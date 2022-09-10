News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ‘working on things’ amid divorce rumors after retirement
As Tom Brady takes to the field on Sunday for his 23rd NFL season, many fans are wondering if his wife, Giselle Bundchen, will be in the stands cheering him on.
The supermodel, 42, was less than happy with the 45-year-old quarterback’s return to the field, according to a source cited by US Weekly.
“Gisele wasn’t happy when Tom didn’t retire from the NFL after such a short time,” according to the insider. “There are tensions between them.”
Dressing up: As Tom Brady, 45, takes to the field on Sunday for his 23rd season of NFL play, many fans are wondering if his wife, Giselle Bundchen, 42, will be in the stands cheering him on .
The source continued, “They’re working on things and trying to get out the other side.”
The seven-time Super Bowl winner was excused from pre-season training in August to take care of “personal matters”.
“It’s all personal, you know. the MVP replied when asked about his absence on Aug. 27. “Everyone has different situations they face.”
Kickoff: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener
Not retired: The Super Bowl MVP announced his retirement after the Super Bowl, but changed his mind and decided to return to the court, explaining, “I realized that my place was always on the court and not in the stands.”
“We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of bullshit going on, so you just gotta understand life as best you can. It is an ongoing process.
The father of three shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, with Gisèle. His eldest son Jack, 15, is from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan.
Earlier this year, Brady surprised fans when he changed his mind about retiring from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tension: The decision to return to play has led to tension between the couple, who have been married since 2009 / Photo from New York in March 2008
Tension: Gisele publicly backed the decision, but a source told US Weekly: “Gisele wasn’t happy when Tom didn’t retire from the NFL after such a short time. There’s tension between them ‘/Photo Tampa, Florida February 2021
“Over the past two months I have realized that my place is always on the pitch and not in the stands,” the QB wrote in a social media post on March 13. “That time will come.” But it’s not now. I love my teammates and I love my family who support me. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. LFG Unfinished Business.’
His wife seemed in favor of the decision and replied: “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!’
In May, Bundchen explained why raising kids with the professional athlete isn’t the “fairy tale” most people imagine.
Personal issues: Tom was excused from pre-season training, explaining that ‘we all have really unique challenges in our lives’. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of bullshit going on, so you just gotta figure life out the best you can’
During a candid interview with British Vogue, the mother-of-two explained that it takes “work to really be in tune with someone, especially after you’ve had kids.”
“He’s focused on his career, mine is mostly about kids,” she explained. “And I’m very grateful that he’s letting me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.
The Brazilian beauty went on to explain how successful relationships “don’t just happen” and recalled times when they didn’t always agree.
Honest: In May, Bundchen explained why raising kids with the professional athlete isn’t the ‘fairy tale’ most people imagine.
“I remember at first it was not in the idea of giving birth at home,” she told the magazine. ‘He was like, ‘You’re not going to do this, because you’re going to die.’
Eventually, after showing him several home birth videos, she says he got on board.
“I made it clear that it’s my body and I’m going to decide how I give birth,” the model said.
Healthy marriage: During a candid interview with British Vogue, the 45-year-old model explained that it takes ‘work to really be in tune with someone, especially after having children’
In his memoir, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, the author noted that being a single parent while training for up to 12 hours a day hurt their marriage.
Brady previously revealed Gisele’s feelings towards his long football career during a 2017 interview with SiriusXM, following his fifth Super Bowl victory with his former team, the New England Patriots.
“If it were up to my wife, she would have me retiring today,” he admitted at the time. She said that to me last night three times. And I said, “Too bad, baby, I’m having too much fun right now.” ‘
Yankees Notebook: Giancarlo Stanton back in the starting lineup, DHing and hitting 2nd
The bruised and battered Yankees have help on the way. While the Bombers now find themselves in a real battle with the Rays for the American League East, reinforcements are gearing up with returns in sight.
GIANCARLO RETURNS TO LINEUP
After making two appearances as a pinch-hitter, Giancarlo Stanton returned to the Yankees lineup on Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone said he received a text from the 32-year-old slugger that he was “ready to go.”
