Stanford inducts first all-female class into School’s History Hall of Fame as Title IX marks milestone
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) — Breaking records, shattering the ground and shattering glass ceilings. It was the success that was recognized and celebrated Friday at Stanford University’s first all-female Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The event holds even more significance, as the 10-member class accepted the honor in a landmark year, which marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The landmark civil rights law is one that legendary women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer did not benefit from.
“So I never played on a team. I never went to basketball camp. There were no scholarships for women. There were no professional women,” said VanDerveer to ABC7 News, “And now you’re looking at someone like Nneka Ogwumike who played on a scholarship, got a great education at Stanford, played professionally. Things have changed so much.
VanDerveer was inducted for her legendary coaching career, which enters its 37th season in 2022-23.
WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike has also added Stanford Hall of Famer to his long list of career highlights on and off the court. Ogwumike said Title IX paved the way for her and other female athletes, including her younger sisters.
Title IX is a widely known law to protect students from discrimination based on sex in a number of areas. It also emphasizes providing girls and young women with competitive opportunities that were rarely available to them in the past.
“The fact that I’m here to talk to you today is a reflection of that,” Ogwumike said in a speech. “I know there are many probably unsung heroes who have never had the chance to be recognized in any way. So we cannot forget those who came before us and gave us this opportunity. . And to be celebrated in a class full of women, to commemorate 50 years of that, it’s really magical.”
“And also, it shows us how far we’ve come,” she continued.
Ten years after Ogwumike’s last season in Cardinal Red, she shares this message for budding athletes: “There’s no box big enough to hold you in, and remembering that’s really what will get you where you want to go.”
She added, “And surrounding yourself with people who know that’s also the basis of success.”
Olympic medal-winning soccer player Christen Press said the momentum is changing and it’s in large part due to the work of the women who came before her. Now the goal is to open more doors for the next generation of athletes.
“This class and so many others will continue to lead this fight and make it a more inclusive sport – to make sport more inclusive, diverse and fair,” she said. “I’ve played overseas and seen women’s football in cultures where they don’t have something like Title IX and I’ve seen the effects of that.”
On full screen Friday, the hometown heroes were making history.
“Sometimes I have to pinch myself,” VanDerveer said. “How exciting and how special.”
Other inductees included former student-athletes: Lisa Bernhagen Ramos (women’s athletics), Elaine Breeden Penrose (women’s swimming and diving), Margie Dingeldein (women’s water polo), Ashley Hansen Church (softball), Carly Janiga Reardon ( women’s gymnastics) and Sally Voss Krueger (women’s golf). Longtime volunteer Linda R. Meier also received special recognition for her service to the department.
The induction ceremony ended Friday evening. The Hall of Fame’s first all-female class will go public on Saturday, when Stanford takes on USC.
The best iPhone 14 cases so far
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
For the iPhone 14, Apple did a little something different. The smaller Mini size is gone, and there are now two standard iPhone 14 sizes, as well as two iPhone 14 Pro sizes. Both ranges are now available in 6.1 and 6.7 inch sizes: the iPhone 14 and larger iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max (both of which feature additional cameras, always-on displays, and the unique “Dynamic Island” display feature). Each model has its own specific case, so make sure you get the right case to fit your particular iPhone 14 model.
As always, when it comes to a new iPhone, you have a wide assortment of cases to choose from that will help protect it from bumps and knocks, and most importantly, keep your screen and glass back from getting damaged. crack. Here are some of the best case options for all iPhone 14 models in a variety of styles, from the thinnest to the sturdiest cases. Although we haven’t tried them all yet, we have experience using earlier versions of the iPhone 13 cases – that’s what we’re basing our initial recommendations on. We’ll follow up with hands-on comments on iPhone 14 releases soon.
