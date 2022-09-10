News
The best 2022 NFL ticket deals
This content was created by a partner of Boston.com. Boston.com's editorial department had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for posting such content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described in the posting.
If you’re an NFL fan, the best time of the year is upon us… football season! Sunday and Monday night games are back and if relaxing on the couch watching the game on TV isn’t enough, you need to get your hands on tickets. We all know that NFL ticket prices often exceed our usual budgets, especially for the top seats in the stadium. But it’s equally satisfying to put on your team’s merchandise, relax on the couch, or head to your local sports bar to cheer on your team! However, if you’re determined to sit in the front row for your favorite team this year, we’ve got some great deals for you. Check out these best NFL ticket deals in 2022!
Stubhub NFL Tickets
Find football tickets from $6 on StubHub! No promo code needed.
SeatGeek NFL Deals
Get $5 off NFL tickets with code SeatGeek TAKE5. Your order must be $300 or more to use this code.
Vivid Seats NFL Deals
Get NFL Tickets at Vivid Seats! New customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order with code WEBGEARS20. This code is valid until September 30.
NFL Store Merchandising Deals
Get 25% off NFL Shop merchandise with code SAVENFL. Use this code to score a New England Patriots Mac Jones t-shirt. This code is valid until September 7th.
Fanatics NFL Merchandise Discounts
Get Up To 70% Off Fanatics Clearance Items & Free Shipping Over $29 With Code 29 SHIP. Use this code to save 30& on a New England Patriots knit beanie. Code valid until September 7.
Still looking for offers?
Visit our coupons page for even more deals from your favorite brands! We can help you save on family clothing, electronics and technology, vacation bookings and more!
This content was created by a partner of Boston.com. Boston.com’s editorial department had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for posting and/or receive a commission on purchases of products depicted in the posting.
Boston
News
Dylan Cease follows up 1-hitter with another strong outing for the Chicago White Sox: ‘He goes after the hitters’
Dylan Cease was one out away from history last week against the Minnesota Twins before Luis Arraez spoiled his no-hit bid.
“It took me a couple hours to get over it,” the Chicago White Sox starter said Thursday. “And then I was ready to get on to the next one.”
That next one was Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. While the drama of a no-hitter disappeared in the first with a single by Seth Brown, Cease once again was on his game in a 14-2 victory at Oakland Coliseum.
The right-hander allowed three hits and struck out nine while walking two in six scoreless innings.
“That’s what you’re going to see every time he goes out there,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said after the win. “He goes after the hitters.”
Before the game, Cairo said of Cease: “Every time that he pitches, we have a chance to win a ball game.”
Coming off the Sept. 3 one-hitter, Cease looked at Thursday as “business as usual.”
Business has been very good for Cease, who is in contention for the American League Cy Young Award.
He is 14-6 with a 2.06 ERA, ranks first in in the major leagues in opponents average (.184), second in ERA and third in strikeouts per nine innings (11.44) and strikeouts (206).
Cease’s season included a stretch of 14 consecutive starts from May 29 to Aug. 11 in which he allowed one earned run or none, becoming the first starter (non-opener) since 1913 to accomplish the feat.
“He’s definitely proven time after time, the big moment he’s handling,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said Sunday. “And he has stepped up all season for us and he’s continued to lead this team and the staff in helping us win a lot of games.
“There’s a lot of things he’s learned over the course of the last two years, and he’s been able to handle bigger moments and been able to slow the game down. It’s nice to see. He’s really developing nicely.”
Cease has a 1.17 ERA in his last 19 starts.
“It’s exciting … I still see some steps for him in his development,” Katz said. “It’s great to see. He works extremely hard at his craft, and he’s growing and still evolving and hopefully we’ll see even better Dylan Ceases as time goes on.”
Cease continued his road success Thursday, improving to 8-3 with a 1.63 ERA in 13 road starts.
His third strikeout Thursday, Cristian Pache to end the second, was Cease’s 200th of the season. First baseman José Abreu playfully faked throwing the keepsake in the stands after catcher Seby Zavala tossed it to him.
