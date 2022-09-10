News
Tropical Storm Kay bringing dangerous landslides and fog to Southern California
Tropical Storm Kay causes dramatic flooding in Mexico
Torrential rains continued to fall in Baja California Sur, Mexico as Tropical Storm Kay moved through southern California on Friday, Sept. 9, according to Mexico’s National Weather Service. The storm was passing “just offshore” from southern California, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in response to Friday’s heavy rains. A video posted by Dansv Vela on Thursday shows flooding in Mulege, Mexico. Credit: Dansv Vela via Storyful
Keith Ellison presses Jim Schultz on abortion as Republicans downplay issue in campaigns
With abortion rights shaping up to be a central issue in the 2022 election, Democratic candidates continue to press their Republican opponents on the issue, including in the race for Minnesota attorney general.
Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz has expressed views against abortion in the past and has served on an anti-abortion nonprofit, but he insists the race is about combating rising crime. Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison, meanwhile, says his GOP challenger misunderstands the role the attorney general’s office should play in prosecuting crime, and should stand up for abortion rights, which are guaranteed under the state constitution but no longer protected federally following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“This is absolutely an issue in this campaign, and I want to be clear that my opponent is not committed to these rights,” Ellison told Capitol reporters Friday, later adding: “Nobody can escape, being accountable to the public as to what they will do to stand up for a woman’s right to choose.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Planned Parenthood North Central States president and CEO Sarah Stoesz also spoke in support of Ellison.
“Abortion rights are very, very, very much on the ballot in this election,” said Stoesz. “And Minnesotans are rightly curious as to where candidates stand.”
Schultz, who became the GOP nominee after defeating challenger Doug Wardlow in the August primary, supports some restrictions on abortion, including a 20-week ban, but insists the central issue in the campaign for attorney general is crime. He has said he would not use the office to pursue further restrictions on abortion. Ahead of the Aug. 9 primary, Wardlow attempted to paint Schultz as weak on abortion, but ultimately the strategy failed to win over the majority of GOP voters.
Now confronted with a challenge from the other side of the abortion debate, Schultz continues to downplay the issue’s importance in the race. He argues the attorney general’s office ultimately has very little influence over abortion policy in the state of Minnesota and said the question is fundamentally for the Legislature to decide.
Asked what he thought of Ellison’s June pledge to protect out-of-state abortion seekers from prosecution or liability in their home states, Schultz said his opponent was merely invoking a hypothetical situation in an attempt to make the race about abortion.
“There’s no potential prospect to stand up for women in that manner,” said Schultz. “He’s making it up as though he’s a law school professor and not the attorney general.”
Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during a show in Toronto: “We will miss her”
Sir Elton John paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II during a performance on Thursday, telling a Toronto crowd he was ‘very sad’ about his death. He described the queen, who died at her official residence in Scotland on Thursday at 96, as “fantastic”, joining a chorus of tributes for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest times with grace and decency and genuine caring warmth,” John told the crowd, adding, “I’m 75. She’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore.”
The British singer was knighted by the late monarch in 1998 for his contributions to music.
John also released a statement after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death, writing that she would “be greatly missed”.
According to TIME, John’s relationship with the royal family began in the 1970s when Queen Elizabeth’s sister, the late Princess Margaret, invited him to dinner at Kensington Palace. John attended the weddings of both Prince William and Prince Harry.
John was one of many people, including celebrities, politicians and world leaders, who paid tribute to the Queen.
Sir Paul McCartney, who also expressed his admiration for the Queen, wrote: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II / May she rest in peace / Long live the King.” The new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, said“She was a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons,” adding, “Her devotion to duty is an example to all of us.”
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said the Queen “was more than a monarch”.
“She defined an era,” they added. “In an ever-changing world, she was a stable presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, many of whom never knew their country without her.”
The queen’s son, King Charles IIIgave his first address as king to the British people on Friday, “revoking his feelings of deep sadness” and pledging “lifelong service” based on “loyalty, respect and love”.
