020.
Palin reacted to her loss as one would expect: blaming many factors besides the contestant who actually lost the head-to-head. She denounced the priority voting, which she called “a state-of-the-art system and cockamamie”. She even went so far as to urge Begich to abandon the November general election (which features the same system and the same three candidates), believing that she finished ahead of him on the first choice votes and that he would only “split” the vote again.
This is of course not really how ranked voting works. People are welcome to pick whoever they want as their first choice, but they can still make their votes count if that candidate doesn’t make the bottom two by ranking the others they’d like to see win, in order.
Palin, of course, was never very interested in such pragmatism. She also specifically suggested to her followers not to worry about Begich’s ranking and even toyed with the idea of ranking Peltola second on her ballot.
It’s unclear how deeply this advice actually penetrated. But it’s fair to infer that, in addition to Palin’s well-demonstrated divisiveness, it didn’t help. If you say Begich wasn’t worthy of being your voters’ second choice, you can’t really complain when Begich voters decide the same about you.
The question for Palin’s party now is how it reacts to this new data. Despite Palin’s claims that Begich should quit, he can now credibly claim that Palin is the one really jeopardizing this seat. “I would have won!” is a pretty strong message, and the gap between the two in first-choice votes — Palin led by about three points, 31% to 28% — is small enough that Begich doesn’t need to win too much to overtake Palin. and make the final match with Peltola.
Palin, of course, only lost to Peltola by three points, and the general election could be more GOP-friendly. So anyone intent on knocking her out of the race shouldn’t hold their breath. But it’s pretty obvious that if she holds her ground, she might cost the GOP a seat — again.
9/9: CBS News The Weekend
Inflation alert! Food prices likely to hike in India, Know details
Inflation alert! Food prices likely to hike in India, Know details
India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice on Thursday as the world’s biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.
India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and any reduction in its shipments would increase upward pressure on food prices, which are already rising because of drought, heat-waves and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The new duty is likely to discourage buyers from making purchases from India and prompt them to shift towards rivals Thailand and Vietnam, which have been struggling to increase shipments and raise prices.
The government has excluded parboiled and basmati rice from the export duty, which will come into effect from Sept. 9.
March 5, 2022
New Delhi also banned exports of 100% broken rice, which a few poor African countries import for human consumption, though that variety is mainly used for feed purposes.
The duty will affect white and brown rice, which account for more than 60% of India’s exports, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association.
“With this duty, Indian rice shipments will become uncompetitive in the world market. Buyers will shift to Thailand and Vietnam,” Rao said.
India accounts for more than 40% of global rice shipments and competes with Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar in the world market.
Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over India’s rice production. The country has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.
Indian exports would fall by at least 25% in coming months because of the duty, said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, India’s biggest rice exporter.
Exporters want the government to provide some relief for export contracts that have already been signed, with vessels loading at the ports.
“Buyers can’t pay 20% more over agreed price and even sellers can’t afford to pay the levy. The government should exempt already signed contracts from the levy,” Agarwal said.
India’s rice exports touched a record 21.5 million tonnes in 2021, more than the combined shipments of the world’s next four biggest exporters of the grain: Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and the United States.
India has been cheapest supplier of rice by huge margin and that shielded African countries such as Nigeria, Benin and Cameroon to an extent from a rally in wheat and corn prices, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
“Except rice, prices of all food crops were rising. Rice is joining the rally now,” he said.
The ban on broken rice shipments could badly affect China’s purchases for feed purpose, he said.
China was the biggest buyer of broken rice, with purchases of 1.1 million tonnes in 2021, while African countries such as Senegal and Djibouti bought brokens for human consumption.
Stanford inducts first all-female class into School’s History Hall of Fame as Title IX marks milestone
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) — Breaking records, shattering the ground and shattering glass ceilings. It was the success that was recognized and celebrated Friday at Stanford University’s first all-female Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The event holds even more significance, as the 10-member class accepted the honor in a landmark year, which marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The landmark civil rights law is one that legendary women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer did not benefit from.
“So I never played on a team. I never went to basketball camp. There were no scholarships for women. There were no professional women,” said VanDerveer to ABC7 News, “And now you’re looking at someone like Nneka Ogwumike who played on a scholarship, got a great education at Stanford, played professionally. Things have changed so much.
VanDerveer was inducted for her legendary coaching career, which enters its 37th season in 2022-23.
RELATED: All-female team breaks world record by rowing 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Hawaii
WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike has also added Stanford Hall of Famer to his long list of career highlights on and off the court. Ogwumike said Title IX paved the way for her and other female athletes, including her younger sisters.
Title IX is a widely known law to protect students from discrimination based on sex in a number of areas. It also emphasizes providing girls and young women with competitive opportunities that were rarely available to them in the past.
“The fact that I’m here to talk to you today is a reflection of that,” Ogwumike said in a speech. “I know there are many probably unsung heroes who have never had the chance to be recognized in any way. So we cannot forget those who came before us and gave us this opportunity. . And to be celebrated in a class full of women, to commemorate 50 years of that, it’s really magical.”
