News
The new restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as the storm approaches in Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded on Friday like a storm should approach southern California.
Beach House at Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to owners Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie.
The beachside restaurant, which is under construction, was due to open in a few weeks. However, Kyle said he hadn’t seen a flood like this in decades and he feared the patio could be next.
“Well, I kept watching the water lines, and I was going uh oh,” Kyle said.
Tropical Storm Kay off Baja California is pushing clouds and rain into Southern California, but it’s unclear how much of the storm’s impact will be as it’s expected to swell. weaken as it moves north.
Kay could bring significant rainfall totals to the region.
Kyle and Ritchie said they hope the storm doesn’t completely destroy what has been built so far at Beach House. They estimate they have invested $2 million in the restaurant so far.
Crews began placing sandbags near a chain-link fence and lifting expensive equipment onto wooden pallets.
“We remain positive,” Ritchie said. “We want to open Seal Beach’s favorite hotspot, here and on the sand.”
Kay is forecast to become a tropical depression as it moves into cooler ocean waters and weakens into a low pressure system by Saturday.
Grub5
News
Mature and dynamic Giants rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson excited for NFL debut
About 50 of Wan’Dale Robinson’s family members are traveling to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the Giants wide receiver’s NFL debut on Sunday.
The drive is only three hours from Robinson’s hometown of Frankfort, Ky., and since he played at both Nebraska and Kentucky in college, his family already has plenty of red and blue gear to wear at his Giants’ season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
“My dad, he tells me all the time: It’s the same game I’ve been playing since I was five years old,” Robinson, 21, said Friday. “I don’t really wanna try to make too much out of it, even though I am a rookie. But I do wanna go out there and make sure I’m proving myself and proving there’s a reason I’m here and playing.”
Robinson will be a fascinating player to follow this season, and not just because he is fast, quick and dynamic.
His second-round draft selection, his skill set, and his usage in the Giants’ offense are also a window into the type of player and talent that GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have prioritized in their long-term rebuild of this roster.
“Versatile,” Robinson said, describing his defining trait. “I feel like I can do everything on a football field that you need out of a skill player, whether that means take handoffs, catch passes down the field, catch screen passes, jet sweeps.”
Robinson will do all of those things in Mike Kafka’s offense. The 5-8, 185-pound speedster will go in motion often. He will line up in the backfield occasionally. And it will change every week with how Daboll and Kafka believe they can exploit a defense.
“I know for us in a game plan, I’m gonna have to do a lot of different things each and every week,” Robinson said. “And it won’t really be the same things I did the [previous] week. So I gotta be on my toes and be ready for everything.”
The Giants drafted Robinson not just because he has the physical traits to do those things, but also because he is mature and mentally dedicated enough to handle it.
“There’s obvious things he may have a question on, but for the most part he’s got everything down pat,” veteran Sterling Shepard said of Robinson on Friday. “He’s learned the offense and knows what the coach wants, and you don’t see that too many times out of a rookie. Most of the time they’re running around like chickens with their heads cut off, and I haven’t seen that out of Wan’Dale.”
One of this offense’s defining elements, the Giants hope, will be their speed and mismatches created by their personnel deployment.
Saquon Barkley might line up in the slot on one play, for example, with Matt Breida at running back behind Daniel Jones, and Robinson crossing the formation in motion at full speed at the snap.
The idea is to move the defense’s eyes, keep them guessing, and give whatever skill player touches the ball a split-second head start — or better yet, a mismatch with a defender.
“Huge advantage,” Breida said Friday of him and Barkley being on the field at the same time. “We can create mismatches, especially when they put linebackers on us. I feel like we’re more athletic than most linebackers.”
Robinson could be one of the keys to unlocking a more exciting and productive Giants offense. He’ll definitely be a major part of this team’s future.
He said he’s not nervous. But he granted that there might be one moment, trotting out for that first offensive series, when it will hit him. Then it will be back to business.
“Not yet,” he said, smiling, of any butterflies. “None right now. But we’re getting closer and closer.”
THIBODEAUX, OJULARI DOUBTFUL
Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (right calf) officially are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s opener. Thibodeaux’s extremely limited practice load appeared to indicate he is not playing. Ojulari seemed a bit further along but was still limited.
Daboll said the team could end up taking some player statuses up until a pre-game workout. That could be the case for either Ojulari or rookie safety Dane Belton (broken collarbone), who is listed as questionable. The coach said Belton was cleared for contact and only wearing a red jersey in practice as a precaution.
Edge Quincy Roche is expected to be elevated from the practice squad. Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines project as the starters on the edge. Safety Tony Jefferson and corner Fabian Moreau are candidates to be elevated, as well.