Stanton hasn’t been in the starting lineup since Sept. 5 when he was removed from the game after he came out after an awkward looking swing. An Achilles injury had sidelined him from July 23 until Aug. 25.
Stanton will DH and bat second behind Aaron Judge looking to offer him protection in the order.
RIZZO BACK AT STADIUM
Anthony Rizzo made his return to Yankee Stadium after experiencing headaches from an epidural to treat back issues that caused him to be on bed rest.
”He’s coming in today,” said Boone. “He had a blood patch yesterday which was deemed as a success and sounds very good. Immediately they had him moving around walking and I think it freed him up.”
Boone added that Rizzo will not be participating in any baseball activities on Saturday. He will mostly be moving around, in general, to get him back on his feet. If all goes well Saturday, Rizzo may begin to ramp up Sunday.
SEVERINO WILL THROW ANOTHER REHAB
Luis Severino will throw another rehab game on Thursday.
The right-hander has been rehabbing his strained right lat and has not appeared in a game since July 13.
”It’s a little tricky, talked a lot about bringing him now,” Boone said. “The off days kind of throw a wrinkle in that. He’s going to throw Thursday with the idea that we’ll get him back Wednesday in the Pittsburgh series.”
With Severino due to return on Sept. 21 — if all goes well — that would leave just two and a half weeks of regular season baseball to get him ready for the postseason.
SOMERSET YANKEES?
Multiple Yankees players will be making minor league rehab appearances this weekend.
Aroldis Chapman, Miguel Castro, Zack Britton and Harrison Bader will all be in Somerset Patriots uniforms on Sunday.
Chapman will make a “couple” of appearances in the minors as he rehabs from an infected tattoo. The Yanks will evaluate Chapman after his appearances. Bader will DH for the Somerset Patriots. The Gold Glove center fielder has yet to appear in a game for the Yankees after he was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals. Bader said before Saturday’s game that there is still discomfort with his plantar fasciitis, however, he feels he is in a position where it can’t get worse.
EFFROSS TO THROW BULLPEN
Scott Effross threw a bullpen on Saturday. The relief pitcher was placed on the IL on Aug 22. with a shoulder strain. The plan is for Effross to throw another bullpen on Tuesday in Boston before ramping up further to return for the Yankees’ next homestand. The 28-year-old owns a 3.24 ERA in 8 appearances with the Yankees.
Has France deciphered the YC recipe? • TechCrunch
Welcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly newsletter on startups and markets. It is inspired by the TechCrunch+ daily column from which it takes its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Register here.
For the first time, France was one of the best-represented countries in Y Combinator’s summer 22 batch. Three of the eight French startups selected by YC are also former residents of the Station F campus in Paris, so we spoke with its director, Roxanne Varza, to understand how it happened and what others could learn from it. Let’s dive into it. — Anna
Meet the French
France was among the top five countries represented in YC’s S22 batch, with eight of its startups joining the accelerator’s latest cohort. It was less than the United States, India, the United Kingdom and Israel. But that was more than Germany, which sent six startups to YC this year – a near-record for the country, but also less impressive given its larger population than France.
In absolute terms, France only equals its own S21 record, but this batch had 390 participants. As TechCrunch reported last month, the YC S22 batch was much smaller, with some 240 teams. This means that French representation is proportionally on the rise, bodes well for France’s goal of being home to 100 unicorns by 2030.
Let’s add a caveat that we follow YC in using “French” loosely here – nearly every one of these eight teams has a remote component, and some also have a presence in the US or other countries. However, this is not specific to France, as YC noted that of the startups in its latest batch, 35% were remote and 37% were remote compatible.
Legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant talks about ‘honor’ of meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Since Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, Bud Grant said Saturday that 15 to 20 friends had reached out to ask about the time he met her.
Yes, the legendary former Vikings coach once shook hands with the Queen of the United Kingdom.
It was 1959, and Queen was on a tour of Canada. One of her stops was in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where Grant was then head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Grant, then 32, was invited to a grand hotel for the Queen’s visit.
“She was touring, and the Queen in Canada, they worship her,’’ Grant told the Pioneer Press. “It was a huge, huge event for Winnipeg to have the Queen of England. So they had a dinner, and I was in attendance and I sat close to her and I met her and talked to her briefly. But we didn’t talk about anything else, just hello and goodbye.’’
