News
Twins digest MLB rules changes: ‘We’ll just get used to it’
As the Twins’ representative to the players association, Sonny Gray had a good idea that big changes were coming for next season, so he asked teammate Caleb Hamilton to tutor him on the finer points of the pitch clock.
Hamilton, a catcher and infielder, played 62 games with Class AAA St. Paul, playing with a pitch clock MLB put in place for all minor league levels this season. “I was like, ‘Tell me the rules. Tell me the rules.’ ”
During a recent Joe Ryan start, Gray said, he and Hamilton sat together on the bench with a stopwatch.
“I would click the stopwatch and he would be like, ‘Ball.’ I’d say, ‘Dang, OK.’ ” Gray said before Friday night’s game against Cleveland at Target Field. “Then he says, ‘That would be a strike.’ And it was 25, 30 seconds in between pitches.”
That’s well over the time limit set for next season after baseball’s 11-man competition committee approved some substantial rules changes for 2023. Bases will be larger, severe defensive shifts will be banned and pitchers will have start their motion within 15 seconds when the bases are empty, 20 when there is a man on. If he fails to do so, the batter will be awarded a ball.
But it’s not just on the pitcher. The hitter will be required to be in the batter’s box and focused on the pitcher with eight seconds left; if not, he’ll be charged with a strike. Catchers can cost the pitcher a ball, too, by not being in his box with nine seconds left on the clock.
It sounds like a lot to keep track of but Triple-A teams have been playing under almost identical rules this season, and games have been shortened by an average of almost 21 minutes — a major priority of MLB.
So is offense, which is down to levels last seen in 1967 and 1968, when pitchers were so dominant that baseball lowered the pitchers mound before the 1969 season. While pitching is a factor – they’re throwing harder than ever – so are defensive shifts that, for left-handed batters, often feature three infielders to the right of second base, one in shallow right field.
None of that will be allowed next season, when two infielders will be required to be on either side of second and all four infielders must have their feet touching the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber. Teams also may not use four outfielders, something the Twins experimented with starting in 2017 under then-manager Paul Molitor.
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa noted that he plays from the grass in all defensive sets.
“I truly believe in the shift when it comes to playing defense,” he said, “but when it comes to hitting, where I hit 80 percent of my ground balls somebody’s going to be there. So, definitely the rule change is going to help a lot of hitters.”
Further helping hitters, bases will be enlarged from 15 inches in diameter to 18. Twins starter Sonny Gray, a former players association rep in Cincinnati, wondered whether it will all add up to shorter games.
“(With the) pitch clock, you want it to be faster. Shifts, you want more hits,” he said. “Which in turn might slow it down. If you think about it, speed the game up, then more hits – and then bigger bases (for) more hits, more safe calls.”
Among a slew of rules related to the pitch clock, the most notable is a limit to two disengagements — a pickoff attempt or simply stepping off the rubber — per batter. That, manager Rocco Baldelli noted, “could cause some interesting scenarios.”
Baseball has weathered many changes over the years, from changing out balls at the first sign of wear starting in 1920 to adding the designated hitter to the American League in 1973 – then to both leagues in 2020.
“I think we’ve proven this before in this game: When rules change, we’ll adapt to it,” Baldelli said.
One can make a good argument that the new shift rules were approved because hitters — and at the macro level, teams — didn’t adapt.
“It all sounds like a lot now,” Gray said, “but it’s like anything else in life, I’m sure we’ll just get used to it.”
News
This is VTA’s plan to continue to expand BART in the South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Connecting to all parts of the Bay Area was one of BART’s original goals 50 years ago. Although the original system did not, the system has continued to grow and plans to grow even more. This future expansion is centered in the South Bay.
BART 50th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, Present and Future of Bay Area Rapid Transit
“I remember when you had to catch the one, the bus in Fremont to get to San Jose,” said BART driver Kenneth Hendon, who recalled that time as he waited at the Berryessa BART station in North San Jose, one of the newer resorts. in the Bay Area and the first to open in San Jose.
