This is VTA’s plan to continue to expand BART in the South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Connecting to all parts of the Bay Area was one of BART’s original goals 50 years ago. Although the original system did not, the system has continued to grow and plans to grow even more. This future expansion is centered in the South Bay.

“I remember when you had to catch the one, the bus in Fremont to get to San Jose,” said BART driver Kenneth Hendon, who recalled that time as he waited at the Berryessa BART station in North San Jose, one of the newer resorts. in the Bay Area and the first to open in San Jose.

This station along with one in Milpitas opened in the summer of 2020 as part of Phase 1 of the BART Silicon Valley Expansion, adding ten miles. The first phase cost $2.3 billion with funds from Measure A of the Year 2000, California’s Traffic Congestion Relief Program, and the Federal Transit Administration’s New Starts program.

While BART operates and maintains the South Bay stations that are part of the expansion, VTA owns the infrastructure, funded it, and oversaw the construction and design.

VTA Managing Director and CEO Carolyn Gonot oversaw the expansion in its early stages. Now that phase one is complete, she says the focus is on phase two, which would add four more stations: Santa Clara Station, Diridion Station, Downtown San Jose Station and 28th Street/Little Portugal Station. As of June 2020, VTA reports phase two is expected to cost $6.9 billion.

“This connection is highly anticipated by the whole region,” Gonot said. “It will be this last piece that will fill the gap to have a connection to go around the bay. BART will connect to Caltrain and it will allow people to easily come from the peninsula or from the East Bay in Silicon Valley. Or to be able to make trips in the opposite direction.”

The project aims to serve 46,000 weekday trips by 2035, helping to eliminate more than 3,500 tonnes of greenhouse gases each year and reducing traffic congestion.

For those who remember the construction of previous BART stations, Gonot says that thanks to new technologies, the construction of this new phase will be much less disruptive for people and businesses.

“The new technology that’s going to bring BART to San Jose is actually with a single board tunnel, versus a dual two board tunnel that’s been done for hundreds of years,” Gonot said, “The single board has been used all over the world, we’re going to build this in San Jose, which allows the whole structure to be integral everywhere except the station areas.”

VTA has a contractor for the construction of the tunnel and is working to secure other locked contracts.

“I really believe that transportation affects our quality of life,” Gonot said, “It’s part of the fabric of the community and the idea that we can put that significant investment into the system and connect it to our other services so that being such a vital part of our lives is important to me.”

Construction of phase two is expected to begin in 2024, the aim is to have the systems operational with operational service by 2030.

