Stanford inducts first all-female class into School’s History Hall of Fame as Title IX marks milestone

This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.

For the iPhone 14, Apple did a little something different. The smaller Mini size is gone, and there are now two standard iPhone 14 sizes, as well as two iPhone 14 Pro sizes. Both ranges are now available in 6.1 and 6.7 inch sizes: the iPhone 14 and larger iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max (both of which feature additional cameras, always-on displays, and the unique “Dynamic Island” display feature). Each model has its own specific case, so make sure you get the right case to fit your particular iPhone 14 model.

As always, when it comes to a new iPhone, you have a wide assortment of cases to choose from that will help protect it from bumps and knocks, and most importantly, keep your screen and glass back from getting damaged. crack. Here are some of the best case options for all iPhone 14 models in a variety of styles, from the thinnest to the sturdiest cases. Although we haven’t tried them all yet, we have experience using earlier versions of the iPhone 13 cases – that’s what we’re basing our initial recommendations on. We’ll follow up with hands-on comments on iPhone 14 releases soon.

Read more: Best MagSafe and Magnetic Wireless Chargers for Apple iPhone 14

David Carnoy/CNET Speck brought many of its iPhone 13 case designs to the iPhone 14, including popular clear models such as the Presidio Perfect-Clear and Perfect-Clear grips, and the Presidio2 Pro. Speck’s cases with built-in MagSafe cost around $50, while its Candyshell Pro case remains the cheapest at around $25 but lacks MagSafe. All of the new models have good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model) as well as Speck’s Microban antimicrobial protection. Whichever model you choose, Speck often gives a discount to first-time buyers.

Amazon Cyrill is a sister brand to Spigen, and its cases are arguably slightly sleeker, though they cost a few bucks more. I like the UltraColor Mag ($25) and the Kajuk Mag ($27) is also really nice, thanks to its “vegan” faux leather back. The Clear Shine Mag Cases ($30) are beautifully designed with “a touch of shine” for those who like a little flash in their iPhone case.

Amazon MagSafe cases can get quite expensive, but if you’re looking for a clear, inexpensive MagSafe case for your new iPhone 14 series phone, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid MagFit is a good value at around $25. Spigen also sells a non-Mag version of this case for around $8 less, and has several other iPhone 14 case options as well.

Read more: Best phone to buy for 2022

David Carnoy/CNET OtterBox made a name for itself with its super protective Defender Series case, but most people want something less bulky these days. I like the Symmetry Series Plus cases, which come in different shades (including the new Euphoria color) and have MagSafe. The Symmetry Plus Pop case incorporates a PopSockets PopGrip and is wireless charging compatible, which is important. OtterBox offers a discount for first-time buyers on its site.

David Carnoy/CNET Caseology has made some decent budget cases in the past, including NanoPop, Parallax, Skyfall, and Vault. Its new Capella Mag Clear is one of the cheapest clear Magsafe cases we’ve seen.

David Carnoy/CNET UK case maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are on par with OtterBox and Speck, all lined with the company’s D3O shock-absorbing material and featuring beveled edges to protect your phone. I like the new Milan Snap (pictured) and the Santa Cruz Snap, both equipped with MagSafe and rated for 13ft drop protection. However, several other case styles are available, most with eye-catching designs. They start at $30 for non-MagSafe cases, but most MagSafe models cost between $50 and $60.

David Carnoy/CNET Nomad’s line of leather cases is coming to iPhone 14. However, Nomad now offers two grades of leather – the standard variety and a premium Horween that costs $20 more ($70 instead of $50) . At least the Horween version is designed to develop a “robust” patina as the oils in your skin interact with the leather over time. The new modern leather case is available in black, brown, English tan and a lighter natural color which I like. They are rated for 10 foot (3 meter) drop protection and equipped with MagSafe. Meanwhile, the Modern Leather Folio is $60 in black or brown. There’s also a more affordable Sport version for $40 that’s also equipped with MagSafe (it’s not a leather case, though, but it looks pretty slick). Plus, Nomad has a new rugged case with “fortified” bumpers and 15-foot drop protection that’s $50 with MagSafe.

