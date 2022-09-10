When Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton accusing him of spreading false information about his 2016 campaign and Russia, the former president tried to have the case heard by a judge he himself had. even appointed to the bench.
Trump’s lawsuit against Clinton was filed in court with the judge he named
“I note that the plaintiff filed this complaint in the Fort Pierce division of this district, where only one federal judge sits: Judge Aileen Cannon, whom the plaintiff appointed in 2020,” wrote Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in a footnote. on a separate motion.
“Despite the odds, this case landed with me instead,” Middlebrooks wrote.
Cannon is the Trump-appointed judge who this week intervened in the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump possible mishandling of classified information, agreeing to grant his request for an independent review of material that FBI agents seized.
Trump had requested the appointment of what is called a special master to assess whether the government had taken anything from his Florida residence that might be protected by attorney-client privilege or his status as a former president.
A phone and text message left with a Trump spokesperson was not immediately returned.
Trump’s lawsuit was filed in March; the following month, his team filed a motion to remove Middlebrooks, who was appointed to the bench in 1997 by President Bill Clinton.
In making his decision on Trump’s lawsuit, Middlebrooks also made his order denying his removal from the case. “The law is well established,” Middlebrooks wrote, “this appointment to the bench by a litigant, without more,” is not sufficient reason for a recusal. He added:
I have never met or spoken with Bill or Hillary Clinton. Other than my nomination by Bill Clinton, I have not and have never had a relationship with the Clintons.
…
Every federal judge is appointed by a president affiliated with a major political party, and therefore every federal judge could theoretically be held accountable to some degree or another. As judges, we must all transcend politics.
In the footnote outlining Trump’s efforts to bring the trial before a judge he himself appointed to the bench, Middlebrooks added, “Where the plaintiff is a litigant before a judge he has -even named, it doesn’t tend to hold those same kinds of biases. concerns.
washingtonpost
ASK IRA: Is all copacetic in Heat world with Tyler Herro waiting game?
Q: Now that we know the Heat are not making any moves this offseason, why haven’t they given Tyler Herro his extension yet? If they are truly confident in his ability to be a number-two (or possibly first) scoring option, what are they waiting for? Would they go into the season without the extension and wait to see what’s available at the trade deadline? – Jeffrey, Fort Lauderdale.
A: First, how do we know the Heat are not making any moves this offseason, since there still is over a month left in the offseason? Similarly, why the rush with a Tyler Herro extension, when the deadline is not until mid-October? As long as something could still possibly happen (with emphasis on possibly), why act in haste? Once Tyler is extended, he essentially becomes untradable until next summer. So why preclude a potential move. And it’s not as if Tyler and his representation don’t know the rules regarding extensions and trades. Part of being a pro is understanding the rules of the workplace.
Q: Joel Embid and P.J. Tucker will eat up Omer Yurtseven. – Barry, Deerfield Beach.
A: Which is why the Heat moved to retain Dewayne Dedmon. Something remains to be said about veteran brawn. Muscle matters, especially until Omer Yurtseven proves up to bully ball.
Q: So what happens with Duncan Robinson this year? Is it possible he starts again instead of Caleb Martin, to space the floor? Or is he just buried on the bench again like the second part of last year?— Bob, Davie.
A: I’m not sure that “buried” is the proper phrasing for being beaten out for playing time by Max Strus. But I also can’t see Duncan Robinson taking any type of consistent minutes at power forward, even having bulked up over the years. In any Duncan lineup, Jimmy Butler is more likely to be cast as the power forward on the defensive end.
()
Hip-hop group Alphabet Rockers inspires kids to create change: NPR
Alphabet Toggles/Alphabet Toggles
When Kaitlin McGaw and Tommy Soulati Shepherd founded performance collective Alphabet Rockers, the longtime friends wanted to inspire kids to make social change. Hip hop seemed like the perfect medium.
“When you watch hip hop, it’s an invitation to be exactly who you are,” McGaw said. “There’s also a lot of puns, so it’s absolutely rooted in fun conversation, speaking, bravado, listening, all those things that teachers try to create.”
But Shepherd said they quickly realized something was missing. “What drove us was that we had to do it with – versus for – children,” he said.
So they added three: Kali de Jesus, Tommy Shepherd III and Maya Fleming, all now teenagers. It worked. The Oakland, Calif.-based collective went on to earn two Grammy nominations for Best Children’s Music Album for their infectious, clever songs that appeal to kids and adults alike.
Now they’ve released a new album, “The Movement,” which features upbeat tracks about restorative justice, Juneteenth, and how to build community by supporting each other.
