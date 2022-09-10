Connect with us

Stanford moonshot promises short-term profitability with no-code magic mushrooms, ft. Plaid of X

6 seconds ago

Hello and welcome to Equity, a podcast about startup activity, where we unpack the numbers and nuances behind the headlines. As you can tell by the title of this episode, this is a bonus episode all about Y Combinator Demo Day (and the terms we’ve heard the most over the two-day affair).

Natasha and alexander hopped on Twitter Spaces to talk about our favorites of the lot, the geographic shifts, and the diversity shake-up that included fewer women being funded batch after batch. Below are some of the messages we pulled:

  • The biggest moonshots of YC’s S22 batch
  • Our 11 Favorite Companies from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 1
  • Our 10 Favorite Startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2
  • Explore YC diversity data following a category redesign
  • Where is the Y Combinator startup hunt in 2022?

Y Combinator week is busy, but we made it! Speak Monday!

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple podcast, Covered, Spotify and all castings.

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in| Check Application Link, Notification Here 

6 mins ago

September 10, 2022

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Non-Executive Posts under Category 3. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website fci.gov.in. The registration process has started today, September 06, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is October 05, 2022. A total of 5043 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Submission of Online Application Form along with fee payment will commence: from 06.09.2022 from 10:00 Hrs (IST)

Last Date & time for submission of Online Application and payment of fees: 05.10.2022 till 16:00 Hrs (IST)

Availability of Admit Cards on website for download 10 days prior to announced date of examination

Date of Online Test: Will be announced in website Tentatively in the month of January 2023

FCI Category 3 Vacancy Details

North Zone: 2388 posts

South Zone: 989 posts

East Zone: 768 posts

West Zone: 713 posts

NE Zone: 185 posts

FCI Category 3 Eligibility Criteria

J.E. (Civil Engineering): Degree in Civil Engineering Or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience.

Steno. Grade- II: Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively.

AG-III (General): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

AG-III (Accounts): Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

AG-III (Depot): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

FCI Category 3 Selection Procedure

The online test will comprise of Phase-I and Phase-II exams. The online exam of Phase-I shall be common irrespective of the post.

In the Phase-I of the online test, the test will be Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry an equal 1 (one) mark. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) of the mark assigned to that question. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no negative marking for that question. The marks obtained in Phase-I will NOT be reckoned in the final merit ranking.

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at fci.gov.in. The mode of application is ONLINE only. The printed/ hard copies of the application form will not be entertained.

Working Strategies: Exploring work issues for people living with disabilities

12 mins ago

September 10, 2022

Amy Lindgren

Second Sunday Series: This is the first of 12 columns on work and disability that will appear in the next 12 months — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. As a reference, last year’s Second Sunday Series focused on business startup, while the series in preceding years highlighted readers’ questions; career building during recovery from addiction; work in the trades; and career issues of special concern to Millennials and mid-career workers. 

Did you know that people with disabilities in the labor force have a higher self-employment rate than people who are not disabled (9.6% vs. 6.4%)?

Or that unemployment for those with disabilities is approximately twice that of those reporting no disabilities (10.1% vs. 5.1%)?

Maybe you’ve read that more people with disabilities were employed in 2021 than in 2020 (600,000 more).

As always, statistics are problematic. Take that last one, for example. One theory is that the increased number of disabled workers in the workforce was not due to more getting hired but to the increased number of people who had become disabled during the pandemic and simply held onto the jobs they already had. Which does change a feel-good statistic into something a bit darker, for sure.

Disability employment is like that. Just when you get to feeling optimistic about something, another fact comes along to set you straight.

In more than three decades of helping people find and keep jobs, from folks in recovery to people with felony records to job seekers in their 70s, I can honestly say that nothing has presented such confounding challenges as employment for individuals with disabilities.

Part of the struggle is the sheer variety of disabilities people are contending with, coupled with each individual’s complementary issues. Disabled and unskilled? That’s a disaster, compared to being disabled with a degree or work experience. Able to dress yourself, and then commute on your own? Quite an advantage over someone who needs a personal attendant to start the day.

Even the definition of disability is tricky. While people with certain diagnoses such as lupus or fibromyalgia might not fit the general concept of being disabled, their conditions can mean as many impacts to their work as someone with a more visible disability.

And what about people with mental health issues, or those with cognitive differences? Their workplace challenges will differ from those of someone who uses a wheelchair or communicates with American Sign Language.