This station along with one in Milpitas opened in the summer of 2020 as part of Phase 1 of the BART Silicon Valley Expansion, adding ten miles. The first phase cost $2.3 billion with funds from Measure A of the Year 2000, California’s Traffic Congestion Relief Program, and the Federal Transit Administration’s New Starts program.
VIDEO: The birth of BART 50 years ago: how it happened
While BART operates and maintains the South Bay stations that are part of the expansion, VTA owns the infrastructure, funded it, and oversaw the construction and design.
VTA Managing Director and CEO Carolyn Gonot oversaw the expansion in its early stages. Now that phase one is complete, she says the focus is on phase two, which would add four more stations: Santa Clara Station, Diridion Station, Downtown San Jose Station and 28th Street/Little Portugal Station. As of June 2020, VTA reports phase two is expected to cost $6.9 billion.
“This connection is highly anticipated by the whole region,” Gonot said. “It will be this last piece that will fill the gap to have a connection to go around the bay. BART will connect to Caltrain and it will allow people to easily come from the peninsula or from the East Bay in Silicon Valley. Or to be able to make trips in the opposite direction.”
VIDEO: Will BART survive another 50+ years?
The project aims to serve 46,000 weekday trips by 2035, helping to eliminate more than 3,500 tonnes of greenhouse gases each year and reducing traffic congestion.
For those who remember the construction of previous BART stations, Gonot says that thanks to new technologies, the construction of this new phase will be much less disruptive for people and businesses.
“The new technology that’s going to bring BART to San Jose is actually with a single board tunnel, versus a dual two board tunnel that’s been done for hundreds of years,” Gonot said, “The single board has been used all over the world, we’re going to build this in San Jose, which allows the whole structure to be integral everywhere except the station areas.”
VIDEO: BART ridership is a problem as federal funding is expected to run out in a few years
VTA has a contractor for the construction of the tunnel and is working to secure other locked contracts.
“I really believe that transportation affects our quality of life,” Gonot said, “It’s part of the fabric of the community and the idea that we can put that significant investment into the system and connect it to our other services so that being such a vital part of our lives is important to me.”
Construction of phase two is expected to begin in 2024, the aim is to have the systems operational with operational service by 2030.
Check out all of our coverage of BART’s 50th anniversary, plus the latest stories and videos about the transit system.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Derek Jeter ‘at home’ in front of sellout crowd during Cooperstown ceremony
Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium in front of a packed house with tens of thousands of people chanting his name. For the captain, that rowdy environment is home.
“I was born in New Jersey, I grew up in Kalamazoo, I live now down in Miami,” Jeter said during his speech to the Bronx crowd. “But right here, in front of you, with you, is really where I feel like I’m at home.”
The Yankees honored Jeter for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. A ceremony that was delayed due to COVID-19. The former shortstop is apart of the 2020 Hall of Fame class and was one vote shy of joining Mariano Rivera as the only two unanimous members.
The five-time World Series Champion was joined by former teammates, family and others as he delivered a speech full of thank you’s. Among the people he thanked were owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman which the crowd greeted with boo’s.
“I see you guys are ready for the playoff push,” Jeter said as he smoothly navigated the awkward situation in typical fashion.
Friday marked the first time Jeter returned to the Bronx since his number retirement ceremony in 2017. However, he teased that we may be seeing more of the former captain in the near future.
“I know you guys haven’t seen a lot of me over the last few years for various reasons,” the Hall of Famer said. “But I truly do look forward to hopefully seeing a lot more of you here in the near future.”
Jeter then threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Kyle Higashioka to cap it off.
()
News
BJP nominates Biplab Deb as Rajya Sabha candidate of Tripura
New Delhi:
The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that Biplab Deb will be the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls of Tripura, the party announced on Friday.