RELATED: Separated from football during the pandemic, the teenager is now giving back to the next generation of players
“And also, it shows us how far we’ve come,” she continued.
Ten years after Ogwumike’s last season in Cardinal Red, she shares this message for budding athletes: “There’s no box big enough to hold you in, and remembering that’s really what will get you where you want to go.”
She added, “And surrounding yourself with people who know that’s also the basis of success.”
Olympic medal-winning soccer player Christen Press said the momentum is changing and it’s in large part due to the work of the women who came before her. Now the goal is to open more doors for the next generation of athletes.
“This class and so many others will continue to lead this fight and make it a more inclusive sport – to make sport more inclusive, diverse and fair,” she said. “I’ve played overseas and seen women’s football in cultures where they don’t have something like Title IX and I’ve seen the effects of that.”
VIDEO: Title IX: Explaining the landmark civil rights law that codified gender equity in sport and beyond
On full screen Friday, the hometown heroes were making history.
“Sometimes I have to pinch myself,” VanDerveer said. “How exciting and how special.”
Other inductees included former student-athletes: Lisa Bernhagen Ramos (women’s athletics), Elaine Breeden Penrose (women’s swimming and diving), Margie Dingeldein (women’s water polo), Ashley Hansen Church (softball), Carly Janiga Reardon ( women’s gymnastics) and Sally Voss Krueger (women’s golf). Longtime volunteer Linda R. Meier also received special recognition for her service to the department.
The induction ceremony ended Friday evening. The Hall of Fame’s first all-female class will go public on Saturday, when Stanford takes on USC.
The best iPhone 14 cases so far
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
For the iPhone 14, Apple did a little something different. The smaller Mini size is gone, and there are now two standard iPhone 14 sizes, as well as two iPhone 14 Pro sizes. Both ranges are now available in 6.1 and 6.7 inch sizes: the iPhone 14 and larger iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max (both of which feature additional cameras, always-on displays, and the unique “Dynamic Island” display feature). Each model has its own specific case, so make sure you get the right case to fit your particular iPhone 14 model.
As always, when it comes to a new iPhone, you have a wide assortment of cases to choose from that will help protect it from bumps and knocks, and most importantly, keep your screen and glass back from getting damaged. crack. Here are some of the best case options for all iPhone 14 models in a variety of styles, from the thinnest to the sturdiest cases. Although we haven’t tried them all yet, we have experience using earlier versions of the iPhone 13 cases – that’s what we’re basing our initial recommendations on. We’ll follow up with hands-on comments on iPhone 14 releases soon.
Read more: Best MagSafe and Magnetic Wireless Chargers for Apple iPhone 14
David Carnoy/CNET
Speck brought many of its iPhone 13 case designs to the iPhone 14, including popular clear models such as the Presidio Perfect-Clear and Perfect-Clear grips, and the Presidio2 Pro. Speck’s cases with built-in MagSafe cost around $50, while its Candyshell Pro case remains the cheapest at around $25 but lacks MagSafe.
All of the new models have good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model) as well as Speck’s Microban antimicrobial protection. Whichever model you choose, Speck often gives a discount to first-time buyers.
Amazon
Cyrill is a sister brand to Spigen, and its cases are arguably slightly sleeker, though they cost a few bucks more. I like the UltraColor Mag ($25) and the Kajuk Mag ($27) is also really nice, thanks to its “vegan” faux leather back. The Clear Shine Mag Cases ($30) are beautifully designed with “a touch of shine” for those who like a little flash in their iPhone case.
Amazon
MagSafe cases can get quite expensive, but if you’re looking for a clear, inexpensive MagSafe case for your new iPhone 14 series phone, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid MagFit is a good value at around $25. Spigen also sells a non-Mag version of this case for around $8 less, and has several other iPhone 14 case options as well.
Read more: Best phone to buy for 2022
David Carnoy/CNET
OtterBox made a name for itself with its super protective Defender Series case, but most people want something less bulky these days. I like the Symmetry Series Plus cases, which come in different shades (including the new Euphoria color) and have MagSafe. The Symmetry Plus Pop case incorporates a PopSockets PopGrip and is wireless charging compatible, which is important. OtterBox offers a discount for first-time buyers on its site.
David Carnoy/CNET
Caseology has made some decent budget cases in the past, including NanoPop, Parallax, Skyfall, and Vault. Its new Capella Mag Clear is one of the cheapest clear Magsafe cases we’ve seen.
David Carnoy/CNET
UK case maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are on par with OtterBox and Speck, all lined with the company’s D3O shock-absorbing material and featuring beveled edges to protect your phone. I like the new Milan Snap (pictured) and the Santa Cruz Snap, both equipped with MagSafe and rated for 13ft drop protection. However, several other case styles are available, most with eye-catching designs. They start at $30 for non-MagSafe cases, but most MagSafe models cost between $50 and $60.
