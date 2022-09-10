They roamed Buckingham Palace as if they owned the place.
The British royal family tree and line of succession
The death of Queen Elizabeth II puts her eldest son, now King Charles III, on the throne. He became king because he was first in the royal line of succession, a serpentine line that weaves its way through the generations of the family tree of this millennial institution.
Prince William now replaces Charles as heir to the throne, followed by his three children. Indeed, children make up more than half of the two dozen heads in the line of succession.
The rules of succession are varied and sometimes strict. According to the Royal Family’s website (temporarily removed following the Queen’s death), no Roman Catholic can ascend the throne. Until recently, those who married Roman Catholics were also disqualified.
From high-profile royals like William and his eldest son, Prince George, to lesser-known family members like Lucas Tindall (23rd in line to the throne), here’s how the line of succession unfolds now:
UMN adds Dinkytown text alerts to off-campus crime response, renews relationship with Minneapolis police
The University of Minnesota on Friday began offering special safety alerts for the Dinkytown neighborhood as part of a multifaceted response to crime concerns just off the Minneapolis campus.
Universities are required under federal law to issue emergency alerts about serious crimes when there’s an immediate threat to campus safety. With Dinkytown Alerts, the U is going a step further by warning the community about safety concerns in an off-campus hot spot for robberies, carjackings and even shootings in the last two years.
The U will test the new program at least through the end of December, sending alerts by text, email or smartphone app to students and others who sign up.
“We’ll put out as much info as we get it in as quickly as possible,” university Police Chief Matt Clark told the Board of Regents on Friday.
Among other measures, the U in late July began closing off two Dinkytown streets to vehicle traffic on weekends. That effort will continue but with a different kind of barrier after businesses complained about access.
University leaders say that with their own police force understaffed and unable to respond to off-campus calls, they’re also getting more cooperation from other law enforcement agencies in patrolling neighborhoods near the Twin Cities campus.
The State Patrol was near campus this week with the fall semester underway, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has been patrolling near Dinkytown. Metro Transit officers are helping students navigate the light rail, and for a second consecutive year non-police ambassadors hired by the U will patrol Dinkytown on weekends to help with quality-of-life issues like trash, graffiti and helping visitors find their way.
“I’m feeling very good about having that much visibility on and off campus, and I have heard from campus community members that it is pretty recognizable the additional amount of uniformed personnel out on the streets,” Clark said.
The U also recently announced it is again working with the Minneapolis Police Department after breaking off the relationship following George Floyd’s murder; they’ll send in K-9 and bomb squads when needed, and off-duty officers will again work Gopher football games.
President Joan Gabel said she’s comfortable working with Minneapolis police again “because of some notable steps taken by the city.”
Meanwhile, the U has asked the city of Minneapolis to install lights in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, where many people with campus ties live. And officials plan to seek $5 million a year from the Legislature to pay for more campus officers and safety infrastructure upgrades.
Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference – The Denver Post
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
DENVER (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a court conference in Colorado.
Roberts is to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is hosting the conference in Colorado Springs. Two justices of the court, Timothy M. Tymkovich and Jerome A. Holmes, will have a discussion with Roberts at the conference’s traditional “fireside chat” event, which featured a current or past judge of the Court supreme since its creation in 2004.
While the conference offers lawyers and judges a chance to learn more about emerging legal issues, the chat, sponsored by the circuit’s historical society, generally focuses on the historical view of their careers, rather than discussing the news, Gregory Kerwin, the company’s adviser, said.
The Supreme Court has been busy making history this year. In May, there was an unprecedented leak of Judge Samuel Alito’s draft opinion which suggested the court was set to overturn Roe v. Wade, which provided women with constitutional protections against abortion for nearly 50 years. Roberts ordered an investigation into how the opinion came out.
Speaking at the same conference on Thursday, Judge Neil Gorsuch said it was “extremely important” to identify the lessor and said he was awaiting a report on the progress of the investigation, “I hope soon”.
Gorsuch condemned the leak, as did other judges who addressed it publicly.
“Inappropriate efforts to influence judicial decision-making, from any side, from anyone, pose a threat to the judicial decision-making process,” Gorsuch said. Reporters from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg attended the conference.
Judge Clarence Thomas, the court’s most senior member, said the court was irrevocably harmed by the leak. The leaked draft was largely incorporated into Alito’s final opinion in June that overturned Roe in a case upholding Mississippi’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks.
In the June decision, Roberts, appointed to the court in 2005 by former President George W. Bush, voted to keep the Mississippi law, but he did not join the conservative judges in also overturning Roe as well. that Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to terminate a pregnancy. He wrote that there was no need to overturn broad precedents to enforce state law, saying he would take “a more measured course.”
