News
What are BART’s priorities and obstacles? General Manager Robert M. Powers opens up in an in-depth interview
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — One of the amazing things about BART is that it worked exactly as the designers envisioned it 50 years ago. Create a critical link for suburban commuters to downtown and get people out of their cars.
BART 50th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, Present and Future of Bay Area Rapid Transit
But the Bay Area has changed a lot in 50 years, and current BART executives have had to adapt on the fly to keep the system on track.
Insider ABC7 News Phil Matier spoke with BART General Manager Robert M. Powers about the state of the system at 50 years old.
VIDEO: The birth of BART 50 years ago: how it happened
Connecting more counties to cities
When asked if there were any new stations on the drawing board, Powers referenced Link21 — BART’s effort to look into the future of public transit in the Bay Area.
“It’s not just about looking at another crossing, but where else do we need public transport?” he said. “And where can we break some bottlenecks?
As for Link21, BART’s website reads: “Link21 plans a new cross-bay rail link between Oakland and San Francisco. Travelers will be able to move comfortably between the Sacramento area and downtown San Francisco, the North San Joaquin Valley, the Peninsula, and the South Bay. Regional rail riders with destinations across the bay may be able to take a direct rail connection without switching to another service.”
For those wondering if we might see another San Francisco Bay crossing, Powers told us, “We’re looking at where we need another crossing. Another bay crossing. It’s definitely in the works. examination right now.”
He went on to say, “People often ask me where might be a good place for filling stations. It might be just south of Lake Merritt and in Oakland, in the San Antonio neighborhood. It might be a few other locations. So all of that is being looked at right now as part of Link21.”
VIDEO: Will BART survive another 50+ years?
Priorities are reliability, cleanliness, safety
When it comes to transportation, Bay Area residents have more options than ever. Matier notes that much of BART’s infrastructure isn’t modern but isn’t falling apart either. So, is the transit agency keeping up?
“Yeah, we’re keeping pace,” Powers replied. “It’s functional, it’s functional enough. And there are, I’ll tell you, there are three decisions that I make on a daily basis. It’s service improvement, no more missed trains, it’s the cleanliness of the system, in the system, ambassadors, crisis intervention, sworn agents, in the trains in the stations.
As for the wear and tear on the system over the years, Powers says maintenance is a priority.
“New elevators in this station, new toilets, new elevators,” he said. “It’s about improving the customer experience. Do you walk in and need to use the restroom? Clean restrooms here. New elevators, escalators are maintained. That’s what BART offers: functionality.
Powers was proud to share that BART was the first public transit system in the United States to be fully ADA accessible.
And when it comes to security, Powers notes that a lot of it comes down to having a presence in the system.
“I’m fully staffed with ambassadors riding the trains on the platforms,” he said. “I’m almost staffed with crisis intervention specialists, and we’re still hiring sworn officers. I’m hearing from riders that they’re seeing an increased presence in the system. Whether there’s, you know, troubled souls or not, seeing an ambassador pass by you and me on a train is a good thing.”
VIDEO: Here’s VTA’s plan to continue expanding BART to South Bay
May require a ballot measure to fund the system
With ridership still not reaching pre-pandemic levels, this hurt the transit agency’s bottom line. The question now – can BART survive without turning to taxpayers?
“We need to have serious discussions with elected officials in the Bay Area about this over the next 18 months,” Powers said. “Our fiscal cliff and our federal support ends, pretty much based on ridership and stuff, July 2025. And so if we need a measure, we need to start having that discussion at the regional level . Right now.”
Asked if he saw anything going on the ballot, Powers said yes: “I think some kind of regional measure and a year will be needed.”
He went on to say, “I think the how and extent of this tax, how many counties, it’s for elected officials, and with input from me and other chief executives. But yeah, I think that ‘some kind of regional measure and a year will be needed.’
New BART cars are a game changer
If you don’t know, there is no other system like BART. Matier says it’s so unique that trying to order new cars is doubly difficult because the lane sizes on BART are different from any other public transit system.
Powers admits it’s been difficult.”
“It was difficult to get spare parts,” he said. “The cars that we’re retiring right now, we’re decommissioning them, using those spare parts to run the fleet. Right now half of the fleet in the system you see there is made up new cars and like new cars come on board, we take them out.
VIDEO: BART ridership is a problem as federal funding is expected to run out in a few years
BART moves forward with real estate developments
According to Powers, BART is in the housing business.
