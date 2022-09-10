News
The order of succession to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth IIBritain’s longest-reigning king, the monarchy must look to the future.
King Charles ascended the throne with the succession of the new king to come, in accordance with British rule, moments after Buckingham Palace announced that his mother had died on September 8 at the age of 96. Prior to the promotion, King Charles was the oldest and oldest heir apparent in British history, along with his eldest son, Prince Williamnow assuming this role.
While many knew the new titles of Charles and William were coming, this is the first time the Royal Family has seen a change in the line of succession in 76 years and there are many relatives of the Queen, including Prince Harry and her two children with Meghan Markleas good as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—who are also included in the list of heirs to the monarchy.
Entertainment
News
Bill Madden: Expanded playoffs can’t hide baseball’s biggest flaw … too many bad teams
One can only assume the adding of another wild card in both leagues has had its desired effect for the MLB poohbahs as fans in at least seven cities with otherwise flawed and mediocre teams are all still entertaining World Series pipedreams.
But the hard truth is, the Rays, Blue Jays, Mariners or Orioles aren’t in the same class as Dusty Baker’s Astros in the American League, while in the National League, the Padres, Phillies and Brewers are all second-class citizens compared to the Dodgers and Braves (and even the Mets). Whether the powers-that-be care to admit it or not, there remains a great, two-tiered divide in baseball. The first is between 10-11 really bad teams and all the rest, and the second between the wild card hopefuls and the truly elite.
On Sept, 1, there were 10 teams — a third of baseball — that were 25 or more games out of first place and 15 teams — half of baseball — with under .500 records. That’s a pretty large chunk of the industry turned to football with a month to go in the season. We’re talking disparity here and the fact that there are really only 3-4 elite, World Series-caliber teams in all of baseball — the Dodgers, Braves and Mets in the NL and only the Astros in the AL, now that the Yankees, decimated by injuries, have gone into collapse.
We count the Mets in this elite category but only if Max Scherzer is healthy and taking his regular turn in the rotation and Starling Marte and Luis Guillorme are fully recovered and contributing come the end of the season (when they play that three-game series in Atlanta), and into October. Because one of the reasons the Braves have been playing .700 ball since May 31 is that they’ve incurred no major injuries to any of their key regulars or starting pitchers.
Meanwhile, some observations on a few of the wild card “pretenders”:
In the American League, the Mariners’ starting pitchers Robbie Ray, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby make them a scary proposition come the postseason, but there’s no one really scary in their everyday lineup and they have little depth. …The Rays have somehow managed to hang in there in the AL East despite nine pitchers on the IL including their three top starters Shane McClanahan, Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz, and they’ve struggled to score runs all year. But they’ve gotten Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe back from the IL now and if they get McClanahan and one of the other starters back and pitching to form by October they could also be dangerous. …The third place Blue Jays, with the most productive everyday lineup in the AL this side of the Astros, have been a mystery all year, but they’re in control of their own destiny with eight games remaining with the Rays.
The National League wild card leaders are even more questionable. Since all their splashy trades at the deadline, the Padres have played barely .500 ball and there’s something clearly missing with them. … After starting 22-29 under Joe Girardi, the Phillies made a stunning turnaround under Rob Thomson to surge into wild card contention. But they’ve lately been again plagued by the same shoddy defense and faulty bullpen that doomed Girardi. … Corbin Burnes notwithstanding, the Brewers have been a model of inconsistency all season and have the look of a quick out in the playoffs if they do somehow manage to cop a wild card.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
Sounds like the significant rule changes approved by MLB Friday have the full endorsement of Buck Showalter. “We’re going to have a better paced game,” said Showalter of the implementation of a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on, along with the limitations of two pickoff attempts. “You’ll hear a lot of bitching at first but once everyone gets used to it, it’s gonna be good for the game. My only concern is they’ve got to implement all these new rules from Day 1 of spring training and in the World Baseball Classic. If they don’t, I’m not sending my players to the WBC. I’ll want them in spring training learning the new rules.” (In the minor leagues this year, the pitch clock has cut an average of 26 minutes off the time of games.)
