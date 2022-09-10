News
Twins’ Rocco Baldelli requests hair check on Cleveland right-hander James Karinchak
Rocco Baldelli didn’t ask for a check on Cleveland pitcher James Karinchak late Friday because he wanted to. He asked, the Twins manager said, because he felt he had to.
Because he was pretty sure the Guardians reliever was cheating during Cleveland’s 7-6 victory at Target Field.
In the seventh inning of a game that started an hour and 10 minutes late because of rain at Target Field, Baldelli interrupted an at-bat by Luis Arraez to ask home plate umpire to check Karinchak for foreign substances.
“I think I have an obligation to our players and to our team to do what I think is right,” the manager said. “And I believe it would have been hard for me, and as a group as a whole, to watch their pitcher do the things that he does on the mound in a very upfront and straightforward way of trying to, apparently, alter some things.”
A hard-throwing right-hander whose fastball averages 95 mph, per mlb.com’s baseballsavant, Karinchak went through a routine between each of his pitches on Friday, first touching the back of his head, then mixing the sweat with the rosin bag on the mound.
“I knew people were obviously thinking I was cheating, but I had no worries because it was just sweat and rosin,” Karinchak told reporters. “So, come check.”
Barrett did, even running his fingers through the pitcher’s hair. Pitchers are allowed to use sweat and rosin to improve their grip but cannot use a foreign substance, something baseball began clamping down on during the abbreviated COVID season in 2020.
“On the closers. we’ll check the belt and both hands,” Barrett told a pool reporter. “But I hadn’t had a manager request to check their hair this year. I didn’t find anything.”
The check might have rattled Karinchak, who got Arraez to fly out to left before Correa hit a two-run home run to pull the Twins within 7-6. Karinchak’s next pitch sailed toward infielder Jose Miranda’s head, sending the rookie first baseman to the ground. Baldelli said he didn’t think Karinchak was sending a message, but Miranda wasn’t so sure.
“I don’t know,” the rookie said. “It was tough when Correa hits a homer and the next pitch is at my head. It was weird. Maybe he didn’t want to throw it there; maybe he wanted it. I don’t know. Only he knows.”
Miranda doubled to the left field corner but was stranded at second when Karinchak got Nick Gordon to pop out to left. Emmanuel Clase closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his American League-leading 32nd save.
Karinchak, 26, started the night with a 1-0 record and 1.01 earned-run average in 25 appearances this season. Last June, White Sox color broadcaster Steve Stone noted during a game that Karinchak appeared to be wiping his thumb on a black blotch inside his glove.
“I don’t think I had much of a choice but to go out there and ask for him to be looked at,” Baldelli said. “I don’t plan to be going out there and asking (for checks) on pitchers; that’s not part of what we do. I don’t think that’s something we’re going to see (more of) with the Twins. In this instance, I don’t think there was a choice.”
Asked if he was satisfied with the answer he got from Barrett, Baldelli took a long pause before answering.
“Ted is going to do a very good and honest job out there in his duties, and I know that. I have to clearly trust that he’s going to,” he said. “We asked him to do a check, so he went out there and did that. He didn’t deem what he found to be significant, or even present. He didn’t say anything, but he didn’t find any noticeable substances or stickiness in any of his hair or anything that he checked.”
Assessing the Knicks after their big swing-and-miss at Donovan Mitchell – The Denver Post
The Donovan Mitchell draft ended last week and the Knicks, favorites throughout the process, fell through because Danny Ainge accepted an offer from the Cavaliers.
There will be another time for an in-depth analysis of Leon Rose’s offseason, a summer that kept the Knicks in their confusion zone between rebuilding and winning now. The short version is that Rose used her lottery pick to clean up her past free agency mistakes and turn them into Jalen Brunson.
He then failed in the Mitchell negotiations, exposing the flaws in the larger asset accumulation plan for a successful trade.
What were these flaws?
Either this treasure trove of prospects and picks has been overvalued by the Knicks, or Rose and William Wesley aren’t the master negotiators/relationship gurus they’ve been sold on.