The Winnipeg Free Press published a photo in the paper after the event of Grant shaking hands with the Queen, who had reigned since 1952. That photo has circulated on the Internet since the Queen died, leading some of Grant’s many friends to reach out.
Winnipeg Blue Bomber Bud Grant greets Queen Elizabeth during her #Royal Tour in 1959, Canada (Winnipeg Free Press) pic.twitter.com/LPJH8o4eXf
— Mace (@RoyaleVision) July 29, 2017
“They called, sent me copies,’’ Grant said. “Some said, ‘I didn’t know (about the meeting with the Queen).’ Some said, ‘Nice to hear.’ Those kind of things.”
Grant, who coached the Blue Bombers from 1957-66 and won four Grey Cups, said the Queen’s visit was front-page news in Winnipeg for months leading up to her visit. Canada is a member of the Commonwealth, countries that were once part of the British Empire.
“It was an honor,’’ Grant said of meeting the Queen. “I appreciated it. I don’t want to downplay it, but it meant more to the Canadians than it did to me. In Canada, she was their queen. They had a reception and a dinner for her, and it was huge. Women were talking for months about what they were going to wear to it.”
Grant, who coached the Vikings from 1967-83 and in 1985 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, has met a number of world leaders. U.S. presidents he has met include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
“In Canada, the Queen is bigger than our president,’’ Grant said. “I didn’t get to spend much time hobnobbing with her but I did shake her hand.”
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 at Westminster Abbey. Here’s everything we know.
LONDON — Palace officials have said Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public has had the opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.
Elizabeth, the country’s oldest ruler, died on Thursday during her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.
Details of the 96-year-old Queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our time”.
Palace officials have said there will be opportunities to view the late sovereign’s oak coffin as he travels from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and back to London, where his body will lie in state for four days from Wednesday.
How will the Queen’s coffin return to London?
Preparations are currently underway for his remains to be brought back to London. The coffin will first leave Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish rural retreat, for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The property is the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
It will then likely go in procession to St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh where the Queen will rest before being transferred to London. We don’t yet know exactly how the coffin will travel south; routes are available by train and air.
How can the public pay tribute?
Before the funeral, the Queen will remain in state at Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects, according to a statement from the royal family. Thousands of people are expected to line up, with some potentially sleeping through the night in a bid to pay their respects.
The coffins of former monarchs rest on a raised platform – or catafalque – in the middle of the hall, guarded 24 hours a day by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.
Brass plaques in the 11th century hall mark where Edward VII was buried in 1910, George V in 1936, George VI in 1952 and Queen Mary a year later. The room, which is over 1,000 years old, is also where wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill was laid to rest in 1965.
The Queen Mother was the most recent member of the royal family to lie in the room (and only the second royal consort to be bestowed the honor) in 2002. On this occasion, her grandsons – Prince Charles, the Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Viscount Linley – took part in the guard, in what is informally known as “The Vigil of the Princes”.
The sons of King George V also stood guard during his state. The palace has yet to confirm who may be involved in guarding the queen.
What could the Queen’s funeral look like?
As monarch, Queen Elizabeth will automatically be granted a publicly funded state funeral.
The abbey was founded in 960 AD by Benedictine monks and is one of London’s most recognizable landmarks. It has often been the scene of royal milestones like coronations, weddings and funerals over the years.
We are still days away from a guest list, but heads of state and dignitaries from around the world are likely to travel to the UK capital to celebrate the Queen’s life and her 70 years of service to the nation. Other familiar faces will be some of the Queen’s 15 former prime ministers and lawmakers.
Members of the British Royal Family who hold high military rank, the Sovereign’s wife and heir to the throne are normally granted a ceremonial royal funeral instead, as was the case for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.
According to a 2013 House of Commons briefing note, the main differences between state and ceremonial funerals are that a state burial requires the approval of Parliament and that the gun carriage carrying the coffin is fired. by Royal Navy sailors rather than horses.