David Carnoy/CNET
Speck brought many of its iPhone 13 case designs to the iPhone 14, including popular clear models such as the Presidio Perfect-Clear and Perfect-Clear grips, and the Presidio2 Pro. Speck’s cases with built-in MagSafe cost around $50, while its Candyshell Pro case remains the cheapest at around $25 but lacks MagSafe.
All of the new models have good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model) as well as Speck’s Microban antimicrobial protection. Whichever model you choose, Speck often gives a discount to first-time buyers.
Amazon
Cyrill is a sister brand to Spigen, and its cases are arguably slightly sleeker, though they cost a few bucks more. I like the UltraColor Mag ($25) and the Kajuk Mag ($27) is also really nice, thanks to its “vegan” faux leather back. The Clear Shine Mag Cases ($30) are beautifully designed with “a touch of shine” for those who like a little flash in their iPhone case.
Amazon
MagSafe cases can get quite expensive, but if you’re looking for a clear, inexpensive MagSafe case for your new iPhone 14 series phone, Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid MagFit is a good value at around $25. Spigen also sells a non-Mag version of this case for around $8 less, and has several other iPhone 14 case options as well.
David Carnoy/CNET
OtterBox made a name for itself with its super protective Defender Series case, but most people want something less bulky these days. I like the Symmetry Series Plus cases, which come in different shades (including the new Euphoria color) and have MagSafe. The Symmetry Plus Pop case incorporates a PopSockets PopGrip and is wireless charging compatible, which is important. OtterBox offers a discount for first-time buyers on its site.
David Carnoy/CNET
Caseology has made some decent budget cases in the past, including NanoPop, Parallax, Skyfall, and Vault. Its new Capella Mag Clear is one of the cheapest clear Magsafe cases we’ve seen.
David Carnoy/CNET
UK case maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are on par with OtterBox and Speck, all lined with the company’s D3O shock-absorbing material and featuring beveled edges to protect your phone. I like the new Milan Snap (pictured) and the Santa Cruz Snap, both equipped with MagSafe and rated for 13ft drop protection. However, several other case styles are available, most with eye-catching designs. They start at $30 for non-MagSafe cases, but most MagSafe models cost between $50 and $60.
David Carnoy/CNET
Nomad’s line of leather cases is coming to iPhone 14. However, Nomad now offers two grades of leather – the standard variety and a premium Horween that costs $20 more ($70 instead of $50) . At least the Horween version is designed to develop a “robust” patina as the oils in your skin interact with the leather over time. The new modern leather case is available in black, brown, English tan and a lighter natural color which I like. They are rated for 10 foot (3 meter) drop protection and equipped with MagSafe. Meanwhile, the Modern Leather Folio is $60 in black or brown.
There’s also a more affordable Sport version for $40 that’s also equipped with MagSafe (it’s not a leather case, though, but it looks pretty slick). Plus, Nomad has a new rugged case with “fortified” bumpers and 15-foot drop protection that’s $50 with MagSafe.
David Carnoy/CNET
Casetify has three basic templates that you can customize with any of Casetify’s eye-catching stock templates or something more personal (like your name). New to the range, the Bounce case offers even more corner protection than the Ultra Impact case (both MagSafe compatible). Some models are random and many are aimed at teenagers.
I should note that the prices seem to have gone up again. Casetify cases now start at $68 (yes, that’s high), though we should see some discounts.
David Carnoy/CNET
Rokform has been making rugged iPhone cases for years, and apart from their durability, their main feature is the ability to use them with a variety of mounts, including bicycle and motorcycle mounts, which are sold separately. Personally, I prefer the Crystal series, but the Rugged case is slightly sturdier. The new iPhone 14 cases are also MagSafe compatible.
Rokform’s iPhone 14 cases have removable magnets and they are compatible with wireless charging if you remove the central magnet included. “With the bottom magnet still intact, you can still charge wirelessly while using the magnetic mount and all of our mounts,” says Rokform.
