Sarah Palin has made no secret since her defeat in the Alaska congressional special election last week that she doesn’t like the state’s new ranked voting system, which she and other prominent conservatives blamed for his loss.
Readers sound off on Knicks draft picks, Thucydides’ warning and horses
Another example of the Knicks being the Knicks
Opelika, Ala.: All the stars aligned. Donovan Mitchell longed to join his hometown Knicks, and they had 11 first-round draft choices to dangle. The Hallmark moment appeared inevitable until it wasn’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers eschewed bombast. Instead, they identified their guy and got him. Give the Cavs an A for boldness.
The Knicks will rationalize their failure: Mitchell and Jason Brunson would be a bad mix. Furthermore, he’s a ball-dominant player joining the ball-dominant Julius Randle. Like John McEnroe, I bellow, “You can’t be serious.” Randle won the 2021 Most Improved Player award, yet in the playoffs, hard double-teams flummoxed him and he fizzled and floundered. Brunson increased his market value with his improved playoff performance, albeit as the second fiddle to Luka Doncic. He’s a good player, but not close to Mitchell.
Mitchell has barbecued every playoff defense he’s encountered. In fact, his playoff average is a scorching 28.3 points per game. To win in the playoffs, a team needs a transcendent scorer. Only the most optimistic Knicks fan believes Leon Rose will use those draft choices to bring an elite player to the Knicks.
By the way, who was the last elite player the Knicks acquired? Carmelo Anthony in 2011.
Stefan Bondy described the situation as the Knicks being the Knicks. Marc D. Greenwood
Wishy-washy worldview
Glen Cove, L.I.: After reading Voicer James Hyland’s letter, I do not believe he has any grasp of the true nature of Marxism. As for our booming fossil fuel industry, I suppose Hyland believes global warming is nothing but a hoax. Alan Rosengarten
Ancient alarm
Manhattan: It was both a joy and a sorrow to read Harry Seigel’s column “Blunter wits win when party ties trump blood” (Sept. 4) quoting Thucydides — a joy because Thucydides is so lucid in his portrayal of societal descent; a sorrow because our country is repeating the mistakes that might lead to civil war. When the rule of law is scoffed at by a brash and violent anti-intellectual minority, the center is threatened. Democracy is worth fighting for. We must honor our ancestors who have given us this unique form of government by protecting it from bullies, liars and cheats. Thucydides wrote, “The key to happiness is freedom.” The enemies of freedom must be called out. Bless President Biden for sounding the alarm. Jeffrey Cyphers Wright
It’s his color
Bronx: I can’t wait to see that orange, repugnant loser in an orange jumpsuit. John Cirolia
Paid panderer?
Manhattan: Can someone please tell me the name of that Black man who is always behind Donald Chump at all his rallies wearing the same “Blacks for Trump” T-shirt? He was there at all his rallies when Trump was running for re-election, right behind him on TV in every city. He’s still at it. In every city, he’s front — or I should say, back — and center of his main man. How much money is he being paid to kiss ash? Raymond McEaddy
Capitalize
Bronx: To Melania Trump: May I suggest you give all of your clothes touched by the FBI to charity, including what was touched in your son Barron’s room? And of course, this giveaway should be televised. Mary Caggiano
‘Hail to the Thief’
Hopewell Junction, N.Y.: Until further notice, “Hail to the Chief” will be replaced by the following, sung to the music of “God Bless America”: Someone bless America / Splinter it to bits / Stand beside her / And divide her / Via race, they’re a disgrace / Vote them out / Da-duh, da-duh. Freddy Sacco
At our mercy
Manhattan: Voicer Cecilia Gullas has a supposed gripe with a Housing Preservation and Development tenant having a dog in her room, so she maliciously asks, “Do animals have more rights than humans?” Well, Cecilia, ask the poor elderly carriage horse who just collapsed on an NYC street and was openly and freely beaten by the human driver who knew there’d be no consequences for his vicious cruelty. Animals have no rights, Cecilia. It’s legal to kill them for fun and sport, abuse penalties for companion animals are minimal and farm animals have essentially zero protection. Grace Luntz
For the horses
