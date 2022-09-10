Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ‘working on things’ amid divorce rumors after retirement

As Tom Brady takes to the field on Sunday for his 23rd NFL season, many fans are wondering if his wife, Giselle Bundchen, will be in the stands cheering him on.

The supermodel, 42, was less than happy with the 45-year-old quarterback’s return to the field, according to a source cited by US Weekly.

“Gisele wasn’t happy when Tom didn’t retire from the NFL after such a short time,” according to the insider. “There are tensions between them.”

The source continued, “They’re working on things and trying to get out the other side.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was excused from pre-season training in August to take care of “personal matters”.

“It’s all personal, you know. the MVP replied when asked about his absence on Aug. 27. “Everyone has different situations they face.”

“We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of bullshit going on, so you just gotta understand life as best you can. It is an ongoing process.

The father of three shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, with Gisèle. His eldest son Jack, 15, is from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan.

Earlier this year, Brady surprised fans when he changed his mind about retiring from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Over the past two months I have realized that my place is always on the pitch and not in the stands,” the QB wrote in a social media post on March 13. “That time will come.” But it’s not now. I love my teammates and I love my family who support me. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. LFG Unfinished Business.’

His wife seemed in favor of the decision and replied: “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!’

In May, Bundchen explained why raising kids with the professional athlete isn’t the “fairy tale” most people imagine.

During a candid interview with British Vogue, the mother-of-two explained that it takes “work to really be in tune with someone, especially after you’ve had kids.”

“He’s focused on his career, mine is mostly about kids,” she explained. “And I’m very grateful that he’s letting me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.

The Brazilian beauty went on to explain how successful relationships “don’t just happen” and recalled times when they didn’t always agree.

“I remember at first it was not in the idea of ​​giving birth at home,” she told the magazine. ‘He was like, ‘You’re not going to do this, because you’re going to die.’

Eventually, after showing him several home birth videos, she says he got on board.

“I made it clear that it’s my body and I’m going to decide how I give birth,” the model said.

In his memoir, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, the author noted that being a single parent while training for up to 12 hours a day hurt their marriage.

Brady previously revealed Gisele’s feelings towards his long football career during a 2017 interview with SiriusXM, following his fifth Super Bowl victory with his former team, the New England Patriots.

“If it were up to my wife, she would have me retiring today,” he admitted at the time. She said that to me last night three times. And I said, “Too bad, baby, I’m having too much fun right now.” ‘