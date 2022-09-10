Top 5 Gainers of the Day

Terra (LUNA), with a gain of 209.48%, is the top gainer.

The top 5 gainers have seen their prices rise today.

The top 5 cryptocurrencies of the day are Terra (LUNA), Ravencoin (RVN), STEPN (GMT), yearn. finance (YFI) and Stellar (XLM).

Terra (LUNA)

Terra, a blockchain created by the Korean company Terraform Labs, has a native cryptocurrency called LUNA.LUNA was one of the most prominent decentralized finance coins for a while after its 2019 introduction. It was once listed as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap. It has fallen to the 214th position as of 1 June 2022 since the most recent crash. And now it is the 1st top gainer of the day.

LUNA Price Chart (Source: CMC)



The Terra (LUNA) is currently trading at a price of $6.13, up 209.48%, with a market cap of $781,349,870, a 24 hour volume of $6,948,230,447, and a circulation of 127,475,474,31 LUNA, according to CMC.

Ravencoin (RVN)

The Ravencoin peer-to-peer (P2P) network is a blockchain development that aims to build a use case-specific blockchain that can easily manage asset exchanges from one party to another. Ravencoin aims to address the problem of blockchain-based asset exchange and transfer. Decentralization and mathematics have the potential to safeguard it. KAWPOW, a proof-of-work mining method, has taken the place of X16R and X16RV2.

RVN Price Chart (Source: CMC)



As of today’s writing, Ravencoin (RVN) is circulating with 10.47 B RVN and trading at $ 0.05377, up 21.13%, with a market cap of $563,119,236 and a 24-hour volume of $ 369,249,081.

STEPN (GMT)

The STEPN governance token is known as GMT. A move-to-earn (M2E) NFT game called STEPN is created on top of the Solana blockchain. The Australian company Finds SatoshiLabs developed this web3 lifestyle app, which it released in the latter half of 2021. Green Metaverse Token (GMT) and Green Satoshi Token are the dual tokens used by STEPN (GMT). GMT is used to pay for in-game items like STEPN’s renowned NFT Sneakers while GMT is utilized as the governance token. Users of STEPN can gain cryptocurrency by jogging, walking, or running.

GMT Price Chart (Source: CMC)



According to the CMC, STEPN (GMT) is currently trading at $0.7838, up 16.36% from its previous price, with a market valuation of $470,150,220, 600,000,000 GMT in circulation, and a 24 hour volume of $300,321,140.

yearn. finance (YFI)

Yearn. finance serves as an aggregator for DeFi investors using automation, enabling them to maximize their yield farming investment. The DeFi market, which is still expanding, intends to make investing simpler and more accessible for investors who lack the technical expertise or choose to engage in less serious trading. Therefore, Yearn. finance seeks to make DeFi investing and practices like yield farming simpler for the greater investor community.

YFI Price Chart (Source: CMC)



Yearn.finance (YFI) is currently trading at $10,333, up 8.14%, with a market cap of $378,577,551, 36,637.72 circulating YFI, and a 24 hour volume of $175,613,189.

Stellar (XLM)

Launched in July 2014, Stellar. Cash can moved around and stored on this open network. At the time of its introduction, its main objective was to increase financial inclusion by reaching unbanked people worldwide. Later, it focus shifted to facilitating blockchain technology connections between financial firms.

XLM Price Chart (Source: CMC)



The Stellar (XLM) is currently trading at $ 0.1145, increased to 6.91, with a market value of $ 2,898,903,059 with a 24 hour volume of 25.33B XLM circulating $161,789,462.