As for the elimination of the defensive shifts, now requiring all four infielders to be positioned on the dirt, two on each side of second base, Showalter said: “I’m all in on that. You’re gonna have real infielders at each position now and this is gonna eliminate the moans of the crowd when a batter does his job by hitting a ball through the hole into right field and it winds up being right at somebody. We all grew up knowing that hitting the ball up the middle was a true hit.” According to MLB, the possible elimination of the extra innings “ghost runner” rule (which purists especially hate) and the three batter limit per relief pitchers’ appearances (which seemingly everyone hates) are still under discussion with the rules committee.
With the announcement that over half of the minor league players have turned in union authorization cards, it is now likely the minor league players will in fact become unionized with the Major League Players Association as their bargaining representative. This is definitely not good news for the owners who will now have to deal with two separate collective bargaining situations every 4-5 years, but it is a product of “you reap what you sow” after they implemented their “120 Plan” two years ago which eliminated 42 minor league teams and hundreds of minor league jobs. According to one high-level minor league official, the biggest beneficiaries of the unionized minor leagues figures to be the player agents. “The two biggest issues in any forthcoming minor league negotiations with the [MLB] owners are going to be slot values put on draft picks and the ability of college players to become free agents if they fail to sign after a certain period instead of being thrown back into the following year’s draft,” the official said. “In both cases, those players, especially the high draft picks who get slot values, are represented by the same top agents. The owners will fight like hell to keep the slotting system, but this has all come about when they blew up the minor leagues and put them all under one MLB umbrella.”
()
News
Oregon adopts California wildfire tactic, cuts power in high winds
PORTLAND, OR — Oregon utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept through the region in hopes it would reduce the risk of wildfires in extremely dry conditions and hot.
Power outages from extreme fires, common in California, are relatively new in the Pacific Northwest. The plans, which were part of permanent rules approved in May to manage wildfire danger in high-risk areas, mark the new reality in a region best known for its rainforests and temperate forests.
Portland General Electric cut power to about 30,000 customers in 12 service areas – including Portland’s upscale West Hills neighborhood – and Pacific Power shut down service to more than 7,000 customers in a small community in the Pacific coast, where a wildfire burned two years ago. , and in pockets southeast of the state capital of Salem.
Schools in areas where power cuts were expected canceled classes and authorities urged residents to charge their cellphones and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Winds were fanning a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon that had been burning in the wild for a month but was now heading toward the small community of Oakridge, where residents were ordered to clear out. Governor Kate Brown declared a fire emergency for the Cedar Creek Fire on Friday night as it encroached on the town of 3,200.
Climate change is driving drier conditions in the Pacific Northwest and that requires strategies that have been common in fire-prone California for the past decade or more, said Erica Fleishman, director of Oregon Climate. Change Research Institute at Oregon State University.
The wind patterns have not changed, but these winds now more frequently coincide with drier vegetation and warmer temperatures – a toxic mix for fire ignition, rapid spread and extreme fire behavior, a- she declared.
“I don’t know if that’s the solution, but it’s an interim effort to manage wildfire risk,” Fleishman said. “People are going, ‘Oh my God!’ Areas that we thought were safe, they are realizing that they are no longer safe from fires.The probability of fires is changing.
The proactive power cuts were only the second ever by Portland General Electric. The utility cut power to 5,000 customers in 2020 near Mount Hood during firestorms that ravaged the state. Extreme winds over Labor Day weekend sparked wildfires that burned more than a million acres (405,000 hectares), destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people – and services public were blamed for some of these fire starts.
Pacific Power, another major Oregon utility, said Friday’s shutdowns were the first the company has ever had. The company implemented an Oregon wildfire mitigation plan in 2018, which includes studying winds and weather to predict high-risk areas.
The utility was sued last year by residents of two towns that burned to ashes during the 2020 wildfires who blamed the company for not shutting off power before the devastating windstorm.
Pacific Power has since hired a team of meteorologists to do fire weather forecasts and is spending more than $500 million to “reinforce” its power grid in high-risk areas by replacing wooden poles with charred poles and wrapping power lines and conductive boxes to reduce the chance of a spark, said Drew Hanson, a spokesman for Pacific Power.
“You can look at the West in general and climate change has impacted parts of southern California and then northern California and now in that region as well, we’re seeing the same conditions,” he said. he declares.
“It’s something we take very seriously. We realize the evolution of the landscape. We have changed and evolved with it.
A number of fires are burning in Oregon and Washington state.
Just south of Salem, firefighters using at least two planes and a helicopter attempted to douse flames from a wildfire that spread from grass to groves of trees, blanketing parts of the Willamette Valley.