At least not when their negotiations involve Ainge. As an NBA source said of Rose signing Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett for a total of $320 million over the past two summers, “That’s a lot of money for the tournament play. -in.”
But again, we can break down their process some other time. Maybe Rose will finally answer this calendar year’s questions.
In the meantime, the outcome of Mitchell’s negotiations provided a clearer picture of the Knicks’ roster heading into training camp. Of course, potential trades are always looming. Russell Westbrook remains on the block. Cam Reddish wants to leave the Knicks for a bigger role. (“It’s clear that Cam doesn’t belong there,” a source close to the 23-year-old told the Daily News).
But the rotation will certainly not be revised to the level of a Mitchell trade. This allows us to take a clean look at the sequel. Four of the five starting points are essentially locked.
GUARDS
Projected Beginners: Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier
Backups: Derrick Rose, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride.
Breakdown: Brunson was handed a nine-figure contract to serve as top point guard and point guard, bringing clarity to a notoriously evolving position for the Knicks.
Fournier is the Knicks’ best shooter but may not be the best next to Brunson given their defensive shortcomings. Tom Thibodeau may look elsewhere for a starter, with Grimes as the main candidate.
Rose, 33, returns after missing most of last season due to ankle surgery. If Rose is healthy, there will be no minutes for McBride.
FORWARDERS
Projected Beginners: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle
Backups: Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Feron Hunt
Distribution: Barrett and Randle will consume the majority of minutes in these positions. And even when they’re on the bench, Thibodeau will sometimes use a three-guard formation to bolster the offense. In other words, don’t expect more minutes for Toppin or Reddish.
That’s anyone’s guess since the fan base is all behind Toppin, regularly chanting his name at MSG last season as Randle imploded. Reddish, a 2023 free agent, has no clear path to playing time after being acquired for a first-round pick last season.
For Thibodeau, the rules of this strategy are simple: if the Knicks win, criticism and angry reactions are silenced. Like there are two seasons. If they lose, he and Randle become the targets. Just like last season.
CENTER
Projected Starter: Mitchell Robinson
Backups: Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims
Breakdown: Handing Robinson $60 million was a big gamble for the Knicks given injury and fitness issues, but it was nice to see the player rewarded after four seasons on a low-paying contract. The 24-year-old is now the center of today and tomorrow, with hopes he can finally crack 30 minutes a game. Hartenstein provides another element as a point guard and jump shooter, which leaves Sims, an elite but undersized athlete, with little opportunity except injury and foul.
News
Yes Bank to Approve JC Flowers’ Purchase of Its $6 Billion Distressed Loan Portfolio: Report
Mumbai:
Indian lender Yes Bank is expected to approve the transfer of assets under pressure worth 480 billion rupees ($6 billion) to private equity firm JC Flowers at its next board meeting, it said. said a source directly aware.
A rival consortium led by private equity firm Cerberus and Asset Reconstruction Company of India withdrew its bid after submitting an expression of interest earlier this year, two sources said.
“We carefully assessed the loan accounts and realized there were so many fraudulent and other problematic accounts that collection would have been a challenge,” the second source said.
JC Flowers had submitted an initial offer of Rs 111.83 billion for the entire stressed loan portfolio of Rs 480 billion. The Cerberus-ARCIL consortium was supposed to submit a competing bid by September 7, but they backed out, the sources said.
“Once the board approves the JC Flowers offer, it will take approximately one month for the paperwork to be completed and the assets to be transferred,” the first source said.
Yes Bank, JC Flowers, Cerberus and ARCIL did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
Lender Yes Bank estimates its gross bad debts may drop to 2% from 13.4% in the June quarter after transferring bad debts to the new asset reconstruction company, it said earlier.
The bank had already provisioned more than 80% of the total value of the loan which will now be transferred to JC Flowers.
Moving troubled loans out of its portfolio is a crucial step for Yes Bank and comes more than two years after the central bank had to step in to take control of the bank after a dramatic rise in toxic assets alarmed investors. investors and depositors, which is a problem. systemic risk for the Indian banking sector.
