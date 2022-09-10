News
The Birth of BART 50 Years Ago: A Bold and Inspiring Vision to Encourage Commuters to Leave Their Cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The construction of the Bay Area Rapid Transit system was an ambitious goal aimed at creating a next-generation network 68 years after the launch of the New York City subway system. While September 11, 1972 was a real milestone, the achievement was not easy. The groundbreaking took place eight years earlier in 1964. But the original concept of connecting the region’s nine counties has its roots in a 1947 Army and Navy study that promoted a transbay tube . The details are in a book on BART’s history written by former public affairs director Mike Healy.
BART 50th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, Present and Future of Bay Area Rapid Transit
“They feared that if the bridge was destroyed for some reason in wartime, they would need a way to move troops back and forth, and they thought an underwater tube would be the answer to that. between East Bay and West Bay,” said Mike Healy, BART historian and retired BART director of public affairs.
Voters in San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties in 1962 approved a $792 million bond measure to create BART, even though Marin and San Mateo counties had opted out above the costs . Santa Clara County, before the tech boom, didn’t see the need for it. In Marin’s case, there was no point in building a second bridge over the Golden Gate Bridge for BART trains. Technically, the vote for the BART bond did not win the required margin at Contra Costa. State lawmakers stepped in to keep the plan from derailing.
“The state Legislature passed a bill that allowed them to average the votes among the three counties,” Healy said. “If they hadn’t, it would be up to both counties to wear it, and it wouldn’t have happened.”
The inaugural service was East Bay only, connecting MacArthur Station to Oakland and Fremont as the tube under San Francisco Bay to San Francisco was still under construction.
“It was probably one of the most exciting days, not only for all of us who worked at BART at the time, but also for the Bay Area,” Healy said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at Lake Merritt Station with Oakland Mayor Frank Ogawa and then San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto doing the honors. Passengers lined up in long queues to be among the first to try out the new system when paid service began at noon.
Filmed coverage restored from the ABC7 News archives captured the positive reaction of those first-day passengers.
The reaction has been positive from passengers.
“Reminds me of New York when I lived there,” one man said. Another remarked, “It’s like a 747.”
Magnetic stripe paper tickets and electronic gates were essential in providing quick and easy access to train platforms. Because no one had ever used them before, there was a novelty aspect and a learning process as BART passengers got used to storing and adding fare value to their tickets.
On board the trains, passengers have discovered large fabric-covered seats, large bay windows, the promise of a seat for everyone and a speed of up to 80 per hour, all equipment intended to deter commuters to get out of their cars and decongest traffic.
Bay Area residents endured years of construction as crews dug streets for underground tracks and stations, complicated by high water tables and tangled utility lines. Elsewhere, BART was able to use freeway medians and build airstrips.
There were also technical problems. BART’s vision was to create a space-age system with centralized automatic train control with manual operation only in emergencies. However, during the test phase, the collision avoidance system only worked 99% of the time, which was unacceptable to state regulators. There was no blueprint for it, as Healy pointed out, this is the first new mass transit system to be built in nearly 70 years. The delays caused by this, budget overruns and inflation also posed problems.
It took another two years to open the transbay tube to bring trains to San Francisco in eight minutes. The double-bore tunnel consisted of 57 sections that had to be lowered into a trench dug along the bottom of the bay at a cost of an additional $133 million.
On September 16, 1974, this reporter was on hand for the first day of the transbay service.
“A computer error confused customers. Electronic signs told passengers in Daly City that the train was headed for Pleasant Hill,” journalist David Louie said in a clip from the ABC7 News archive.
Despite such issues, BART was uncompromising in terms of creating a top notch system, using steel wheels, not rubber, for better traction; use a wider than standard track gauge for stability in high winds; and rely on lightweight aluminum train bodies to reduce braking and acceleration times.
Mike Healy is convinced that there was only a narrow window to hatch BART, and it took business and political support, taxpayer dollars and a strong vision to make it happen.
“If he hadn’t passed that bond issue, $792 million, to build the core system, you wouldn’t have BART today,” he said.