“I’ve seen (Abreu) do it before,” Cease said. “It’s pretty funny.”
It’s Cease’s second straight season with at least 200 strikeouts. He’s the seventh pitcher in franchise history with multiple 200-strikeout seasons, joining Ed Walsh (5), Chris Sale (4), Lucas Giolito (2), Javier Vázquez (2), Tom Bradley (2) and Gary Peters (2), according to the Sox.
“It means I’m taking the ball, it’s definitely a big accomplishment and something I’m proud of,” Cease said.
The Sox gave Cease an early lead with back-to-back homers in the first by Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada.
Cease said his focus was following that with a shutdown inning.
“It’s very important,” Cease said. “Those are big momentum-type innings. It’s important not to let them claw their way back in.”
The lead ballooned to 14-0, with a second Moncada homer (three-run), a two-run homer by Eloy Jiménez and a three-run homer by Romy Gonzalez. The five homers matched the most for the Sox at the Coliseum, first accomplished Sept. 27, 1981, with two homers by Carlton Fisk, and one each from Harold Baines, Chet Lemon and Wayne Nordhagen.
As the advantage kept increasing, Cease’s mindset remained the same.
“I’m still treating it like it’s 0-0,” Cease said. “I never really step off the gas.”
Cease is zeroed in on doing what he can during the team’s push for a playoff spot.
“We know every game, every inning, every pitch matters right now,” he said.
()
News
US Open Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1 Live Score Updates: Casper Ruud Wins 2nd Set Over Karen Khachanov, Leads 2-0
US Open Live: Karen Khachanov takes on fifth seed Casper Ruud in Semi-Final 1.©AFP
US Open Live Updates, Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1: Casper Ruud won the second set 6-2 against Karen Kachanov. Earlier, the Norwegian tennis star won the first set 7-5 (7/5) against Karen Khachanov after the contest went into a tiebreaker. Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud face off in the first US Open men’s singles semi-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Russia’s 27th seed Khachanov triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 over Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios to make the final four of a major tournament for the first time . Fifth seed Ruud, meanwhile, beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to make his second Slam semi-final of 2022 after finishing second in Rafael Nadal at the French championship. Open. In the second semi-final, American Frances Tiafoe will face third seed Carlos Alcaraz Garcia.
Here are the live updates from the US Open Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1 between Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud from Arthur Ashe Stadium
-
Septemberten202202:27 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov back in the lead
Karen Khachanov won the third game of the current third set to lead 2-1 against Casper Ruud.
-
Septemberten202202:24 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud bounces back
Casper Ruud conceded no points in the second game of the current second set against Karen Khachanov. That’s all for the moment.
-
Septemberten202202:22 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov wins the first match
Karen Khachanov has won the first match of the current third set against Casper Ruud.
-
Septemberten202202:17 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud wins the second set
Casper Ruud won the second set 6-2 to lead 2-0 in the match in five sets.
-
Septemberten202202:14 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov continues to fight
Karen Khachanov won Game 8 to stay in the fight. He trails Casper Ruud 2-5 at the moment.
-
Septemberten202202:08 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud extends lead
Casper Ruud is also close to winning the second set. He is currently leading 5-1 and a set victory seems only a matter of time.
-
Septemberten202202:05 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud breaks Khachanov again
This is the second time in the current second set that Casper Ruud breaks Karen Kachanov’s serve. He now leads 4-1.
-
Septemberten202202:01 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud consolidates his lead
Casper Ruud won Game 4 to cement his lead. He now has a 3-1 lead over Karen Kachanov in the second set.
-
Septemberten202201:57 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud breaks Khachanov
Casper Ruud broke Karen Khachanov’s serve to make it 2-1 in the second set.
-
Septemberten202201:54 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud bounces back
Casper Ruud won the second game to go 1 all in the current second set against Karen Kachanov.
-
Septemberten202201:50 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov in the lead
Karen Khachanov won the first game of the second set.
-
Septemberten202201:45 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud wins tiebreaker
Casper Ruud won the tiebreaker 7-5 and thus seals the first set 7-6 (7/5) in his favor.