Oregon’s largest is the Double Creek Fire which is burning in northeast Oregon near the Idaho border. The fire grew nearly 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) on Wednesday due to wind gusts of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) and by Friday had burned a total of nearly 214 square miles (554 kilometers squares). It threatens about 100 homes near the community of Imnaha.
In central Oregon, the Cedar Creek Fire east of Oakridge has burned nearly 135 square miles. Authorities on Friday ordered a Level 3 “go now” evacuation for residents of the greater Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas due to increased fire activity.
The Van Meter Fire, which started on Wednesday, is burning on Mount Stukel about 21 kilometers southeast of Klamath Falls. One house and four structures were destroyed and about 260 structures are at risk from the fire, officials said.
The Rum Creek Fire was also burning in southwestern Oregon and was nearly half contained at about 33 square miles (82 square kilometers).
———
Associated Press reporter Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.
ABC News
News
George McCaskey doesn’t ‘anticipate any change in the structure’ as the Chicago Bears look for a new team president. But will it be a ‘football person’ this time?
As George McCaskey embarks on the search for the first new Chicago Bears President in more than two decades — and the first one he will have hired personally — he’s keeping possibilities open.
The Bears Chairman said members of the search team, who were assembled to find a replacement for retiring President and CEO Ted Phillips, are “not locked into a business or football person.”
They’re open to both in-house and external candidates.
They’re not going to hire or eliminate someone based on their availability to join the team by Phillips’ retirement date of Feb. 28.
And they would consider a candidate who doesn’t have experience with a stadium project like the one the Bears are exploring in Arlington Heights, if that person could hire the right people to lead it.
So what exactly are the Bears looking for?
“Leadership, vision, humility, consensus building,” McCaskey said.
McCaskey and Phillips sat down with the Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times in a Halas Hall conference room Friday to discuss Phillips’ announcement last week that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season after 40 years with the team and 23 as president.
The Bears’ search team has been established: McCaskey, Phillips, Bears senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade and search firm Nolan Partners. McCaskey said the group has delved deep into discussions, but he doesn’t expect the team to announce interviews along the way, as it did with coaching and general manager candidates in the winter.
McCaskey wants to keep an open mind about the qualifications of Phillips’ successor, but Phillips added a few more details about what he thinks the Bears should look for, beyond “Ted 2.0,” as McCaskey joked.
“Someone that can make tough decisions,” Phillips said. “Someone who can handle a lot of different balls in the air on a daily basis because every day is different. Someone who understands what it means to be a Bear. Culture here is important.
“Someone that’s able to deal with different personalities from politicians to business leaders to the media. It’s not easy, so we need someone who can understand all those different dynamics. Someone who can groom younger people. I think about that because I got a lot of great opportunities when I was younger and through my whole career, obviously. So I love that, and I think that’s important for someone to be able to come in and listen more than they talk and learn from others, including those who aren’t at the same level as them.”
McCaskey did reveal one other most notable detail of the Bears’ plans: “We don’t anticipate any change in the structure.”
That means McCaskey does not expect the Bears to create separate presidents of business and football operations. Whether the new president has both business and football experience, however, is possible.
It’s a factor that will be closely watched because it was one of the main criticisms of Phillips’ career, which has been marked by the Bears’ financial growth but also a 177-192 regular-season record.
‘I don’t have regrets’
Phillips has heard and read the line over the years. The man who started his career in finance politely seemed to admit it rankles him a little bit.
“Everyone says I’m not a football guy. It makes me chuckle a little bit,” Phillips said. “I’m not a coach. I’m not an evaluator. I’ve been in the business for 40 years, and I think I’ve learned a little bit. I’ve never made the decisions of who should coach and who should play. So I guess that’s what I’m saying, the people that write that, I don’t quite understand it. But it’s OK.”
His critics would have been focused on that less if the Bears had won more under Phillips.
Since Phillips was hired in 1999 to replace Michael McCaskey, the Bears have made six playoff appearances, had 12 losing seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2010 season. They had one Super Bowl appearance in the 2006 season.
Phillips has guided plenty of business growth, including the 2002-03 Soldier Field renovations, the expansion of Halas Hall and the exploration of the old Arlington International Racecourse property as a site for a new stadium.
And McCaskey said he appreciated Phillips’ ability to make tough decisions and handle various personalities.