The lender raised capital worth $1.1 billion by selling up to 10% stake to Carlyle Group and Advent International in August. Capital Trust has also helped its stock soar nearly 40% since June 30.
($1 = 79.5925 Indian rupees)
How members of the British royal family choose their names once on the throne
On the crown passed to George II, then George III (who was the grandson of George II and succeeded him because his father, Prince Frederick, had died) was the first of this line to be born with three names, George William Frederick. And then George III’s son and successor, George IV (born George Augustus Frederick), actually gave his daughter and sole heir a middle name.
However, Princess Charlotte Augusta predeceased her father, so George IV’s younger brother, yet another William Henry, succeeded him as King William IV. (So the current Prince Williamaka William Arthur Philip Louis, who as the reigning monarch’s eldest son is now the Prince of Wales, will probably be William V.)
Then again, William IV also didn’t bother to make it official with any of the ladies in his life, so his myriad children couldn’t succeed him. When he died, the monarchy turned to his niece, who was the only legitimate child of William’s youngest living brother, Prince Edward.
This niece was queen victoriawhose 63 years and seven months on the throne was a record until Queen Elizabeth II surpassed the milestone in 2016 and ended up reigning for 70 years.
The son of a 9/11 victim was looking for details about his father’s death. It led to abuse and drugs – then to redemption
Matthew Bocchi was only in fourth grade when his father died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It was only the first in a painful series of events in the New Jersey boy’s life.
“In many ways, I love seeing that I became a new person on September 12,” he told Fox News. “The person I was the day before would never be here again.”
Bocchi’s grief ultimately left him vulnerable to sexual abuse from a family member who had spoken to him during his father’s death. He would later turn to drugs to cope with his emotional trauma, which led to an arrest.
But Bocchi ultimately leaned on his father’s spirit to get sober. Now he spends his time sharing his experiences, spreading his messages of resilience, inspiration and hope.
HOW ARE SCHOOLS TEACHING 9/11 21 YEARS LATER?
“It was something that would never leave my mind”
Bocchi’s father, John Bocchi, drove daily from New York to his office on the 105th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Minutes after a Boeing 676 crashed into the tower at 8.45am on September 11, the elder Bocchi called his wife.
“You are the love of my life, and I will love you forever,” Bocchi’s father told his wife before the line was cut, the younger Bocchi relayed to Fox News. He was among some 3,000 victims of the terrorist attacks 21 years ago on Sunday.
Bocchi still remembers the details of that, although he said the following days were hazy. He remembers cars speeding by on his way home “almost like a crime scene”.
He walked into the living room and saw images of the twin towers replaying.
“I remember seeing an image of someone falling off the building,” Bocchi told Fox News. “And that was something that would never leave my mind.”
AHEAD OF 9/11 ANNIVERSARY, MUTUAL FUNDS FOUNDER TIMOTHY PLAN SAYS, “NEVER UNDERESTIMATE AMERICA”
As Bocchi grew older, he wanted to know more about his father’s death, but his mother wouldn’t talk about it. Neither did his father’s brothers.
But an uncle, related by marriage, “stepped in and he, with open arms, wanted to talk about it,” Bocchi said.
The teenager asked his uncle if he thought his father was among those who jumped from the tower.
“He was like, ‘Yeah, he did. He did that,’” Bocchi told Fox News. He started digging through photos and videos of people falling to the ground every day after school.
“I felt like I could experience his last moments with him looking at these images,” Bocchi said.
Eventually he saw a graphic image of the remains of the 9/11 victims.
NYC AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER RECALLS EXPERIENCE WORKING ON 9/11: ‘COMPLETELY AGHAST’
“I was immediately physically ill,” Bocchi said.
He called his uncle, who came to his house 30 minutes later. Bocchi was crying and pointing at his computer screen when his uncle entered.
“Within five minutes, he just took advantage of me,” Bocchi told Fox News.
The sexual abuse continued for about a year, according to Bocchi. He said he believed his uncle’s claims that it was “normal” and that he would be the only one to face repercussions if he said anything.