“Every time they put out a new video or a new song, we play it for our staff because it’s so uplifting,” said Christy Estrovitz, director of youth services at the San Francisco Public Library, who has hosted the Rockers on several occasions over the past decade. “They have a cross-generational appeal.”
Alphabet Toggles/Alphabet Toggles
On a recent Wednesday afternoon after school, the collective was in their Oakland studio, and the teenagers were tossing verses back and forth at each other.
“I love the riffs,” said 13-year-old Rockers member Maya. She joined the group after her dance teacher suggested she check it out. Like the three teenagers, she sings and writes songs for the new album. “I just do whatever comes to mind that goes with the song.”
Fellow 14-year-old Tommy III is Shepherd’s son and has been with the band all his life; you can see him in the early Rockers videos when he was a kid. He said he joined the group in kindergarten because he felt good about it.
“It wasn’t like I was automatically in the band just because he was my dad,” Tommy III said.
Kali, 13, also joined the group in kindergarten; he and Tommy III are best friends. ” Shit ! I have known him for more than half of my life! Kali said.
Both boys enjoy making hoops and goofing around outside the studio during breaks. But they have a serious side; the songs they contributed to the new album take an unflinching look at systems of oppression.
“I want to inspire kids to be who they want to be in the world without having to think ‘I don’t want to be like a lawyer because I feel like it’s only for white people’ or whatever. thing like that,” Tommy III said of his song “The Change Up.”
“My song, ‘Games’, is about the same thing,” Kali said. “It targets everyone. It really shows the systems that the government is imposing on people in everyday life for who they are.”
Chloe Veltman/NPR/Chloe Veltman/NPR
The third young member of the group, Maya, said that she originally only thought of herself as a dancer, but being part of the collective has helped her develop other artistic talents. Recently, she performed her song “Our Turn,” about dealing with the chaos of life under COVID-19, during the Rockers’ recent set at a block party hosted by the Smithsonian Museum of African-American History and Culture. in Washington, D.C.
“The message they use is one that resonates within the museum,” said Leslie Walker, who oversees social justice and academic programs there. “How they define hip hop as freedom of culture, freedom of expression and use it as a way for young people to talk about social issues and social justice.”
The Rockers perform nationwide, but when they’re at home in the Bay Area, they keep busy with social justice-focused concerts and workshops for children at libraries and schools.
Estrovitz of the San Francisco Public Library said the teenage members are particularly inspiring to his young patrons.
“What’s really cool [is] in recent years they have really seen their young artists [become] ambassadors and role models,” Estrovitz said. “So now I see younger kids looking up, not just to Tommy and Kaitlin, but to the young people.”
The collective hopes ‘The Movement’ will earn them a third Grammy nomination this year for Best Children’s Music Album – this time it might even be a win.
Orioles welcome MLB’s new rules on shifts, pitch clock, base size: ‘A good thing for the game’
In his first season in Baltimore, Rougned Odor has frequently capitalized on his place in the field for humorous effect.
When the Orioles’ second baseman has been shifted into right field and a flyball has been hit behind him to the outfielder, he has lifted his glove as if to make a catch, at times tricking broadcast cameras about the ball’s destination. The shifted defensive position of the Orioles’ shortstop, whether it be Jorge Mateo or Gunnar Henderson, has occasionally caused him to cut in front of Odor on a groundball, and the 28-year-old has then mimicked his double-play partner’s throw to first.
Even with Major League Baseball’s announcement Friday of rule changes coming in 2023 that include limitations on infield shifts, Odor figures he’ll still find ways to have a good time on the field.
“I’m gonna be playing the same,” Odor said. “That’s how I used to play when it was no shift, and I think it’s gonna be back to normal, like how it used to be.”
MLB announced three significant changes coming to the game next season: a ban of infield shifts as they’ve come to be used, the implementation of a pitch clock and the introduction of larger bases. The rules passed in the league’s 11-man competition committee, with the four players in the group unanimously opposing the shift and clock changes, according to the MLB Players Association.
In the Orioles’ clubhouse, all changes were viewed as welcome. On both sides of the ball, Odor figures to be among the players most impacted by the shift rule, which will require all four infielders to be on the dirt with two on each side of second base. The left-handed hitter entered Friday having faced a shift in 93.8% of his plate appearances, the fourth-most frequently among batters with at least 50, according to Baseball Savant. Defensively, he’s played the second farthest from home plate of any second baseman, minimum 100 plate appearances, a byproduct of playing in shallow right field on shifts and manager Brandon Hyde’s trust in his throwing ability from there.