David Carnoy/CNET
Nomad’s line of leather cases is coming to iPhone 14. However, Nomad now offers two grades of leather – the standard variety and a premium Horween that costs $20 more ($70 instead of $50) . At least the Horween version is designed to develop a “robust” patina as the oils in your skin interact with the leather over time. The new modern leather case is available in black, brown, English tan and a lighter natural color which I like. They are rated for 10 foot (3 meter) drop protection and equipped with MagSafe. Meanwhile, the Modern Leather Folio is $60 in black or brown.
There’s also a more affordable Sport version for $40 that’s also equipped with MagSafe (it’s not a leather case, though, but it looks pretty slick). Plus, Nomad has a new rugged case with “fortified” bumpers and 15-foot drop protection that’s $50 with MagSafe.
David Carnoy/CNET
Casetify has three basic templates that you can customize with any of Casetify’s eye-catching stock templates or something more personal (like your name). New to the range, the Bounce case offers even more corner protection than the Ultra Impact case (both MagSafe compatible). Some models are random and many are aimed at teenagers.
I should note that the prices seem to have gone up again. Casetify cases now start at $68 (yes, that’s high), though we should see some discounts.
David Carnoy/CNET
Rokform has been making rugged iPhone cases for years, and apart from their durability, their main feature is the ability to use them with a variety of mounts, including bicycle and motorcycle mounts, which are sold separately. Personally, I prefer the Crystal series, but the Rugged case is slightly sturdier. The new iPhone 14 cases are also MagSafe compatible.
Rokform’s iPhone 14 cases have removable magnets and they are compatible with wireless charging if you remove the central magnet included. “With the bottom magnet still intact, you can still charge wirelessly while using the magnetic mount and all of our mounts,” says Rokform.
David Carnoy/CNET
Tech21 has a range of iPhone 14 cases, including its popular Evo Check (pictured), which is MagSafe-equipped for $50. There are also several other cases to choose from, including the ultra-protective Evo Max, which is rated for 20-foot drops and features a sliding cover to protect the iPhone 14’s rear cameras, as well as a case that you can attach to your belt.
David Carnoy/CNET
Smartish’s affordable, simple and slim wallet cases and cases return for the iPhone 14. The Wallet Slayer 2.0 case (pictured) comes in several different designs, including the Groovy color pictured here. It holds three credit cards plus cash, and you can use one of your credit cards as a crutch. However, its only downside is that it is not compatible with wireless chargers and MagSafe.
Smartish also sells a MagSafe case called Gripzilla. It’s one of the more affordable MagSafe cases and it’s easy to grip, as the name suggests.
David Carnoy/CNET
Like Lifeproof, Catalyst has made a name for itself with waterproof cases, but it’s now focusing on standard protective case options and offering two new models for the iPhone 14: the $60 Influence (pictured) is my favorite, but the new $50 Crux case is also good (both are MagSafe compatible). They have perforations on the corners that allow you to attach various accessories (a lanyard is included, but Catalyst also sells other accessories). Both have 10ft drop protection.
What protection of an iPhone 14 case should I buy?
Personally, I like cases that aren’t too thick but offer good drop protection, with a lip on the edge of the screen (sometimes called a “screen bumper”) and raised corners that help prevent your screen from cracking if your phone should fall face down. A folio case will better protect your screen.
The good news is that you don’t have to buy a super protective iPhone 14 case like the OtterBox Defender to get good protection. Most cases are reasonably thin and still offer drop protection of at least 6 feet. I’ve included a very thin case on this list for those who prefer minimal protection. Before you opt for a case like this, just remember how much your phone costs – but it’s better than having no case at all. Be sure to get a tempered glass screen protector for your iPhone 14 model to prevent deep scratches and protect the screen.
Should I buy a MagSafe case for my iPhone 14?
All iPhone 14 models are equipped with Apple’s MagSafe feature, which offers faster wireless charging with compatible chargers. It also supports optional accessories – including the Magsafe wallet, mini wallets and various stands – which magnetically adhere to the back of your phone. Like the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 has “an array of magnets” (Apple says they’re recycled) built around a charging coil that can draw up to 15 watts of power.
However, if you want to use these MagSafe accessories without taking your phone out of its case, you need a phone case with the MagSafe mount. The MagSafe symbol is a circle with a small pipe underneath. You can see it on clear cases, but it’s embedded inside the case, so if it’s not clear, you’ll only see it from the inside.
If you already have a MagSafe accessory – or plan to buy MagSafe accessories in the future – you’ll want to get a MagSafe compatible case; it’s a good option to have. With that in mind, the majority of cases in this roundup are equipped with MagSafe.
Are MagSafe cases more expensive?
Generally, yes – about $10 more. There are more affordable MagSafe cases that cost around $20, but most cost over $30. We see cases from some companies that are essentially the same, but one has MagSafe and the other doesn’t, and the MagSafe version usually sells for $10 more. It might seem like a bit too much to pay for something that doesn’t really feel like an upgrade, but over time MagSafe compatibility can result in less “tax”.
