Twins fight back, then fall into third place with 7-6 loss to Guardians
Before Friday, the Twins had been sliding steadily for some time, losers of 12 of 19 games since Aug. 20. But with eight games against Cleveland still on the schedule, there was hope.
Round 1 came on Friday, and it went to the Guardians, and it hurt.
Oscar Gonzalez went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs, and right-hander Cal Quantrill pitched an effective five innings as Cleveland beat the Twins, 7-6, at Target Field.
The loss dropped Minnesota 2½ games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central and into third place behind the Chicago White Sox, who rallied past Oakland in the ninth.
The Twins have plenty of time to make up ground, with 25 regular-season games remaining and seven more against Cleveland, which entered Friday’s game losers of seven of 10 games. The Twins have lost 7 of 9 and 13 of their past 20.
But at least Minnesota didn’t go quietly.
Down 7-0 in the fifth inning, the Twins rallied behind Carlos Correa. The two-time all-star shortstop hit a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning to cut the Twins’ deficit to 7-4, then pulled them within 7-6 with a two-run home run in the eighth inning.
Correa went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and has homered in his past three games.
Twins starter Dylan Bundy entered the game 2-1 with a 2.17 earned-run average in his previous six starts but was jumped early on four consecutive one-out hits, the last a three-run home run by Gonzalez that put the Guardians up 4-0 in the first inning.
Gonzalez added a two-run blast into the second deck in left in the fifth inning to make it 7-0. Austin Hedges hit a solo homer in the fourth. It was the first time in his career that Bundy (8-7) had ever given up three home runs in an outing.
He was charged with seven earned runs on 12 hits and a walk in 4⅔ innings and struck out three.
Quantrill (12-5) allowed nine hits and walked one but struck seven, six of them with runners in scoring position. Against him, the Twins were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, both hits coming in a two-run fifth inning that cut Minnesota’s deficit to 7-2.
The Twins may be missing injured star players such as Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco, but Correa is picking up the slack all by himself.
But Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 32nd save in 35 chances. Gio Urshela grounded out to third, Gary Sanchez struck out and Jake Cave struck out.
The teams resume their three-game series on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect charged with ‘unrelated’ kidnapping and rape
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The suspect charged with the kidnapping and murder of the Memphis mother-of-two now faces new charges unrelated to the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher.
Cleotha Henderson, 38, who is charged with first degree murder and specifically the aggravated kidnapping of Fletcher, is now charged with an additional count of aggravated kidnapping and rape.
A Memphis Police Department public information officer told Fox News Digital that the new charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape were “unrelated” to the crimes Henderson allegedly committed against Fletcher, but said said he had no additional information to share.
Henderson is also charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. A grand jury indicted him on additional charges Thursday, according to court records.
ELIZA FLETCHER’S SUSPECTED KILLER CLEOTHA HENDERSON SERVED 20 YEARS OF A 24-YEAR SENTENCE, HERE’S WHY
Fletcher was reportedly abducted by Henderson, who was driving a GMC Terrain, at 4:20 a.m. on September 2. Police say she was “abducted and forced into” the dark-colored GMC Terrain.
Police say a surveillance camera captured the same GMC Terrain in the area of the abduction 24 minutes before Fletcher was abducted.
Henderson was taken into custody by law enforcement officials on Saturday morning but refused to tell officers where Fletcher was, prompting a massive search operation for the missing mother of two.
ELIZA FLETCHER’S ABDUCTION: MEMPHIS TEACHER’S DISAPPEARANCE TIMELINE
According to an affidavit, two people, including Abston’s brother Mario, told officers they saw Henderson cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with floor cleaner and washing clothes in the sink.
Police also say Fletcher “was seriously injured” and “leaved evidence, such as blood, in the vehicle the defendant cleaned up.”
Memphis police officials announced Tuesday that Fletcher’s body was found around 5:07 p.m. Monday “in the back of a vacant duplex,” around the area where Henderson was allegedly seen cleaning the GMC Terrain.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Officials did not disclose the location or method of Fletcher’s death, saying it was too early in the investigation, nor did they disclose a motive.
Henderson is being held without bail in a Memphis jail and is due in court on September 19. He now faces two counts of particularly aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated rape, two counts of theft, first degree murder, unlawful possession or possession. of a weapon, identity theft, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.
Fox
Gunnar Henderson delivers game-winning hit in Orioles’ 3-2 victory over Red Sox; Félix Bautista rests with arm fatigue
For all the excitement his debut in Cleveland brought, Gunnar Henderson had yet to provide a signature moment at Camden Yards.