The announcement came hours after former Tripura CM Deb was appointed Haryana state official by the saffron party.
The former CM’s popularity had earlier helped the BJP sweep the northeastern state scoring a landslide victory in 2018. The 2018 victory overtook the leftist’s 25-year reign in Tripura.
After being sworn in as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura on March 9, 2018, he resigned as State CM on May 14 this year. He was later replaced by Manik Saha who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tripura on May 15.
“Gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, BJP, JP Nadda, Amit Shah Ji for nominating me as BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP for Tripura. I pledge to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people,” Mr. Deb tweeted.
Gratitude to PM Shri @Narendra Modi Ji,@BJP4India President Sri @JPNadda Ji and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for nominating me as BJP candidate for MP Rajya Sabha from Tripura.
I pledge to work for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people. pic.twitter.com/7K4ZloW1Vt
—Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 9, 2022
The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the by-election for the seat of Rajya Sabha vacated by Manik Saha. This election will take place on September 22, 2022.
Mr. Saha was elected to the Upper House in April this year and his term is a full system until April 2028.
A few weeks after Manik Saha was sworn into the Rajya Sabha, the party’s top brass nominated him to serve as Chief Minister of Tripura.
The northeastern state of Tripura will enter elections next year. The BJP plans to form a strong government for a second term while the opposition seems to support the support of the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee.
Earlier, National Chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, was appointed as the head of various states and union territories on Friday, including ballot-related states like Tripura and Telangana.
Vinod Tawde has been appointed Secretary General of Bihar, while Harish Dwivedi continues to be co-responsible.
Om Mathur, recently appointed to the parliamentary council, has been made responsible for Chhattisgarh.
The former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb, was given organizational responsibility and made responsible for Haryana.
Vinod Sonkar, who was in charge of Tripura, which will come up for election next year, was replaced by former Union Minister and MP for Noida, Dr Mahesh Sharma.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also given organizational responsibilities in Punjab and Chandigarh.
National General Secretary Tarun Chugh continues to be in charge of Telangana.
Bengal have found a new manager in the form of Bihar MLC Mangal Pandey while Amit Malviya continues as co-manager.
Kerala has a new official in the form of former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
General Secretary Arun Singh also continues to be in charge of Rajasthan.
National General Secretary Dilip Saikia was replaced by Laxmi Kant Bajpai in Jharkhand.
Recently, Bajpai was brought to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and was also appointed Chief Party Whip in the Rajya Sabha.
Sources familiar with the development claim that these appointments were made with various caste combinations in mind and keeping people who previously held positions of power engaged in organizational work.
The year 2023 will be full of electoral battles in which states like Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to the polls in the first part of the year.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Loons to be without winger Bongi Hlongwane as club starts stretch run
Minnesota United attacker Bongi Hlongwane will be sidelined after suffering a strained MCL in his knee after a collision in training this week, manager Adrian Heath told the Pioneer Press on Friday.
The fifth-place Loons have only five games remaining this season — a crucial stretch starting at 9 p.m. Saturday against seventh-place Portland Timbers at Providence Park — and MNUFC has called on the South African in all 29 games this season.
“We’re hopeful he’ll be back before the end of the season because you’ve heard me say in the last few weeks, I think he’s been a really big contributor for us,” Heath said via a phone call after a training session in Oregon. “It will be a blow if he’ll no longer be available for the rest of the year.”
Hlongawane, who has contributed two goals and four assists across 1,597 minutes and 18 start in 2022, didn’t think much of the collision in training, but it grew painful with movement and the club had him do a MRI to assess the damage.
The Loons are already without attacker Franco Fragapane for the next two games. The Argentine is suspended this weekend due to a red card he received against Dallas last weekend and he’ll be suspended for the Los Angeles FC match at Allianz Field next week due to yellow card accumulation.
Mender Garcia, Robin Lod and Abu Danladi appear to be primary candidates to fill in for Fragapane and Hlongwane.
