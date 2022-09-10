West Ham fans pay their respects to the Queen with the performance of the national anthem on a somber evening of Europa League and Europa Conference League football with Manchester United and Arsenal also honoring Her Majesty

West Ham fans burst into a spontaneous rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’ as football clubs paid their respects on a night of mourning.

It was a somber evening of football with Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham all in action just hours after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced.

Getty West Ham fans sang the national anthem as supporters paid tribute to the Queen after her death at the age of 96

Getty Meanwhile, news of his death broke during Arsenal’s Europa League game, which started earlier

The three Premier League clubs were all due to be in European action on Thursday night and those games went to plan.

Arsenal faced FC Zurich in Switzerland and the news broke during the game. A minute of silence was observed by the players before the start of the second half. They then won 2-1.

United and West Ham were both playing at home and issued pre-kickoff statements that the games would be played under FA and UEFA guidelines.

A minute’s silence was brilliantly observed at Old Trafford and the London Stadium, with black armbands worn.

Billboards were turned off before kick-off, while the Hammers, who play at Olympic Park – named for the Queen – decided not to make any stadium announcements and played classical music dark in the preparation for the Game.

The scoreboard was also changed to black, while the badges of both teams were changed to black silhouettes.

Getty Manchester United players wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence

Getty There was also a dark atmosphere at the London Stadium, which is in Olympic Park, named after Queen Elizabeth

Getty Fans paid their own tributes to the Queen at the London Stadium

Getty West Ham’s most famous player, Bobby Moore, was presented with the World Cup trophy by the Queen in 1966

There was a somber atmosphere in both stadiums with no pre-match music and, in addition, the digital billboards turned off throughout the matches.

United were the better side for much of their clash with Real Sociedad but struggled in front of goal losing 1-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo, playing his first-ever Europa League game since 2002 when it was the UEFA Cup, had the ball in the back of the first half only for him to be sent off for offside.

Brais Mendez scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

Getty Lazio also paid tribute to the Queen ahead of their game

The Hammers needed to come back from one goal down to beat FCSB 3-1 in their Europa Conference League game.

Andrei Cordea had given the Romanian side the lead before second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen, Emerson and Michail Antonio secured victory.

There were also images of Queen Elizabeth II presenting Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1966 on display at the London Stadium.

West Ham legend Moore steered England to their famous World Cup victory, for which the Queen was in attendance.

It wasn’t just in England that tributes were paid, teams across the continent also shared tributes.

Lazio also paid tribute to the Queen ahead of their game against Feyenoord.