But Phillips’ tenure always will be clouded by the Bears not winning enough, and questions remain about whether Phillips could have done anything differently to help the general managers that reported to him and better set up the team for success on the field.
“I don’t have regrets. I don’t operate that way,” Phillips said. “Am I disappointed? Absolutely. We haven’t been able to find a consistently winning team. We’ve had moments of success that have been really fun to be around, but whether or not the structure would have made a difference, I’m not convinced that it would. I think you need a football decision-maker, which we’ve always had. And at some point that person always reports up to ownership.”
The criticisms peaked after a January 2021 news conference in which McCaskey and Phillips discussed retaining former GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for the next season.
Phillips was asked then about where to draw the line when leaders make missteps. In a lengthy quote in which he talked about believing in the football culture Pace and Nagy created, Phillips uttered a few sentences that became fodder for Bears ire across Chicago.
“Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No. Have we won enough games? No. Everything else is there,” Phillips said.
On Friday, Phillips maintained the rest of the quote was needed for proper context, noting he was talking about how Pace and Nagy “brought a lot of good things to the organization.” But he also recognized one of the biggest problems of the Pace era.
“Some of the mistakes that were made were high-profile mistakes,” Phillips said. “Those are tough to come back from. The Achilles’ heel, the one thing I’d change: Get the quarterback right, please. That’s what I’d change. It hurts when you see. … I think since the (1985) Super Bowl year there’s been 45 different starting quarterbacks. OK? It’s disappointing. Hopefully, we’ve got that right now.”
Phillips also hopes the Bears have it right with new general manager Ryan Poles, whom the Bears asked to report directly to McCaskey as Phillips focuses on the stadium project.
Phillips credited Poles with putting together a good staff, which includes the Bears’ first assistant general manager in Ian Cunningham.
And that’s where Phillips offered reflection on what could have been done with the other GMs before Poles — and what a team president could do in the future.
“Would I do something differently? No. Maybe encourage past GMs to make sure they’ve got the right people in place who can have a lot of influence and listen to them,” Phillips said. “Again, we’ve taken the approach that the GM is the final decision-maker. I don’t see that being an issue if they make the right choices going forward.”
‘Hard to say no’
Phillips said he wanted to give himself the gift of time, so when he retires, his first plan is to “take a breath.”
“It’s a high-pressure job and I wanted to retire when I still felt good, physically and mentally. And I do,” he said. “So that was important to me, to start a new chapter.”
The fact that the entire Arlington stadium and entertainment district project could take 10 or more years to complete was another reason Phillips considered leaving when he did.
McCaskey and Phillips frequently referenced how much work there is to be done before the Bears can close on the property and develop it, though McCaskey let on his enthusiasm when asked about the Bears’ opportunity to build their own home after playing for decades at Wrigley Field and Soldier Field — venues not originally built for their team.
“This is our 100-year opportunity to design it for us,” McCaskey said.
As the Bears work on closing on the property potentially at the beginning of 2023, Phillips and McCaskey said they have not yet designed the stadium and have not completed their financial analysis of potential funding for the multibillion dollar project. And they are far from determining finer details such as what will happen to personal seat license holders, though Phillips said, “We will come up with a plan that we hope will be beneficial to the long-term PSL holders we currently have.”
But Phillips believes the handoff of the project to a new president won’t be difficult and said there are many other Bears employees working on various aspects that can help the transition.
“I believe, I hope, that by the time I retire this project will be in a place where we know if we’re going to close, maybe we have closed, hopefully we have closed,” Phillips said. “And that there’s a path to where we want to go, either developing or not developing. If I can get to that point, then the rest of it, we’ve got good people that know what’s happened, and I’ll make sure the transition is smooth. I’ve promised George that.”
Still, Phillips said he and McCaskey have touched on the idea of Phillips consulting with the Bears on the stadium project beyond his retirement date.
“If it makes sense for the Bears and for me, I’d consider it,” Phillips said. “It’s hard to say no when you’ve been somewhere for 40 years.”
Added McCaskey: “It makes sense for the Bears.”
So even after the work of finding his replacement is done, Phillips might be sticking around a bit longer.
()
News
Ginni Thomas is closely linked to more than half of the groups that lobbied her husband to overturn Roe v. Wade: report
-
Ginni Thomas is closely linked to various groups and individuals who lobbied for the overthrow of Roe v. Wade.
