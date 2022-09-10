Let’s start with Grant Clarkson.
Tech stocks outlook darkens after rocky stretch
A rally in tech stocks helped the stock market break a three-week losing streak. There are already signs that the reprieve could be short-lived.
Investors are pulling out of tech-focused mutual funds and exchange-traded funds at the fastest clip since early February, when tech selling first escalated, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper. They withdrew about $2.4 billion from those funds in the three weeks ending Wednesday.
Equitas Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits
After the review, the interest rate is between 3.50 and 7.25% for terms between 7 days and 10 years for the general public. Senior citizens can benefit from FD interest rates of up to 7.75% per annum.
Equitas Small Finance Bank has raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) below Rs 2 crore. After the review, the interest rate is between 3.50 and 7.25% for terms between 7 days and 10 years for the general public. Senior citizens can benefit from FD interest rates of up to 7.75% per annum.
According to its website, Equitas Small Finance Bank also offers interest rates of up to 7.75% per annum for senior citizens for 888 days.
Here are the latest FD rates offered by Equitas Small Finance Bank:
|Mandate
|Interest rate for amount less than Rs 2 crores
|Annualized return
|7 – 14 days
|3.50%
|3.50%
|15 – 29 days
|3.50%
|3.50%
|30 – 45 days
|3.50%
|3.50%
|46 – 62 days
|4.00%
|4.00%
|63 – 90 days
|4.25%
|4.25%
|91 – 120 days
|4.75%
|4.75%
|121 – 180 days
|4.75%
|4.75%
|181 – 210 days
|5.25%
|5.32%
|211 – 270 days
|5.25%
|5.32%
|271 – 364 days
|5.25`%
|5.32%
|1 year to 18 months
|6.75%
|6.92%
|18 months 1 day to 2 years
|6.75%
|6.92%
|2 years 1 day to 887 days
|7.00%
|7.19%
|888 days
|7.25%
|7.45%
|889 days at 3 years
|7.00%
|7.19%
|3 years 1 day to 4 years
|6.00%
|6.14%
|4 years 1 day to 5 years
|6.00%
|6.14%
|5 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.00%
|6.14%
(Source: Equitas Small Finance Bank)
Mike Preston: Ravens are smart to wait before giving QB Lamar Jackson the deal he wants
The Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to agree on a contract extension before the star quarterback’s self-imposed deadline on Friday, and that’s a smart move on the team’s part.
It was always best to take a wait-and-see approach. Jackson has yet to prove he can take the team far into the playoffs before the Ravens make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
Three quarterbacks have received at least $165 million guaranteed this offseason, but two of them, Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray, don’t belong in that top tier because they haven’t won titles yet. That’s why the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals are two of the worst run franchises in the league. The Ravens don’t need to be in that class.
Throughout these negotiations, there was never a strong sense that the Ravens were in a rush to get a deal done. Privately, they had questions about Jackson’s habits off the court in regards to his preparation for practices and games.
Still, the general assumption was that the Ravens could offer him a deal similar to recent five-year deals signed by Murray ($230.5 million total, $103.3 million guaranteed) and Watson ($230 million guaranteed).
A major issue, according to a team source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, is that Jackson wanted a fully guaranteed deal, which the Browns gave Watson. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti questioned that kind of deal in March when he met with local reporters in Florida, and team officials weren’t going to give in to that demand, the source said.
It makes no sense to offer that kind of guarantee to a quarterback who runs as much as Jackson. He’s averaged 154 carries per season since being drafted in 2018, including a career-high 176 when he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2019. Since 1946, according to Stathead, only five quarterbacks — Jackson, Murray, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton and Bobby Douglass – raced 130 times or more in a single season.
Watson’s deal was criticized by league owners and player agents, and the Ravens likely wanted to make Watson’s deal the exception, not the norm. A fully guaranteed deal for Jackson would set a precedent.
“I don’t know if he should have been the first to get a fully guaranteed contract,” Bisciotti said during NFL owners’ meetings regarding the deal for Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension without pay this season. after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. “For me, this is something revolutionary, and it will make negotiations more difficult with others. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to play this game, you know? We will see.”
Over four seasons, Jackson has brought unprecedented excitement to professional football. Only one player, Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, could make cuts in the open field like Jackson does.
The Ravens are 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as a starter and have made the playoffs in three of those four years, but buried beneath all that success is a 1-3 playoff record. During those games, Jackson was sacked 19 times, threw five interceptions, and completed 55.9% of his passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns.
This is the bottom line. If you want to hit the jackpot, you have to beat the best teams in the playoffs. This is the critical time, this is the time for big money. Go ask Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
Great quarterbacks take control of playoff games, and Jackson has yet to do that in Baltimore.
His location here has created an interesting dynamic. Although Jackson is comfortable in the Ravens’ run-focused offense, he has hinted that he would rather pitch more often in Baltimore. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown said he asked the Ravens for a trade because “the system wasn’t for me.”