A possibility presented itself in the sixth inning of Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. As the Orioles’ top prospect came to the plate, he did so not only with the bases loaded and one out, but also with Baltimore facing a one-run deficit after scoring its first run in 14 innings on a wild pitch.
Henderson tripled the frame’s run total and flipped the scoreboard with one groundball through the right side, his two-run single giving the Orioles a 3-2 lead they didn’t relinquish as the bullpen pitched five scoreless innings even with closer Félix Bautista unavailable because of arm fatigue.
“Never gets old,” Henderson said of the roar of the announced 16,451 in attendance after his key knock, whichgave the youngest player in the majors hits in eight of his first 10 career games and doubled his RBI total. He’s batting .306 with an OPS of .831 in the majors.
“Him, Adley [Rutschman], all these guys that are coming up, it seems like they’re not scared of the spotlight,” starting pitcher Austin Voth said. “They’re helping us win every day.”
Henderson’s game-winning single marked the Orioles’ first hit Friday by a player other than Cedric Mullins. Mullins opened Baltimore’s night against Boston starter Brayan Bello with a single but was erased trying to steal second base. He began the fourth with a hard line drive off the right field wall, only for Alex Verdugo to smoothly field the ricochet and throw him out at second.
But when he smacked a ball into left field with one out in the sixth, Mullins made little effort to advance beyond first base. He finally did so when Rutschman walked, beginning a string of three straight free passes that included the run-scoring wild pitch from reliever Kaleb Ort.
Henderson said those plate appearances gave him insights he carried with him as he stepped to the plate. Ort’s trouble throwing strike continued as he fell behind Henderson, 3-0. Henderson took a fastball for a strike and gleaned that was the only pitch Ort could get over the plate, so when he threw another, Henderson slapped it into right field.
“I just told myself to get on top of it and not miss it,” Henderson said. “We were in a good situation right there to put ourselves in the lead and felt like it was a good opportunity. I was glad I was able to get the job done and help the team win.”
Henderson came through with Baltimore’s last two hits, adding a double that proved fruitless in the eighth. The Orioles’ bullpen made his single stand, allowing Baltimore (73-65) to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild-card race and potentially gain a game on the Seattle Mariners.
The win was the Orioles’ 73rd, tying them for the most since 1900 by a team that lost at least 110 games the year before, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“It’s been really good, just being in this playoff push and seeing how the atmosphere is in a winning atmosphere and being able to be here and experience that,” Henderson said. “I feel like it can only help me going forward, and I’m looking forward to continuing it and hopefully making playoffs.”
No Félix, no problem
Bautista, the Orioles’ rookie closer, came out of Tuesday’s two-out save with arm fatigue, manager Brandon Hyde said. Ranking in the top 15 of major league relievers in both appearances and innings, Bautista has a 1.62 ERA and 12 saves.
“We just wanted to give him a few days,” Hyde said. “The guy’s had so many appearances, top of the leaderboard in innings pitched and appearances out of the bullpen. So very, very normal. We wanted to give him a few days. I’m hoping he’s available tomorrow.”
Without him, Hyde had to alter his typical late-inning formula. In bringing in left-hander Cionel Pérez to get the last out of the seventh, Hyde was presumably going to hand the game to his backend trio of Pérez, Dillon Tate and Bautista. Instead, Bryan Baker entered for the eighth, and Tate recorded the final four outs.
“This club has a lot of fight,” Tate said. “Guys are ready to go when their name is called. It’s just good to get this win. Really happy to be back in the win column.”
Having allowed a two-run home run to Xander Bogaerts in the third, Voth exited with no outs in the fifth, the fifth time in the past seven games Baltimore’s starter failed to record an out after the fourth inning. DL Hall, the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect, bounced back from a poor outing Monday with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Jake Reed matched that, entering with the Orioles trailing and leaving with a lead, one a Bautista-less bullpen held onto from there.
“No Bautista, we had to pick up the pieces there, and we did a great job,” Hyde said. “We didn’t swing the bat real well tonight, but we got a win. The pitching picked us up tonight.”
Around the horn
- Both Hyde and right-hander Jordan Lyles expressed hope Lyles would be able to start Saturday. He missed a turn through the rotation for the first time when a stomach virus prevented him from pitching in Monday’s doubleheader.
- Infielder Jonathan Araúz cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.
- Double-A Bowie’s Connor Norby and Cade Povich were named the organization’s minor league player and pitcher of the month for August.
Saturday, 5:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
No. 8 Ralston Valley knocks out No. 2 Grandview thanks to brilliant all-around performance from Josh Rillos
AURORA – Josh Rillos has a legacy to uphold.