“To my darling mum, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late dad, I just want to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and dedication to our family and the family of nations you have served so well. .diligently all these years,” the king said. “Let the flights of angels sing your rest.
Stephen L. Carter: Closing schools in a pandemic? The ‘science’ was unclear from the start
So now we know: Pandemic-related restrictions were devastating to the project of educating our kids. The Education Department dropped the news last week that America’s experiment with remote learning has reduced young children’s standardized test scores to levels not seen in two decades. Although performance fell in every demographic group, the losses were greatest among minorities and the poor.
The announcement has been greeted with a great and astonished ringing of hands, but no one should be surprised. Parents who opposed school closings knew what was coming. In her thoughtful new book “The Stolen Year,” Anya Kamenetz of NPR puts the point this way: “The danger that children would be harmed by prolonged school closures in 2020 was clear from the beginning.”
Exactly. Harm not only to learning but to social development and mental health. But as the rationale for the shutdown evolved from “two weeks to slow the spread” to a series of unreachable goals, those of us who raised questions about this strategy — including by pointing out that the worst-off children would suffer most — found our email inboxes inundated with angry missives from readers who accused us of ignoring the science.
Yet the “science” was unclear from the start. In 2013, for instance, the British Medical Journal published a review of more than 2,500 studies of the effect of school closing on the spread of the flu. The authors’ conclusion: “School closures appear to have the potential to reduce influenza transmission, but the heterogeneity in the data available means that the optimum strategy (e.g., the ideal length and timing of closure) remains unclear.”
A 2009 article in Health Affairs was frank about the limits of expert knowledge: “In the contemporary policy arena, agreement is lacking on whether school closure would do more harm than good to the overall population and whether the repercussions would outweigh possible benefits for children and surrounding adult communities.”
True, during the 1918 flu pandemic, early closures of schools and helped reduce the rate of spread. But those shutdowns typically lasted two to eight weeks. (Late closures had little or no effect.)
And yet, there was a public health “consensus” that the schools should stay closed until … until … well, the target seemed variable.
Early in the pandemic, I heard one public health “expert” proclaim on television that no measure is too extreme if it saves a single life. Such an assertion does not even constitute serious argument, still less the teaching of an academic discipline. But the host treated the claim like Holy Writ.
In her book, Kamenetz laments that those who knew better didn’t raise their voices loudly enough. A more realistic way to put the point is that those who knew better were drowned out, even accused of spreading misinformation. But allowing only one side in a debate over an issue of public importance leads predictably to bad policy. And, in the jargon of the moment, it’s also a threat to democracy, which thrives only on open disagreement.
Perhaps the education losses from remote learning might have been justified if it could be shown that the practice saved children’s lives. But it can’t. A study published in The Lancet in February confirmed that COVID-related deaths among school-aged children have been remarkably low everywhere in the world. How low? Among 5-year-olds, to take but one example, the infection fatality rate averages about 0.0024%– or 2 in 100,000. And that’s the death rate among the tiny number of toddlers who get infected to begin with.
True, contrary to some reports early in the pandemic, small children can spread the disease to adults, most likely due to our understandable tendency to cuddle our toddlers when they’re sick. But at least among adults under 65 who live with children, the increased risk of hospitalization is small, and there is no increase in the likelihood of COVID-related death. (For those over 65 who live with small children, the data are more equivocal.)
Here’s the British Medical Journal in 2021: “The emerging consensus is that schools do not seem to be amplifiers of transmission, and that cases in schools simply reflect prevalence within the local community.”
In other words, even if we adults are selfish enough to punish our children to protect ourselves, closing the schools doesn’t seem to have protected us from much of anything.