-
Septemberten202201:34 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov wins first set in tiebreaker
Karen Khachanov won the 12th game to lead the current first set to the tiebreaker.
-
Septemberten202201:32 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud back in the lead
Ruud is just one win away from winning the first set. He currently leads 6-5.
-
Septemberten202201:30 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud loses his mind
Karen Khachanov made 5 all and that means Casper Ruud will have to try harder if he wants to win this set.
-
Septemberten202201:24 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud back in the lead
Casper Ruud won the second game in a row to eventually lead 5-4 in the current opener against Karen Khachanov.
-
Septemberten202201:19 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud breaks Khachanov
Casper Ruud broke Karen Khachanov’s serve to make it 4 all in the current first set.
-
Septemberten202201:13 (IST)
US Open Live: Welcome back!
This is the first time in the current first set that Khachanov leads against Ruud. He won the 7th game to bring the score to 4-3 in his favor.
-
Septemberten202201:07 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov makes 3 everywhere
So far this match has been a roller coaster ride with Ruud making the first move and Khachanov chasing him. He 3 all currently in the first set.
-
Septemberten202201:04 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud back in the lead
After losing two games in a row, Ruud finally won one and it puts him back on top once again. He leads 3-2 against Khachanov in the first set.
-
Septemberten202201:02 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov makes 2 everywhere
It’s a great performance from Khachanov, who is playing his first Grand Slam semi-final. He was leading 0-2 earlier, but he’s now 2-all.
-
Septemberten202200:56 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov bounces back
Khachanov wins the third game without even giving Ruud a point, but the Russian still trails 1-2 in the current first set.
-
Septemberten202200:51 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud leads 2-0 in the first set
Ruud also steals the second game against Khachanov.
-
Septemberten202200:50 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov loses his mind
Khachanov led 30-0 in Game 2 before dropping two straight points to see Rudd go 30-all.
-
Septemberten202200:48 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud wins the first match
Ruud won the first match against Khachanov.
-
Septemberten202200:44 (IST)
US Open live: start of the match
The first semi-final match between Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud at Arthur Ashe Stadium has started. It starts with Ruud’s serve.
-
Septemberten202200:41 (IST)
US Open Live: Maiden Grand Slam semi-final for Khachanov
Karen Khachanov is playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final. Ruud has an advantage in this match, but he has to beware of his opponent.
-
Septemberten202200:36 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov and Rudd arrive in court
The two players from the first semi-final have arrived on the field. The winner of this match will face the winner of the second semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe.
-
Septemberten202200:29 (IST)
US Open Live: On the way to the semi-finals
Karen Khachanov beat Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals while Casper Ruud beat Matteo Berrettini in the final-8.
-
Septemberten202200:01 (IST)
US Open Live: Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to the US Open Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1 Live Blog. 27th seed Karen Khachanov takes on 5th seed Casper Ruud in this match. You will get all match updates here. Stay logged in!
ndtv
News
Employee burned in 2014 accident at Summit Brewing in St. Paul awarded $56 million by jury
A Ramsey County jury awarded $56 million in damages and interest this week to an employee of the Summit Brewing Company who was badly burned by hot water while on the job eight years ago.
DeWarren Harris, 33, of St. Paul was burned over more than 40 percent of his body in May 2014 and spent about six weeks in the hospital. Harris had been cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery when a connector on the hose he was using failed, releasing 180-degree water.
“He’s doing better, but he’s got permanent damage,” said Bruce Rivers, an attorney for Harris, on Friday. “The doctor said it was the worst kind of pain anybody can experience from any kind of trauma.”
After deliberating for about a day, the jury on Thursday assigned 85 percent of the responsibility in the personal injury lawsuit to hose manufacturer Continental ContiTech and Campbell Fittings, and 15 percent to Summit Brewery.
The case, filed in 2016, initially involved a variety of defendants, several of whom were later dismissed from the lawsuit, including parts supplier Pro Flow Dynamics, hose assembler Lewis Goetz and Co. and Goodyear Tire, which sold the product division to Continental ContiTech in 2015.