David Carnoy/CNET
Tech21 has a range of iPhone 14 cases, including its popular Evo Check (pictured), which is MagSafe-equipped for $50. There are also several other cases to choose from, including the ultra-protective Evo Max, which is rated for 20-foot drops and features a sliding cover to protect the iPhone 14’s rear cameras, as well as a case that you can attach to your belt.
David Carnoy/CNET
Smartish’s affordable, simple and slim wallet cases and cases return for the iPhone 14. The Wallet Slayer 2.0 case (pictured) comes in several different designs, including the Groovy color pictured here. It holds three credit cards plus cash, and you can use one of your credit cards as a crutch. However, its only downside is that it is not compatible with wireless chargers and MagSafe.
Smartish also sells a MagSafe case called Gripzilla. It’s one of the more affordable MagSafe cases and it’s easy to grip, as the name suggests.
David Carnoy/CNET
Like Lifeproof, Catalyst has made a name for itself with waterproof cases, but it’s now focusing on standard protective case options and offering two new models for the iPhone 14: the $60 Influence (pictured) is my favorite, but the new $50 Crux case is also good (both are MagSafe compatible). They have perforations on the corners that allow you to attach various accessories (a lanyard is included, but Catalyst also sells other accessories). Both have 10ft drop protection.
FAQs
What protection of an iPhone 14 case should I buy?
Personally, I like cases that aren’t too thick but offer good drop protection, with a lip on the edge of the screen (sometimes called a “screen bumper”) and raised corners that help prevent your screen from cracking if your phone should fall face down. A folio case will better protect your screen.
The good news is that you don’t have to buy a super protective iPhone 14 case like the OtterBox Defender to get good protection. Most cases are reasonably thin and still offer drop protection of at least 6 feet. I’ve included a very thin case on this list for those who prefer minimal protection. Before you opt for a case like this, just remember how much your phone costs – but it’s better than having no case at all. Be sure to get a tempered glass screen protector for your iPhone 14 model to prevent deep scratches and protect the screen.
Should I buy a MagSafe case for my iPhone 14?
All iPhone 14 models are equipped with Apple’s MagSafe feature, which offers faster wireless charging with compatible chargers. It also supports optional accessories – including the Magsafe wallet, mini wallets and various stands – which magnetically adhere to the back of your phone. Like the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 has “an array of magnets” (Apple says they’re recycled) built around a charging coil that can draw up to 15 watts of power.
However, if you want to use these MagSafe accessories without taking your phone out of its case, you need a phone case with the MagSafe mount. The MagSafe symbol is a circle with a small pipe underneath. You can see it on clear cases, but it’s embedded inside the case, so if it’s not clear, you’ll only see it from the inside.
If you already have a MagSafe accessory – or plan to buy MagSafe accessories in the future – you’ll want to get a MagSafe compatible case; it’s a good option to have. With that in mind, the majority of cases in this roundup are equipped with MagSafe.
Are MagSafe cases more expensive?
Generally, yes – about $10 more. There are more affordable MagSafe cases that cost around $20, but most cost over $30. We see cases from some companies that are essentially the same, but one has MagSafe and the other doesn’t, and the MagSafe version usually sells for $10 more. It might seem like a bit too much to pay for something that doesn’t really feel like an upgrade, but over time MagSafe compatibility can result in less “tax”.
Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of his latest film at TIFF just days after welcoming his daughter
Nicolas Cage looked suave in a patterned navy tuxedo jacket as he arrived at the premiere of his latest project at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.
The 58-year-old actor walked the Butcher’s Crossing red carpet alongside Julia Stiles and Rachel Keller.
The actor’s appearance comes just days after his 27-year-old wife, Riko Shibata, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl named August Francesca.
Suave: Nicolas Cage looked suave in a patterned navy tuxedo jacket as he arrived at the premiere of his latest project at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday
For the big premiere, Cage styled his tuxedo jacket with black pants and a white button down shirt.
He added a pair of shiny black loafers to the ensemble, and he accessorized with a white pocket square.