SPECIAL ADJUSTMENTS
Breida and corner Nick McCloud project as the starting gunners on the punt coverage team. Breida, a sixth-year vet, has never played the gunner position in an NFL regular season game. He said the last time he played it was his rookie preseason with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.
But two or three weeks ago, the coaching staff discussed it and tried the speedy Breida there. He’s eager for the new role. “They feel I can play a lot of different positions,” he said. “They consider me versatile enough to do that.”
McCloud (Bills) and safety Jason Pinnock (Jets) no doubt were claimed off waivers on Aug. 31 with an eye on special teams. Pinnock also projects to factor there for Thomas McGaughey’s unit.
Multiple players were working at the return spots Friday, but it does appear that Richie James is the lead punt returner and Gary Brightwell is the kick returner, as the depth chart indicates — at least to start.
OFF THE FIELD
The Giants were on the schedule to practice 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Friday. They finished at roughly 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and 1:05 p.m. Friday, give or take a few minutes. It is unclear how long they practiced on Monday, a session closed to the media.
Daboll was asked if shorter practices will be common this season or if it was just his Week 1 plan. He said this is how they did it with the Buffalo Bills, and the schedule works.
“It just depends on how we’re practicing in the team periods,” Daboll said. “I always allot for a little more time in case we need to redo a play or have a repeat. But the schedule that we use is really consistent with where I was the last four years. It’s been a good schedule for the players.”
DAVIS POACHED
The Saints signed offensive guard Wyatt Davis off the Giants’ practice squad to New Orleans’ active roster. Schoen had signed Davis to New York’s practice squad on Sept. 1. The Giants also re-signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad to continue his development.
SCHOEN ON THE ROAD
It wouldn’t be a shock if Schoen and many other NFL GMs showed up in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday night to watch QB prospects Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida) go head to head.
()
News
The best 2022 NFL ticket deals
Web Gears
PROVIDED BY: Webgears Group
This content was created by a partner of Boston.com. Boston.com’s editorial department had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for posting such content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described in the posting. For more information, see our sponsored content guidelines.
If you’re an NFL fan, the best time of the year is upon us… football season! Sunday and Monday night games are back and if relaxing on the couch watching the game on TV isn’t enough, you need to get your hands on tickets. We all know that NFL ticket prices often exceed our usual budgets, especially for the top seats in the stadium. But it’s equally satisfying to put on your team’s merchandise, relax on the couch, or head to your local sports bar to cheer on your team! However, if you’re determined to sit in the front row for your favorite team this year, we’ve got some great deals for you. Check out these best NFL ticket deals in 2022!
Stubhub NFL Tickets
Find football tickets from $6 on StubHub! No promo code needed.
SeatGeek NFL Deals
Get $5 off NFL tickets with code SeatGeek TAKE5. Your order must be $300 or more to use this code.
Vivid Seats NFL Deals
Get NFL Tickets at Vivid Seats! New customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order with code WEBGEARS20. This code is valid until September 30.
NFL Store Merchandising Deals
Get 25% off NFL Shop merchandise with code SAVENFL. Use this code to score a New England Patriots Mac Jones t-shirt. This code is valid until September 7th.
Fanatics NFL Merchandise Discounts
Get Up To 70% Off Fanatics Clearance Items & Free Shipping Over $29 With Code 29 SHIP. Use this code to save 30& on a New England Patriots knit beanie. Code valid until September 7.
Still looking for offers?
Visit our coupons page for even more deals from your favorite brands! We can help you save on family clothing, electronics and technology, vacation bookings and more!
PROVIDED BY: Webgears Group
This content was created by a partner of Boston.com. Boston.com’s editorial department had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for posting and/or receive a commission on purchases of products depicted in the posting.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
News
Dylan Cease follows up 1-hitter with another strong outing for the Chicago White Sox: ‘He goes after the hitters’
Dylan Cease was one out away from history last week against the Minnesota Twins before Luis Arraez spoiled his no-hit bid.
“It took me a couple hours to get over it,” the Chicago White Sox starter said Thursday. “And then I was ready to get on to the next one.”
That next one was Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. While the drama of a no-hitter disappeared in the first with a single by Seth Brown, Cease once again was on his game in a 14-2 victory at Oakland Coliseum.
The right-hander allowed three hits and struck out nine while walking two in six scoreless innings.
“That’s what you’re going to see every time he goes out there,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said after the win. “He goes after the hitters.”
Before the game, Cairo said of Cease: “Every time that he pitches, we have a chance to win a ball game.”
Coming off the Sept. 3 one-hitter, Cease looked at Thursday as “business as usual.”