Did we touch on temporary disabilities, perhaps arising from cancer treatment or recovery from surgery? Statistically, pretty much all of us will become disabled, at least temporarily, at some point in our lives.

Having recently fractured my leg for the second time in 10 years, I can attest that revisiting the use of crutches has been much less fun than a barrel of monkeys. I can also confirm that being self-employed in this situation has given me complete control over scheduling for medical appointments, remote work and other temporary accommodations I need — something that not every employee could say in the same circumstances.

Although employment issues are much more critical for those with permanent or persistent disabilities, any changes employers make to ease their challenges will end up helping everyone, including those who experience a temporary disability during their work lives.

Work issues for people living with disabilities is my Second Sunday subject this year, which means that every month for the next 12, I’ll devote the second Sunday to a topic related to job search, work, or career development for people with disabilities.

I’m planning to explore those self-employment statistics more, and review which career paths might hold the most promise for workers with disabilities. We definitely need a closer look at the question of when (or whether) to disclose a disability during the hiring process, as well as ways to describe the employment gaps disabled workers often have.

To be honest, I’ll need your help — there are so many angles to this topic that I’m sure to miss something important or misunderstand something key. Your feedback and corrections will be especially appreciated. I’d like to hear your ideas, questions, resources and experiences around this issue, whether you’re living with a disability yourself or advocating for someone who is.

I’ll try to incorporate as many views as I can into the monthly columns, including corrections if I’ve gotten something wrong the month before. Meet me back here in October and we’ll continue the conversation.

Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]

“A good thing for the game” – The Denver Post

18 mins ago

September 10, 2022

In his first season in Baltimore, Rougned Odor often capitalized on his place on the court for humorous effect.

When the Orioles second baseman was moved into right field and a flyball was hit behind him toward the outfielder, he raised his glove as if to catch, sometimes fooling the broadcast cameras as to where the ball was going. The Orioles shortstop’s staggered defensive stance, whether it was Jorge Mateo or Gunnar Henderson, sometimes caused him to cut past Odor on a ground ball, and the 28-year-old then imitated the throw of his double game partner for first.

Even with Major League Baseball Friday announcing rule changes coming in 2023 that include limitations on field changes, Odor believes he’ll still find ways to have a good time on the field.

“I’m going to play the same,” Odor said. “That’s how I was playing when there was no shift, and I think it’s going to go back to normal, like before.”

MLB has announced three significant changes coming to the game next season: a ban on field changes as they are used, the implementation of a pitch clock, and the introduction of more bases. large. The rules were adopted by the league’s 11-player competition committee, with all four players in the group unanimously opposing shift and clock changes, according to the MLB Players Association.

In the Orioles clubhouse, all changes were considered welcome. On both sides of the ball, Odor is among the players most affected by the shift rule, which will require all four infielders to be on the floor with two on either side of second base. The left-handed hitter entered Friday having faced a change in 93.8% of his plate appearances, fourth most among hitters with at least 50, according to Baseball Savant. Defensively, he played the second-furthest player from home plate of all second basemen, a minimum of 100 plate appearances, a byproduct of playing in shallow right field on shifts and manager Brandon Hyde’s confidence in his ability to launch from there.

The league-wide change rate is 34.3%, according to Baseball Savant, an increase of more than 20% from 2016 that reflects increased information from teams about where opposing hitters will hit the ball. The Orioles are 28th of MLB’s 30 teams in quarterback percentage this season, moving against less than a quarterback of hitters faced. In that sense, the new rules won’t impact them as dramatically as they might for other teams. In fact, Hyde said the Orioles’ indoor athleticism, with shining examples from Mateo and Henderson, could allow the rule to work in their favor.

“It brings back athleticism and arm strength, reach, especially to intermediate infielders,” Hyde said. “I think we’re young and athletic, and we have good infielders who are going to have great reach and arms, so I think that’s going to benefit us.

“I can’t wait to get back to how it was before. I like traditional baseball. Maybe I look old school, but I kinda like the way it was.

Like Odor, rookie Terrin Vavra is a left-handed hitter and has played mostly second base in his professional career. He said there would be a trade-off in limiting shifts, in that some balls that would not have slipped through under previous arrangements will now slip through even if other holes are plugged.

“There’s going to be more action, which I think is exciting for the fans,” Vavra said. “I think it’s going to be one of those things where it’s going to bite you in the ass sometimes, and other times it’s going to work to your advantage.

“Really, really, I think it’s going to have its pros and cons. I think ultimately hitters are going to hit, pitchers are going to have to throw, and when you’re on defense you’re going to have to make plays. , and wherever you are, just try to do whatever you can to get to prom and get a guy out.

Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, a right-handed hitter who has faced changes in 12% of his plate appearances, noted that while the rules won’t necessarily affect him as much as his left-handed teammates, he’s waiting. looking forward to more traditional defensive formations.

“Having four guys in the outfield isn’t really baseball, I don’t think,” Mountcastle said. “That’s probably a good thing for the game.”

This sentiment was particularly prevalent in the clubhouse for the field clock, which will require the pitcher to begin their move within 15 seconds of receiving the ball from the catcher with no one on base and 20 seconds with at least one runner. . The system was tested in the minor leagues this season and resulted in a 26-minute reduction in average playing time, according to MLB.

“The pace of play, the clock, I’m really interested,” Hyde said. “I’m excited about it. I think it will improve the fan experience. I think it’s going to improve the player experience on the pitch, hopefully just by increasing the pace of play a bit more.

Pitchers are also limited to only two jumps or out attempts per plate appearance, with a third resulting in a disallowance unless the runner is actually caught. Veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles said he was concerned about the potential impact of the clock in situations with a runner on second base, when much of the spirit of the game can happen in the middle of a game. an opportunity to score.

“I think it takes away from the game of baseball a bit,” Lyles said. “But I completely agree with nobody on the base. Let’s get this thing moving.

Vavra noted that the system is also an adjustment for hitters. He was able to experience it Triple-A, where pitchers had 14 seconds with empty bases and 19 seconds otherwise. Batters also had to be in the box giving their attention to the pitcher with nine seconds remaining; it will be eight seconds in the majors next year.

“At first you were a little freaked out, to be honest,” Vavra said. “You’re just like, ‘OK, I gotta get in the box. I just gotta stay in the box. And then you realize, OK, you still have time to get out for a brief minute and reset and come back. in the box, and once you figure that out and how much time you really really have, it makes it a little easier to figure it out.

The minor league changes also led to an increase in stolen base attempts and hits. MLB’s upcoming third change, widening the bases from 15-by-15 to 18-by-18, could have a similar impact. The distance between first and second and between second and third will decrease by 4 1/2 inches with the change.

“A few centimeters could be the difference between safety and the exit,” Mountcastle said.

For him and other first basemen, larger bases could also increase safety, giving runners a clearer path to reach first without colliding with the fielder. Mountcastle pointed out that he ran into Oakland’s Tony Kemp during a game last week.

Collectively, the changes are intended to “improve the pace of play, increase action and reduce injuries,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, though the MLBPA countered in its own statement that the league “wasn’t willing to meaningfully address the areas of concern” players had regarding the pitch clock and shift ban. Either way, they and bigger bases are coming in the majors in 2023.

“I think most of the rule changes in the past have kind of gone smoothly over time,” Lyles said. “Hopefully in two or three years we won’t even be discussing it next year.”

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How To Check Scorecard 

27 mins ago

September 10, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Date Time Announced: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow, September 11 at 10:00 AM. Once released, registered candidates can download the JEE Advanced Result 2022 by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the JEE Advanced 2022 result, the merit list will be published on the website. The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal after the results are declared.

This year, the JEE Advanced 2022 examination was held on August 28, 2022. Meanwhile, the JEE Provisional Answer Key was published on September 03, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the answer key till September 04. The JEE Advanced 2022 final answer keys will be displayed on the website, after considering the candidates’ feedback, as per the schedule. The marks will be awarded in accordance with the final answer key.

To access the JEE Advanced 2022 result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and dates of birth.

Step By Step Guide to Download JEE Advanced 2022 Result?

  1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Advanced Result 2022.”
  3. Enter the login credentials, if required. The required login credentials are JEE Advanced 2022 Registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
  4. Your JEE Advanced Scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the JEE Advanced Scores and take a printout of it for future reference.

Joint Seat Allocation

  • A candidate who secured a rank in JEE (Advanced) 2022 is eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process. It is to be noted that Candidates whose names are there on the merit list are eligible for the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be conducted on September 12, 2022.  The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds, candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float, and slide options.
  • The seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), to be held in online mode for the current year. All the candidates who are eligible for admission will have to participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of the courses and institutes. For more details, check the information bulletin.

Prince William supports dad Charles as he is officially proclaimed king

33 mins ago

September 10, 2022

It was a moment King Charles III will never forget.

Her Majesty was officially proclaimed King at the first-ever televised Membership Council at St. James’s Palace in London on September 10. Several members of the royal family were present, including Prince William and Queen consort Camilla.