His black hair was cropped short and slicked back, and he wore a bright white smile.
The California native donned a fancy watch with a brown leather strap and a gold dial.
Cage said he went to TIFF for the screening of his new film Butcher’s Crossing right after welcoming his daughter.
“I wouldn’t have been here, but I kept my word and I’m here to honor my commitment – but I can’t wait to be reunited with my wife and my daughter,” Cage told People at the event. .
He also told the publication that he “literally left the hospital, got on a plane and came here.” The deal was, “Listen, if my daughter hasn’t arrived yet, then I’m not going, but tell them I most likely will.”
Star-studded: The 58-year-old actor walked the red carpet for Butcher’s Crossing, alongside Julia Stiles and Rachel Keller
Congratulation! The actor’s appearance comes just days after his 27-year-old wife, Riko Shibata, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl named August Francesca. the couple seen in 2021
Cage added, “I want to make movies that will make him smile and laugh, absolutely.” Other animated movies maybe – show him some Croods 1, Croods 2.
Riko gave birth to the couple’s baby girl, full name August Francesca Coppola Cage, at a hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 7.
A rep for the actor confirmed the news to PEOPLE and reassured fans that “mother and daughter are doing well.”
This is Riko’s first child and Nicolas’ third. The Leaving Las Vegas actor shares son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, with ex Christina Fulton and son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim.
Engaged: Cage said he went to TIFF for the screening of his new film Butcher’s Crossing right after welcoming his daughter. “I wouldn’t have been here, but I kept my word and I’m here to honor my commitment – but I can’t wait to be reunited with my wife and my daughter,” Cage told People at the event. . Riko and Cage seen in March
Print: Julia Stiles donned a leopard print blazer over a low-cut black dress
Nicolas and Riko met in Japan in 2020 while he was filming Prisoners Of Ghostland by Sion Sono. She landed a role in the film playing one of four female models.
Several Cage’s Butcher’s Crossing co-stars also attended the event. Julia Stiles donned a leopard print blazer over a low-cut black dress.
She stood in black high heels, and she let her long blonde locks fall to the middle of her back.
Long dress: Tokyo Vice star Rachel Keller donned a long white dress with a ruffled skirt and she pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail
Chic: Fred Hechinger of Fear Street fame donned a sleek black jacket and trousers with shiny loafers
Tokyo Vice star Rachel Keller donned a long white dress with a ruffled skirt and she pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail.
Fred Hechinger of Fear Street fame donned a sleek black jacket and slacks with shiny loafers.
He styled his auburn bangs to the side and his long red beard extended several inches from his strong jawline.
Mosaic actor Jeremy Bobb wore a grey-green jacket over a light blue button-up shirt and black trousers.
Casual: Mosaic actor Jeremy Bobb wore a grey-green jacket over a light blue button-up shirt and black trousers
Sparkles: Sounds of Metal star Paul Raci wore a shimmering silver blazer to the event
Ink: He quickly took off his blazer to show off his numerous arm tattoos
Group photo: Many members of the show’s creative team posed together at the star-studded event
Sounds of Metal star Paul Raci wore a shimmering silver blazer to the event, although he quickly took it off to show off his numerous arm tattoos.
Butcher’s Crossing is an American western based on the 1960 book of the same name.
The story follows a man who goes on a buffalo hunting expedition outside of Butcher’s Crossing Kansas in the 1870s.
Main role: Butcher’s Crossing is an American western based on the 1960 book of the same name
Hunting: The story follows a man who goes on a buffalo hunting expedition outside Butcher’s Crossing Kansas in the 1870s
West Ham fans pay their respects to the Queen with the performance of the national anthem on a somber evening of Europa League and Europa Conference League football with Manchester United and Arsenal also honoring Her Majesty
West Ham fans burst into a spontaneous rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’ as football clubs paid their respects on a night of mourning.
It was a somber evening of football with Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham all in action just hours after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced.