Business has been very good for Cease, who is in contention for the American League Cy Young Award.
He is 14-6 with a 2.06 ERA, ranks first in in the major leagues in opponents average (.184), second in ERA and third in strikeouts per nine innings (11.44) and strikeouts (206).
Cease’s season included a stretch of 14 consecutive starts from May 29 to Aug. 11 in which he allowed one earned run or none, becoming the first starter (non-opener) since 1913 to accomplish the feat.
“He’s definitely proven time after time, the big moment he’s handling,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said Sunday. “And he has stepped up all season for us and he’s continued to lead this team and the staff in helping us win a lot of games.
“There’s a lot of things he’s learned over the course of the last two years, and he’s been able to handle bigger moments and been able to slow the game down. It’s nice to see. He’s really developing nicely.”
Cease has a 1.17 ERA in his last 19 starts.
“It’s exciting … I still see some steps for him in his development,” Katz said. “It’s great to see. He works extremely hard at his craft, and he’s growing and still evolving and hopefully we’ll see even better Dylan Ceases as time goes on.”
Cease continued his road success Thursday, improving to 8-3 with a 1.63 ERA in 13 road starts.
His third strikeout Thursday, Cristian Pache to end the second, was Cease’s 200th of the season. First baseman José Abreu playfully faked throwing the keepsake in the stands after catcher Seby Zavala tossed it to him.
“I’ve seen (Abreu) do it before,” Cease said. “It’s pretty funny.”
It’s Cease’s second straight season with at least 200 strikeouts. He’s the seventh pitcher in franchise history with multiple 200-strikeout seasons, joining Ed Walsh (5), Chris Sale (4), Lucas Giolito (2), Javier Vázquez (2), Tom Bradley (2) and Gary Peters (2), according to the Sox.
“It means I’m taking the ball, it’s definitely a big accomplishment and something I’m proud of,” Cease said.
The Sox gave Cease an early lead with back-to-back homers in the first by Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada.
Cease said his focus was following that with a shutdown inning.
“It’s very important,” Cease said. “Those are big momentum-type innings. It’s important not to let them claw their way back in.”
The lead ballooned to 14-0, with a second Moncada homer (three-run), a two-run homer by Eloy Jiménez and a three-run homer by Romy Gonzalez. The five homers matched the most for the Sox at the Coliseum, first accomplished Sept. 27, 1981, with two homers by Carlton Fisk, and one each from Harold Baines, Chet Lemon and Wayne Nordhagen.
As the advantage kept increasing, Cease’s mindset remained the same.
“I’m still treating it like it’s 0-0,” Cease said. “I never really step off the gas.”
Cease is zeroed in on doing what he can during the team’s push for a playoff spot.
“We know every game, every inning, every pitch matters right now,” he said.
()
News
US Open Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1 Live Score Updates: Casper Ruud Wins 2nd Set Over Karen Khachanov, Leads 2-0
US Open Live: Karen Khachanov takes on fifth seed Casper Ruud in Semi-Final 1.©AFP
US Open Live Updates, Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1: Casper Ruud won the second set 6-2 against Karen Kachanov. Earlier, the Norwegian tennis star won the first set 7-5 (7/5) against Karen Khachanov after the contest went into a tiebreaker. Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud face off in the first US Open men’s singles semi-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Russia’s 27th seed Khachanov triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 over Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios to make the final four of a major tournament for the first time . Fifth seed Ruud, meanwhile, beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to make his second Slam semi-final of 2022 after finishing second in Rafael Nadal at the French championship. Open. In the second semi-final, American Frances Tiafoe will face third seed Carlos Alcaraz Garcia.
Here are the live updates from the US Open Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1 between Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud from Arthur Ashe Stadium
-
Septemberten202202:27 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov back in the lead
Karen Khachanov won the third game of the current third set to lead 2-1 against Casper Ruud.
-
Septemberten202202:24 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud bounces back
Casper Ruud conceded no points in the second game of the current second set against Karen Khachanov. That’s all for the moment.
-
Septemberten202202:22 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov wins the first match
Karen Khachanov has won the first match of the current third set against Casper Ruud.
-
Septemberten202202:17 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud wins the second set
Casper Ruud won the second set 6-2 to lead 2-0 in the match in five sets.
-
Septemberten202202:14 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov continues to fight
Karen Khachanov won Game 8 to stay in the fight. He trails Casper Ruud 2-5 at the moment.
-
Septemberten202202:08 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud extends lead
Casper Ruud is also close to winning the second set. He is currently leading 5-1 and a set victory seems only a matter of time.