Manhattan: On the subject of the much exploited and abused horses tasked to pull carriages in Central Park: I have long supported the movement to abolish the industry and send these horses to a comfortable retirement home. Although I generally love unions and union members, in this case, they are wrong to defend this disgraceful exploitation and they are offensive when they accuse us advocates for the horses of being elitist types with too much money and a hidden, unrelated agenda. It is my hope that more members of the City Council will come around, take courage and step forward to co-sponsor the pro-horse, anti-exploitation legislation that is in the works. Mark Caponigro
Horse labor lobby
Manhattan: With 71% of New Yorkers favoring a ban on horse carriages, the wealthy horse carriage industry and union are desperate to change the narrative by proposing taxpayer-funded welfare reforms. However, this is the very same industry that opposed every prior measure to improve the lives of horses, including enacting temperature restrictions and maximum daily working hours for horses (1989 and 1993), installing fire sprinklers in stables (2000), increasing annual veterinarian visits, reducing working hours, requiring vacation time and a 20-year age limit (2007), increasing stall size, imposing a 26-year age limit, requiring blankets in cold weather, more comfortable tethering and humane disposition of retired horses (2010), and amending the heat restriction to factor in dangerous humidity (2019). The hypocrisy is staggering. How naive do they think New Yorkers are? Let’s focus on the issue: Horse carriages are no longer wanted here. Nathan Semmel
Impotent
East Meadow, L.I.: Having “Gun-Free Zone” signs in Times Square might be as laughable as “Just Say No” signs in drug dens. Jeff Tuck
Cold calculation
Greenwich, Conn.: I could hardly believe my eyes when reading “A Romanian glimpse at America’s post-Roe future?” (op-ed, Sept. 1) by Jenny Leon. She essentially makes the case (based on her limited sample from a small European orphanage) that babies are better off having been terminated through the barbaric procedure of abortion than being silent and limp in infancy because of unwanted pregnancies. Where is her humanity? Where is her attempt to offer solutions to this situation? Does she offer ideas? No, she coldly avers: “If the Romanian experience teaches us anything, it is that restrictions on reproductive freedoms can have horrific effects on a nation’s children.” In Leon’s world, a dead baby is better than one who can be nurtured by love and affection after he or she is abandoned by their mother. Natalie Barklow
Non-story
Manasquan, N.J.: Your article “It’s a matter of principals: Outrage over departure of union executive” (Sept. 5) fails to justly defend the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators president, someone I have had the privilege to know and work with for more than 20 years. Anyone familiar with the work ethic, loyalty and fairness of Mark Cannizzaro reads this article with doubt, anger and confusion. I have known Mark as a friend, teacher, assistant principal, principal and union president. Your words “tyrannical” and “abusive” are outrageous and do not describe the man we all respect and admire. His dedication to the NYC education system has been unwavering. This non-story of a disgruntled employee is a disgrace. He is a proven man of character and loyalty. To suggest otherwise is ignorant and inaccurate. Tracy Ramire
Unjust portrayal
Staten Island: As a CSA member for 12 years, CSA has been supportive of all its members. Furthermore, I have known Mark Cannizzaro in the capacity of union president and my direct supervisor. In 2010, Mark hired me as an assistant principal at IS 75, where he was the principal. Mark mentored me and supported all my decisions. He always had an open-door policy and involved all stakeholders in the decision-making of the school. Mark is a compassionate and empathetic leader who puts his staff and members first. Your article does not depict the true leader Mark is. As a current NYC principal, this article is upsetting. Donna Bonanno
Railways Conducts Successful Trial of Vande Bharat Train; Key things to know
The third rake comes with more advanced features and can reach a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour. It reached 0-100 km/h in 52 seconds compared to 55 seconds taken by the high-speed train
After the successful trial run of the third rake of the Vande Bharat train, Indian Railways plans to start mass production of the trains from October this year, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said production would increase from a few trains per month initially to around eight per month. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement last year, Indian Railways aims to manufacture 75 Vande Bharat trainsets by August 15, 2023.