Fifty years later, it should be noted that some of the original 1972 trains are still in service, although they are quickly being replaced by newer cars. It should also be noted that the original manufacturer, Rohr Industries of Southern California, was an aerospace company and had never made a transit train before. BART’s system design, engineering, and train cars ushered in a new era for American mass transit and served as a model for the urban mass transit that followed in other cities.
A teenager arrested as a suspect in a series of burglaries and sex crimes at Boulder’s University Hill.
A juvenile sex offender has been arrested as a suspect in a series of burglaries and sexual interference in the University Hill neighborhood of Boulder over the weekend.
Police executed a search warrant at his family’s East Boulder home Thursday night, and the teenager was arrested for violating his probation, according to a news release.
The 17-year-old suspect was charged Friday with:
- Three counts of second-degree burglary
- Two counts of indecent assault
- One misdemeanor count of attempted invasion of privacy for the purpose of sexual gratification
- One count of aggravated motor vehicle theft
- One count of unlawful sexual contact
He was taken to a juvenile detention center where he is being held without bail until Monday. Detectives believe he could be responsible for more incidents in the area, and additional charges are possible.
“We take these crimes very seriously and know that our community, especially those who live on University Hill, have been shaken by these brazen acts,” Deputy Chief Steve Redfearn said in the statement.
In December 2021, Boulder police arrested and charged the same minor – who was 16 at the time – with seven misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure after victims reported him looking into their home while by committing an obscene act outside. At the time of his last arrest, the suspect was on probation for a juvenile sex offender.
Investigators do not believe these crimes are related to a sexual assault on the University of Colorado Boulder campus that occurred in August.
Gunnar Henderson delivers game-winning hit in Orioles’ 3-2 victory over Red Sox
For all the excitement his debut in Cleveland brought, Gunnar Henderson had yet to provide a signature moment at Camden Yards.
A possibility presented itself in the sixth inning of Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. As the Orioles’ top prospect came to the plate, he did so not only with the bases loaded and one out, but also with Baltimore facing a one-run deficit after scoring its first run in 14 innings on a wild pitch.
Henderson tripled the frame’s run total and flipped the scoreboard with one groundball through the right side, his two-run single giving the Orioles a 3-2 lead they didn’t relinquish as bullpen pitched five scoreless innings even with closer Félix Bautista seemingly unavailable.
Henderson’s knock gave the youngest player in the majors hits in eight of his first 10 career games and doubled his RBI total. It marked the Orioles’ first hit Friday by a player other than Cedric Mullins.
Mullins opened Baltimore’s night against Boston starter Brayan Bello with a single but was erased trying to steal second base. He began the fourth with a hard line drive off the right field wall, only for Alex Verdugo to smoothly field the ricochet and throw him out at second.
But when he smacked a ball into left field with one out in the sixth, Mullins made little effort to advance beyond first base. He finally did so when Adley Rutschman walked, beginning a string of three straight free passes that included the run-scoring wild pitch.
Henderson came through with Baltimore’s next and last two hits, his go-ahead single and a double that proved fruitless in the eighth. The Orioles’ bullpen made the former stand.
Having allowed a two-run home run to Xander Bogaerts in the second, Austin Voth exited with no outs in the fifth, the fifth time in the past seven games Baltimore’s starter failed to record an out after the fourth inning. DL Hall, the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect, bounced back from a poor outing Monday with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Jake Reed matched that, entering with the Orioles (73-65) trailing and leaving with a lead.
In bringing in left-hander Cionel Pérez to get the last out of the seventh, manager Brandon Hyde was presumably going to hand the game to his typical backend trio of Pérez, Dillon Tate and Bautista. Instead, Bryan Baker entered for the eighth, and Tate recorded the final four outs.
The win was the Orioles’ 73rd, tying them for the most by a team that lost at least 110 games the year before, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Around the horn
- Both Hyde and right-hander Jordan Lyles expressed hope Lyles would be able to start Saturday. He missed a turn through the rotation for the first time when a stomach virus prevented him from pitching in Monday’s doubleheader.
- Infielder Jonathan Araúz cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.
- Double-A Bowie’s Connor Norby and Cade Povich were named the organization’s minor league player and pitcher of the month.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 5:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
latest news Schools in San Bernardino are dangerous during heatwave, parents say
On Tuesday, during one of the longest and most intense heat waves on record in Southern California, Ali Payne’s daughter came home from school with scars on the back of her legs and palms. She told her mother that the marks came from sitting on hot asphalt at school during physical education.