-
An analysis published by The Guardian found she had several overlapping ties to the groups and individuals who filed amicus briefs to push for the overthrow.
-
Her closeness to these groups raises ethical questions about her husband Clarence Thomas voting to unseat Roe.
Ginni Thomas has close ties to groups that lobbied her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis published by The Guardian.
Just over half of the parties who filed amicus briefs demanding an end to the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion in the United States have political ties to her, The Guardian reported on Friday.
Thirty-eight of 74 – or 51% – of amicus briefs produced in support of a decision to quash Roe v. Wade were produced by right-wing, religious and conservative groups and individuals with ties to Justice Thomas, according to the analysis.
“The Thomases are normalizing the prospect of too close an association between the Supreme Court and those who appear before it,” NYU law professor Melissa Murray told The Guardian.
The analysis, which was conducted by a nonpartisan public interest group, shows a pattern of various overlapping ties between those who advocated for Roe v. Wade and Judge Thomas.
Thomas, for example, is director of the board of directors of the lobbying arm of the Council for National Policy, a conservative networking organization that supports “traditional Western values,” according to one of its webpages.
Several people who filed an amicus brief in support of the reversal are affiliated with the CNP, according to the analysis, including Tony Perkins, who is president of the Family Research Council – a group that lobbies in part against abortion – and former President Donald Trump. impeachment attorney Jay Sekulow.
The scan results come months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe w. Wade.
Fears that the Supreme Court might do so have arisen since May after Politico released a leaked draft opinion that foreshadowed the reversal. In the draft opinion, Associate Justice Samuel Alito called abortion “demonstrably wrong from the start.” At the time Politico published the article, Judge Thomas stood alongside Judge Alito, along with Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, forming a majority preliminary vote.
And in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with Justice Thomas voting alongside the Conservative bloc to do so.
By overturning Roe, the Supreme Court left the legality of abortion in the hands of individual states.
Read the original article on Business Insider
yahoo
News
Q&A George McCaskey and Ted Phillips on the search for a new Chicago Bears president — and a potential stadium in Arlington Heights
When Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips announced last week he will retire at the end of the 2022 season, it created more change for a franchise that already is eyeing a lot of it.
In the middle of the Bears’ exploration of building a new stadium and entertainment complex in Arlington Heights, the team also is searching for a new president.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey and Phillips sat down Friday with the Tribune and a reporter from the Chicago Sun-Times to address some of the many questions that come with such a search.
Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington project will be handled as Phillips prepares to depart, how Phillips reflects on his tenure and more.
The interview was edited for length and clarity.
The search for a new president
How far are you in the search process for a new president? Who’s involved and what will it entail?
George McCaskey: We’ve had plenty of discussions. We’ve got the search firm on board. The internal team consists of Tanesha Wade, Ted and myself. We’ve had good discussions with Nolan Partners. We established a rapport very early on with them. We feel good about the decision to have them assist us in the process. And we’re looking forward to a good result.
What are you looking for in the next president?
McCaskey: Leadership, vision, humility, consensus building. You look at the qualities of outstanding leaders, and we think we’re going to be able to bring in an exceptional candidate to succeed Ted and lead the Bears.
What sort of consideration will be given to people inside the building and is there an appeal to going outside the building?
McCaskey: We’re open to all possibilities. I would compare it to a head coach search. There’s no limitation on college or pro, offense or defense. The same principle applies on a broader scale to this position.
When you had a GM search recently, what did you learn about the way organizations worked around the league, if anything, that might inform your president search?
McCaskey: Well, one benefit of that type of experience is you get a little intel on how other organizations work, so that’s helpful. I’ll leave it at that.
You said in January that you didn’t get the appeal of a “football czar.” Does that hold here and can you say with certainty you’re looking for a business person as opposed to a football guy to fill the president role?
McCaskey: We don’t anticipate any change in the structure, but we’re not locked into a business or football person.
So general manager Ryan Poles would still report to you?
McCaskey: It would depend on the candidate.
Would you like someone with a balance of football and business expertise or does that not matter to you?
McCaskey: Again, we don’t want to get locked into a quote-unquote football person or a quote-unquote businessperson. What we’re looking for more are the qualities I recited just a moment ago.
A lot of teams have built stadiums recently. Would someone who has experience in this huge undertaking of building a stadium have an appeal to you?