“We’re an economic engine in the Bay Area and we’re helping address some of the social challenges that aren’t happening right now,” he said.
They have grown from a transit agency to a housing and development company, with apartment buildings built on BART land on what was once a BART parking lot. These housing units are not without controversy and they are apparently increasing at all stations.
“They are and we’re going to keep going,” Power said. “This is a major push in the Bay Area and in the United States, development in transit stations, and we are leading this. There is no agency in the United States that is more progressive on development. around stations.
“There’s market-rate housing here right now,” Powers said, gesturing. “And the next piece is affordable housing.
When asked if people in the future want to live in something like this, Powers replied, “When we build these things, people want to rent them. They want to live there. there is no shortage of demand from people wanting to live in the developments around the BART station.”
System flexibility is important
The beauty of BART, says Powers, is that you can access anywhere in the system. Not just at a job.
So when asked about defining destinations, BART’s general manager said, “You know that long discussion about what kind of system BART is – is it urban, is it suburban? My response to that’s that we’re a hybrid system and that’s the best place to be in. We can pivot, we can be very flexible, and we can serve the Bay Area.
Check out all of our coverage of BART’s 50th anniversary, plus the latest stories and videos about the transit system.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Yankees drop lousy play to Rays as AL East lead shrinks – The Denver Post
From a comfortable 15.5 game lead to just two games in the loss column, the 2022 Yankees could be nearing the finish line of a historic slump.
The Rays marched through the Bronx on Derek Jeter’s night and watched the bruised and battered Yankees struggle in their 4-2 loss. The Bombers, who are loaded minor leaguers up and down in roster, have been unable to create or capitalize in offensive situations.
However, left fielder Aaron Hicks’ defensive errors were glaring. In the top of the fourth inning, Frankie Montas got into a first-and-second situation with two out. Wander Franco stepped up a fly ball down the left field line that was dropped by Hicks. Hicks didn’t realize the ball was in fair territory and stopped for a few moments, allowing two runners to score, making it a 3-0 game.
The very next batter, Randy Arozarena, tore one up in left field and it appeared Hicks had misplayed him, allowing him to go to the wall scoring another run.
The disgruntled crowd – to say the least – in the Bronx had seen enough, as had manager Aaron Boone. In the top of the fifth inning, Estevan Florial patrolled left field. Boone fired Hicks, a rare statement in the Yankee manager’s game.
“I just felt like I had to get him out of there at that point,” Boone said. “I felt like I needed to do that at the time. There’s a level of feeling for him there. He was quite frustrated and upset. There wasn’t a lot of feeling yet. Boone added that he felt crowd reaction played a role in Hicks’ withdrawal.
Regardless of the defensive blunders, the Bombers had a few chances to come into the game and found themselves empty. Giancarlo Stanton hit for Oswaldo Cabrera in the bottom of the sixth with two runners and found himself in third. After Aaron Judge picked Oswald Peraza in seventh, Gleyber Torres retired to end the inning.
Kyle Higashioka added a solo shot in the ninth and suddenly gave the Bombers a heartbeat. The judge drew a walk to set up Torres as a two-out tying run. The second basemen rocketed to the wall at center right, ending the game at 4-2.
The box score does not indicate Montas’ performance on Friday night. The right-hander was charged with four runs after being struck out with two out in the sixth inning. Hicks’ blunder didn’t register as an error, thus inflating his line a bit. Montas kept the Yanks in the game and gave them a chance to win. The Bombers just didn’t give themselves a chance.
Lucas Leutge and Ryan Weber finished the game out of the bullpen for the Yankees. Both pitchers combined for three and a third of scoreless baseball, limiting the damage and giving their offense every chance to get back into the game.
With just two games up in the loss column, what seemed unthinkable just over a month ago could happen once the weekend is over. The American League East is very up for grabs.
()
denverpost sports
News
US ‘deeply concerned’ over Russia’s treatment of imprisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny
Washington:
The United States is deeply concerned about the Russian government’s treatment of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Friday.
Russian prison authorities interfered with Navalny’s preparation for his defense and communication with his attorney, Price said in a statement. He also said Navalny had been repeatedly placed in solitary confinement for alleged minor offences.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
DWTS Heidi D’Amelio reveals her thoughts on competing against her daughter
world apart, Heidi D’Amelio is on its way to the dance floor.