Roe’s overthrow paved the way for severe restrictions or bans on abortion in nearly half of the US states.
Roberts has spoken repeatedly about the importance of the independence of the judiciary and to rebut perceptions of the court as a political institution not much different from Congress or the presidency.
Opinion polls since the leak and publication of the final abortion decision, however, have shown a sharp decline in court approval and trust in the institution.
Associated Press writer Mark Sherman contributed to this report from Washington.
Loons pursued Hwang Ui-Jo, other players in summer transfer window
In the summer transfer window, Minnesota United brought in a new attacker (Mender Garcia) and fullback (Alan Benitez), but several other players were pursued at those positions. All but one remain anonymous.
The targeted player who did come to light was 30-year-old South Korean forward Hwang Ui-Jo.
“We did go quite a ways down the line with him,” Loons technical director Mark Watson shared with the Pioneer Press recently. “His situation was really complicated.”
Ui-Jo’s club, Bordeaux, had been relegated from France’s Ligue 1 to Ligue 2, but financial issues were pushing them to the third division. They ended up staying in Ligue 2, but that sideshow was happening when MNUFC was making decisions on a new forward.
“That factored into it,” Watson said. “It was a really big spend. But saying that, we thought he would be a really big addition to the group.”
English Premier League club Nottingham Forest ended up paying a transfer fee of $3.6 million for Ui-Jo and then loaned him out to Greek club Olympiakos for this season. MNUFC’s bid is not known, but manager Adrian Heath said in early July it became too expensive for the club. MLS reporter Tom Bogert said in mid-July MNUFC’s $5 million bid for Ui-Jo was declined.
“We have a lot of discussions,” Watson said “The one thing is we got a ton of names on our list. You don’t really know what the deal is until you get down the line a little bit.”
In addition to Ui-Jo and Garcia, the Loons looked at a “bunch” of players with varying profiles and price points.
The Loons ended up paying a $1.4 million transfer fee to Colombian side Once Caldas for Garcia. The 23-year-old has a contract through the 2023 season, with two club options through 2025.
“In the end, we thought Mender was the right one,” Watson said. “He’s got flexibility to play up front or wide. He did that in Colombia. We spent a lot of time on the type of kid he was and met him personally. He just came across right away as someone that would be great for the group.”
The Loons weren’t scoring many goals when they sent Adrien Hunou to Angers in Ligue 1 and opened up a Designated Player spot for Garcia.
“The attraction to him is a young kid, a lot of pace, can play multiple positions and also allowed this group to have more time to gel,” Watson said. “I think the decision was correct because we started scoring goals and the group was clicking as we expected them to do.”
The Loons’ goal-scoring has gone missing recently, with zero scored in two consecutive losses going into Saturday night’s game at Portland Timbers. Garcia is scoreless in his opening 131 minutes.
“If we would have brought in a big name, that would have changed the dynamics,” Watson said.
With Garcia and not a player such as Ui-Jo, MNUFC can buy down Garcia’s contract and open up a DP spot for next season. They can do the same thing with forward Luis Amarilla.
“It’s possible. We’ll wait and see,” Watson said about buying down those two DPs. “We feel good about this group. We could get to the end of the season and think we are in great shape. It’s nice to have that flexibility that if something changes, whether it’s injuries, (we can adapt). You can only plan for certain things, and this year is a great example of some injuries and challenges that we’ve had to adjust to.”
One modification came after right back Romain Metanire suffered a second setback with hamstring injuries in his only MLS minutes in April. Metanire then suffered a third pull during a friendly match in June. That’s about when Loons went after right-footed fullbacks.
MNUFC looked at young players who could fit in the Under-22 initiative, of which the club can have a total of three but only have one now (attacker Bongi Hlongwane).
“We looked at a lot of profiles,” Watson said. “ We looked at a U22 spot for that position and some really good players. In the end, I think it was (Benitez’s) experience. He has played a lot of games and was in the Paraguayan national team set-up, and he gave us an elite attacking player at fullback. I think that was one of the attractions.”
Benitez, who was available without the need of a transfer fee, has a goal and two assists in 456 minutes this season. He provided the winning goal against Nashville on Aug. 14.
But the 28-year-old has struggled defensively and was subbed out at halftime of the 3-0 loss to Salt Lake on Aug. 31, then came off the bench after all goals were scored in the second half of the 3-0 defeat to FC Dallas last weekend.