McCaskey: Not necessarily. If that person didn’t have that type of background, we would count on him or her to find the right people with that expertise.
Ted, what do you think the Bears need in your replacement?
Phillips: Besides what George has said, I would say someone that can make tough decisions. It’s very important. Someone who can handle a lot of different balls in the air on a daily basis because every day is different. Someone who understands what it means to be a Bear. Culture here is important. You don’t have the right fit, you can be the smartest person on Earth but won’t get it done.
Someone that’s able to deal with different personalities from politicians to business leaders to the media. It’s not easy, so we need someone who can understand all those different dynamics. Someone who can groom younger people. I think about that because I got a lot of great opportunities when I was younger and through my whole career. So I love that, and I think that’s important for someone to be able to come in and be able to listen more than they talk and learn from others, including those who aren’t at the same level as them. It’s important.
Do you need to find the right personality match for Halas Hall?
Phillips: Not so much for Halas Hall but for the family, I do, yes. I do think that’s important. Because without that, you’re just another corporation. And that doesn’t work.
Ted, when are you retiring?
Phillips: Feb. 28.
George, when would you like a new president in place? Would you like him or her to spend a few months with Ted?
McCaskey: Just like the broad scope of the search, we’re not going to be locked in by someone’s availability. It’s going to be whenever the timing is right. If we find somebody in late February and Ted has to stay on for another six months…
Ted, will you consult with the Bears on a stadium project?
Phillips: George and I have just touched on that idea and have left the door open if it makes sense at the right time and it makes sense for the Bears and for me. I’d consider it. It’s hard to say no when you’ve been somewhere for 40 years.
McCaskey: It makes sense for the Bears.
The Arlington Heights stadium project
What steps are you doing to assure the handoff of the Arlington project to the next president goes smoothly?
Phillips: That’s going to be a big component of my successor’s role. What I’m happy about is that we have good people here internally who have been involved in the Arlington project, so assuming we close, assuming we develop it, there are a lot of people with expertise here, and obviously whoever that new CEO is, I’ll sit down with him, talk to him, explain all the ins and outs of what we’ve been going through. So I don’t see it being a difficult transition at all from that standpoint.
Ted, how much of your life has been devoted to the stadium the last 18 months? Is it exhausting?
Phillips: It’s not exhausting. That’s not why I’m retiring if that’s what you’re getting at.
(But) it’s a massive challenge. The idea it might take five years, 10 years if we go forward, more? That played a little bit of a role in my decision to retire. … When I get into a project I go full bore, and I still am full bore.
I believe, I hope, that by the time I retire this project will be in a place where we know if we’re going to close, maybe we have closed, hopefully we have closed. And that there’s a path to where we want to go, either developing or not developing. If I can get to that point, then the rest of it, we’ve got good people that know what’s happened, and I’ll make sure the transition is smooth. I’ve promised George that, so I have no problem doing that.
You said 10 years to complete the project. Is there a world in which this takes that long?
Phillips: Well, the whole development could take 10 years plus, for sure. And that’s just our preliminary guess, estimate, right?
With the stadium, is it more like five?
Phillips: Can’t tell. We haven’t designed it. We haven’t designed the stadium. I think you guys know that now. We’ve still got 12 years, 11 years left on our lease at Soldier Field, so that plays a role in it too.
There’s a way to end that lease earlier?
Phillips: We could reach a settlement with the city. We could.
What are the biggest challenges in getting funding for this project, including public funding, and do you have confidence that funding will ultimately be obtained?
McCaskey: Before we get to that, we have to determine whether we’re going to be able to close on the land. So we’re continuing our financial analysis. It’s not complete yet. But the focus in the short term is the property.
If you close and get funding for the stadium, what happens to PSL (personal seat license) holders at a new stadium?
Phillips: We haven’t gotten to that level of detail because the stadium is not designed. But we think we always take care of our long-term season ticket holders. … And if and when we get to that point, we will come up with a plan that we hope will be beneficial to the long-term PSL holders that we currently have. It’s important to us. But what that is, we don’t know yet.
Last night at the meeting in Arlington Heights, you talked about the 100-year search for a permanent home for the Bears. Have you always felt that way? Did you turn over a new leaf at some point? How did you come to the realization that this might be you fulfilling the dream of George Halas?