TikToker’s mother Charli D’Amelioget ready for her Dancing with the stars debut alongside her dance partner Artem Chigvintsevwhere she will face her daughter.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, the team spilled tea on the competitive vibes between the mother-daughter duo with Artem revealing “They’re very competitive,” as Heidi agreed, noting, “Yes that’s a problem, yes we’re competitive. “
But Heidi assured us that no family dinner was in danger and that things between the two contestants have remained “cordial so far”. Heidi went on to mention her daughter was “tough,” saying, “You gotta watch out for her, she’s spicy.” Artem agreed, adding, “It’s going to get better.”
Although everything seems to be going smoothly at the moment, Artem and Heidi collectively admit that we will have to revisit these feelings after the first week.
Entertainment
News
Charlie Hurt: Democrats ‘slander the country’ every time they speak
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Democrats resorted to name-calling because they had nothing to present Friday on “Hannity.”
CHARLIE INJURED: Yeah I think you’re absolutely right about that and that’s exactly why Democrats slander and insult half the country every time they speak and of course there’s nothing in the world that’s more fascist than having a president call half the people he works for fascist or semi-fascist. Or having the former first lady talk about how our constituents in this country, her political opponents who don’t support her, are kind of a disease in the country. It’s really sick language and that kind of effort to dehumanize people is what fascists do.
BIDEN’S ANTI-MAGA SPEECH IGNORES THE FIRST RULE OF POLITICS AND FAIL TO PERSUADE VOTERS
The only fascists here are Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, but you’re absolutely right. They have absolutely nothing to run on. They control all the levers of power in Washington. The two bedrooms of Congress and the White House. They can run the tables and do whatever they want and what they’ve done so far has been destroy the country, and you’ve been through all these big things whether it’s skyrocketing crime, gas prices, inflation, open borders, misery around the world, terrorism takes a new path in places like Afghanistan. So they have nothing else to run on.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE:
Fox
News
The Birth of BART 50 Years Ago: A Bold and Inspiring Vision to Encourage Commuters to Leave Their Cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The construction of the Bay Area Rapid Transit system was an ambitious goal aimed at creating a next-generation network 68 years after the launch of the New York City subway system. While September 11, 1972 was a real milestone, the achievement was not easy. The groundbreaking took place eight years earlier in 1964. But the original concept of connecting the region’s nine counties has its roots in a 1947 Army and Navy study that promoted a transbay tube . The details are in a book on BART’s history written by former public affairs director Mike Healy.
BART 50th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, Present and Future of Bay Area Rapid Transit
“They feared that if the bridge was destroyed for some reason in wartime, they would need a way to move troops back and forth, and they thought an underwater tube would be the answer to that. between East Bay and West Bay,” said Mike Healy, BART historian and retired BART director of public affairs.
Voters in San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties in 1962 approved a $792 million bond measure to create BART, even though Marin and San Mateo counties had opted out above the costs . Santa Clara County, before the tech boom, didn’t see the need for it. In Marin’s case, there was no point in building a second bridge over the Golden Gate Bridge for BART trains. Technically, the vote for the BART bond did not win the required margin at Contra Costa. State lawmakers stepped in to keep the plan from derailing.
“The state Legislature passed a bill that allowed them to average the votes among the three counties,” Healy said. “If they hadn’t, it would be up to both counties to wear it, and it wouldn’t have happened.”
The inaugural service was East Bay only, connecting MacArthur Station to Oakland and Fremont as the tube under San Francisco Bay to San Francisco was still under construction.
VIDEO: Will BART survive another 50+ years?
“It was probably one of the most exciting days, not only for all of us who worked at BART at the time, but also for the Bay Area,” Healy said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at Lake Merritt Station with Oakland Mayor Frank Ogawa and then San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto doing the honors. Passengers lined up in long queues to be among the first to try out the new system when paid service began at noon.
Filmed coverage restored from the ABC7 News archives captured the positive reaction of those first-day passengers.
RELATED: BART GM Talks Priorities and Funding with ABC7 Insider Phil Matier
The reaction has been positive from passengers.
“Reminds me of New York when I lived there,” one man said. Another remarked, “It’s like a 747.”
Magnetic stripe paper tickets and electronic gates were essential in providing quick and easy access to train platforms. Because no one had ever used them before, there was a novelty aspect and a learning process as BART passengers got used to storing and adding fare value to their tickets.