Rivers said he worked closely with attorneys Daniel Cragg and Jared Reams of the Minneapolis firm Eckland and Blando.
On Friday, Summit founder and president Mark Stutrud issued a written statement to the Pioneer Press saying he was evaluating whether to file a legal appeal. He said he was “extremely disappointed in the jury’s decision which I view as unbalanced and excessive. From the day I started this brewery, the safety of our employees has been of critical importance to me. The people who work here deserve to do that safely and we have worked very hard to make sure accidents like this don’t happen in our workplace.”
The jury, he noted, did not find the design of the coupling inherently faulty. Stutrud has maintained that Harris, a temporary employee hired by a staffing agency, was injured while conducting a task he was not asked or assigned to do, and that the manufacturer had failed to offer instructions on the safe use of the coupling.
“This was not a responsibility of Summit’s,” he wrote.
Pointing to results of an investigation by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Stutrud said “the OSHA findings prove that Summit’s responsibility for this accident was very limited. … I agree with the jury on one point — I empathize with the pain the worker suffered as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.”
Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.
News
Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine • TechCrunch
Headspace Health is acquiring Shine, a mental health and wellness app dedicated to providing an inclusive mental health experience to the BIPOC community, the company announced Thursday. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headspace Health says the acquisition of the New York-based company will expand its ability to provide more inclusive self-care content to its growing global membership base.
Founded in 2016, Shine has over 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 corporate clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care classes and personalized coaching, as well as virtual workshops led by third-party experts and its community.
“The acquisition of the Shine app underscores the continued importance of embedding diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into the fabric of everything we do,” said Headspace Health CEO, Russell Glass, in a statement. “By integrating both the robust content and talented Shine team, we will be able to collectively expand the diversity of offerings and experiences we can bring to our customers and members.”
Headspace Health says select Shine content will be integrated into its consumer and enterprise offerings, including Headspace in-app experiences, webinars and more. Once Headspace Health integrates Shine into its services, Shine will no longer operate as a standalone company, a Headspace Health spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. The company expects the Shine app to be retired later this year. Existing Shine members will get free access to the Headspace app.
Shine co-founders and co-CEOs Marah Lidey and Naomi Hirabayashi will take on leadership roles on Headspace Health’s product and marketing teams. Headspace Health says a team of Shine engineers, customer success managers and marketers will join Headspace Health to enhance the company’s mental health strategy and content.
“After six years of building Shine, we are thrilled to join Headspace Health in expanding the urgent work of closing the equity gap in mental health – something Naomi and I have often experienced firsthand,” said Lidey said in a statement. “We believe that everyone deserves to feel included in their mental health journey, and with our combined team at Headspace Health, we are on an exciting path to achieving this shared vision.”
The acquisition comes as Headspace and Ginger merged last year to form Headspace Health, which is valued at $3 billion. The merger brought together Ginger’s therapy and coaching offerings with Headspace’s mindfulness and meditation services.
Headspace Health’s acquisition of Shine marks its second acquisition this year. In January, the company acquired Sayana, an AI-powered mental health and wellness company, for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2018 and backed by Y Combinator in 2020, Sayana operates chat sessions with an AI persona that encourages users to track their moods. Headspace Health plans to deactivate Sayana as a separate experience and move users to Headspace Health once it finishes integrating core app functionality into the Headspace and Ginger experience.
techcrunch
News
Feeling good about being back home, Luke Herzog gets to do a bit of everything for Tommies’ defense
Luke Herzog has always been one to think big when it comes to sports.
All-conference in football and hockey in high school at St. Thomas Academy, the Mendota Heights native was confident he had what it took to play on the Division I level in one sport or the other, and his dream came to fruition in 2019 when he signed to play football at North Dakota.
Three years later, with his second season as a starting outside linebacker at St. Thomas underway, Herzog is settled in where he feels he is supposed to be, content in knowing he didn’t have to compromise his goals.
It didn’t take him long in his one redshirt season at North Dakota to realize that it wasn’t the place for him.