The girl’s teacher at Arrowview Middle School in San Bernardino forced her and the rest of her classmates to sit on the floor while he attended and didn’t seem to mind the heat , Payne said.
Payne spoke out on Facebook, and soon parents at other schools in the district began sharing similar concerns.
“I was livid to hear that this had been happening to several kids for quite some time and that they were getting in trouble for not sitting down,” Payne told The Times.
The City of San Bernardino Unified School District said the recent heat wave “has brought attention to an attendance practice that we’re going to address.”
“We never want to put our students in unsafe conditions,” district spokeswoman Maria Garcia said in a written statement.
The district is investigating the incident involving Payne’s daughter, Garcia said.
“Our first concern is to make sure this child is okay,” Garcia said. “The principal has met with the student’s mother to find out more about what happened so we can determine next steps.”
Payne’s story was featured in a report on KTTV-Channel 11 earlier in the week and she commented at a district council meeting, but school officials did not immediately contact her to solve the problem, according to the mother.
She said she was no longer comfortable sending her daughter to PE class and couldn’t understand why the school couldn’t seem to solve the problem, but on Friday her daughter went to school. ‘school.
“I’m disgusted with the way they’re handling it,” Payne said.
Several of Payne’s children attended San Bernardino City Unified schools, which has approximately 46,000 students. Other parents told her that their children also complained that if they didn’t sit on the hot asphalt during their PE class, they would be graded late.
“What the teacher did was child abuse because he not only sat them down, he laughed at them,” Payne said.
Parents also complained on Facebook about strict bathroom policies and said students were sitting in classrooms with broken air conditioners. At Arrowview Middle School, Payne said, students are only allowed to leave the classroom to use the bathroom once a month or five times throughout the semester.
According to the school district, some restrooms were briefly locked during changeover times to discourage “dangerous behavior,” and each school has written classroom expectations that limit passes to restrooms during class, but are not intended prevent children from using the toilet.
“This limitation is not a district or school policy. We do not condone blocking students from accessing the restroom,” Garcia said.
Other parents told Payne that teachers aren’t lenient with students asking to go to the bathroom. Some students on their menstrual cycles have bled through their clothes, and other students rush to the bathroom at the end of the school day, according to Payne.
During the recent heatwave, students were told to make fans when their classroom air conditioners weren’t working, Payne said.
The district said the heat wave stressed its air conditioners like in other parts of the state.
“Our air conditioning systems have not been exempt from this challenge and we know there have been pockets of uncomfortable conditions throughout the district,” Garcia said in a statement. “Student safety and comfort is always a top priority, and in extreme conditions like these, we have added portable cooling units and taken steps to close schools, classrooms and programs if necessary. .”
Students shouldn’t have to worry about getting burned on the hot floor or sweating in a hot classroom, Payne said.
“It’s inhuman,” she said. “Send them home.”
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area • TechCrunch
Over the past decade, startups have migrated north from Silicon Valley to make San Francisco the hottest tech hub in the country. City streets were bustling as throngs of workers — mostly tech — walked or grabbed Ubers to their upcoming meetings.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and things came to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene still hasn’t rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet.
If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited recently, you’re right. San Francisco has the lowest attendance rates for office workers in the United States, according to Colin yasukochi, executive director of the Tech Insights Center of real estate brokerage CBRE. Silicon Valley is not far behind.
It turns out that the region’s heavy reliance on tech workers has also slowed its recovery, with many local employees continuing to insist on remote work and employers reluctantly allowing it.
Youch companies, said Yasukochi, have “been eThe most accommodating in terms of offering flexibility and not requiring their employees to return for a certain number of days. Some certainly have [asked staffers to come back]. But what is their policy and what is their compliance are two different things.
He added: ‘They say you have to be back three days a week, and if you’re only back two days a week, or one day a week, or not at all, what do they do to enforce that? And the answer to that question is, not many at the moment.
Why tiptoe around the problem? Well, despite the fact that the tech industry has seen tens of thousands of workers laid off in recent months, Yasukochi believes that a still strong job market that offers employees plenty of options has a “disproportionate influence” on policies. remote work. .