“I felt so embarrassed,” he said. “I knew I couldn’t go to anyone, or at least I felt I couldn’t go to anyone.”
Bocchi said he took it with him for the rest of his life.
THE PATH TO 9/11: HOW BIN LADEN CAME TO ORGANIZE THE DEVASTATING TERROR ATTACKS
“What I know now, obviously, is that he was using all of this trauma and this hurt that I had, this pain, for his own pleasure,” Bocchi told Fox News. “He took advantage of my vulnerability and abused me.”
He later learned that his father had in fact not jumped from the North Tower and would have died in a stairwell.
When Bocchi came to college, he felt alienated.
“People looked at me as the kid who lost his father on 9/11 and I felt like that was a label that I will always carry with me,” Bocchi told Fox News.
He started experimenting with hard drugs, like cocaine, opiates and benzos.
“I remember the feeling I had,” Bocchi said. “All this pain I carry with me, all this torment, is gone.”
“It was something I was going to chase,” he continued.
Bocchi abused drugs throughout college. He started selling opiates and marijuana, even after getting a job in finance after graduating.
“And then I got arrested,” Bocchi told Fox News. “I thought maybe this would be the moment for me where I would say, ‘Okay, that’s enough.’ This was not the case.”
CHILDREN OF FIREFIGHTER KILLED ON 9/11 JOIN FDNY TO HONOR HIS MEMORY: ‘DAD WAS LIKE SUPERMAN’
Sky, blue sky
After that, Bocchi felt “stuck”.
“I didn’t know which way to go,” he said.
One day Bocchi came out and looked up. He was struck by its blue appearance.
“It took me back to the morning of 9/11 when my father passed away,” he told Fox News.
Bocchi asked his father to help him and send a sign. A fly landed on the railing he was leaning on and started acting weird. That was all it took. Bocchi immediately entered rehab. He spent 30 days in rehab and then joined sober life.
“I knew I had a lot to work on,” Bocchi said. “I was working with my godfather at the time, and I told him about what happened to me with my uncle.”
He decided to file a complaint with the police. His uncle was charged with second-degree sexual assault and sentenced to seven years in prison, Bocchi said.
After getting sober in 2016, Bocchi found his job in finance “miserable”. He started sharing his story in high schools, trying to inspire young people to talk about their struggles. He found it rewarding – his only payment for speaking engagements at the time.
In 2019, he quit his job. The following year, he published “Sway”, a book detailing his journey. Today, 30-year-old Bocchi speaks full-time at high schools, colleges and other organizations.
“In this world, few people are so openly honest about everything they’ve been through,” he told Fox News. “I feel like I’m sharing those parts of my story that are vulnerable…I think it allows people to be open about their own struggles.”
Readers sound off on Knicks draft picks, Thucydides’ warning and horses
Another example of the Knicks being the Knicks
Opelika, Ala.: All the stars aligned. Donovan Mitchell longed to join his hometown Knicks, and they had 11 first-round draft choices to dangle. The Hallmark moment appeared inevitable until it wasn’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers eschewed bombast. Instead, they identified their guy and got him. Give the Cavs an A for boldness.
The Knicks will rationalize their failure: Mitchell and Jason Brunson would be a bad mix. Furthermore, he’s a ball-dominant player joining the ball-dominant Julius Randle. Like John McEnroe, I bellow, “You can’t be serious.” Randle won the 2021 Most Improved Player award, yet in the playoffs, hard double-teams flummoxed him and he fizzled and floundered. Brunson increased his market value with his improved playoff performance, albeit as the second fiddle to Luka Doncic. He’s a good player, but not close to Mitchell.
Mitchell has barbecued every playoff defense he’s encountered. In fact, his playoff average is a scorching 28.3 points per game. To win in the playoffs, a team needs a transcendent scorer. Only the most optimistic Knicks fan believes Leon Rose will use those draft choices to bring an elite player to the Knicks.
By the way, who was the last elite player the Knicks acquired? Carmelo Anthony in 2011.