The third rake, according to Vaishnaw, comes with more advanced features and can reach a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour. “It reached 0-100 km/h in 52 seconds compared to the 55 seconds taken by the high-speed train,” he said.
The first generation Vande Bharat trains accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in 54.6 seconds. It had a top speed of 160 km/h.
According to Vaishnaw, the weight of the new train has been reduced from 38 tons to 392 tons, which will contribute to faster acceleration. The trains can also operate with two feet of flood water on the tracks, Hindu Businessline reported.
The new Vande Bharat trains are pre-equipped with Kavach, a new safety technology in which the brakes are automatically applied when another train is on the same track.
The new Vande Bharat trains are expected to arrive with enhanced features and passenger comfort amenities such as three-hour battery backup, Wi-Fi facility with on-demand content, and photocatalytic air purifier with the system. of air conditioning. The photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system will be installed in the roof-mounted unit (RMPU) for air purification, Economic Times reported.
Each coach will be equipped with a 32-inch LCD TV. They will be equipped with automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems that will make passenger travel safer and more comfortable.
The side reclining seat, which is currently provided to business class passengers, will now be available for all classes.
The minister said most of these trains will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, although the capacity of the other manufacturing center will also be increased.
It is likely to run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and is expected to be officially launched later this month, Indian Express has reported citing sources.
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation
Weekly Sports Newsletter: Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah are Pathans with Khyber roots. Had Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr been fit, Pakistan would be pretty close to being called Pathan XI.
Nestled in the mountain range skirting Pakistan’s northern border with Afghanistan is Naseem Shah’s village Mayar Jandool. Off the tourist circuit, this Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hill-station is untouched, quaint and worthy of a screen-saver. As a Discover Pakistan TV channel’s anchor says: “Yeh kudrati husn se malamaal hai (Abundance of natural beauty)”.
This ancient land of battles and invasions is the home of several Pathan tribes that have remained cut off from modernity and adhere to age-old code of behaviour. Since rolling hills, narrow country roads and scenic sunsets aren’t enough to keep the kitchen stocked, the young here go down to the plains in search of earning Naseem, 19, is one the many to have left home to be rich and famous. After those two SOS last over sixes the other day, he is being compared to the region’s biggest super star – the ageless Shahid Afridi. The Khyber Agency born great, Lala for the locals, is a role model for every Pathani suit wearing cricket dreamer.
Of late, in these parts, cricket has become a popular mode of transport to reach greener pastures. It’s fair to assume that in this Asia Cup, Pashto could be the default language of the Pakistan dressing room. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah are Pathans with Khyber roots. Had Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr been fit, Pakistan would be pretty close to being called Pathan XI.
The trickling down of cricketing talent from the once-alienated North to the national team isn’t a story of one man, read Afridi, triggering change. It isn’t even the stereotypical narrative of the brave Pathans mastering the T20 format that celebrates daredevilry. This Pakistan squad indicates two big positives for the game in the troubled country.
Relative peace prevails now in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the region that has battled militancy and terrorism since 9/11. The US drone attacks from Afghanistan and Osama Bin Laden’s base at Abbottabad are now history. But if peace guaranteed sporting success, Switzerland would have topped charts at most Olympics.
The main reason for the cricketers from interior Pakistan getting the big break is the democratising of the game in the country that has been mostly ruled by the military. The advent of Pakistan Super League with its professionally run teams and business-minded owners demanding accountability from every stakeholder – player and coach- has come as a blow to the old power structure.
Heavily invested, the league owners are in the race to pick the brightest. And if that means travelling far and wide, so be it. The KRA of talent-spotters depending on them catching the talented young. Being fair isn’t the right option but the only option, almost a compulsion.
Like in IPL, where franchise representatives are flying from Srinagar to Salem, PSL too is looking way beyond the traditional hubs. Like the Delhi-Mumbai domination of Indian cricket, the Lahore-Karachi hold too is losing its grip. Except for the two Lahore boys – skipper Babar Azam and spinner Usman Qadir – virtually every cricketer is from remote areas, and not always from the hills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Karachi and Islamabad are unrepresented in this Asia Cup.
Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is from Dahani village in interior Sindh, a region not known to produce top cricketers. When the boy who worked in a mandi as a labourer started traveling to the nearest city, Larkana, for training; he had just a couple of first-class cricketers to look up to. The pacer emulated them in no time, making his FC debut in 2019. But what next? Would he join a large group of frustrated first-class cricketers who would rue the lack of opportunities all their lives?
PSL came calling, in the very first season Dahani won the Best Bowler honour as his team, Multan Sultans, won the title. Never in his life had the boy from Dahani dreamt that he would be under the wings of world cricket’s sharpest brain Andy Flower – the Sultans coach credited with many Ashes Test wins using quality pace bowling. Door opened, the whole of Pakistan has seen his potential, including the very vibrant media. Dahani was too good to be kept out of the national team. Today, he is Pakistan’s all-format player.
Others too have similar stories.
Pakistan’s hero here at Asia cup, pacer Haris Rauf, on a whim, took a road trip with a friend to be at the Lahore Qalandars trials. He was a tape-ball cricketer with modest dreams but when Aaqib Javed came looking for pacers near his home he signed up. That would be a life-changing signature for Haris.
Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem’s pace partner, had made an impact on the junior circuit, resulting in him making it to the Pakistan u-19 World Cup team. There he stood out with his pace. However, as is the case with the young tearaways, he would get injured.
While he was supported by PCB’s National Cricket Academy, he would get lucky to catch the attention of Pakistan’s leading industrialist and Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar. A sports philanthropist and cricket romantic, Omar got Hasnain in his team even when he wasn’t fully fit. “Our scouts went to a tournament, Hasnain was injured at that time. He had already played for Pakistan U-19 and we had heard about his pace. So we signed him. Gradually, he got stronger,” Omar once told The Indian Express.
During the PSL, Hasnain bowled a 150-kph ball and won a Man of the Match Award. It was too hard a knock on the Pakistan dressing room. Soon they let him in.
Pakistan’s captain-in-waiting Shadab Khan was a reluctant cricketer from Mianwala, a city in Punjab. Once he played the u-19 World Cup he thought hhasnae had achieved everything in life. Islamabad United got him through the draft selection process for emerging players before PSL 2. Within three years, he was named the captain of the franchise, PSL’s youngest ever. Forget Pakistan, nowhere in the world would a first-class team repose such faith in a youngster. Actually, even RCB took six seasons to name Virat Kohli the captain.
Under the wily former South African spinner Johan Botha the young leggie Shadab learnt the tricks of the trade. The late Dean Jones, ever the motivator, would give him leadership tips. At Islamabad United, Shadab the cricketer got shaped into Shadab the leader.
Deano, as the players loved calling him, would also form a bond with Pakistan’s present day finishing star Asif Ali that went beyond their coach-player relationship. When Ali’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer, the Aussie broke down at a press conference and later organised funds for the treatment. The franchise gave their match-winner a family atmosphere when he needed it the most.
What Islamabad was to Shadab, Lahore Qalanders meant to Shaheen. They trusted the pacer with captaincy and he delivered them the title. They saw a leader of men in this Afridi with a baby face. It’s a journey he or his other Pathans growing up in rural Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wouldn’t have imagined if not for PSL.
During the last England tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board social media team posted a charming video of Pathans in the tour party enjoying a kahwa evening in their hotel room. Rizwan would boil the water in the coffee maker and unpack the pre-mix packets. Later he would join Shaheen, Naseem, Iftikhar, Wasim Jr on the floor. They would sip the brew and pull each other’s leg.
Had it not been for the quick lucky breaks they got in their careers, they would have been in scenic Khyber, sipping the kahwa and cursing their luck.
The post Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Sarah Palin Cost the GOP a House Seat
The state Division of Elections has released new data on how the elections went. And the data suggests that the other Republican in the race, Nick Begich, would have beaten Representative-elect Mary Peltola (D) if the race had come down to the two of them.
Under the state system, Begich was eliminated when he finished in third place. This meant his voters who had ranked the two remaining candidates below Begich had their votes distributed to their second choice. Palin won about half of those voters, while Peltola won 28% (the others ranked in neither). But that wasn’t enough: Peltola led with enough first-choice votes to beat Palin by about three points.