The tradition of sailors began at Queen Victoria’s state funeral in January 1901. According to the Royal Family’s official website: “The horses that were supposed to pull the carriage became restless standing in the cold and behaved in a dangerous, so … a team of sailors took over the task of pulling the gun carriage to St. George’s Chapel.”
A handful of non-sovereigns have been honored with state funerals, including Isaac Newton, Horatio Nelson, the first Duke of Wellington and, of course, Churchill.
After Churchill’s death in 1965, it was Queen Elizabeth II who submitted a note to Parliament stating that the wartime leader had “served his country unfailingly for over 50 years and that in the hours of our greatest danger was the inspirational leader who strengthened and supported us all.”
Where will the queen be buried?
After the Queen’s funeral, her coffin will make its final journey out of London and into Windsor. His destination is the now familiar St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip’s memorial service was held there, as well as more jubilant occasions such as the nuptials of the Queen’s grandchildren.
After the Duke of Edinburgh’s service in 2021, his coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, located below the Chapel, where many members of the Royal Family were laid to rest. However, with the Queen’s death, it is expected to be moved and the couple reunited to lie together at the King George VI Memorial Chapel elsewhere in St. George’s.
Information from The Associated Press and CNNWire was used in this report.
The gray day will bring showers and light rain, scattered mist and fog.
Light rain and drizzle along with fog and mist settled in the metro area along with cooler, fall-like weather. Skies should begin to clear this evening.
In Denver, rain is likely before 5 p.m. and the maximum temperature will reach nearly 51 degrees, according to a National Weather Service forecast. The chance of precipitation in Denver is 80%. Tonight there is a 30% chance of rain, mostly before 8:00 p.m., and the overnight low temperature will be around 44 degrees. Cloudy skies will give way to partly cloudy skies and patchy fog is expected after 3 a.m., with winds blowing at 15 mph.
In the mountains on Saturday, snow could mix with rain above 9,000 feet elevation, the weather service said. The weather in the foothills will be cool to cold, with temperatures reaching the 40s; temperatures on the plains will climb into the high 50s today.
Drier weather is expected for the region from Sunday to Monday.
Scattered fog in Denver is expected to persist until about 10 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said. Otherwise, the sky will be sunny and the high temperature will reach almost 77 degrees. Skies will be clear overnight with a low near 51 degrees.
The skies over Denver will be sunny on Monday, according to forecasts, and the high temperature will climb to around 87 degrees.
An approaching weather system, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms, is expected to arrive in the area late Tuesday through Wednesday, with the best chance of precipitation in the mountains.
Prince William’s tribute to the late Queen
London:
Prince William promised on Saturday to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II by supporting her father, King Charles III, “in every way”, in a heartfelt statement following the death of his grandmother.
In his first comments since the Queen’s death and as the newly-appointed Prince of Wales, William, 40, said ‘it would be a while before the reality of life without a grandmother really felt real’.
William has become heir now that his father is king, with the expectation that his time on the throne will come sooner rather than later.
Charles, 73, has waited virtually his entire life to succeed his mother but comes to the throne at a time when most people have retired.
William has taken on more official duties in recent years due to the Queen’s age and poor health, a clear sign of his future role.
He called the Queen, who died aged 96 on Thursday, an ‘extraordinary leader’, praising her ‘absolute’ commitment to Britain, the Commonwealth and the 14 other countries where she was also head of state. .
“So much will be said in the days to come about the meaning of his historic reign,” he added.
“However, I lost a grandmother. And while I mourn her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful.”
William – Charles’ eldest son from his first marriage to the late Princess Diana – said he had benefited from the Queen’s wisdom and comfort throughout his life.
She had offered advice and support to his wife, Catherine, while the couple’s three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – would have unforgettable memories of the holidays they had spent with her.
“She was by my side during my happiest times. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life,” William said.
“I knew this day would come, but it will be a while before the reality of life without a grandma really feels real.
“I thank her for the kindness she has shown to my family and me.
“And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from another age, but still relevant to all of us.
“My grandmother said heartbreak was the price we pay for love.
“All the sadness we will feel in the weeks to come will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.
“I will honor his memory by supporting my father, the king, in any way I can.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
