Connect with us

Blockchain

VGX, Native Crypto Of Troubled Voyager Platform, Gains 44% Over Last 24 Hours

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

Vgx
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Voyager (VGX), the crypto exchange platform that declared bankruptcy in July, used to be a force to reckon with in the crypto space.

  • VGX pumps up in price by 44% in the past 24 hours
  • Voyager Digital files notice for public auction of the remainder of its assets
  •  VGX registers a spike in trading volume and social metrics 

In fact, VGX, its native token, has soared 10x in a few months following its launch.

VGX token exhibited some generous spike in 2021 but was terribly decapitated by the crypto downturn in 2022 that led to its bankruptcy.

Albeit, VGX seems to be recovering on coming back stronger as it has registered a remarkable gain stepping it up amid the top 200 cryptocurrencies.

According to CoinMarketCap, VGX price has nosedived by 19.56% or trading at $0.8528 as of this writing.

Voyager Digital Files Notice For Auction

Voyager Digital has recently filed a notice informing the United Stated Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that the company will be having an auction to dispose the remainder of its assets.

The auction is set to be held at the Manhattan office of Moelis & Company on September 13. More so, hearing on approval on the results is scheduled on September 29.

Apart from Voyager hinting there’s trouble in paradise, this also indicates that the crypto platform has received more than enough bids for its remaining assets which Voyager has recently confirmed in a tweet.

Apparently, Voyager has been getting multiple bids on the auction of its assets which can further consolidate and strengthen the platform’s redesign process. Evidently, this development came following a crypto lender’s rejection of an offer coming from FTX exchange.

VGX Trading Volume Remains Bullish

VGX has seen remarkable gains since then. With a revved up trading activity, VGX token’s trading volume has also soared by 2,000% overnight. Reportedly, in August, trading volume of Voyager token is at $87.64 which is considerably the highest daily volume registered for VGX in the past month.

Chart: CoinMarketCap

Following a massive bullish momentum, VGX’s social dominance has also appeared bullish which isn’t a surprise. However, despite the positive outlook of VGX token, the future of both Voyager Digital and VGX token looks bleak which means investing or trading should be made with extreme caution.

Voyager token is a US-based crypto exchange platform established in 2017 by founders Stephen Ehrlich, the CEO, together with Gaspard de Dreuzy and Philip Eytan, finance and tech industry titans.  Voyager happens to be a registered traded company listed on the Toronto State Exchange.

The crypto exchange platform has over 100 coins that you can buy using its secure and fast mobile application that allows users to earn 7% to as much as 12% in rewards on a yearly basis plus an opportunity to beef up earning though the Voyager Loyalty Program.

Voyager has so many exciting and innovative plans and perks in store for users such as debit card plus other DeFi projects.

Crypto total market cap at $1 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from CoinJournal, chart from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Top 5 Gainers of the Day

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

Top 5 Gainers Of The Day
google news
  • Terra (LUNA), with a gain of 209.48%, is the top gainer.
  • The top 5 gainers have seen their prices rise today.

The top 5 cryptocurrencies of the day are Terra (LUNA), Ravencoin (RVN), STEPN (GMT), yearn. finance (YFI) and Stellar (XLM).

Terra (LUNA)

Terra, a blockchain created by the Korean company Terraform Labs, has a native cryptocurrency called LUNA.LUNA was one of the most prominent decentralized finance coins for a while after its 2019 introduction. It was once listed as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap. It has fallen to the 214th position as of 1 June 2022 since the most recent crash. And now it is the 1st top gainer of the day.

LUNA Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The Terra (LUNA) is currently trading at a price of $6.13, up 209.48%, with a market cap of $781,349,870, a 24 hour volume of $6,948,230,447, and a circulation of 127,475,474,31 LUNA, according to CMC.

Ravencoin (RVN)

The Ravencoin peer-to-peer (P2P) network is a blockchain development that aims to build a use case-specific blockchain that can easily manage asset exchanges from one party to another. Ravencoin aims to address the problem of blockchain-based asset exchange and transfer. Decentralization and mathematics have the potential to safeguard it. KAWPOW, a proof-of-work mining method, has taken the place of X16R and X16RV2.

1662804599 100 Top 5 Gainers Of The Day
RVN Price Chart (Source: CMC)

As of today’s writing, Ravencoin (RVN) is circulating with 10.47 B RVN and trading at $ 0.05377, up 21.13%, with a market cap of $563,119,236 and a 24-hour volume of $ 369,249,081.

STEPN (GMT)

The STEPN governance token is known as GMT. A move-to-earn (M2E) NFT game called STEPN is created on top of the Solana blockchain. The Australian company Finds SatoshiLabs developed this web3 lifestyle app, which it released in the latter half of 2021. Green Metaverse Token (GMT) and Green Satoshi Token are the dual tokens used by STEPN (GMT). GMT is used to pay for in-game items like STEPN’s renowned NFT Sneakers while GMT is utilized as the governance token. Users of STEPN can gain cryptocurrency by jogging, walking, or running.

1662804599 885 Top 5 Gainers Of The Day
GMT Price Chart (Source: CMC)

According to the CMC, STEPN (GMT) is currently trading at $0.7838, up 16.36% from its previous price, with a market valuation of $470,150,220, 600,000,000 GMT in circulation, and a 24 hour volume of $300,321,140.

yearn. finance (YFI)

Yearn. finance serves as an aggregator for DeFi investors using automation, enabling them to maximize their yield farming investment. The DeFi market, which is still expanding, intends to make investing simpler and more accessible for investors who lack the technical expertise or choose to engage in less serious trading. Therefore, Yearn. finance seeks to make DeFi investing and practices like yield farming simpler for the greater investor community.

1662804599 891 Top 5 Gainers Of The Day
YFI Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Yearn.finance (YFI) is currently trading at $10,333, up 8.14%, with a market cap of $378,577,551, 36,637.72 circulating YFI, and a 24 hour volume of $175,613,189.

Stellar (XLM)

Launched in July 2014, Stellar. Cash can moved around and stored on this open network. At the time of its introduction, its main objective was to increase financial inclusion by reaching unbanked people worldwide. Later, it focus shifted to facilitating blockchain technology connections between financial firms.

1662804600 44 Top 5 Gainers Of The Day
XLM Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The Stellar (XLM) is currently trading at $ 0.1145, increased to  6.91, with a market value of $ 2,898,903,059 with a 24 hour volume of 25.33B XLM circulating  $161,789,462.

Recommended For You 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

U.S Authorities Recover $30M Worth Crypto of Ronin Bridge Hack

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

U.s Authorities Recover $30M Worth Crypto Of Ronin Bridge Hack
google news

26 mins ago |