Stefan Bondy described the situation as the Knicks being the Knicks. Marc D. Greenwood
Wishy-washy worldview
Glen Cove, L.I.: After reading Voicer James Hyland’s letter, I do not believe he has any grasp of the true nature of Marxism. As for our booming fossil fuel industry, I suppose Hyland believes global warming is nothing but a hoax. Alan Rosengarten
Ancient alarm
Manhattan: It was both a joy and a sorrow to read Harry Seigel’s column “Blunter wits win when party ties trump blood” (Sept. 4) quoting Thucydides — a joy because Thucydides is so lucid in his portrayal of societal descent; a sorrow because our country is repeating the mistakes that might lead to civil war. When the rule of law is scoffed at by a brash and violent anti-intellectual minority, the center is threatened. Democracy is worth fighting for. We must honor our ancestors who have given us this unique form of government by protecting it from bullies, liars and cheats. Thucydides wrote, “The key to happiness is freedom.” The enemies of freedom must be called out. Bless President Biden for sounding the alarm. Jeffrey Cyphers Wright
It’s his color
Bronx: I can’t wait to see that orange, repugnant loser in an orange jumpsuit. John Cirolia
Paid panderer?
Manhattan: Can someone please tell me the name of that Black man who is always behind Donald Chump at all his rallies wearing the same “Blacks for Trump” T-shirt? He was there at all his rallies when Trump was running for re-election, right behind him on TV in every city. He’s still at it. In every city, he’s front — or I should say, back — and center of his main man. How much money is he being paid to kiss ash? Raymond McEaddy
Capitalize
Bronx: To Melania Trump: May I suggest you give all of your clothes touched by the FBI to charity, including what was touched in your son Barron’s room? And of course, this giveaway should be televised. Mary Caggiano
‘Hail to the Thief’
Hopewell Junction, N.Y.: Until further notice, “Hail to the Chief” will be replaced by the following, sung to the music of “God Bless America”: Someone bless America / Splinter it to bits / Stand beside her / And divide her / Via race, they’re a disgrace / Vote them out / Da-duh, da-duh. Freddy Sacco
At our mercy
Manhattan: Voicer Cecilia Gullas has a supposed gripe with a Housing Preservation and Development tenant having a dog in her room, so she maliciously asks, “Do animals have more rights than humans?” Well, Cecilia, ask the poor elderly carriage horse who just collapsed on an NYC street and was openly and freely beaten by the human driver who knew there’d be no consequences for his vicious cruelty. Animals have no rights, Cecilia. It’s legal to kill them for fun and sport, abuse penalties for companion animals are minimal and farm animals have essentially zero protection. Grace Luntz
For the horses
Manhattan: On the subject of the much exploited and abused horses tasked to pull carriages in Central Park: I have long supported the movement to abolish the industry and send these horses to a comfortable retirement home. Although I generally love unions and union members, in this case, they are wrong to defend this disgraceful exploitation and they are offensive when they accuse us advocates for the horses of being elitist types with too much money and a hidden, unrelated agenda. It is my hope that more members of the City Council will come around, take courage and step forward to co-sponsor the pro-horse, anti-exploitation legislation that is in the works. Mark Caponigro
Horse labor lobby
Manhattan: With 71% of New Yorkers favoring a ban on horse carriages, the wealthy horse carriage industry and union are desperate to change the narrative by proposing taxpayer-funded welfare reforms. However, this is the very same industry that opposed every prior measure to improve the lives of horses, including enacting temperature restrictions and maximum daily working hours for horses (1989 and 1993), installing fire sprinklers in stables (2000), increasing annual veterinarian visits, reducing working hours, requiring vacation time and a 20-year age limit (2007), increasing stall size, imposing a 26-year age limit, requiring blankets in cold weather, more comfortable tethering and humane disposition of retired horses (2010), and amending the heat restriction to factor in dangerous humidity (2019). The hypocrisy is staggering. How naive do they think New Yorkers are? Let’s focus on the issue: Horse carriages are no longer wanted here. Nathan Semmel
Impotent
East Meadow, L.I.: Having “Gun-Free Zone” signs in Times Square might be as laughable as “Just Say No” signs in drug dens. Jeff Tuck
Cold calculation