The leaguewide rate of shifts is 34.3%, according to Baseball Savant, an increase of more than 20% from 2016 that reflects teams’ increase of information about where opposing hitters will hit the ball. The Orioles are 28th of MLB’s 30 teams in shift percentage this season, shifting against fewer than a quarter of batters faced. In that sense, the new rules won’t have as dramatic an impact on them as they might for other teams. In fact, Hyde said the Orioles’ infield athleticism, with Mateo and Henderson shining examples, might allow the rule to play in their favor.
“It brings the athleticism and arm strength, range back, especially back to middle infielders,” Hyde said. “I think that we’re young and we’re athletic, and we have some nice middle infielders that are going to have a big range and have arms, so I think it’s gonna benefit us.
“I’m looking forward to going back to what it was before. I do like traditional baseball. Maybe I sound old school, but I do like the way it was a little bit.”
Like Odor, rookie Terrin Vavra is a left-handed hitter and has primarily played second base in his professional career. He said there will be a give and take to limiting shifts, in that some balls that wouldn’t have snuck through under previous arrangements now will even as other holes are plugged up.
“There’s going to be more action, which I think is exciting for fans,” Vavra said. “I think that it’s gonna be one of those things where it’s gonna bite you in the butt sometimes, and other times, it’s gonna work to your advantage.
“Really, truly, I think that it’s gonna have its pros and cons. I think, ultimately, hitters are gonna hit, pitchers are gonna have to pitch, and when you’re on defensive, you’re gonna have to make plays, and wherever you’re at, just try to do everything you can to get to a ball and get a guy out.”
Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, a right-handed hitter who has faced shifts in 12% of his plate appearances, noted that although the rules won’t necessarily affect him as much as his left-handed teammates, he’s looking forward to more traditional defensive formations.
“Having four guys in the outfield isn’t really baseball, I don’t think,” Mountcastle said. “It’s probably a good thing for the game.”
That feeling particularly carried through the clubhouse for the pitch clock, which will require the pitcher to begin his motion within 15 seconds of receiving the ball from the catcher with no one on base and 20 seconds with at least one runner on. The system has been tested in the minor leagues this season and resulted in a 26-minute reduction in average game time, according to MLB.
“The pace of play, the pitch clock, I’m really interested,” Hyde said. “I’m excited about that. I think it’s going to better the fan experience. I think it’s going to better the player experience on the field, I’m hoping, just by the pace of play getting up a little bit more.”
Pitchers are also limited to only two step-offs or pickoff attempts per plate appearance, with a third resulting in a balk unless the runner is actually caught. Veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles said he has concerns about the clock’s potential impact in situations with a runner on second base, when a great deal of gamesmanship can occur amid a scoring opportunity.
“I think that takes away from the game of baseball a little bit,” Lyles said. “But I’m all for it with no one on base. Let’s get this thing going.”
Vavra noted the system is an adjustment for hitters, as well. He got to experience it Triple-A, where pitchers had 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds otherwise. Batters were also required to be in the box giving their attention to the pitcher with nine seconds remaining; it will be eight seconds in the majors next year.
“At first, you were kind of, like, panicked, to be honest,” Vavra said. “You’re just like, ‘OK, I’ve gotta get in the box. Just gotta stay in the box.’ And then you realize that, OK, you do still have time to kind of step out for a brief minute and kind of reset and get back in the box, and once you kind of understand that and how much time you really truly have, it makes it a little bit more easy to kind of wrap your head around it.”
The minor league changes also resulted in an increase in stolen base attempts and success. MLB’s third upcoming change, enlarging the bases from 15 inches-by-15 inches to 18-by-18, could have a similar impact. The distance between first and second and between second and third will decrease by 4 1/2 inches with the change.
“A couple inches could be the difference between safe and out,” Mountcastle said.
For him and other first basemen, the bigger bases could also increase safety, giving runners a clearer lane to reach first without colliding into the fielder. Mountcastle pointed out he bumped into Oakland’s Tony Kemp on a play just last week.
Collectively, the changes are intended to “improve pace of play, increase action, and reduce injuries,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, though the MLBPA countered in its own statement that the league “was unwilling to meaningfully address the areas of concern” players had regarding the pitch clock and shift ban. Regardless, they and bigger bases are coming to the majors in 2023.
“I think most rule changes in the past have kind of went smooth over time,” Lyles said. “Hopefully, two or three years from now, we won’t even be discussing next year.”
()
denverpost sports
Analyzing Magic forward Franz Wagner’s play with Germany in EuroBasket
On an individual and team level, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner’s time with the German men’s national basketball team during EuroBasket 2022 has been successful.