There is little evidence that coordinator Greg Roman’s attacking style can produce a title in the modern era of professional football. Ravens have to follow a certain formula to be successful: run the ball efficiently and control the pace of the game.
When that didn’t happen, especially in the playoffs, Jackson struggled. He’s not accurate enough to throw off numbers or place the ball where only his receiver can catch.
But this may be Jackson’s year. If he plays well and takes the Ravens deep into the playoffs, they’re basically obligated to pay top dollar for him. That’s what happened nine years ago with Joe Flacco when he played the final year of his rookie contract in Baltimore and won the Super Bowl MVP title.
The Ravens don’t need to make a bold move with Jackson now. He’ll make around $23 million this season and possibly up to $45 million if they give him the exclusive franchise tag in 2023.
By then, he will have proven himself one way or another. If he keeps losing big games, Ravens can walk away from him. If he wins, he will get this big salary.
()
The BBC blasted after the pair held their phones to take photos as Huw Edwards announced Queen’s death
The BBC is slammed for ‘poor misjudgment’ after a pair were spotted taking pictures on their phones in the background as the emotional Huw Edwards announces the Queen’s death to the nation
As BBC presenter Huw Edwards broke the grim news of Queen Elizabeth II’s tragic death, two members of newsroom staff appeared to be taking pictures in the background.
The moment sparked outrage from viewers who said the commotion was both awkward and insensitive.
Edwards, 61, received widespread praise for his sensitive and authentic delivery of the news on Thursday night, and it was reported that he had spent months preparing for the moment.
But in the background of his live cross to the right of the screen, two newsroom workers lifted their phones for at least 20 seconds, scanning the room before settling in Edwards’ direction.
The couple appeared to be taking photos and filming the historic moment, although some eagle-eyed fans claim it looked like they were taking selfies.
Edwards, 61, received wide praise for his sensitive and authentic delivery of the news on Thursday night, and it was reported he had spent months preparing for the moment
A man in a white shirt appeared to approach the two staff members during the live cross and they immediately put down their phones and returned to their seats.
MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment on the matter.
Viewers expressed frustration after watching the incident live, which some say ruined the historic moment and took away from Edwards’ powerful performance.
“It was a very bad misjudgment, despite the understandable temptation,” one person said.
In the background of his live cross to the right of the screen, two newsroom workers held their phones for at least 20 seconds, scanning the room before settling in Edwards’ direction.
The public service broadcaster had a total of 9.83 million people tuned to BBC One at 6.30pm when the death of Queen Elizabeth II (pictured just two days before her death) was officially announced.
Viewers expressed frustration after watching the incident live, which some say ruined the historic moment and took away from Edwards’ powerful performance.
Another said: “I sometimes despair of the modern world… I was stunned because […] Huw Edwards announced the Queen’s death. In the background, two BBC employees with their phones taking photos.
“I am beyond disgusted that people working in the BBC studio are taking selfies as Huw Edwards announces the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Incredible disrespect,” another reviewer tweeted.
Viewers expressed frustration after watching the incident live, which some say ruined the historic moment and took away from Edwards’ powerful performance.
The Palace issued a statement officially confirming that the Queen had died “peacefully” at 6.30pm that evening.
After Buckingham Palace shared doctors’ concerns over the Queen’s health around midday on Thursday, the BBC suspended its regular programming and replaced it with continuous news coverage presented by Edwards dressed in black and wearing a tie black.
The Palace issued a statement officially confirming that the Queen had died “peacefully” at 6.30pm that evening.
At the time, her four children and her grandson, Prince William, were together at Balmoral. Harry was in the air en route to rejoin his family.
Writer Alastair Campbell said on Twitter that Edwards told him months ago “he’s been prepping, training and even rehearsing in front of his bathroom mirror for this moment for some time.”
Can Doug Mastriano win in a purple state while staying in the right bubble?
This incident attracted national media attention but apparently did not dent Mastriano’s political support. After all, Mastriano himself was at the Capitol that day, but (as he repeatedly pointed out) not inside. Mastriano won the primary by 23 points. His decision to nestle in the right-wing universe and keep mainstream journalists at bay paid off — or, at least, didn’t hurt him.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
It is not uncommon for candidates to strive to appeal to the poles of their party as they bid to win a primary. Often they then return to the middle. But when Mastriano won his primary in May, he made it clear that very night that he would do no such thing. His acceptance speech was a mixture of culture war rhetoric and talking points that could have been taken from a Tucker Carlson monologue. Not only was he going to govern as a far-right conservative, he assured all observers, but it became clear that he was going to continue to portray himself as one.
It was also what Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) had planned to do. In 2015, as he tried to stand out in a crowded field of Republican presidential candidates, Cruz insisted that the path to winning the presidency in 2016 was to energize conservative voters who had felt ignored or taken for granted by the nominations of John McCain and Mitt Romney. . Get those conservatives excited about a candidate, he figured, and you boost your vote tally even if more moderate Republicans stick to the party line.