BRIEFLY
Emanuel Reynoso, who tweaked his ankle against Dallas, and Hlongwane (knee) were listed as “questionable” on the club’s availability report Friday. … Saturday’s game has Western Conference playoff positioning on the line: The seventh-place Timbers (42 points) can move ahead of the fifth-place Loons (44) with a win. … Portland is on a season-best, three-game winning streak, with two goals scored in each victory. … Reynoso and Kervin Arriaga are one yellow card away from being suspended for Tuesday’s home game against Los Angeles FC. … Franco Fragapane will be suspended for the Saturday (red card vs. Dallas) and Tuesday (yellow-card accumulation) games.
Queen Elizabeth II and her royal corgis: what’s next for the dogs
His love for puppies has long been celebrated, playing a central role in the apparent corgi renaissance that social media has helped fuel over the past decade. Three of his corgis were featured in a James Bond skit with the Queen and Daniel Craig which aired at the 2012 Olympics. of Elizabeth as head of state.
When she died this week aged 96, Elizabeth is believed to have left behind two Welsh Corgis from Pembroke, a Corgi-Dachshund mix known as a Dorgi and a Cocker Spaniel.
It is unclear what will become of the Queen’s beloved pets. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said they could visit her children.
“I would imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he gave them to him,” Seward told Newsweek. “They’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.”
As she grew older, Elizabeth seemed troubled by the prospect of her dogs living without her being there to care for them.
At some point, she decided to end the decades-long corgi breeding program she oversaw at Windsor Castle, where 14 generations of dogs were bred and trained. The program seems to have died down around 2002, after the death of his mother, according to the American Kennel Club.
In 2012, Monty Roberts, the Queen’s equine adviser, told Vanity Fair that the death of one of her dogs – a corgi who starred in the James Bond skit – had affected her deeply.
“She didn’t want to have young dogs anymore,” he said. “She didn’t want to leave any young dogs behind.”
“She wanted to end it,” Roberts said of raising the queen’s corgi. “I understood that we would discuss it in more detail later. Well, we never discussed it later, and I have no right to try to force her to continue bringing young puppies if she doesn’t want to. It’s not my right.
Queen Elizabeth II: A visual timeline of her 70 years on the throne
Still, it was hard to separate the monarch from her pooches.
Candy, an older corgi, was with her until the end. She also had two younger puppies, Muick and Sandy, which her family gave her in recent years. Her cocker spaniel is called Lissy.
According to the BBC, the Royal Family had a term for the calming effect corgis had on the Queen over the years: “the dog mechanism”.
“If the going gets too tough, she sometimes literally walks away from it and takes the dogs out,” wrote Penny Junor, author of “All the Queen’s Corgis.” “Prince Andrew reportedly took three weeks to fight his way past the dogs to tell his mother that his marriage to Sarah Ferguson was in trouble.”
“Dogs and horses are her passion,” Junor wrote, “and it’s with them, and people who share that passion, that she truly relaxes.”
Packers at Vikings preview: Kevin O’Connell debuts against another coach from Sean McVay tree in Packers’ Matt LaFleur
PACKERS (0-0) AT VIKINGS (0-0)
Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber
Referee: Bill Vinovich
Series: Packers lead 64-56-3
Line: Packers by 1 1/2
Kevin O’Connell, the 10th head coach in Vikings history, will make his debut against his new franchise’s biggest rival, the Packers. O’Connell, like Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, is part of the Sean McVay coaching tree through the Los Angeles Rams. But the two coaches have never been on the same staff.
The Vikings are expected to have one of the most potent offenses in the NFL. But top offensive starters — including quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and running back Dalvin Cook — did not play in the team’s three preseason games.
The Packers have won four straight NFC North titles. Nevertheless, the Vikings have played Green Bay well in recent years, going 5-4-1 over the past 10 games.
The Vikings have two players who spent each of the past three years with the Packers in edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Chandon Sullivan. Teammates talked going into the game about asking Smith and Sullivan for tips, including tips on facing Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP.
Oliver Lane, Breitbart London Bureau Chief
Host Alex Marlow has a truncated monologue on today’s podcast, but he covers for the Las Vegas reporter who may have been murdered by a Democratic politician. That seems like a big deal, especially when the Democrats continue to act like we’re headed for a civil war. The Zombie Media Cartel Bill (JCPA) is dead (and hopefully will remain so), Steve Bannon has been handcuffed in New York City, and California continues to embarrass itself on energy. Then we talk to Breitbart London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy, why the monarchy in the UK was a good thing (especially during her reign) and how what the future holds for us.
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”
SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.