I’m not saying that no closures were necessary; I’m saying that we never had a thoughtful public debate over how much and how long. Kamenetz notes that the U.S. was “the only wealthy country that in no way prioritized its schools for reopening, losing more cumulative learning days than any other” — a fact of which we should be ashamed. In a series of vignettes, she catalogues the harms suffered by young people as a result of our wrong choices. If blaming someone is important, pick your favorite villain: Donald Trump, the CDC, the teachers unions, the news media, the reds or the blues. And when we’re done with that exercise, we can concentrate on what actually matters: How to avoid making the same mistakes again.
Here’s my suggestion of where to start: Next time around, let’s not be driven by fear of the unknown. Let’s downgrade the opinion of any expert who cites no data. Most important, let’s agree that what’s needed when we’re uncertain is robust and open conversation. Maybe then we’ll find a way through the next pandemic without punishing our kids.
Three takeaways from the community meeting – NBC Chicago
What we learned about the Bears plan at Arlington Park at the stadium meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Bears held their first community meeting on Thursday about their exploration of developing Arlington Park into a mixed-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium.
Bears President George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, Senior Vice President of Marketing Scott Hagel and Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade all spoke at John High School. Hersey to present the preliminary vision.
The group was also joined by members of Hart Howerton, the project’s lead planner, to break down the vision.
The meeting lasted two hours, with the final 30 seeing Phillips, McCaskey and others answer pre-submitted questions from Arlington Heights and area residents.
The Bears did not discuss stadium details. The Bears contingent kept saying how early in the process the plan was and that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the use of the 326-acre land, not just the stadium.
Still, there were a few takeaways from the first of what was likely to be many community meetings around the Bears plan:
A grand vision
McCaskey was the first to speak at Thursday’s meeting.
McCaskey noted that the Bears felt the opportunity to purchase and expand the Arlington Park property was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” McCaskey said George Halas envisioned the same ground for a permanent home for the Bears in the 1970s, but that vision never came to fruition.
McCaskey reiterated that the Bears would not seek any public funding for the construction of the stadium. The Bears made sure to mention several times during the two-hour meeting that nearly every recently built stadium received public funding, but they wouldn’t ask for any.
In the same breath, McCaskey noted that the economy is the “biggest hurdle” to the draft, should the Bears go ahead with the purchase and development. McCaskey said the plan could take up to 10 years and the project would not be realized without public help.
“We’re going to need help,” McCaskey said. “This project has vast long-term public benefits, and we look forward to partnering with various government agencies to secure the additional funding and assistance needed to support the development of the rest of the site. How much or what form will this take? don’t know at the moment.
“But we know that without infrastructure support and property tax certainty, the project as it is described to you tonight cannot go forward.”
As for public funding, Phillips was clear that no public money would go to the construction of buildings. The Bears are asking for the public’s help with infrastructure such as sewers. No buildings will be constructed with public funds.
So … about the stadium
Stadium talk was very, very limited on Thursday.
However, Phillips discussed a few nuggets on the Bears’ road.
The main point of Phillips’ section was that the Bears are expected to close on the Arlington Park property either in late 2022 or early 2023. As previously reported, the Bears will not be exploring other stadium sites. , including Soldier Field renovations, under contract. with Churchill Downs.
Phillips said the Bears’ goal for the stadium would be to provide fans with a “first-class” experience. Without going into specifics, Phillips noted during the Q&A portion that once built, the stadium is expected to last 20 to 30 years. Once again, the Bears are adamant: these are first projections, and they are not far from the architecture of the stadium.
However, Phillips discussed whether the new stadium would be closed.
If this plan comes to fruition and is completed, there will be no more Bear Weather.
Phillips said the stadium will be fully enclosed and there will be no retractable roof. The Bears have done their homework on retractable roofs and feel the costs are “prohibitive” and “the return isn’t there.” Phillips used US Bank Stadium in Minnesota as an example of a fully enclosed stadium that makes you feel like you’re outside even though it’s closed.
Why closed and not open?
“Hopefully it can attract major events like the Super Bowl, the college football playoffs, concerts, the Final Four. We don’t have a facility like that now,” Phillips said.
When asked if there were plans to build a casino on the property, Phillips said a definite “no”.