While Charles succeeded to the throne immediately after his mother’s death Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was only at this meeting that the proclamation was made.

According to the Royal Family’s official website, the council is made up of “Privy Councillors, Grand Officers of State, Lord Mayor and High Sheriffs of the City of London, High Commissioners of the Realm, certain senior officials and certain other invited guests to attend it”.

The meeting is divided into two parts. The first part takes place without Charles and involves the Privy Council officially announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II and proclaiming the succession of the new sovereign. As Buckingham Palace noted in a press release, “various consecutive orders, including the provisions of the proclamation” are also approved.

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel has tough coaching matchup vs. Patriots, but his team is favored to win Sunday’s opener

39 mins ago

September 10, 2022

It’s not exactly “The Battle for the Ages,” this coaching matchup between Dolphins rookie head coach Mike McDaniel and New England coach Bill Belichick in Sunday’s season opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

But it could be an interesting pairing.

Granted, it’s heavily, and almost unfairly, slanted toward Belichick, regarded by many as the best coach in NFL history.

McDaniel is making his head coaching debut; Belichick’s 290 regular-season wins rank third all time behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

“Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total?” McDaniel cracked.

As McDaniel pointed out, however, this game isn’t McDaniel vs. Belichick, it’s Dolphins vs. Patriots, and that’s where McDaniel gets a real advantage, according to Las Vegas.

The Dolphins, who have a three-game winning streak over the Patriots, are favored by 3.5 points.

As for the coaching battle of minds, everybody knows what to expect from New England.

Belichick is a master strategist known for taking something away from his opponent’s offense (a wide receiver, tight end, etc) and having unforeseen wrinkles in his game plan.

“One of the features of coach Belichick’s team for years is there’s plenty of elements of surprise,” McDaniel said. “So I guess I’d be surprised not to be surprised.”

McDaniel, however, might also have a measure of surprise on his side considering no one has ever seen him as a head coach. There are no trends, no history to study. Perhaps that’s his sliver of daylight.

McDaniel, the 39-year-old offensive whiz with a propensity for pre-snap motion and an emphasis on the run game, was a major factor in San Francisco’s offense ranking seventh in the league last year [375.5 yards per game] as the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship game. He has a creative offensive mind, which he’s revealed in doses in training camp and preseason, but you know there’s likely much more to come, more ways to use the running backs and tight ends, more ways to use blocking schemes to his offensive line’s strengths, more ways to confuse a defense.

On top of that, McDaniel, a 15-year NFL assistant coach, has probably thought about this game for his entire career. Belichick, a 46-year head coach, has probably thought about it for a few months.

Let’s not get it twisted, though.

McDaniel gets no discernable advantage over Belichick.

After all, McDaniel will be calling plays for the first time Sunday.

But McDaniel presides over an offense that made significant additions among players such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the turbo-charged six-time Pro Bowl selection, left tackle Terron Armstead, the three-time Pro Bowl selection, running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, and center Connor Williams.

They’ll combine with third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the goal of improving last year’s offense that finished 25th in total offense (307 yards per game) and 22nd in scoring (20.1 points per game).

McDaniel also gets an attacking Dolphins defense that recorded 48 sacks last season, one from the franchise record. Miami returns the vast majority of the defense, led by All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, but is missing fellow cornerback Byron Jones (leg injury).

New England, which has raised eyebrows by essentially having two offensive coordinators, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, went 10-7 last year under the guidance of Pro Bowl quarterback Mac Jones (22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions). But it was mostly powered by a run game that finished eighth in the league (126.4 yards per game) and a defense that finished fourth 310.8 yards per game). It’ll likely employ the same defense/run game formula it used last season.

But Miami can’t count on that thought.

Again, this is Belichick.

“They’re going to give us something that they haven’t shown or haven’t done that we’re definitely going to have to adjust or be prepared for,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said. “That’s another thing when it comes into game-planning opening day, you have to be very careful about chasing ghosts because you’ve almost had seven months to game plan one game.”

Miami, which finished 9-8 last season, will use a blitz-happy defense and a multiple offense to keep the Patriots off balance and uncomfortable.

One thing to remember is the Dolphins have done well at home recently, as their six-game home winning streak attests. That’s a confidence booster.

But McDaniel remains aware of the bottom line when it comes to facing Belichick.

“You better prepare your team and leave no stone unturned,” he said. “Otherwise, you’ll end up kind of coaching with regret after the fact.”