Individually, Wagner has shined. With averages of 16.2 points (53.6% shooting from the field — 55.9% on 2s, 50% on 3s), 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, Wagner has provided glimpses as to why German basketball magazine “BASKET” referred to him as the “Face of the New Generation.” The highlight of his tournament play has been his 32-point, 8-rebound performance in a double-overtime win over Lithuania on Sept. 4.
As a team, Germany performed better in the group-stage games than most expected, going 4-1 in Group B to qualify for the 16-team single-elimination knockout stage.
Germany plays Montenegro (noon on ESPN+) in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Berlin. The winner will play either Greece, led by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, or the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The tournament final is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Here are takeaways of Wagner’s play ahead of Saturday’s matchup:
The positives
On-ball scoring chances
Throughout his rookie season with the Magic, Wagner showed he could handle more responsibilities as a ballhandler. The same has been the case with Germany.
Wagner, 21, isn’t being tasked with being the team’s primary creator or playmaker. That’s been Dennis Schröder’s role.
But when looked upon to create scoring opportunities for himself, Wagner consistently delivered in a variety of ways — pick-and-roll as the ballhandler, in isolation as a driver and pull-up 3s, to name a few.
Wagner has been particularly efficient when put in situations to score off movement, especially coming off zipper screens — a cut off a down screen up the free throw line.
He’s shown greater confidence in his handles, using multiple dribble combinations to create space. Wagner doesn’t need a lot of room to create scoring opportunities, especially on drives. His movements and timing of them are idiosyncratic, which can throw off a defender’s rhythm and give Wagner all the space he needs to create good looks for himself.
Wagner is patient when attacking as a ballhandler, reading the defense and his defender to figure out which move in his arsenal — crossovers, stutter steps, Euro steps — to deploy.
At 6-10 with a 7-foot-plus wingspan, Wagner has the size to finish around defenders even if they’re in front of him. There have been multiple times he took advantage of his length by fully extending his arms around or underneath his defender for finishes around the rim. He’s been efficient with his floater against drop defenses, an area he also thrived in as a rookie.
Wagner has been more willing to let it fly from beyond the arc with Germany — especially off the dribble, a good counter against drop defenses — taking 5.95 3s per 36 minutes in EuroBasket compared to 4 in his first season in Orlando. The FIBA 3-point line may be closer to the basket than the NBA’s, but Wagner has been multiple steps behind the arc for many of his 3s.
He’s even mixed in a fair amount of pull-up midrange jumpers, a shot he didn’t take much in 2021-22. He took just 26 long midrange shots last season, which was 3% of his field goal attempts according to Cleaning The Glass, making 8. Becoming more comfortable with this shot will give Wagner another tool in his “bag” when defenses are in a drop — a common coverage to take away the rim.
Cutting/spacing
With Schröder being the lead creator and Germany having multiple ballhandling guards, Wagner’s offensive role has been similar to his one with the Magic. He thrived as a cutter and spot-up shooter during his rookie season and that’s continued with Germany.
Wagner has a good sense of timing on his cuts, waiting for the paint to open up and for his defender to lose track of him when turning their head.
He’s quick and decisive with his cuts, leaving defenders little time to recover.
Germany has leaned on small-ball lineups during crucial moments in games. Wagner makes those lineups work because of the space he creates when stationed in the corner as a shooter.
He made 43.9% (29 of 66) of his corners 3 in 2021-22 and 37.6% of his 3s (62 of 165) in which he shot without taking a dribble. Both are good-to-great marks.
Wagner fits into a variety of offensive systems and schemes because of his versatility. Like the Magic did last season, Germany leaning on Wagner’s plug-and-play skills has been beneficial.
Defense
Wagner mainly has guarded players whose offensive responsibilities are spacing the floor in the corner, leaving him with opportunities to show his advanced skills as an off-ball defender.
He was an advanced rookie defender because he knows where to be on the floor, stays ready to sink into the paint or jump out to the perimeter and covers ground well away from the ball.
Wagner’s block (0.7%) and steal (1.2%) percentages may be on the lower end for a bigger forward but he knows how to disrupt plays even if it doesn’t show up in a traditional box score.
He does well assisting the helper and keeps his arms spread out to close off passing lanes. Wagner also makes game-changing highlight-worthy defensive plays.
On the ball, Wagner has been Germany’s best defender against bigger wings. He was the best matchup against Luka Dončić in their lone loss to Slovenia on Tuesday, though Germany switched most of the on-ball screens involving Dončić to keep a defender in front of him.