-
Septemberten202202:05 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud breaks Khachanov again
This is the second time in the current second set that Casper Ruud breaks Karen Kachanov’s serve. He now leads 4-1.
-
Septemberten202202:01 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud consolidates his lead
Casper Ruud won Game 4 to cement his lead. He now has a 3-1 lead over Karen Kachanov in the second set.
-
Septemberten202201:57 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud breaks Khachanov
Casper Ruud broke Karen Khachanov’s serve to make it 2-1 in the second set.
-
Septemberten202201:54 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud bounces back
Casper Ruud won the second game to go 1 all in the current second set against Karen Kachanov.
-
Septemberten202201:50 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov in the lead
Karen Khachanov won the first game of the second set.
-
Septemberten202201:45 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud wins tiebreaker
Casper Ruud won the tiebreaker 7-5 and thus seals the first set 7-6 (7/5) in his favor.
-
Septemberten202201:34 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov wins first set in tiebreaker
Karen Khachanov won the 12th game to lead the current first set to the tiebreaker.
-
Septemberten202201:32 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud back in the lead
Ruud is just one win away from winning the first set. He currently leads 6-5.
-
Septemberten202201:30 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud loses his mind
Karen Khachanov made 5 all and that means Casper Ruud will have to try harder if he wants to win this set.
-
Septemberten202201:24 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud back in the lead
Casper Ruud won the second game in a row to eventually lead 5-4 in the current opener against Karen Khachanov.
-
Septemberten202201:19 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud breaks Khachanov
Casper Ruud broke Karen Khachanov’s serve to make it 4 all in the current first set.
-
Septemberten202201:13 (IST)
US Open Live: Welcome back!
This is the first time in the current first set that Khachanov leads against Ruud. He won the 7th game to bring the score to 4-3 in his favor.
-
Septemberten202201:07 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov makes 3 everywhere
So far this match has been a roller coaster ride with Ruud making the first move and Khachanov chasing him. He 3 all currently in the first set.
-
Septemberten202201:04 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud back in the lead
After losing two games in a row, Ruud finally won one and it puts him back on top once again. He leads 3-2 against Khachanov in the first set.
-
Septemberten202201:02 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov makes 2 everywhere
It’s a great performance from Khachanov, who is playing his first Grand Slam semi-final. He was leading 0-2 earlier, but he’s now 2-all.
-
Septemberten202200:56 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov bounces back
Khachanov wins the third game without even giving Ruud a point, but the Russian still trails 1-2 in the current first set.
-
Septemberten202200:51 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud leads 2-0 in the first set
Ruud also steals the second game against Khachanov.
-
Septemberten202200:50 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov loses his mind
Khachanov led 30-0 in Game 2 before dropping two straight points to see Rudd go 30-all.
-
Septemberten202200:48 (IST)
US Open Live: Ruud wins the first match
Ruud won the first match against Khachanov.
-
Septemberten202200:44 (IST)
US Open live: start of the match
The first semi-final match between Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud at Arthur Ashe Stadium has started. It starts with Ruud’s serve.
-
Septemberten202200:41 (IST)
US Open Live: Maiden Grand Slam semi-final for Khachanov
Karen Khachanov is playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final. Ruud has an advantage in this match, but he has to beware of his opponent.
-
Septemberten202200:36 (IST)
US Open Live: Khachanov and Rudd arrive in court
The two players from the first semi-final have arrived on the field. The winner of this match will face the winner of the second semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe.
-
Septemberten202200:29 (IST)
US Open Live: On the way to the semi-finals
Karen Khachanov beat Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals while Casper Ruud beat Matteo Berrettini in the final-8.
-
Septemberten202200:01 (IST)
US Open Live: Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to the US Open Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1 Live Blog. 27th seed Karen Khachanov takes on 5th seed Casper Ruud in this match. You will get all match updates here. Stay logged in!
Topics discussed in this article
ndtv
News
Employee burned in 2014 accident at Summit Brewing in St. Paul awarded $56 million by jury
A Ramsey County jury awarded $56 million in damages and interest this week to an employee of the Summit Brewing Company who was badly burned by hot water while on the job eight years ago.
DeWarren Harris, 33, of St. Paul was burned over more than 40 percent of his body in May 2014 and spent about six weeks in the hospital. Harris had been cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery when a connector on the hose he was using failed, releasing 180-degree water.
“He’s doing better, but he’s got permanent damage,” said Bruce Rivers, an attorney for Harris, on Friday. “The doctor said it was the worst kind of pain anybody can experience from any kind of trauma.”