McCaskey: Well, George Halas in his book talks about how the Bears came to play at Wrigley, and how he had a handshake agreement. Over the course of the 50 years that they were there, it became less and less workable as a football venue. I mean, one of the end zones wasn’t even 10 yards deep for crying out loud.
… The move to Soldier Field in ‘71 was supposed to be temporary. We played one game in Evanston in 1970. But in each of those situations, the building had been designed and built primarily for other events or another team. This is our 100-year opportunity to design it for us.
Have you believed that for years, that it’s destiny?
McCaskey: No, I would compare it to a homeowner that rents year after year after year. I mean, there are advantages to that, but there are some significant disadvantages to that also.
Phillips’ tenure
Ted, as you reflect on your tenure, is there anything you could have done differently to set up the team for better success on the field?
Phillips: I know what’s been said. Obviously. I don’t have regrets. I don’t operate that way. Am I disappointed? Absolutely. We haven’t been able to find a consistently winning team. We’ve had moments of success that have been really fun to be around. But whether or not the structure would have made a difference, I’m not convinced that it would. I think you need a football decision-maker, which we’ve always had. And at some point that person always reports up to ownership.
I think we’ve done a good job here, and I’ll use Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus as the most recent example of being told, “Put together the structure you need to give yourself the best chance of success.” Evaluating talent, there’s an art to it. It’s a difficult job. You could be wrong 40% of the time and be in the Hall of Fame. I think right now Ryan has put together a really strong personnel department that has layers, not just of soldiers but of leaders, along with himself. And that’s going to be a big help.
So to answer your question: Would I do something differently? No. Maybe encourage past GMs to make sure they’ve got the right people in place who can have a lot of influence and listen to them. Again, we’ve taken the approach that the GM is the final decision-maker. I don’t see that being an issue if they make the right choices going forward.
You said you’ve heard what’s been said. What have you heard?
Phillips: Of course, everyone says I’m not a football guy. It makes me chuckle a little bit. I’m not a coach. I’m not an evaluator. I’ve been in the business for 40 years, and I think I’ve learned a little bit. I’ve never made the decisions of who should coach and who should play. So I guess that’s what I’m saying, the people that write that, I don’t quite understand it. But it’s OK.
Two years ago, when you decided to bring back Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, you had that quote about everything but the quarterback is in place.
Phillips: It was taken out of context, but that’s OK.
What’s the right context to view that?
Phillips: It’s in terms of the people. They both brought a lot of good things to the organization. Some of the mistakes that were made were high-profile mistakes. Those are tough to come back from. The Achilles’ heel, the one thing I’d change: Get the quarterback right, please. That’s what I’d change. It is. It hurts when you see. I saw it. You’ve all seen the scrolling list. I think since the Super Bowl year there’s been 45 different starting quarterbacks. It’s disappointing. Hopefully, we’ve got that right now.
George, what do you appreciate about Ted’s tenure here?
McCaskey: Well, I’m sorry to be repeating myself. But it’s difficult to put into words my high personal regard for Ted and my high professional regard for him. The way he’s handled the various situations that he just described to you — all the personalities. He touched on just a few of them, and there’s so many more.
When he was my boss, I would look at an issue that faced the organization and think about how I would handle it. And sometimes the path Ted took after he explained it was so clear and made so much sense that I was wondering why I was puzzled about it in the first place.
That’s the kind of leader that he is. He talks about making tough decisions. Not everybody can do that. And when you make tough decisions sometimes you make people unhappy. But he’s always thought about what was best for the Chicago Bears. And just very grateful to Ted and indebted to him for all he’s done for the Bears and all he’s done for our family.
Is this emotional for you, Ted?
Phillips: Of course it is. Forty seasons. It’s a blessing. George used the word that I had in my head. I’m grateful. Grateful for the opportunities. Grateful for all the people here that have made my job easier. It’s been a great team effort. I’ll miss it.
Potential Soldier Field renovations
What do you think of the proposal of putting a roof on Soldier Field?
McCaskey: Our singular focus is Arlington Park.
Have you talked with Mayor Lori Lightfoot or the city about that proposal at all?
McCaskey: She called me shortly before that proposal was presented. We had a good conversation. I have all the respect in the world for Mayor Lightfoot.
What are those talks like? Are they frank, formal, casual?
McCaskey: She just called me up. I’m not going to share the details of the conversation.