As he explained, “hiring is still very difficult, unemployment remains quite low, tech workers have historically been difficult to hire, and so many employers are concerned about accelerating normal turnover that they have already.”
In short, they are afraid. And it’s not just startups that fear losing employees. Some of the biggest and most powerful companies have backed off, or at least delayed their plans to return to work, due to the pushback they have received from their employee base. Examples include Apple and Google, among others.
So, how low are the attendance rates for office workers in San Francisco?
According Access control to the castle, in mid to late August, San Jose had the lowest attendance at 34.8% compared to pre-pandemic levels. San Francisco was not too far behind at 38.4%, including the East Bay and Peninsula. In contrast, attendance at the emerging tech hub in Austin stood at 58.5% in mid-August.
Supply up, rents down slightly
Despite so few workers actually coming to the office and the amount of supply in the SF market having increased significantly, rental prices have only fallen 13.1% since the first quarter of 2020 – compared to a record high of $88.40 per square foot annually and then to $76.86 in the second quarter of 2022, according to Yasukochi.
This is surprising, considering that the San Francisco office market was 4% vacant. It is now 24% vacant.
Meanwhile, vacancy rates in San Jose stood at 6% at the end of 2019. They are now at 12.5%, which is “not very high compared to the city.” Noted yasukochi. And office rents remained the same compared to the end of 2019.
If you’re curious why San Jose fares better than its northern neighbor, Yasukochi says it’s down to the types of businesses in both cities. While San Jose is home to solid businesses like eBay and PayPal that were founded over two decades ago, San Francisco has a higher concentration of less established startups that have struggled to survive and thrive in the pandemic, from companies involved in mobility and transportation to retail to restaurants.
“When there was a shutdown, business went south, and while it has since recovered, many have laid off and reduced office space,” he told TechCrunch. “And also, when many companies decided they were going to go remote first, they needed a lot less office space than before.”
Either way, the employees still have the upper hand for now. But things will gradually change, Yasukochi believes.
“The pendulum tends to swing in different directions based on different market conditions,” he said. “We will eventually start to see more influence in the hands of employers as the labor market may be easing a bit, although there is no sense that the labor market will change drastically any time soon.
In the meantime, the question on many people’s minds is – with a continuing housing shortage and oversupply of office space – why more office buildings are not being converted into residential units.
Yasukochi suggests that some spaces could potentially be converted in the future, but that right now is too bitter a prospect for commercial property owners.
“We areWe are not getting close yet because the value of these buildings has to drop significantly,” Yasukochi said. “If you bought your building at a certain price – say $700 or $1,000 a square foot, you wouldn’t want to sell $200 or $300 a square foot to make a residential conversion possible.”
“It makes perfect sense to use it more productively, but tell the person who paid for it – they have to take a loss, right?”
Perhaps the owners have reason to remain hopeful. Not all employers in San Francisco let their employees work primarily from home.
The Information recently reported that startup Merge “chose engage in in-person work.” The company – which aims to give B2B companies a unified API to access data from dozens of HR, payroll, recruitment and accounting platforms — requires all of its employees to be in the office five days a week, a rarity in the Bay Area.
Meanwhile, Axios recently reported on customer service start-up Front “welcoming employees back to its mid-market headquarters at the end of June”.
Some 75% of the company’s 450 employees are required, unless exempted, to report to the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The remaining 25% “will either be in the office full-time, completely remote, or mostly remote,” Axios reported.
Ashley Alexander, Front’s chief human resources officer, told TechCrunch that the nine-year-old company — originally founded in France — had an office in San Francisco for about eight years.
Front reopened its offices in the United States in March 2021 on a voluntary basis. After ‘thoroughly’ surveying his team to find out what they wanted in a new post-COVID work structure, Front determined it made more sense to require people to come into the office. the same dayseven if it’s not every day.
“We wanted to be deliberate about this because having just a handful of people spread across a large empty office doesn’t achieve what our team is looking for. We want to make sure that on the days employees come into the office, they feel the excitement, the energy and the warmth of their team around them,” she said. “If everyone could choose their own days to come, we could have small groups every day of the week – and employees who didn’t organize when to come together might never meet.”