Wagner’s time defending Dončić was also limited once he got into foul trouble.
He knows how to swipe the ball out of players’ hands and get all ball but sometimes fouls are called anyway.
Wagner looks noticeably stronger compared to how he ended his rookie season, helping him hold his ground defensively after taking bumps. He does a good job of forcing defenders into help.
Wagner has shown he can hold his own against smaller ballhandlers, albeit with the level of guard play in EuroBasket not being at the same level as the NBA on a game-to-game basis.
Even when smaller guards create space against him, Wagner uses his size and length well to cover ground and contest their shots. Wagner guarding smaller players could open up bigger lineups for the Magic, who have several versatile and bigger forwards who could share the floor.
Areas of improvement
Finishing at rim
Like many rookies, finishing under traffic was an area of difficulty for Wagner.
He does well with getting to the rim but can struggle once he’s there. Wagner made 60% of his shots within 4 feet of the basket last season, a below-average mark for forwards, according to Cleaning The Glass.
Efficiency at the rim is critical for any player looking to make strides in their development, especially wings who handle the ball.
It can be easier for defenders to contest and disrupt his shots at the rim because he doesn’t consistently create a significant amount of space on his drives.
Wagner is bigger and stronger than he was, but not to the point he’s bumping bigger defenses off their spots.
He admitted getting quicker, stronger and handling contact better were areas he wanted to work on during the offseason. While it’s evident he’s made improvements in these areas, more can be made.
Screen navigation
If there’s one defensive area Wagner can improve at, it’s navigating around screens.
This generally can be difficult for bigger wings because they’re a bigger target.
He’s strong enough for a good screen to not throw him off his path and big enough to still contest a shot after getting hit by a good screen. But that sliver of space can be the difference between a good and bad shot allowed.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Kidnapped goddess returns home after prosecutors expose art thieves: NPR
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
More than 70 stolen antiquities, some dating back more than 2,000 years, were seized from collections in the United States and returned to their countries of origin, Italy and Egypt, this week.
Prized items included a mummy portrait, a marble head of the goddess Athena, and an intricately painted drinking cup.
Their return came after a series of search warrants issued by the Manhattan District Attorney that targeted private collectors as well as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.
Of the 74 antiques, valued at more than $22 million, 27 were seized from the Met, authorities said.
“[The] the pieces represent thousands of years of rich history, but traffickers all over Italy have used looters to steal these items and line their pockets,” District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. told About the parts sent back to Italy this week. for a long time they sat in museums, houses and galleries that had no legitimate claim to their property.”
Erin Thompson is a professor of art crime at the City University of New York and said there was no question whether the artifacts were stolen or not, but getting entities like the Met to admit that was a work in progress.
“At the moment, museums are just waiting for the authorities to approach them and tell them there is a problem with this particular object,” she said. “But museums have all this information about the objects in their collection, why aren’t they the ones digging into this information?”
Thompson said that in the case of these 74 antiquities, there was a prolific smuggler at the center who was arrested by Italian authorities decades ago. After seizing his discs, they were able to determine many coins that had passed through his ring.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Advances in technology have allowed this process to become more precise and efficient, Thompson said, but public opinion was also an important factor.
“Instead of a source country having to say, ‘Oh, please, could you possibly consider giving these things back?’ Now they make justified requests much more directly,” she said. “[They are] asking, even then, ‘Hey, museum, you knew that information. You knew that these artifacts had come to you through galleries associated with this ferryman. Why didn’t you investigate to see if they had been looted?’”
In a statement to NPR, a Met spokesperson said each of these objects had “unique and complex circumstances.”
“And with everything, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has fully supported the investigations of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” the statement read. “The museum is a leader in the in-depth examination of individual issues, and it has returned many pieces based on extensive examination and research – often in partnership with law enforcement and outside experts.
They added that “Collection standards have changed significantly over the past few decades, and the Met’s policies and procedures in this regard have been under constant review over the past 20 years.”
Thompson said repatriation was an important part of honoring and respecting cultural heritage, and a step towards the future of museum conservation and innovation that also involved artifact owners in the process. .
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
“If you look at museums that have entered into negotiations with source communities, it’s not just about staying in the museum or going home and disappearing from public view,” she said. “There are some really creative, innovative and exciting partnerships that can be developed for communities that come to provide additional interpretation, that do rituals, that enrich the museum galleries even if they don’t want to take it all home.”
“So I urge museums to see this as a chance to enrich their galleries rather than seeing it all disappear.”
The audio version of this story was produced by Jonaki Mehta and edited by Christopher Intagliata.