David Carnoy/CNET Casetify has three basic templates that you can customize with any of Casetify’s eye-catching stock templates or something more personal (like your name). New to the range, the Bounce case offers even more corner protection than the Ultra Impact case (both MagSafe compatible). Some models are random and many are aimed at teenagers. I should note that the prices seem to have gone up again. Casetify cases now start at $68 (yes, that’s high), though we should see some discounts.

David Carnoy/CNET Rokform has been making rugged iPhone cases for years, and apart from their durability, their main feature is the ability to use them with a variety of mounts, including bicycle and motorcycle mounts, which are sold separately. Personally, I prefer the Crystal series, but the Rugged case is slightly sturdier. The new iPhone 14 cases are also MagSafe compatible. Rokform’s iPhone 14 cases have removable magnets and they are compatible with wireless charging if you remove the central magnet included. “With the bottom magnet still intact, you can still charge wirelessly while using the magnetic mount and all of our mounts,” says Rokform.

David Carnoy/CNET Tech21 has a range of iPhone 14 cases, including its popular Evo Check (pictured), which is MagSafe-equipped for $50. There are also several other cases to choose from, including the ultra-protective Evo Max, which is rated for 20-foot drops and features a sliding cover to protect the iPhone 14’s rear cameras, as well as a case that you can attach to your belt.

David Carnoy/CNET Smartish’s affordable, simple and slim wallet cases and cases return for the iPhone 14. The Wallet Slayer 2.0 case (pictured) comes in several different designs, including the Groovy color pictured here. It holds three credit cards plus cash, and you can use one of your credit cards as a crutch. However, its only downside is that it is not compatible with wireless chargers and MagSafe. Smartish also sells a MagSafe case called Gripzilla. It’s one of the more affordable MagSafe cases and it’s easy to grip, as the name suggests.

David Carnoy/CNET Like Lifeproof, Catalyst has made a name for itself with waterproof cases, but it’s now focusing on standard protective case options and offering two new models for the iPhone 14: the $60 Influence (pictured) is my favorite, but the new $50 Crux case is also good (both are MagSafe compatible). They have perforations on the corners that allow you to attach various accessories (a lanyard is included, but Catalyst also sells other accessories). Both have 10ft drop protection.

FAQs

What protection of an iPhone 14 case should I buy? Personally, I like cases that aren’t too thick but offer good drop protection, with a lip on the edge of the screen (sometimes called a “screen bumper”) and raised corners that help prevent your screen from cracking if your phone should fall face down. A folio case will better protect your screen. The good news is that you don’t have to buy a super protective iPhone 14 case like the OtterBox Defender to get good protection. Most cases are reasonably thin and still offer drop protection of at least 6 feet. I’ve included a very thin case on this list for those who prefer minimal protection. Before you opt for a case like this, just remember how much your phone costs – but it’s better than having no case at all. Be sure to get a tempered glass screen protector for your iPhone 14 model to prevent deep scratches and protect the screen.

Should I buy a MagSafe case for my iPhone 14? All iPhone 14 models are equipped with Apple’s MagSafe feature, which offers faster wireless charging with compatible chargers. It also supports optional accessories – including the Magsafe wallet, mini wallets and various stands – which magnetically adhere to the back of your phone. Like the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 has “an array of magnets” (Apple says they’re recycled) built around a charging coil that can draw up to 15 watts of power. However, if you want to use these MagSafe accessories without taking your phone out of its case, you need a phone case with the MagSafe mount. The MagSafe symbol is a circle with a small pipe underneath. You can see it on clear cases, but it’s embedded inside the case, so if it’s not clear, you’ll only see it from the inside. If you already have a MagSafe accessory – or plan to buy MagSafe accessories in the future – you’ll want to get a MagSafe compatible case; it’s a good option to have. With that in mind, the majority of cases in this roundup are equipped with MagSafe.