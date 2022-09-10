News
Tony La Russa has not yet been cleared to return to managing the Chicago White Sox
Tony La Russa received clearance from his doctors to participate in Sunday’s ceremonies at Oakland Coliseum honoring his former pitcher Dave Stewart, the Chicago White Sox announced Saturday.
But La Russa’s doctors have not yet cleared his return to the dugout as an active manager, the Sox said. La Russa will travel to Chicago with the team following Sunday’s game against the A’s, the Sox said.
La Russa has been out since Aug. 30 when the team announced he would not manage less than an hour before the start of a game against the Kansas City Royals at the direction of his doctors.
The next day, the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and he would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
La Russa is second all-time among major-league managers with 2,884 victories. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
He managed the Sox from 1979-86, followed by Oakland from ‘86-95 and the Cardinals from ‘96-2011. He returned to the Sox last season.
The Sox, who have won eight of 11 since Aug. 30, are in Oakland for a four-game series that began Thursday. The A’s are retiring Stewart’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony Sunday.
()
News
Everything we learned about Disney’s plans for Lucasfilm at D23 Expo
Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.
disney
It’s been almost four years since a Star Wars movie hit theaters, but the long-running franchise has made its mark on television.
Fans of Tales From A Galaxy Far, Far Away will learn more about Disney’s plans for the franchise at the company’s D23 Expo on Saturday. Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, took the stage at the D23 Expo to share new details about Lucasfilm’s Star Wars projects as well as other franchises under its umbrella, including Willow and Indiana Jones.
Here’s a breakdown of what audiences can expect from Lucasfilm in the coming years:
star wars
Kennedy introduced several cast members of “Andor,” which arrives on Disney+ September 21. Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor, reprising his role from 2016’s “Rogue One,” and serves as an executive producer on the project. Genevieve O’Reilly also returns as Mon Mothma.
The series, which Kennedy describes as a spy thriller, is set five years before the events of “Rogue One.”
Other cast members include Adria Arjona as Bix, an on-and-off love interest of Cassian, and Kyle Soller as Syril, a villainous member of the Galactic Empire.
Dave Filoni, who ushered in a new era of Star Wars animation with “Clone Wars,” has revealed a trailer for “Tales of the Jedi,” a series of six animated shorts, three focused on Ahsoka Tano and three on Count Dooku. Each short takes place at a different time in each character’s life, bringing back characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Anakin Skywalker, and Mace Windu.
Jon Favreau, Filoni’s co-star on ‘The Mandalorian’ series, arrived to discuss the ‘Ahsoka’ series live with Rosario Dawson in the title role and share details about other projects the cast is working on. Lucasfilm.
Favreau announced that Jon Watts, who directed “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is directing “Skeleton Crew,” an upcoming Disney+ show set in the New Republic, alongside Chris Ford. The series stars Jude Law and follows a group of four children as they try to get home. Not much has been shared about the project, which is currently in production.
To celebrate the third season of “The Mandalorian,” Filoni and Favreau brought in fellow executive producer Rick Famuyiwa alongside the cast, including Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris and Giancarlo Esposito. Lucasfilm has provided a teaser for the new season, which promises even more armored Mandalorians, high-octane action, and plenty of kid known as Grogu.
The next season is coming to Disney+ in 2023.
IndianaJones
James Mangold, the director of the fifth “Indiana Jones,” showed footage from the franchise’s next installment, which stars Harrison Ford in the title role. The action-packed clips featured epic car chases and Ford riding through a subway.
Ford, who was visibly emotional onstage, received a standing ovation and said the new “Indian Jones” is “a movie that will kick your ass.”
He also noted that this will be his last turn as an archaeologist adventurer saying, with a laugh, “I won’t fall in love with you again.”
The film, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, arrives in theaters on June 30, 2023.
willow
Warwick Davis, reprising his role as Willow, took to the stage alongside Christian Slater and other “Willow” cast members to share a trailer for the new Disney+ series. The new show is a sequel to the 1988 cult classic of the same name.
cnbc
News
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is scheduled for September 19. : NPR
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is scheduled for September 19, the royal family has announced Saturday.
She died on Thursday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96. She had been queen since 1952. Her death ended the longest monarchy in British history.
The funeral service will be held at Westminster Abbey, a royal church in central London. President Biden and other world leaders are expected. The UK has declared September 19 a public holiday in honor of the Queen.
Prior to the service, Elizabeth will remain in state inside Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.
Chris Jackson/ WPA Pool/Getty Images
In a statement on TwitterElizabeth’s grandson Prince William wrote that it will be some time before the reality of life without his grandmother sets in.
“While I mourn her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have benefited from the Queen’s wisdom and comfort in my fifth decade,” he wrote.
William added that he was looking forward to supporting his father’s new title as King Charles III, which was officially announced earlier on Saturday.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
NPR News
News
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: British sports resumption, tributes to the late Queen
Wearing black armbands, Test cricketers from England and South Africa observed a minute’s silence before a bell was rung once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval.
In west London, golfers from around the world halted their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the green in front of Wentworth’s first tee to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed .
There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as sports resumed in Britain after a nationwide shutdown on Friday in a mark of respect for the over-70 monarch who died on Thursday aged 96 .
Professional and grassroots football – including the Premier League – has decided to cancel all matches this weekend to give attendees a chance to mourn the Queen’s passing.