Still, she acknowledged that Front is only months into its new approach and is “closely monitoring the return-to-office process” to see how it will need to adapt and adjust.
It remains to be seen how this showdown will play out over time.
High school football: Jonah Severson rushes for 236 yards, 4 touchdowns in River Falls’ win over Hudson
HUDSON, Wis. — River Falls junior running back Jonah Severson carried the ball 41 times on Friday night at a soggy Raider Field in Hudson.
But it was a series of seven carries late in the game that were the most impressive.
Severson was the lone star on a seven-play scoring drive that put an exclamation point on the Wildcats’ 27-14 victory over the Raiders, assuring Wisconsin’s version of The Little Brown Jug would venture 12 miles south on Highway 35 to River Falls for the first time since 2019 and just the second time in the past 14 years.
Severson finished the contest with 236 yards on 41 carries and scored all four River Falls touchdowns. River Falls never trailed against their Big Rivers Conference rival, capping a 12-play, 69-yard opening drive with Severson’s first touchdown of the game.
The Wildcats led 7-0 late in the first half, then took advantage of a critical series of self-inflicted Hudson errors. The Raiders appeared to score on a pretty 30-yard touchdown pass from Jake Busson to Nathan Michaels, but an illegal procedure penalty wiped away the score.
Following a Raiders punt, River Falls appeared happy to run out the clock until a 12-yard run by Severson moved the ball past the Wildcats’ own 40-yard line. Quarterback Jacob Range then connected with Jordan Karras on a 50-yard strike to set up first and goal, and Severson finished the drive with a touchdown run that pushed River Falls’ halftime lead to 13-0.
The Wildcats defense mostly stifled and frustrated an explosive Hudson offense known for starting quick; the Raiders entered having scored 28 first-quarter points and 38 more in the second quarter through three games this season.
Hudson got its offense in gear to open the second half, marching 65 yards in just five plays, narrowing the Raiders’ deficit to 13-7 early in the third quarter.
But River Falls answered the bell, as Severson capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 12-yard scoring run.
Hudson got back within one touchdown midway through the fourth quarter before Severson’s solo act ended any hopes of a Raider comeback.
Smoky skies move across the Bay Area after a prolonged heat wave; more people buy air filters
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The smoky haze rolling across the Bay Area on Friday brings back memories of the thick orange smoke that enveloped the area two years ago to the day due to massive wildfires.
Smoke – from wildfires burning in El Dorado County and Oregon – is heading towards the Bay Area.
At this time there is no Spare the Air alert, but experts say they are closely monitoring air quality across the region for smoke impacts from the wildfires. .
2 YEARS AGO: Dramatic photos capture hazy orange skies across the San Francisco Bay Area
“A lot of that smoke is aloft, so it’s not at ground level,” said Walter Wallace of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. “That’s why calling it an advisory and not a Spare the Air alert. So for the most part we expect the air quality to be in the moderate range and have no overshoot. .”
The smoke in the sky can make some people really sick.
“The fine particles of BM 2.5 found in wildfire smoke can cause exacerbations of disease in people with pre-existing heart and lung conditions and asthma is a prime example,” said Dr John Balmes , professor of medicine at UCSF.
RELATED: Evacuation orders in effect for Mosquito Fires in Placer, El Dorado Counties
Doctors say the best way to protect yourself is to stay indoors and use a HEPA filter or air purifier.
“Since the big fire happened a few years ago, in Napa Valley and Sonoma, we’ve had an air purifier for every room in our house. It’s amazing that we have it 24 hours a day and 7 days a week for the past few years,” local resident Francesco Covucci said.
At Cole Hardware in North Beach, air filters are in high demand.
“If the air quality goes down, we start selling them,” supervisor Dan Mendoza said.
RELATED: Will the New Regulations Do Enough to Prevent Homeowners from Losing Fire Insurance?
But experts say you need to use them correctly.
“Windows should be closed so that you don’t suck in stale air from outside, as this will overwhelm the filter,” Dr. Balmes said. “You need to size the unit correctly to the room. This is called clean airflow and you need to make sure it is suitable for the size of the room you are trying to clean.
As hot weather and wildfires become more common across California, Bay Area residents are learning to cope with the lasting effects.