In doing so, a Democrat won a seat that went to Donald Trump by 10 points in the 2020 election.
Begich, it seems, wouldn’t have suffered the same fate in a scenario where Palin was eliminated instead. According to a FairVote review, 59% of Palin voters would have gone to Begich, while only 6 percent would have gone to Peltola – far fewer than the 28% of Begich voters who crossed the aisle.
Given that Peltola took around 40% of first-choice voters and Begich around 28%, that would mean Begich would have passed her with relative ease once the second-choice ballots were counted. He would have won by about five points, compared to Palin’s loss of three points.
There are a few caveats, including that some voters might have adjusted their votes if polls suggested Begich, rather than Palin, was the favorite to make the bottom two. But Begich’s five-point margin — and the fact that he would have passed Peltola even if he trailed Palin more among first-choice voters — is highly instructive. We also face a situation where we are dividing more Palin voters than would have existed had she finished third. But the fact that so few Palin voters ranked Peltola ahead of Begich also suggests that virtually any drop in Palin would benefit Begich. He was evidently the most widely acceptable candidate; it was just a matter of how superior he was to Palin on that front and whether that would have been enough.
Crucially, that five-point margin would have been consistent with other recent special elections, in which Republicans have typically underperformed 2020 election results by a few points. But with Palin in the bottom two, the GOP has done worse than any recent special election, compared to 2020.
Palin reacted to her loss as one would expect: blaming many factors besides the contestant who actually lost the head-to-head. She denounced the priority voting, which she called “a state-of-the-art system and cockamamie”. She even went so far as to urge Begich to abandon the November general election (which features the same system and the same three candidates), believing that she finished ahead of him on the first choice votes and that he would only “split” the vote again.
This is of course not really how ranked voting works. People are welcome to pick whoever they want as their first choice, but they can still make their votes count if that candidate doesn’t make the bottom two by ranking the others they’d like to see win, in order.
Palin, of course, was never very interested in such pragmatism. She also specifically suggested to her followers not to worry about Begich’s ranking and even toyed with the idea of ranking Peltola second on her ballot.
It’s unclear how deeply this advice actually penetrated. But it’s fair to infer that, in addition to Palin’s well-demonstrated divisiveness, it didn’t help. If you say Begich wasn’t worthy of being your voters’ second choice, you can’t really complain when Begich voters decide the same about you.
The question for Palin’s party now is how it reacts to this new data. Despite Palin’s claims that Begich should quit, he can now credibly claim that Palin is the one really jeopardizing this seat. “I would have won!” is a pretty strong message, and the gap between the two in first-choice votes — Palin led by about three points, 31% to 28% — is small enough that Begich doesn’t need to win too much to overtake Palin. and make the final match with Peltola.
Palin, of course, only lost to Peltola by three points, and the general election could be more GOP-friendly. So anyone intent on knocking her out of the race shouldn’t hold their breath. But it’s pretty obvious that if she holds her ground, she might cost the GOP a seat — again.
9/9: CBS News The Weekend
Inflation alert! Food prices likely to hike in India, Know details
India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice on Thursday as the world’s biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.
India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and any reduction in its shipments would increase upward pressure on food prices, which are already rising because of drought, heat-waves and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The new duty is likely to discourage buyers from making purchases from India and prompt them to shift towards rivals Thailand and Vietnam, which have been struggling to increase shipments and raise prices.
The government has excluded parboiled and basmati rice from the export duty, which will come into effect from Sept. 9.
March 5, 2022
New Delhi also banned exports of 100% broken rice, which a few poor African countries import for human consumption, though that variety is mainly used for feed purposes.
The duty will affect white and brown rice, which account for more than 60% of India’s exports, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association.
“With this duty, Indian rice shipments will become uncompetitive in the world market. Buyers will shift to Thailand and Vietnam,” Rao said.
India accounts for more than 40% of global rice shipments and competes with Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar in the world market.
Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over India’s rice production. The country has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.
