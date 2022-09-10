Tropical Storm Kay bringing dangerous landslides and fog to Southern California

What we learned about the Bears plan at Arlington Park at the stadium meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Bears held their first community meeting on Thursday about their exploration of developing Arlington Park into a mixed-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium.

Bears President George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, Senior Vice President of Marketing Scott Hagel and Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade all spoke at John High School. Hersey to present the preliminary vision.

The group was also joined by members of Hart Howerton, the project’s lead planner, to break down the vision.

The meeting lasted two hours, with the final 30 seeing Phillips, McCaskey and others answer pre-submitted questions from Arlington Heights and area residents.

The Bears did not discuss stadium details. The Bears contingent kept saying how early in the process the plan was and that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the use of the 326-acre land, not just the stadium.

Still, there were a few takeaways from the first of what was likely to be many community meetings around the Bears plan:

A grand vision

McCaskey was the first to speak at Thursday’s meeting.

McCaskey noted that the Bears felt the opportunity to purchase and expand the Arlington Park property was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” McCaskey said George Halas envisioned the same ground for a permanent home for the Bears in the 1970s, but that vision never came to fruition.

McCaskey reiterated that the Bears would not seek any public funding for the construction of the stadium. The Bears made sure to mention several times during the two-hour meeting that nearly every recently built stadium received public funding, but they wouldn’t ask for any.

In the same breath, McCaskey noted that the economy is the “biggest hurdle” to the draft, should the Bears go ahead with the purchase and development. McCaskey said the plan could take up to 10 years and the project would not be realized without public help.

“We’re going to need help,” McCaskey said. “This project has vast long-term public benefits, and we look forward to partnering with various government agencies to secure the additional funding and assistance needed to support the development of the rest of the site. How much or what form will this take? don’t know at the moment.

“But we know that without infrastructure support and property tax certainty, the project as it is described to you tonight cannot go forward.”

As for public funding, Phillips was clear that no public money would go to the construction of buildings. The Bears are asking for the public’s help with infrastructure such as sewers. No buildings will be constructed with public funds.

So … about the stadium

Stadium talk was very, very limited on Thursday.

However, Phillips discussed a few nuggets on the Bears’ road.

The main point of Phillips’ section was that the Bears are expected to close on the Arlington Park property either in late 2022 or early 2023. As previously reported, the Bears will not be exploring other stadium sites. , including Soldier Field renovations, under contract. with Churchill Downs.

Phillips said the Bears’ goal for the stadium would be to provide fans with a “first-class” experience. Without going into specifics, Phillips noted during the Q&A portion that once built, the stadium is expected to last 20 to 30 years. Once again, the Bears are adamant: these are first projections, and they are not far from the architecture of the stadium.

However, Phillips discussed whether the new stadium would be closed.

If this plan comes to fruition and is completed, there will be no more Bear Weather.

Phillips said the stadium will be fully enclosed and there will be no retractable roof. The Bears have done their homework on retractable roofs and feel the costs are “prohibitive” and “the return isn’t there.” Phillips used US Bank Stadium in Minnesota as an example of a fully enclosed stadium that makes you feel like you’re outside even though it’s closed.

Why closed and not open?

“Hopefully it can attract major events like the Super Bowl, the college football playoffs, concerts, the Final Four. We don’t have a facility like that now,” Phillips said.

When asked if there were plans to build a casino on the property, Phillips said a definite “no”.

There’s been talk about parking at this proposed stadium, which isn’t really a fleshed-out idea at the moment.

“There will be more parking spaces than at Soldier Field,” Phillips said repeatedly Thursday. The presentation also highlighted designated areas for tailgating. There will be areas for those driving to the game and those taking the Metra or other modes of transportation to the stadium. The constant message of the Bears was to provide a “first class” experience is paramount.

Like McCaskey before him, Phillips was sure to note that the Bears believed the stadium would “unleash significant economic and fiscal benefits” for Chicagoland with the stadium as its anchor.

But what if the Bears’ Arlington Park plan falls apart? What is Plan B?

“Right now we don’t have a plan B,” Phillips said. “Our singular focus is on this property.”

In a meeting full of vague answers, McCaskey was adamant about incorporating the racetrack’s history into the stadium’s architecture.

“Yes, and hell yes,” McCaskey said.

As for the construction of the stadium district and the multipurpose area, the Bears want to work with everyone to make it happen.

Wade also explained how the Arlington Park project is committed to meeting the goals of minorities and businesswomen. This includes working with a minority-owned law firm and a women’s and minority-owned communications company.

Arrangement

Hart Howerton’s two partners spoke at length about how they see the development of the 326-acre land.

Hart Howerton is the same company that developed Sofi Stadium and the surrounding area of ​​Hollywood Park, which was also once a racetrack.

The presentation noted that the plot of land is almost large enough to accommodate Grant and Millennium Park.

So what’s the plan?

Representatives from Hart Howerton insisted that the development was “transit-focused” and divided the first vision into five parts.

The first vision is to have the stadium area on the northwest part of the plot with a bridge leading from the stadium area to the multi-purpose area via a stadium threshold. The stadium threshold could be anchored by a hotel, performance venues, active retail uses like “Bears Fit” and a central green space across the bridge.

At the east end of the development will be Station Square, which will have entertainment and retail uses with “a huge area for alfresco dining and overflowing cafe”. That vision is for it to be an area that fans will go to before and after games. Within a five-minute walk of this area will be retail, residences, hotels, public transportation, and central green space with views of downtown Chicago, a lake, and the stadium beyond. west.

The southeast corner of the parcel is planned to have a residential area with smaller multi-family buildings and townhouses with neighborhood parks, places to bring your pets and landscaped ponds.

The southern entrance to the development will be embellished with a “linear park” along ponds that flow into the lake. Early artwork for the area aims to treat the south/central part of the development as a recreational opportunity, perhaps with a boathouse and the ability to kayak on the lake.

The lower portion of the lake would be complemented by low-density residential buildings with ground floor retail.

The vision, as it currently stands, is to have all of the development connected by the landscape (trails, ponds, parks, etc.), with the stadium serving as the anchor point for the development.

There will be many more meetings before this vision becomes something more than the brainchild of the Bears and their development partners.

But for a plan that’s still in its infancy, there were certainly plenty of details.