After deliberating for about a day, the jury on Thursday assigned 85 percent of the responsibility in the personal injury lawsuit to hose manufacturer Continental ContiTech and Campbell Fittings, and 15 percent to Summit Brewery.
The case, filed in 2016, initially involved a variety of defendants, several of whom were later dismissed from the lawsuit, including parts supplier Pro Flow Dynamics, hose assembler Lewis Goetz and Co. and Goodyear Tire, which sold the product division to Continental ContiTech in 2015.
Rivers said he worked closely with attorneys Daniel Cragg and Jared Reams of the Minneapolis firm Eckland and Blando.
On Friday, Summit founder and president Mark Stutrud issued a written statement to the Pioneer Press saying he was evaluating whether to file a legal appeal. He said he was “extremely disappointed in the jury’s decision which I view as unbalanced and excessive. From the day I started this brewery, the safety of our employees has been of critical importance to me. The people who work here deserve to do that safely and we have worked very hard to make sure accidents like this don’t happen in our workplace.”
The jury, he noted, did not find the design of the coupling inherently faulty. Stutrud has maintained that Harris, a temporary employee hired by a staffing agency, was injured while conducting a task he was not asked or assigned to do, and that the manufacturer had failed to offer instructions on the safe use of the coupling.
“This was not a responsibility of Summit’s,” he wrote.
Pointing to results of an investigation by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Stutrud said “the OSHA findings prove that Summit’s responsibility for this accident was very limited. … I agree with the jury on one point — I empathize with the pain the worker suffered as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.”
Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.
This story contains information from the Associated Press. [related_articles location=”left” show_article_date=”false” article_type=”automatic-primary-tag”]
News
Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine • TechCrunch
Headspace Health is acquiring Shine, a mental health and wellness app dedicated to providing an inclusive mental health experience to the BIPOC community, the company announced Thursday. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headspace Health says the acquisition of the New York-based company will expand its ability to provide more inclusive self-care content to its growing global membership base.
Founded in 2016, Shine has over 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 corporate clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care classes and personalized coaching, as well as virtual workshops led by third-party experts and its community.
“The acquisition of the Shine app underscores the continued importance of embedding diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into the fabric of everything we do,” said Headspace Health CEO, Russell Glass, in a statement. “By integrating both the robust content and talented Shine team, we will be able to collectively expand the diversity of offerings and experiences we can bring to our customers and members.”
Headspace Health says select Shine content will be integrated into its consumer and enterprise offerings, including Headspace in-app experiences, webinars and more. Once Headspace Health integrates Shine into its services, Shine will no longer operate as a standalone company, a Headspace Health spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. The company expects the Shine app to be retired later this year. Existing Shine members will get free access to the Headspace app.
Shine co-founders and co-CEOs Marah Lidey and Naomi Hirabayashi will take on leadership roles on Headspace Health’s product and marketing teams. Headspace Health says a team of Shine engineers, customer success managers and marketers will join Headspace Health to enhance the company’s mental health strategy and content.
“After six years of building Shine, we are thrilled to join Headspace Health in expanding the urgent work of closing the equity gap in mental health – something Naomi and I have often experienced firsthand,” said Lidey said in a statement. “We believe that everyone deserves to feel included in their mental health journey, and with our combined team at Headspace Health, we are on an exciting path to achieving this shared vision.”
The acquisition comes as Headspace and Ginger merged last year to form Headspace Health, which is valued at $3 billion. The merger brought together Ginger’s therapy and coaching offerings with Headspace’s mindfulness and meditation services.
Headspace Health’s acquisition of Shine marks its second acquisition this year. In January, the company acquired Sayana, an AI-powered mental health and wellness company, for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2018 and backed by Y Combinator in 2020, Sayana operates chat sessions with an AI persona that encourages users to track their moods. Headspace Health plans to deactivate Sayana as a separate experience and move users to Headspace Health once it finishes integrating core app functionality into the Headspace and Ginger experience.
techcrunch
The new restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as the storm approaches in Orange County
Mature and dynamic Giants rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson excited for NFL debut
The best 2022 NFL ticket deals
Dylan Cease follows up 1-hitter with another strong outing for the Chicago White Sox: ‘He goes after the hitters’
US Open Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1 Live Score Updates: Casper Ruud Wins 2nd Set Over Karen Khachanov, Leads 2-0
Employee burned in 2014 accident at Summit Brewing in St. Paul awarded $56 million by jury
Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine • TechCrunch
Feeling good about being back home, Luke Herzog gets to do a bit of everything for Tommies’ defense
Rpower to raise Rs 933 Crore by issuing equity shares to Vfsi Holdings
S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?