Greenwich, Conn.: I could hardly believe my eyes when reading “A Romanian glimpse at America’s post-Roe future?” (op-ed, Sept. 1) by Jenny Leon. She essentially makes the case (based on her limited sample from a small European orphanage) that babies are better off having been terminated through the barbaric procedure of abortion than being silent and limp in infancy because of unwanted pregnancies. Where is her humanity? Where is her attempt to offer solutions to this situation? Does she offer ideas? No, she coldly avers: “If the Romanian experience teaches us anything, it is that restrictions on reproductive freedoms can have horrific effects on a nation’s children.” In Leon’s world, a dead baby is better than one who can be nurtured by love and affection after he or she is abandoned by their mother. Natalie Barklow
Non-story
Manasquan, N.J.: Your article “It’s a matter of principals: Outrage over departure of union executive” (Sept. 5) fails to justly defend the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators president, someone I have had the privilege to know and work with for more than 20 years. Anyone familiar with the work ethic, loyalty and fairness of Mark Cannizzaro reads this article with doubt, anger and confusion. I have known Mark as a friend, teacher, assistant principal, principal and union president. Your words “tyrannical” and “abusive” are outrageous and do not describe the man we all respect and admire. His dedication to the NYC education system has been unwavering. This non-story of a disgruntled employee is a disgrace. He is a proven man of character and loyalty. To suggest otherwise is ignorant and inaccurate. Tracy Ramire
Unjust portrayal
Staten Island: As a CSA member for 12 years, CSA has been supportive of all its members. Furthermore, I have known Mark Cannizzaro in the capacity of union president and my direct supervisor. In 2010, Mark hired me as an assistant principal at IS 75, where he was the principal. Mark mentored me and supported all my decisions. He always had an open-door policy and involved all stakeholders in the decision-making of the school. Mark is a compassionate and empathetic leader who puts his staff and members first. Your article does not depict the true leader Mark is. As a current NYC principal, this article is upsetting. Donna Bonanno
Railways Conducts Successful Trial of Vande Bharat Train; Key things to know
The third rake comes with more advanced features and can reach a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour. It reached 0-100 km/h in 52 seconds compared to 55 seconds taken by the high-speed train
After the successful trial run of the third rake of the Vande Bharat train, Indian Railways plans to start mass production of the trains from October this year, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said production would increase from a few trains per month initially to around eight per month. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement last year, Indian Railways aims to manufacture 75 Vande Bharat trainsets by August 15, 2023.
The third rake, according to Vaishnaw, comes with more advanced features and can reach a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour. “It reached 0-100 km/h in 52 seconds compared to the 55 seconds taken by the high-speed train,” he said.
The first generation Vande Bharat trains accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in 54.6 seconds. It had a top speed of 160 km/h.
According to Vaishnaw, the weight of the new train has been reduced from 38 tons to 392 tons, which will contribute to faster acceleration. The trains can also operate with two feet of flood water on the tracks, Hindu Businessline reported.
The new Vande Bharat trains are pre-equipped with Kavach, a new safety technology in which the brakes are automatically applied when another train is on the same track.
The new Vande Bharat trains are expected to arrive with enhanced features and passenger comfort amenities such as three-hour battery backup, Wi-Fi facility with on-demand content, and photocatalytic air purifier with the system. of air conditioning. The photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system will be installed in the roof-mounted unit (RMPU) for air purification, Economic Times reported.
Each coach will be equipped with a 32-inch LCD TV. They will be equipped with automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems that will make passenger travel safer and more comfortable.
The side reclining seat, which is currently provided to business class passengers, will now be available for all classes.
The minister said most of these trains will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, although the capacity of the other manufacturing center will also be increased.
It is likely to run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and is expected to be officially launched later this month, Indian Express has reported citing sources.