News
Everything We Learned at the Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Panel at D23 Expo
In this photo illustration a Pixar Animation Studios logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images
The Walt Disney Company is set to reveal new information about its upcoming slate of animated movies and TV shows during its Pixar and Disney Animation Studios panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday.
Theatrically released animated films have failed at the box office in the wake of the pandemic. At first, parents were reluctant to bring the kids back to the movies, but now it seems lackluster titles and an increase in kids’ content on streaming have helped keep families at home.
Disney has exacerbated this problem since the reopening of theaters, as it placed the majority of its new Pixar films on Disney+, including “Turning Red”, “Soul” and “Luca”. Although these decisions were made at a time when vaccinations were unavailable for children and foot traffic for movies was slow, it has trained consumers to expect these streaming titles.
That’s part of the reason “Lightyear” had a lackluster opening in theaters this summer. Of course, the film was also hurt by a confusing premise that deviated from what made the Toy Story franchise so special.
Disney is expected to reveal new titles from Pixar and its Walt Disney Animation Studio as well as films associated with its live-action remakes during Friday’s panel. He’ll also share which movies are hitting theaters and which are coming via Disney+.
live action
Before revealing its animated content, Disney unveiled new trailers for “Hocus Pocus 2,” which arrives on Disney+ on September 30, as well as “Disenchanted,” the sequel to 2007’s “Enchanted,” which aired on the service. streaming on November 24.
Hot on the heels of the release of “Pinocchio” on Disney+ on Thursday, the studio has announced a slew of new additions to its catalog of live-action Disney remakes.
“Peter Pan & Wendy” starring Alexander Molony as Peter, Ever Anderson as Wendy, and Alyssa Wapanatahk as Tiger Lily is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023. Jude Law stars as Captain Hook.
“Haunted Mansion” is set to arrive in theaters on March 10, 2023. Directed by former Disneyland cast member Justin Simien, the film is filled with Easter eggs from the famous Disney parks ride. During the panel, Simien announced that Jamie Lee Curtis will star as Madame Leota in the film.
Barry Jenkin’s formerly untitled Lion King project is called “Mufasa: The Lion King” and tells the origin story of Mufasa from cub to king. Clips shared with the public at Expo D23 show the same stunning visuals as 2019’s “The Lion King” and will hit theaters in 2024.
The company also shared a brief preview of “Snow White” which is slated to hit theaters in 2024. The film stars Rachel Zegler as the title character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Fans burst into applause when Gadot took the stage. The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress said it was fun playing the villain after being cast in more heroic roles so often.
Both Zegler and Anderson noted that the studio is working to give classic characters like Snow White and Wendy more agency and give a modern take on these classic tales.
Rob Marshall, director of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” remake, has shared the entire “Part of Your World” sequence from the film. Halle Bailey’s performance received raucous applause and a standing ovation when she took the stage. The film arrives in theaters on May 26, 2023.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
cnbc
News
Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday.
Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June.
Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Judge Jennifer Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys.
After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.
Last month, Dorow refused a defense motion to have the case against Brooks dismissed because of a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. Investigators and prosecutors were looking for information related to Brooks’ recent decision to change his plea.
His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege.
In denying the motion, Dorow said the paperwork seized, photocopied and return to the jail cell was not privileged material.
Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that he continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.
Twins digest MLB rules changes: ‘We’ll just get used to it’
This is VTA’s plan to continue to expand BART in the South Bay
Derek Jeter ‘at home’ in front of sellout crowd during Cooperstown ceremony
BJP nominates Biplab Deb as Rajya Sabha candidate of Tripura
Loons to be without winger Bongi Hlongwane as club starts stretch run
Everything We Learned at the Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Panel at D23 Expo
Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea
Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-rigging charges – NBC Chicago
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears season opener — plus our Week 1 picks
Society of many cultures, many religions…, what Charles said about the change in the 70 year reign of the mother
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?