With his brother Caleb preparing to face Colorado on Saturday at the Air Force, and his father, Matt, a Gold Helmet winner in the 1990s, the Ralston Valley senior is just the latest in a line of stars of the Rillos family grill.
And he hosted his own Friday night show at Legacy Stadium.
In an important Class 5A top-10 showdown early in the season, Rillos played a pivotal role in the Mustangs’ 33-21 victory over No. 2 Grandview, scoring a pair of touchdowns and providing what ended up being the match-sealing interception.
“It’s great to be able to represent the Rillos family name,” he said. “… My goal for senior year? I want to win the state. We were close to beating Cherry Creek in Week 1, and I think we can take them to the state, but tonight was a big step.
The Mustangs (2-1) got off to a good start on the road with three points from their first three practices. On the first practice after scrimmage, running back Diano Benallo had two big carries to bring the Mustangs deep into Grandview territory, and he scored on a 10-yard tie down the middle.
On the second drive, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Grandview extended possession, and quarterback Logan Madden made Wolves pay because on the next scrimmage play he found Liam Beattie on the touchline for a hitting from 43 yards to make it 13-0 midway through the quarter.
The final touchdown of the half for Ralston Valley came on the next possession as Rillos was the target this time on a 33-yard screen play, which capped a four-play, 93-yard drive.
Wolves (2-1) were down but not out and played a smooth but controlled rest of the half with quarterback Liam Szarka under center. They fought back with a practice that lasted over six minutes and 15 games that lasted into the second quarter. On the third and goal from the 3 yard line, Szarka fell back to pass but found a seam in the defense and shoved his way into the end zone to cut the deficit to 20-6 with 8:24 to do in the half, because the extra point was missed.
After a pair of Ralston Valley punts, including one that didn’t leave Mustang territory, Szarka and the offense had time to operate with 3:00 left in the half. It looked like the drive was going to stall. But on fourth down, Szarka found a cutting wide receiver in sophomore Xay Neto, who was open on a slanting route down the middle. Neto took 33 yards for the score to cut the deficit to one possession.
With Ralston Valley’s last possession ending early, the teams entered at halftime, with the Mustangs holding the one-point lead.
Neither team scored early in the third quarter until Grandview offered another meticulous, balanced drive. It resulted in a touchdown, as Szarka found Simon Kibbee for a 7-yard reception as Wolves took a 21-20 lead with 1:50 left in the third quarter.
However, Mustangs had an answer. They quickly raced down the field with a 55-yard drive that extended into the fourth quarter. On the first play of the quarter against a fourth down, Madden found a cutting Rillos for an easy score as the Mustangs reclaimed a 26-21 lead with 11:56 to go.
Szarka tried to keep Wolves in the game with another long drive and a pair of fourth conversions, but on a third down from inside the 15-yard line, Grandview failed and the Mustangs took over .
Wolves got one last shot, but Rillos got back into the clutch. On an unmissable fourth down, Szarka found his man, but the senior ran to make the tackle but swept the ball away for an interception to seal the game.
Ralston Valley head coach Josh Yannacito said big plays epitomize his work rate.
“He’s a very selfless player who will do whatever it takes for the team,” Yannacito said. “With our team we challenge the kids that any Friday night your number will be called and we need you to make games. … He did that tonight.
Late in the game, Madden scored on the fourth and goal after blasting past a pair of Wolves defenders and scoring to seal the win.
The Mustangs will face two other top-10 opponents on the road, with dates against No. 3 Regis Jesuit next Thursday and No. 4 Valor Christian on September 23. Grandview will travel to the West Rim to take on No. 6 at 4A, Fruita Monument.
Bill Maher jokes that Queen Elizabeth’s death was a ‘sad day for inbreeding’
Other Countries Weigh Russia’s G7 Oil Price Cap, US Adeyemo Says
A number of oil-importing countries are considering joining the G7 plan to cap the price of Russian oil, US Treasury Assistant Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday, adding that the group would issue related rules in the coming days. News, said India, a major importer of Russian oil, had agreed to continue talks on whether to join the Group of Seven’s price cap initiative and that Washington hoped China would also consider it. . The rules will explain how importers can use financial products such as insurance to ship Russian oil, as long as the price is below the agreed cap, he added.
News
Elon Musk’s latest reason to drop his Twitter deal
New York:
Elon Musk on Friday added a severance package paid by Twitter to a whistleblower to the list of reasons he feels entitled to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.
A termination letter sent to Twitter accused the company of failing to inform it of a multimillion-dollar severance package it paid in June to outgoing security chief Peiter Zatko, who later filed a a whistleblower complaint criticizing Twitter’s security practices, according to a copy of the letter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Musk’s lawyers have argued that failing to obtain his consent before paying Zatko provides another legal basis for breaking the merger agreement with Twitter he signed in April.