There’s been talk about parking at this proposed stadium, which isn’t really a fleshed-out idea at the moment.
“There will be more parking spaces than at Soldier Field,” Phillips said repeatedly Thursday. The presentation also highlighted designated areas for tailgating. There will be areas for those driving to the game and those taking the Metra or other modes of transportation to the stadium. The constant message of the Bears was to provide a “first class” experience is paramount.
Like McCaskey before him, Phillips was sure to note that the Bears believed the stadium would “unleash significant economic and fiscal benefits” for Chicagoland with the stadium as its anchor.
But what if the Bears’ Arlington Park plan falls apart? What is Plan B?
“Right now we don’t have a plan B,” Phillips said. “Our singular focus is on this property.”
In a meeting full of vague answers, McCaskey was adamant about incorporating the racetrack’s history into the stadium’s architecture.
“Yes, and hell yes,” McCaskey said.
As for the construction of the stadium district and the multipurpose area, the Bears want to work with everyone to make it happen.
Wade also explained how the Arlington Park project is committed to meeting the goals of minorities and businesswomen. This includes working with a minority-owned law firm and a women’s and minority-owned communications company.
Arrangement
Hart Howerton’s two partners spoke at length about how they see the development of the 326-acre land.
Hart Howerton is the same company that developed Sofi Stadium and the surrounding area of Hollywood Park, which was also once a racetrack.
The presentation noted that the plot of land is almost large enough to accommodate Grant and Millennium Park.
So what’s the plan?
Representatives from Hart Howerton insisted that the development was “transit-focused” and divided the first vision into five parts.
The first vision is to have the stadium area on the northwest part of the plot with a bridge leading from the stadium area to the multi-purpose area via a stadium threshold. The stadium threshold could be anchored by a hotel, performance venues, active retail uses like “Bears Fit” and a central green space across the bridge.
At the east end of the development will be Station Square, which will have entertainment and retail uses with “a huge area for alfresco dining and overflowing cafe”. That vision is for it to be an area that fans will go to before and after games. Within a five-minute walk of this area will be retail, residences, hotels, public transportation, and central green space with views of downtown Chicago, a lake, and the stadium beyond. west.
The southeast corner of the parcel is planned to have a residential area with smaller multi-family buildings and townhouses with neighborhood parks, places to bring your pets and landscaped ponds.
The southern entrance to the development will be embellished with a “linear park” along ponds that flow into the lake. Early artwork for the area aims to treat the south/central part of the development as a recreational opportunity, perhaps with a boathouse and the ability to kayak on the lake.
The lower portion of the lake would be complemented by low-density residential buildings with ground floor retail.
The vision, as it currently stands, is to have all of the development connected by the landscape (trails, ponds, parks, etc.), with the stadium serving as the anchor point for the development.
There will be many more meetings before this vision becomes something more than the brainchild of the Bears and their development partners.
But for a plan that’s still in its infancy, there were certainly plenty of details.