He was largely right. It was just not him that voters found exciting.
From the time he announced his candidacy that same year, Donald Trump has run a campaign almost entirely focused on appealing to and activating right-wing voters. In 2016, that was enough to overtake Hillary Clinton in three decisive states and make it to the White House.
But that’s not really what Mastriano does. This week, the Philadelphia Inquirer documented how Mastriano doesn’t just focus on the political right, but how he does it to the exclusion of everyone else.
“As he travels the Commonwealth,” write journalists William Bender and Chris Brennan, “Mastriano has essentially isolated himself from the general public, traveling in a bubble of nervous security guards and assistants who aim not only to protect, but to ensure that he only comes into contact with true believers.
It also continues to insulate itself from mainstream media scrutiny. Even conservative outlets, like the Washington Examiner, report having a cold shoulder.
“[B]Because I hadn’t written anything nice about her,” Selena Zito of the Examiner said, the campaign told her, “I won’t be granted an interview until I write something that was. That’s not how journalism works.
Mastriano also won’t debate his opponent in a traditional format. On Friday, he offered to debate the Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, at a time and place of his choosing — and with a right-wing activist (and former Trump administration official) Mercedes Schlapp as moderator.
The question then becomes: can it work? Can Mastriano float through the governor’s residence riding the right-wing media bubble?
Clearly, Trump’s 2016 effort offers an imperfect comparison. For one thing, he’s lost the metric Mastriano needs: the actual vote total. On the other hand, Trump has benefited from two things that Mastriano is unlikely to have at his disposal: an unpopular opponent and – related – moderate voters giving him the benefit of the doubt.
In July, a Fox News poll showed Mastriano losing 10 points to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Moderates preferred Shapiro by more than three times that margin. Shapiro led Mastriano among independents by more than 2 to 1. More than half of Pennsylvanians viewed Shapiro positively. Less than 40% said the same of Mastriano.
It’s a poll. But if Mastriano only speaks to loyalists and through supportive media, how does he change the opinion of swing voters? Currently, his campaign has no money earmarked for television ads. Can he win only bring right-wing Republicans to the polls?
Consider what Trump did in Pennsylvania two years ago. It was an election with a huge turnout, almost certainly more turnout than the state will see in November. Exit polls suggest that only about 3 in 5 votes cast for Trump came from self-identified conservatives. More than a third came from moderates. Trump ran hard to appeal to his base, but he also spoke more broadly to state residents and steered moderates away from Biden. It was almost enough to win, but not quite.
Even if Mastriano brings in all those conservative Trump voters and votes for him, that’s about 2 million votes. That’s what Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner got in 2018 when he was on the verge of being beaten by 17 points. It was a much more pro-Democrat cycle than this one should be, but: still.
There is another challenge with Mastriano’s approach. With each passing day in which he focuses solely on his existing supporters, his opponents have an additional 24 hours to define him for voters. Even though Mastriano suddenly appeared on “The Today Show” on November 1 and aired hourly ads during the final week of voting, there have been months of negative stories already embedded. He yields to his adversaries the ability to define his candidacy.
If Trump’s victory in 2016 taught me anything, it’s that it’s foolish to overlook any possible election outcome. But Mastriano is trailing significantly in the polls and appears to be relying on the idea that he can run Trump’s playbook — pour all your energy into the base — better than Trump has.
Disney employee among 160 arrested in human trafficking sting
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has arrested 160 suspects in a crackdown on human trafficking that began Aug. 30, the agency said Friday.
“Two trafficking victims and five other possible victims have been identified. All prostitutes taken into custody were offered services by the operation’s social service organizations. Follow-up will be done with those suspected of being victims of sex trafficking or exploitation,” the press release reads.
The sheriff’s office highlighted several of those arrested, namely Guillermo Perez, 57. The suspect was taken into custody after allegedly soliciting a prostitute.
The man responded to an online escort ad and allegedly agreed to pay $80 for sex with an undercover officer.
“Perez is employed as a bellhop at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort,” the agency explained.
In addition, a 26-year-old man named Samy Claude was also accused of soliciting a prostitute. The man is a freelance photographer who has often had contracts with Disney.
Human trafficking has taken place when a person has used force, fraud or coercion to acquire work or commercial sex acts, the Blue Campaign website says, adding that millions of people are victims of milking her every year.
During a Friday press conference, Sheriff Grady Judd addressed the recent operation, dubbed “Fall Haul 2”:
Sheriff Judd also said in a statement:
The online prostitution industry empowers traffickers and enables the continued victimization of those who are trafficked. Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who fuel the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those who profit from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime – it leads to exploitation, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence and family breakdown.
In August 2021, several arrests were made when suspects believed they were meeting teenagers for sex, but had in fact communicated with undercover detectives in Florida.
Among those suspects were three Walt Disney World employees, and the nearly week-long operation targeted those accused of using the internet to prey on children, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