Twitter disagreed.
“My friend seems to be arguing that Twitter should have told Musk for free that there was a disgruntled former employee who made various allegations that were investigated and found to be baseless,” the post said. Twitter lawyer William Savitt earlier this week.
“It does not mean anything.”
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
Musk, the world’s richest man, said in his initial termination letter that he was canceling the deal because he was misled by Twitter about the number of bot accounts on his platform, allegations denied by the company.
In a mixed ruling earlier this week, Kathaleen McCormick, the Delaware court chancellor overseeing the case, said Musk may add whistleblowing revelations from Zatko that surfaced in August.
But she rejected his request to postpone litigation, saying extending the lawsuit “would risk further harm to Twitter, too great to warrant.”
Musk has been locked in a bitter legal battle with Twitter since announcing in July that he was ending the purchase of the company following a months-long complex and volatile courtship.
The five-day trial is scheduled to take place from October 17 in the Delaware court.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
News
How Dividends Work, Add to Stock Returns: Chief Investment Strategist
It’s been a volatile and difficult year for investors in the broader stock market, and tech stock investors have had it even worse. If you invest in dividend-paying stocks, however, you’re probably doing a little better.
There’s a good reason for that, says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. “Dividend stocks reduce your overall volatility,” he says. “Dividend payments provide a cushion to offset price declines.”
Case in point: The S&P 500, a benchmark for the broader stock market, is down about 16% so far in 2022. An index that tracks S&P 500 technology stocks is down about 23% on the year and remains firmly anchored in the bear market. territory – defined as a decline of 20% or more from recent highs.
The FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which tracks the performance of large and medium-sized companies that pay the highest dividends relative to their stock prices, was down just over 5% on the year.
But dividend stocks aren’t just useful when the going gets tough. Stovall notes that since 1945, reinvested dividends have contributed 33% of the total return of the S&P 500.
“Essentially, dividends can boost your performance by a third for nothing,” he says. “You can add octane to your performance simply by owning stocks that pay dividends.”
Why Dividends Boost Stock Returns
Even if you didn’t know it, you probably already own some dividend-paying stocks. Some 400 stocks of the S&P 500 pay one.
Here’s how it works. When a business makes excess profits, it has a number of choices about how to use the money. It could reinvest in the business, for example by opening new stores or funding research into new product lines.
But many companies – especially large and financially mature ones – choose to redistribute some of that money to shareholders as a sort of “Thank you, please stick around.” These regular cash payments constitute a stock dividend.
Investors also have a choice when it comes to dividends. If you are a retiree, you could take this cash payment and use it as pocket money. For young, long-term investors, the common approach is to reinvest the dividend in your portfolio.
To understand how this can improve your investment performance, calculate a stock’s dividend yield by dividing the amount of cash you receive annually from a single stock by the stock’s price. If you own a stock that is worth $50 per share and you get $1 for every stock you own, that stock earns 2%.
By adding this dividend yield to a stock’s price return (the percentage up or down in the stock price), you can find the total return you get from an investment. If your stock goes up 10% and earns 2%, you have earned a 12% return on your investment.
If the same stock drops 5%, that 2% payout brings your total return to 3%.
Stovall’s 33% figure represents the difference between the price return of the S&P 500 and its total return since 1945. pricing, according to FactSet Data, which means a $10,000 investment would now be worth $155,500.
Add in reinvested dividends and you can see the power of compound interest on extra cash. Taking into account the total return, $10,000 would now be worth $329,300. This means that dividends accounted for 68% of the total return of the broader market during this period.
How to add dividends to your portfolio
If you’re not already reinvesting dividends into your portfolio, you can set up automated reinvestment through just about any online brokerage account. If you own a fund that tracks the S&P 500, you increase your return with the overall index return of 1.6%.
If you want to further increase the yield of your stock portfolio, you can invest in one of the many mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that focus on dividend payers. These generally come in two forms: funds that focus on high-yielding stocks and strategies that invest in companies that continually increase their payouts.
The former is better suited to investors looking for a bit of ballast in a choppy market, says Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at investment analytics firm VettaFi: “Companies that pay returns above the average tend to hold up better when the markets are selling off. The yield gives you that downside protection.”
For those looking to maximize their long-term returns, funds that find dividend producers are better suited.
“A company only increases its dividend if management has confidence in the company’s long-term prospects,” Rosenbluth says. “These actions will have more chance [than higher yielders] to follow the larger market, while offering higher incomes than the larger market. »
Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter
Don't miss: Want to retire earlier? Answer 1 question first, says the financial planner