On board the trains, passengers have discovered large fabric-covered seats, large bay windows, the promise of a seat for everyone and a speed of up to 80 per hour, all equipment intended to deter commuters to get out of their cars and decongest traffic.
Bay Area residents endured years of construction as crews dug streets for underground tracks and stations, complicated by high water tables and tangled utility lines. Elsewhere, BART was able to use freeway medians and build airstrips.
VIDEO: Here’s VTA’s plan to continue expanding BART to South Bay
There were also technical problems. BART’s vision was to create a space-age system with centralized automatic train control with manual operation only in emergencies. However, during the test phase, the collision avoidance system only worked 99% of the time, which was unacceptable to state regulators. There was no blueprint for it, as Healy pointed out, this is the first new mass transit system to be built in nearly 70 years. The delays caused by this, budget overruns and inflation also posed problems.
It took another two years to open the transbay tube to bring trains to San Francisco in eight minutes. The double-bore tunnel consisted of 57 sections that had to be lowered into a trench dug along the bottom of the bay at a cost of an additional $133 million.
On September 16, 1974, this reporter was on hand for the first day of the transbay service.
“A computer error confused customers. Electronic signs told passengers in Daly City that the train was headed for Pleasant Hill,” journalist David Louie said in a clip from the ABC7 News archive.
Despite such issues, BART was uncompromising in terms of creating a top notch system, using steel wheels, not rubber, for better traction; use a wider than standard track gauge for stability in high winds; and rely on lightweight aluminum train bodies to reduce braking and acceleration times.
VIDEO: BART ridership is a problem as federal funding is expected to run out in a few years
Mike Healy is convinced that there was only a narrow window to hatch BART, and it took business and political support, taxpayer dollars and a strong vision to make it happen.
“If he hadn’t passed that bond issue, $792 million, to build the core system, you wouldn’t have BART today,” he said.
Fifty years later, it should be noted that some of the original 1972 trains are still in service, although they are quickly being replaced by newer cars. It should also be noted that the original manufacturer, Rohr Industries of Southern California, was an aerospace company and had never made a transit train before. BART’s system design, engineering, and train cars ushered in a new era for American mass transit and served as a model for the urban mass transit that followed in other cities.
Check out all of our coverage of BART’s 50th anniversary, plus the latest stories and videos about the transit system.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
A teenager arrested as a suspect in a series of burglaries and sex crimes at Boulder’s University Hill.
A juvenile sex offender has been arrested as a suspect in a series of burglaries and sexual interference in the University Hill neighborhood of Boulder over the weekend.
Police executed a search warrant at his family’s East Boulder home Thursday night, and the teenager was arrested for violating his probation, according to a news release.
The 17-year-old suspect was charged Friday with:
- Three counts of second-degree burglary
- Two counts of indecent assault
- One misdemeanor count of attempted invasion of privacy for the purpose of sexual gratification
- One count of aggravated motor vehicle theft
- One count of unlawful sexual contact
He was taken to a juvenile detention center where he is being held without bail until Monday. Detectives believe he could be responsible for more incidents in the area, and additional charges are possible.
“We take these crimes very seriously and know that our community, especially those who live on University Hill, have been shaken by these brazen acts,” Deputy Chief Steve Redfearn said in the statement.
In December 2021, Boulder police arrested and charged the same minor – who was 16 at the time – with seven misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure after victims reported him looking into their home while by committing an obscene act outside. At the time of his last arrest, the suspect was on probation for a juvenile sex offender.
Investigators do not believe these crimes are related to a sexual assault on the University of Colorado Boulder campus that occurred in August.
denverpost
What are BART’s priorities and obstacles? General Manager Robert M. Powers opens up in an in-depth interview
Yankees drop lousy play to Rays as AL East lead shrinks – The Denver Post
US ‘deeply concerned’ over Russia’s treatment of imprisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny
DWTS Heidi D’Amelio reveals her thoughts on competing against her daughter
Charlie Hurt: Democrats ‘slander the country’ every time they speak
The Birth of BART 50 Years Ago: A Bold and Inspiring Vision to Encourage Commuters to Leave Their Cars
A teenager arrested as a suspect in a series of burglaries and sex crimes at Boulder’s University Hill.
Gunnar Henderson delivers game-winning hit in Orioles’ 3-2 victory over Red Sox
latest news Schools in San Bernardino are dangerous during heatwave, parents say
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area • TechCrunch
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?