“It was a different culture than what I was used to,” Herzog said. “I was used to a system that has a self-governing body among the players, and one where the older guys take care of and teach the younger guys.”
While praising the coaching staff at UND, Herzog didn’t feel connected.
“I wanted to be more than a name and number,” he said. “I value relationships.”
After entering the transfer portal, Herzog decided to play for the Tommies without knowing they were destined for Division I. He was prepared to play at the lower level in order to be able to play in front of his family, and to find the right fit.
“I wanted to find a place that mimicked the culture I had in my high school,” he said, “and that was here.”
Tommies coach Glenn Caruso was well aware of Herzog’s talents, and was thrilled to add him to a team eager to raise its talent level.
“We recruited him hard (out of high school),” Caruso said. “It’s often the case that many guys who go away to adjoining-state schools, we get the chance to get them back. The fact that we were able to get him back early was wonderful, because he had his whole career in front of him.”
Herzog made an immediate impact with the Tommies, earning Patriot Football League freshman of the year honors last season.
“He’s a very mature, well-balanced, well-mannered young man,” Caruso said. “He’s the type of guy who, in whatever he does, puts his heart and soul into it. Physically, he has tremendous natural strength, and the kid is so tough.”
Herzog has three brothers and five sisters, and sports has played a big role in all of their lives. Among their accomplishments, Andrew played hockey at Air Force for a year before becoming the team manager, Lauren was a goalie on the St. Benedict’s hockey team, and Bree was a golfer and hockey player in high school. Herzog’s twin brother Will played safety at St John’s before electing to join the Army. John played defensive line at St. John’s. Grace attended St. Thomas and worked as a student athletic trainer for the football team.
Herzog’s mother, Laurie, comes form a hockey family. She is a cousin of former Gophers and NHL goaltender Robb Stauber. Luke’s father, Scott, played youth hockey, and while he didn’t play collegiately, he stayed competitive in the sport well after starting a family.
Herzog said he was a “hockey first guy” in high school until he finished his junior year of football, which was when he began hearing from college recruiters. It was only then that he started lifting weights with a purpose and paying attention to nutrition.
Herzog was a 210-pound safety when he enrolled at North Dakota. He now lines up as a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker at what Caruso calls the No. 1 impact position on the Tommies’ defense. He is part of a potent one-two punch, with fellow sophomore Jonathan Bunce (6-3, 239 pounds) playing the other outside linebacker position.
“Their combination of speed and strength is a huge positive,” Caruso said. “These are guys we are asking, No. 1, to rush the quarterback. When there’s only one tight end on the field, Luke is dropping in coverage.
“When we ask him to rush the passer, he’s going against a 300-pound tackle. When we ask him to drop into coverage, we’re asking him to provide coverage against a guy who runs a 4.5 (40-yard dash). Trying to find that right guy is difficult.”
Herzog said he is still learning the nuances of rushing the passer, and says it is an area he will look to improve in this season. Others will be watching as well.
“In years past we might have a pro scout in every two or three years,” Caruso said, “Now we have multiple pro scouts looking at our guys every year.”
Herzog would have had that exposure at North Dakota, and he has that now. It’s all part of his efforts to get a shot at playing in the NFL.
“Sports has always been my thing,” he said. “My parents did a good job of instilling in all of us that if we work hard for something we can have it.”
News
Rpower to raise Rs 933 Crore by issuing equity shares to Vfsi Holdings
mini
The board also approved the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting to be sent to shareholders wishing to approve the issue of shares.
The Reliance Power (RPower) board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 933 crore through the issuance of equity shares to VFSI Holdings.
The Board of Directors, at its meeting on September 8, 2022, approved the proposal to issue up to 60 crore shares and/or warrants convertible into shares, to VFSI Holdings Pte Limited, an overseas investor (Investor), at an issue price of Rs 15.55 per share and/or warrant, totaling Rs 933 crore, according to a BSE filing.
The board also approved the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting to be sent to shareholders wishing to approve the issue of shares.
Read also :
cnbctv18-forexlive