Indian exports would fall by at least 25% in coming months because of the duty, said Himanshu Agarwal, executive director at Satyam Balajee, India’s biggest rice exporter.
Exporters want the government to provide some relief for export contracts that have already been signed, with vessels loading at the ports.
“Buyers can’t pay 20% more over agreed price and even sellers can’t afford to pay the levy. The government should exempt already signed contracts from the levy,” Agarwal said.
India’s rice exports touched a record 21.5 million tonnes in 2021, more than the combined shipments of the world’s next four biggest exporters of the grain: Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and the United States.
India has been cheapest supplier of rice by huge margin and that shielded African countries such as Nigeria, Benin and Cameroon to an extent from a rally in wheat and corn prices, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
“Except rice, prices of all food crops were rising. Rice is joining the rally now,” he said.
The ban on broken rice shipments could badly affect China’s purchases for feed purpose, he said.
China was the biggest buyer of broken rice, with purchases of 1.1 million tonnes in 2021, while African countries such as Senegal and Djibouti bought brokens for human consumption.
The post Inflation alert! Food prices likely to hike in India, Know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Stanford inducts first all-female class into School’s History Hall of Fame as Title IX marks milestone
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) — Breaking records, shattering the ground and shattering glass ceilings. It was the success that was recognized and celebrated Friday at Stanford University’s first all-female Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The event holds even more significance, as the 10-member class accepted the honor in a landmark year, which marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The landmark civil rights law is one that legendary women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer did not benefit from.
“So I never played on a team. I never went to basketball camp. There were no scholarships for women. There were no professional women,” said VanDerveer to ABC7 News, “And now you’re looking at someone like Nneka Ogwumike who played on a scholarship, got a great education at Stanford, played professionally. Things have changed so much.
VanDerveer was inducted for her legendary coaching career, which enters its 37th season in 2022-23.
RELATED: All-female team breaks world record by rowing 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Hawaii
WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike has also added Stanford Hall of Famer to his long list of career highlights on and off the court. Ogwumike said Title IX paved the way for her and other female athletes, including her younger sisters.
Title IX is a widely known law to protect students from discrimination based on sex in a number of areas. It also emphasizes providing girls and young women with competitive opportunities that were rarely available to them in the past.
“The fact that I’m here to talk to you today is a reflection of that,” Ogwumike said in a speech. “I know there are many probably unsung heroes who have never had the chance to be recognized in any way. So we cannot forget those who came before us and gave us this opportunity. . And to be celebrated in a class full of women, to commemorate 50 years of that, it’s really magical.”
RELATED: Separated from football during the pandemic, the teenager is now giving back to the next generation of players
“And also, it shows us how far we’ve come,” she continued.
Ten years after Ogwumike’s last season in Cardinal Red, she shares this message for budding athletes: “There’s no box big enough to hold you in, and remembering that’s really what will get you where you want to go.”
She added, “And surrounding yourself with people who know that’s also the basis of success.”
Olympic medal-winning soccer player Christen Press said the momentum is changing and it’s in large part due to the work of the women who came before her. Now the goal is to open more doors for the next generation of athletes.
“This class and so many others will continue to lead this fight and make it a more inclusive sport – to make sport more inclusive, diverse and fair,” she said. “I’ve played overseas and seen women’s football in cultures where they don’t have something like Title IX and I’ve seen the effects of that.”
VIDEO: Title IX: Explaining the landmark civil rights law that codified gender equity in sport and beyond
On full screen Friday, the hometown heroes were making history.
“Sometimes I have to pinch myself,” VanDerveer said. “How exciting and how special.”
Other inductees included former student-athletes: Lisa Bernhagen Ramos (women’s athletics), Elaine Breeden Penrose (women’s swimming and diving), Margie Dingeldein (women’s water polo), Ashley Hansen Church (softball), Carly Janiga Reardon ( women’s gymnastics) and Sally Voss Krueger (women’s golf). Longtime volunteer Linda R. Meier also received special recognition for her service to the department.
The induction ceremony ended Friday evening. The Hall of Fame’s first all-female class will go public on Saturday, when Stanford takes on USC.