How CHSAANow’s top 10 teams fared in Week 3 – The Denver Post
Class 5A
1. Cherry Creek (1-1) vs. Chatfield, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Arvada West, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
2. Grandview (2-0) vs. No. 8 Ralston Valley, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at 4A No. 6 Fruita Monument
3. Regis Jesuit (1-1) vs. No. 9 Arapahoe, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. No. 8 Ralston Valley, 6:30 p.m. September 15
4. Valor Christian (1-1) at Fairview, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Liberty (Peoria, Arizona), 7 p.m. Sept. 16
5. Columbine (3-0) won over Cherokee Trail, 35-7. The Rebels’ defense limited Cherokee Trail to 183 total yards and didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter of their third straight win by 20+ points. Next week: vs. No. 9 Arapahoe, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
6. Legend (2-0) vs. Castle View, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at 4A #1 Ponderosa, 7 p.m. September 16
7. ThunderRidge (3-0) won over Lakewood, 48-12. The Grizzlies took a 48-0 lead and then coasted to start the season 3-0 for the second straight year. Lakewood didn’t enter the board until the fourth, ending a seven-game scoreless streak submitted by the ThunderRidge defense. Next week: vs. Chatfield, 7:15 p.m. September
8. Ralston Valley (1-1) at No. 2 Grandview, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at n°3 Régis Jésuite, 6:30 p.m. on September 15
9. Arapahoe (2-0) at No. 3 Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Next week: at No. 5 Columbine, 7 p.m. on September 16
10. Pine Creek (1-1) at 4A No. 8 Vista Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Denver East, 4:00 p.m. September 16
Class 4A
1. Ponderosa (2-0) against Golden, Saturday noon. Next week: vs. Legend, 7 p.m. September 16
2. Palmer Ridge (2-0) at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Smoky Hill, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
3. Pueblo West (3-0) at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: Goodbye
4. Erie (1-1) vs. Montrose, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at No. 5 Broomfield, 7 p.m. September 16
5. Broomfield (3-0) won at Vista Peak Prep, 55-6. Eagles quarterback Cole LaCrue needed just 19 pass attempts (and 14 completions) to throw for 301 yards in a blowout victory. The senior also rushed eight times for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Brent Harris had three passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns and Ryland Boehmer added 95 yards and two scores on 14 carries. Next week: vs. No. 4 Erie, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
6. Fruita Monument (2-0) at Skyline, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. 5A No. 2 Grandview, 6:15 p.m. Sept.
7. Loveland (1-1) at Pomona, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Thompson Valley, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
8. Vista Ridge (1-1) at 5A No. 10 Pine Creek, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: vs. Falcon, 7 p.m. Sept. 16
9. Denver South (2-0) vs. Longmont, 7 p.m. Friday. Next week: at the Golden, 4 p.m. on September 16
10. Dakota Ridge (0-2) at Mesa Ridge, 4 p.m. Friday. Next week: at the Rempart, 7:16 p.m. Sept.
5 cases where Queen Elizabeth II proved her intelligence
London:
Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, aged 96.
During her tenure as Royal Head of the Commonwealth and Monarch of the United Kingdom, the Queen had many remarkable moments that proved she had a sense of wit and humour.
In remembrance of the Queen, let’s take a look back at five of her wittiest moments.
1. When she almost terrified the King of Saudi Arabia in a car at a time when the Saudi monarch didn’t allow women to drive in the country
In 2003, when Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Abdullah visited the Queen in Scotland, the Queen offered to take her on a tour. As she drove him around in her Land Rover, it was reported that the Crown Prince, who was not used to being driven by women, was both amused and terrified.
2. When she photographed two Australian hockey players
People around the world have immense respect for the Queen and the Royal Family. Understandably, people think the royals are uptight and don’t really interact much with commoners.
The Queen at the 2014 Commonwealth Games surprised everyone with a smile for a photo in the background of a selfie taken by two Australian hockey players.
3. When she outwitted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
The Queen met the Canadian Prime Minister in Malta in 2015 for dinner. During his interaction with the Queen, Trudeau said he was the 12th prime minister of Canada to serve during her reign as monarch.
The Queen, while toasting the dinner, scoffed at the moment and said, “Thank you, Mr Prime Minister of Canada, for making me feel so old!”, which divided everyone . Quite a hilarious moment!
4. Hilarious banter with former US President George W Bush
Former US President George W Bush once misspoke when he said that the Queen had already celebrated America’s bicentennial in 1776. He was supposed to say 1976 but ended up saying 1776.
The Queen then teased him about the comedic slip-up and said: “I was wondering if I should start this toast by saying, ‘When I was here in 1776…’
5. When she spoke to an intruder at Buckingham Palace
As seen in Season 4 of Netflix’s British royal drama “The Crown,” an intruder named Michael Fagan once entered the Queen’s bedroom in 1982, resulting in the biggest breach of palace security, the Queen spoke to him for about 10 minutes before he was taken into custody.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