Phillips: I can add a little color, from the standpoint of we’ve been very transparent with Mayor Lightfoot and the city. So you ask about the dome proposal. She knows we have an agreement with Churchill Downs. We have a mutual understanding that we will not explore any other site while we’re under contract for that land. She knows that. The city knows it. We’ve been very candid with them. So when they outline that publicly, we haven’t see any of the details because we told them we weren’t engaging in those discussions.
That agreement includes Soldier Field?
Phillips: Correct. We can engage on current operations. But we agreed with Churchill Downs that we would not pursue any other site while we’re under contract with Arlington Park.
That includes renovations to your current site?
Phillips: Long-term renovations, yep. It does.
Other topics
How do you measure success this year?
McCaskey: Wins are always a gauge of success and progress. Beyond that, I’d like to see some of the themes that Matt has been emphasizing — discipline, smart play, hustle, swarming defense, takeaways, going for the ball. Three-and-outs. Getting the run game going. Minimizing mistakes. And learning from mistakes. He talks about getting better each week, and that’s a good gauge.
What shows you that what needed fixing has been fixed?
McCaskey: In our search for the GM, we relied on Bill Polian and his intelligence network to tell us whether a candidate was a good talent evaluator. I don’t know that there’s any question you could ask or any foolproof research that you could do that would answer that question. We’re relying on his sources for that. And then just what (Poles) conveys in the interview. And what we saw in the interview I think you’re seeing play out on a day to day basis here. His organization, his leadership. His what I would describe as a preternatural calm. Just has a sense about him that when there’s chaos all around him, he’s going to remain calm and make sound decisions.
George, how’s your mom doing?
McCaskey: Doing well. Thank you.
Why the orange helmets? Why mess with a good thing, like the New York Yankees?
McCaskey: That was a consideration. And I think when it comes to uniforms, the Yankees are the Bears of Major League Baseball, if I may borrow from Jerry Reinsdorf. That was a consideration. But we’ve retained the classic look, but over the years we have made minor adjustments from time to time. In ‘62 we added a decal to the helmet. In ‘73 we put the orange in the decal. In ‘84 we added the GSH monogram. In recent years we’ve added the alternate jersey, which is really, in my view, a throwback to the 1930s when we were setting a record for most consecutive regular-season wins. That team was a juggernaut.
We see this as yet another enhancement of a classic look. And I think, like the orange jerseys, people said, “Ugh! That’s too much!” And then we won a few games in them and they became pretty popular. I’m hoping it’s much the same with the orange helmet, orange jersey combination.
()
News
Stanford moonshot promises short-term profitability with no-code magic mushrooms, ft. Plaid of X
Hello and welcome to Equity, a podcast about startup activity, where we unpack the numbers and nuances behind the headlines. As you can tell by the title of this episode, this is a bonus episode all about Y Combinator Demo Day (and the terms we’ve heard the most over the two-day affair).
Natasha and alexander hopped on Twitter Spaces to talk about our favorites of the lot, the geographic shifts, and the diversity shake-up that included fewer women being funded batch after batch. Below are some of the messages we pulled:
- The biggest moonshots of YC’s S22 batch
- Our 11 Favorite Companies from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 1
- Our 10 Favorite Startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2
- Explore YC diversity data following a category redesign
- Where is the Y Combinator startup hunt in 2022?
Y Combinator week is busy, but we made it! Speak Monday!
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple podcast, Covered, Spotify and all castings.
Stanford Moonshot Promises Short-Term Profitability With No-Code Magic Mushrooms, ft. Natasha Mascaren’s Plaid of X was originally posted on TechCrunch
techcrunch
The order of succession to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Bill Madden: Expanded playoffs can’t hide baseball’s biggest flaw … too many bad teams
Oregon adopts California wildfire tactic, cuts power in high winds
George McCaskey doesn’t ‘anticipate any change in the structure’ as the Chicago Bears look for a new team president. But will it be a ‘football person’ this time?
Ginni Thomas is closely linked to more than half of the groups that lobbied her husband to overturn Roe v. Wade: report
Binance Coin Surpasses 1 Billion Trading Volume After BNB Network Upgrade
Q&A George McCaskey and Ted Phillips on the search for a new Chicago Bears president — and a potential stadium in Arlington Heights
Stanford moonshot promises short-term profitability with no-code magic mushrooms, ft. Plaid of X
FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in| Check Application Link, Notification Here
Working Strategies: Exploring work issues for people living with disabilities
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?