International cricket and golf however returned, as did England domestic rugby, following government guidance which said there was no obligation for sports organizations to cancel or postpone events during the nation’s mourning period.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
An explosion at a multi-residential building in Aurora hits an exterior wall as firefighters checked for smoke
Aurora firefighters were in a multi-residential building controlling smoke when an explosion ripped through an exterior wall of a 4th floor unit.
Aurora Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoky conditions at a multi-family residential structure.
Upon arrival, the crews began scanning for hazards when an explosion occurred. Search and evacuation in progress, the damage to the building is being assessed. Updates available. pic.twitter.com/gRk0NbSTOG
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) September 10, 2022
Three people were injured in the blast, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. Two were taken to University Hospital and one to Aurora Medical Center.
Aurora Fire Rescue responded to smoke reports at 14565 E. Alameda Ave., according to a 9:57 AFR tweet.
Firefighters were on the scene looking for hazards with the blast ripping through an exterior wall.
People were asked to stay away from the building and units were evacuated, AFR said. The building was structurally damaged. An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
denverpost
News
Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will take place on September 19
London:
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday, September 19, royal officials announced on Saturday.
Buckingham Palace has also confirmed that the Queen, who died aged 96 on Thursday, will next be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west London, for a burial service.
The Queen’s body is currently in an oak coffin covered by the Royal Standard for Scotland, with a wreath on top, in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle in north-east Scotland.
Royal officials called it a “scene of quiet dignity”.
On Sunday, the Queen’s coffin will travel 180 miles (290 kilometres) by road from the remote estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
In the Scottish capital, the coffin will be transported from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral to rest in repose until Tuesday.
It will then be flown to Buckingham Palace in London, before being displayed at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Charles Leclerc takes pole position in the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix and becomes the first Ferrari driver to claim eight poles in a single season since Michael Schumacher in 2004
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position in the Italian Grand Prix to the delight of the public at Monza on Saturday.
In doing so, Leclerc became the first Ferrari driver to win eight poles in a single season since Michael Schumacher achieved the feat in 2004.
He pulled out all the stops with his final run at the Temple of Speed to send the Tifosi wild, with Max Verstappen having to settle for second place.
Verstappen will likely line up fourth, the world champion among nine of 20 drivers punished for exceeding their allocated engine parts count.
Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton qualified third, fourth and fifth respectively, but the trio also face grid penalties. Hamilton will start from behind having taken his fourth engine of the season – one more than is allowed.
George Russell finished sixth but took advantage of the penalty from those above to join Leclerc on the front row. Lando Norris qualified seventh but is expected to start third in his McLaren once grid penalties are applied.
Hamilton’s yellow 44 on the side of his Mercedes was turned black in honor of the Queen, with a plethora of tributes paid in the paddock to the longtime monarch.
A one-minute silence was held ahead of Friday’s practice, followed by another on the grid in the moments leading up to Sunday’s race. The Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, will be present for the formalities.
Mattarella, and the majority of the 125,000 fans expected on race day, will be targeting a Ferrari win with Leclerc to end Verstappen’s four-game winning streak.
Verstappen is on track to clinch his second world title in as many seasons – possibly as soon as the next round in Singapore – having won 10 of the 15 rounds contested so far.
But Leclerc, 109 points behind the Red Bull driver, will be there to restore pride in a season in which Ferrari – through mistakes made by man and machine – failed to deliver on its earlier promises.
The presence of Ferrari CEO John Elkann will increase the pressure on the Maranello team, but Leclerc’s superb lap and Verstappen’s penalty will put the Monegasque ahead.
“It’s amazing,” Leclerc said. “It was not an easy qualifying session. I knew there was potential in the car and I knew with my last lap I had to put everything in place and I managed to do that.
“I’m very happy with the lap and very happy with the performance. I really hope we can do like me in 2019 by winning tomorrow.
Red Bull’s Verstappen, to a handful of boos from the Italian partisan crowd, said: “On one lap it might not be the best, but for tomorrow it might be strong enough.
“It was a good lap, I enjoyed it, and it will be an interesting battle tomorrow. I have to stay out of trouble at first and then progress. »
Nyck de Vries made his racing debut in the 11th hour after Londoner Alex Albon was ruled out for the rest of the weekend with appendicitis.
De Vries, 27, has taken part in three testing sessions this year, the most recent with Aston Martin here on Friday.
And the Dutch driver performed well on his qualifying debut, qualifying ahead of Nicholas Latifi in the other Williams.
De Vries finished 13th, three places ahead of Latifi, and he will be pushed into the starting order once grid penalties are enforced.
Aston Martin’s torrid tenure continued with Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll eliminated at the first hurdle.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Tony La Russa has not yet been cleared to return to managing the Chicago White Sox
Everything we learned about Disney’s plans for Lucasfilm at D23 Expo
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is scheduled for September 19. : NPR
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: British sports resumption, tributes to the late Queen
An explosion at a multi-residential building in Aurora hits an exterior wall as firefighters checked for smoke
Elon Musk Says Interest Hike by Fed Risks of Deflation
Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will take place on September 19
Charles Leclerc takes pole position in the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix and becomes the first Ferrari driver to claim eight poles in a single season since Michael Schumacher in 2004
Queen Elizabeth II remembered, King Charles III sometimes welcomed and sometimes not
Bolt Cancels $1.5B Acquisition Deal of Wyre Payment
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years