The three Premier League clubs were all due to be in European action on Thursday night and those games went to plan.
Arsenal faced FC Zurich in Switzerland and the news broke during the game. A minute of silence was observed by the players before the start of the second half. They then won 2-1.
United and West Ham were both playing at home and issued pre-kickoff statements that the games would be played under FA and UEFA guidelines.
A minute’s silence was brilliantly observed at Old Trafford and the London Stadium, with black armbands worn.
Billboards were turned off before kick-off, while the Hammers, who play at Olympic Park – named for the Queen – decided not to make any stadium announcements and played classical music dark in the preparation for the Game.
The scoreboard was also changed to black, while the badges of both teams were changed to black silhouettes.
There was a somber atmosphere in both stadiums with no pre-match music and, in addition, the digital billboards turned off throughout the matches.
United were the better side for much of their clash with Real Sociedad but struggled in front of goal losing 1-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo, playing his first-ever Europa League game since 2002 when it was the UEFA Cup, had the ball in the back of the first half only for him to be sent off for offside.
Brais Mendez scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.
The Hammers needed to come back from one goal down to beat FCSB 3-1 in their Europa Conference League game.
Andrei Cordea had given the Romanian side the lead before second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen, Emerson and Michail Antonio secured victory.
There were also images of Queen Elizabeth II presenting Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1966 on display at the London Stadium.
West Ham legend Moore steered England to their famous World Cup victory, for which the Queen was in attendance.
It wasn’t just in England that tributes were paid, teams across the continent also shared tributes.
Lazio also paid tribute to the Queen ahead of their game against Feyenoord.
Measuring climate investment risk is capitalism
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock Inc.
Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Billionaire businessman and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and investment giant BlackRock both recently released their own strongly worded missives defending investment in climate solutions and clean energy and claiming that asking companies to disclose climate-related risks is smart capitalism.
The letters come as political pressure mounts against the idea of environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds, which claim to give people an easy way to invest in companies that act responsibly in these areas. Critics, particularly on the Republican side, have said ESG is a cover for a political agenda and is partly aimed at fossil fuel producers.
investment related news
Bloomberg, who is currently worth nearly $77 billion according to Forbes, published an op-ed in his eponymous media publication on Tuesday mocking Republican-led efforts to politicize investment decisions in climate solutions and clean energy.
“In a world rapidly moving toward clean energy, companies that rely on fossil fuels pose greater risk to investors,” Bloomberg wrote.
“The fact is, climate risk is financial risk. The costs of climate-related weather events now exceed $100 billion a year – and that only counts insured losses,” Bloomberg wrote. “Reporting these and other losses is not social policy. It’s a smart investment. And refusing to allow companies to do so comes at a significant cost to taxpayers.”
On Wednesday, BlackRock sent a letter to a group of attorneys general that defended its commitment to measuring corporate climate risk and investing in clean energy as responsibly discharging its fiduciary duty to customers.
“Our commitment to the financial interests of our clients is unwavering and unwavering,” wrote Dalia Blass, Senior Managing Director and Head of External Affairs at BlackRock.
“Governments representing over 90% of global GDP have committed to net zero in the coming decades. We believe that investors and companies that take a forward-looking stance on climate risk and its implications for energy transition will drive better long-term financial results,” Blass wrote. “These opportunities cut across the political spectrum.”
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a meeting with Earthshot Prize winners and finalists at the Glasgow Science Center during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Great Britain. Brittany, November 2, 2021.
Alastair Grant | Reuters
BlackRock’s letter specifically responded to an Aug. 4 letter from 19 state attorneys general to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink in which they objected to what they called an anti-fossil fuel bias.
“BlackRock’s past public engagements indicate that it has used citizen assets to pressure companies to comply with international agreements such as the Paris Agreement that mandate the phasing out of fossil fuels, increase energy prices, drive inflation and weaken the national security of the United States,” the attorneys general say.
