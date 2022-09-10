Terra (LUNA) Price Skyrockets Over 200% in Last 24 Hours

- Terra (LUNA) is getting close to the $10 goal thanks to the efforts of the Terra Community.
- The low for the last 24 hours is $1.90, and the high is $6.91.
The price of Terra (LUNA) has nearly reached $7, a rise of almost 200% in a matter of hours. There has been a tremendous increase in the trade volume of over $3.1 billion, or 850%, in the previous 24 hours, supporting the price rise. The Terra community just achieved a 300% increase in 10 days, driving the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) to the $0.0005 goal. On the other hand, one possible LUNA pricing in the near future is $10.
As the Terra community strives for a historic return, the price of all Terra tokens is seeing a major surge. Terra (LUNA) is getting close to the $10 goal thanks to the efforts of the Terra Community.
Riding the Bullish Wave
Terra (LUNA) had a similar surge in daily trade volume to Terra Classic (LUNC), surpassing $3 billion within a matter of hours. The low for the last 24 hours is $1.90, and the high is $6.91. Thus, a rise of nearly 200% was seen, bringing the price to within the $7 range.
In addition, Terra is currently in the top 60 crypto list, sitting at position 58 on CMC. LUNA is worth $760.1 million at the current market price. Yesterday, Terra Classic’s (LUNC) community rallied to increase the price to $0.0005, putting LUNC in the top 30 cryptocurrency rankings.
After a brief uptick, the LUNA price has dropped to $5.87 at the time of writing. Since the Terra-LUNA crisis, the value of Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by an astounding 37,000%. The community has surpassed its first goal of $0.0005 and is now aiming for $0.01.
Recommended For You:
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Prediction 2022 — Will LUNC Hit $0.0005 Soon?