Twitter reportedly agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in settlement

As the Twins’ representative to the players association, Sonny Gray had a good idea that big changes were coming for next season, so he asked teammate Caleb Hamilton to tutor him on the finer points of the pitch clock.

Hamilton, a catcher and infielder, played 62 games with Class AAA St. Paul, playing with a pitch clock MLB put in place for all minor league levels this season. “I was like, ‘Tell me the rules. Tell me the rules.’ ”

During a recent Joe Ryan start, Gray said, he and Hamilton sat together on the bench with a stopwatch.

“I would click the stopwatch and he would be like, ‘Ball.’ I’d say, ‘Dang, OK.’ ” Gray said before Friday night’s game against Cleveland at Target Field. “Then he says, ‘That would be a strike.’ And it was 25, 30 seconds in between pitches.”

That’s well over the time limit set for next season after baseball’s 11-man competition committee approved some substantial rules changes for 2023. Bases will be larger, severe defensive shifts will be banned and pitchers will have start their motion within 15 seconds when the bases are empty, 20 when there is a man on. If he fails to do so, the batter will be awarded a ball.

But it’s not just on the pitcher. The hitter will be required to be in the batter’s box and focused on the pitcher with eight seconds left; if not, he’ll be charged with a strike. Catchers can cost the pitcher a ball, too, by not being in his box with nine seconds left on the clock.

It sounds like a lot to keep track of but Triple-A teams have been playing under almost identical rules this season, and games have been shortened by an average of almost 21 minutes — a major priority of MLB.

So is offense, which is down to levels last seen in 1967 and 1968, when pitchers were so dominant that baseball lowered the pitchers mound before the 1969 season. While pitching is a factor – they’re throwing harder than ever – so are defensive shifts that, for left-handed batters, often feature three infielders to the right of second base, one in shallow right field.

None of that will be allowed next season, when two infielders will be required to be on either side of second and all four infielders must have their feet touching the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber. Teams also may not use four outfielders, something the Twins experimented with starting in 2017 under then-manager Paul Molitor.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa noted that he plays from the grass in all defensive sets.

“I truly believe in the shift when it comes to playing defense,” he said, “but when it comes to hitting, where I hit 80 percent of my ground balls somebody’s going to be there. So, definitely the rule change is going to help a lot of hitters.”

Further helping hitters, bases will be enlarged from 15 inches in diameter to 18. Twins starter Sonny Gray, a former players association rep in Cincinnati, wondered whether it will all add up to shorter games.

“(With the) pitch clock, you want it to be faster. Shifts, you want more hits,” he said. “Which in turn might slow it down. If you think about it, speed the game up, then more hits – and then bigger bases (for) more hits, more safe calls.”

Among a slew of rules related to the pitch clock, the most notable is a limit to two disengagements — a pickoff attempt or simply stepping off the rubber — per batter. That, manager Rocco Baldelli noted, “could cause some interesting scenarios.”

Baseball has weathered many changes over the years, from changing out balls at the first sign of wear starting in 1920 to adding the designated hitter to the American League in 1973 – then to both leagues in 2020.

“I think we’ve proven this before in this game: When rules change, we’ll adapt to it,” Baldelli said.

One can make a good argument that the new shift rules were approved because hitters — and at the macro level, teams — didn’t adapt.

“It all sounds like a lot now,” Gray said, “but it’s like anything else in life, I’m sure we’ll just get used to it.”