Specific state lawmakers passed legislation for their own states “prohibiting energy boycotts,” the attorneys general’s letter said. For example, later in August, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar accused 10 financial firms, including BlackRock, and 350 investment funds of taking steps to “boycott energy companies.”
BlackRock has opposed the idea that it is boycotting energy companies or operating with a political agenda.
BlackRock is “one of the largest investors in public energy companies” and has invested $170 billion in US energy companies. Recent investments include natural gas, renewables and “decarbonization technology that needs capital to scale,” BlackRock said in its letter.
BlackRock also said it is asking companies for climate-related financial information to improve transparency and be able to make quality investment decisions for clients.
Bloomberg, meanwhile, said measuring climate risk is just a basic investment.
“Any responsible fund manager, especially one with a fiduciary duty to taxpayers, seeks to build a diversified portfolio (including energy); identifies and mitigates risks (including risks associated with climate change); and considers the macro trends that shape industries and markets (like the steady decline in the price of clean energy),” Bloomberg wrote.
“It’s investing 101, and either the Republican critics of ESG don’t get it, or they’re serving the interests of fossil fuel companies. It could well be both.”
Portland, Maine, schools plan 4-day week for special education students
Public schools in Portland, Maine are considering moving to a four-day school week for special education students because the school district is unable to fill teaching positions.
According to Portland Press Herald.
If the four-day plan is implemented, these students will need to make up missed days at the end of the school year to meet Maine’s 175-day minimum school year.
“We are currently developing a plan to assess whether schools and programs have enough special education technicians to operate safely, and if they do not, temporarily reassign other special education technicians there for the support,” the district said in a statement. “We will only move to four-day weeks if even the reassignment plan cannot cover enough vacancies in a given school or program, so we don’t yet know the potential scope or impact.”
“This is our last step,” Superintendent Xavier Botana told WMTW. “So before that, we have a plan to do some temporary reassignments within the district from other positions elsewhere that might help us avoid coming to this. So we will have to be quite difficult to reach this level.
Teacher shortages are common across the country and have been exacerbated by conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some states, like Arizona and Florida, have found innovative ways to deal with what many in the education world call a crisis.
In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) removed the requirement that teachers have a bachelor’s degree to start teaching, allowing prospective teachers to begin training while earning their degrees.
The Florida Department of Education made a similar decision, allowing military veterans and their spouses to receive a five-year voucher to teach in classrooms without having a teaching degree.
Teacher unions are unhappy with steps taken by predominantly Republican-run states to be inventive in how they deal with teacher shortages.
The teacher shortage is adding more pressure to an education system that has seen the worst loss of learning in 30 years – almost entirely due to teachers’ unions, the Biden administration and school boards needlessly closing schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
As Breitbart News reported, Americans’ confidence in the public education system has fallen to its second all-time low.
Breccan F. Thiès is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
Over 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported
mini
The death toll rose to 5,28,139 with 18 new deaths including two Kerala reconciled deaths, according to updated data from the Union Health Ministry.
India recorded 5,554 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4, 44, 90,283 while active cases fell further to 48,850, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The death toll rose to 5,28,139 with 18 new deaths, including two Kerala-reconciled deaths, according to data updated by the ministry as of 8 a.m.
Active cases represent 0.11% of total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.70 percent, the health ministry said.
A drop of 786 cases was recorded in the number of active COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, he said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.80%, the ministry said.
The number of people who recovered from the disease rose to 4,39,13,294, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent, he said. According to the ministry, 214.77 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the national COVID-19 inoculation campaign.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the mark of 20 lakhs on August 7, 2020, 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5 and 50 lakhs on September 16. It crossed 60 lakhs on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 lakhs on October 29, 90 lakhs on November 20, and crossed the one crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country passed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, three crore cases on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year. The 16 new deaths included four from Delhi and Maharashtra and two from Haryana.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
